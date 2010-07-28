Image 1 of 13 The peloton descends towards Inverloch during stage two of the Tour of Gippsland. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 13 Riders string-out on the ascent of the category two climb at Mt.Misery. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 13 Riders followed the south-east coastline of Victoria for the first 15 kilometres of the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 13 One hundred and fifty-nine riders on the outskirts of Wonthaggi on Victoria's south-east coast during the second stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 13 Patrick Lane (Team Jacyo Skins) tries on his polka dot jersey as the King of the Mountains competition leader after two stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 13 Stage two podium (L-R): Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts), and Richard Lang (Jayco Skins). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 13 Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts) holds out Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) to win the second stage of the tour on the out-and-back course in Wonthaggi. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 13 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) was in the leading group of riders that was established on the ascent of Mt.Misery. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 13 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) in the leading group after the descent of Mt.Misery. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 13 Riders felt the pinch on the climb up Mt.Misery as the race began to split up. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 13 The yellow jersey of Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) at the front of the race on the climb during the short 68.2km stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 13 Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts) leads the field up Mt.Misery, a climb which split the peloton into many fragments. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 13 Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) will wear the tour leader's yellow jersey into the longest stage of the tour (134kms) in Warragul tomorrow. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Rico Rogers stopped the Jayco-Skins squad from dominating the Tour of Gippsland’s opening day, with the Team Budget Forklifts rider holding off Richard Lang to win the day’s second stage. Lang’s teammate Alex Carver had won the morning’s opening criterium ahead of Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans), who finished third on the afternoon’s stage.

Two main climbs on the day’s stage helped thin the peloton, however Rogers still lead a 60-strong bunch into the finish at Wonthaggi.

Race leader Ben Grenda was well protected by his strong Genesys Wealth Advisers team in the mountainous 88km afternoon stage, which took a punishing toll on large proportion of the 160-strong field. Grenda feels he can hold the leader’s yellow jersey until Sunday’s grand finale criterium in Paynesville but is weary of tomorrow’s 134km stage.

“I’ve got the yellow and somebody else has got to take it off me but I would certainly like to hang on to it,” said Grenda. “I’ve been working very hard on improving my sprinting over the past few months and it seems to be working for me. It’s also comforting to have such a supportive team around me.”

An early five man break was reduced to three riders at the start of the first climb, with only Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) and Adiq Othman (Drapac-Porsche) away. The peloton caught the trio by the summit however where Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) claimed the King of the Mountains points ahead of Othman and Patrick Lane (Jayco-Skins).

Lane led over the second climb, putting him in the mountains competition lead. He was followed by Lachlan Norris (Drapac-Porsche) and Stuart Smith (Jayco-VIS).

Just 60 riders remained in the lead bunch as the peloton closed in on the finish, where Rogers sprinted to victory.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 1:37:28 2 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 3 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 4 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 6 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 7 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 8 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 9 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 10 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 11 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 12 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 13 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 14 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 15 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 17 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 18 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 19 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 20 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 21 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 22 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 23 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 24 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 25 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 26 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 27 Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 28 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 29 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 30 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 31 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 32 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 34 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 35 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 36 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 37 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 38 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 39 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 40 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 41 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 42 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 43 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 44 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 45 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 46 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 47 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 48 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 49 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 50 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 51 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 52 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 53 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 54 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 55 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 56 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 57 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 58 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 59 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 60 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 61 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 62 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 63 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 64 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 65 James Boal (AWCC Development) 66 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 67 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 68 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 69 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 70 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 71 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 72 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 73 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 74 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 75 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 76 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 77 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:37 78 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:46 79 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:02:32 80 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 0:04:06 81 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 82 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 83 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 84 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 85 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 86 Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au) 87 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 88 Ryan Obst (CreditCollect) 0:06:58 89 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 90 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 91 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 92 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 93 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 94 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 95 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 96 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 97 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 98 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 99 James Henry (CreditCollect) 100 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 101 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 102 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 103 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 104 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 105 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 106 Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet) 107 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 108 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin) 109 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 110 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 111 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 112 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 113 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 114 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 115 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car) 116 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 117 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 118 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 119 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 120 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 121 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 122 Harry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:05:28 123 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:06:32 124 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 125 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 126 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 127 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 0:07:56 128 Shane Way (AWCC Development) 0:09:11 129 Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) 130 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 131 David Hampton (SP AusNet) 0:09:59 132 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 133 Daniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet) 134 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 135 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 136 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:03 137 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 138 Timothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 139 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au) 140 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 141 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 142 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 143 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 144 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 145 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 146 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 147 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 148 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 0:10:10 149 Brendan Washington (AWCC Development) 0:10:13 150 David Melville (Merida Australia) DNF James Herd (Apollo Bicycles) DNF Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes) DNS Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) DNS Johann Esterhuyzen (TFM Avanti)

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2:22:32 2 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:00:07 3 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:10 5 Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:12 6 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:13 7 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins) 0:00:14 9 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 10 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 11 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:17 12 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:00:18 13 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:19 15 Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 16 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 18 Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:20 19 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 20 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 21 Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:21 22 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 23 Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles) 0:00:22 24 James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire) 25 Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing) 26 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 27 James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green) 28 Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing) 29 Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 30 Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire) 31 Nick Bensley (SP AusNet) 32 Sam Davis (Plan B Racing) 33 Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing) 34 Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia) 35 Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 36 Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 37 Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.) 38 David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.) 39 Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire) 40 Christopher Williams (Merida Australia) 41 Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.) 42 Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins) 43 Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development) 44 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 45 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 46 Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins) 47 Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 48 Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 49 Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 50 Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010) 51 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 52 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS) 53 Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 54 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 55 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS) 56 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au) 57 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 58 Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles) 59 Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010) 60 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 61 Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect) 62 Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling) 63 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 64 Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 65 Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 66 Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire) 67 Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS) 68 Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts) 69 Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au) 70 Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010) 71 James Boal (AWCC Development) 72 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing) 73 Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire) 74 Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:59 75 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:05 76 Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott) 0:01:53 77 Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team) 78 Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia) 79 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:02:54 80 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 0:04:26 81 Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling) 0:04:28 82 Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles) 83 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 84 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 85 Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia) 86 Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 87 Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au) 88 Harry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:05:50 89 Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 0:06:54 90 Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team) 91 Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti) 92 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 0:07:15 93 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:07:17 94 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 0:07:19 95 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 96 Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:07:20 97 Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott) 98 Ryan Obst (CreditCollect) 99 Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes) 100 Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010) 101 Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling) 102 Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 103 Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS) 104 Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010) 105 Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 106 David Abraham (Lawson Homes) 107 Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling) 108 Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet) 109 Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness) 110 John Groves (Apollo Bicycles) 111 Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet) 112 Trent Williams (CreditCollect) 113 Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.) 114 Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect) 115 Steven Martin (TFM Avanti) 116 Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 117 Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect) 118 David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS) 119 Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:08:39 120 Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott) 0:08:51 121 James Henry (CreditCollect) 122 Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 123 Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team) 124 Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 125 Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire) 0:08:57 126 Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling) 0:09:33 127 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:19 128 Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 0:10:21 129 Daniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet) 130 Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010) 0:10:22 131 Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 0:10:25 132 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 133 Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team) 134 Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott) 135 Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire) 136 Timothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing) 137 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au) 138 Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling) 139 Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) 140 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 0:10:30 141 David Melville (Merida Australia) 0:10:35 142 Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet) 0:11:04 143 Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green) 0:11:22 144 Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles) 0:11:27 145 Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti) 0:11:52 146 Brendan Washington (AWCC Development) 0:13:37 147 David Hampton (SP AusNet) 0:14:54 148 Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.) 0:14:58 149 Jake Laine (SP AusNet) 0:16:25 150 Shane Way (AWCC Development) 0:17:08

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 pts 2 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 3 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 4 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 5 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 6 Neil Manning (Plan B Racing) 5 7 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 8 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 9 James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green) 4 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 11 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 12 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) 3 13 Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2) 3 14 Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins) 2 15 Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) 2 16 Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling) 2 17 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 18 Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 19 Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol) 1 20 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 1 21 John Cornish (Recab Cycling) 1 22 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS) 1 23 Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) 8 pts 2 Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 3 Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling) 5 4 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 5 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS) 2