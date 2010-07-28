Trending

Rogers beats Lang to second stage victory

Shaw on podium for second time

The peloton descends towards Inverloch during stage two of the Tour of Gippsland.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders string-out on the ascent of the category two climb at Mt.Misery.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders followed the south-east coastline of Victoria for the first 15 kilometres of the stage.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
One hundred and fifty-nine riders on the outskirts of Wonthaggi on Victoria's south-east coast during the second stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Patrick Lane (Team Jacyo Skins) tries on his polka dot jersey as the King of the Mountains competition leader after two stages.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Stage two podium (L-R): Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan), Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts), and Richard Lang (Jayco Skins).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts) holds out Richard Lang (Jayco Skins) to win the second stage of the tour on the out-and-back course in Wonthaggi.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgan) was in the leading group of riders that was established on the ascent of Mt.Misery.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins) in the leading group after the descent of Mt.Misery.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders felt the pinch on the climb up Mt.Misery as the race began to split up.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The yellow jersey of Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) at the front of the race on the climb during the short 68.2km stage.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts) leads the field up Mt.Misery, a climb which split the peloton into many fragments.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Tasmanian Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) will wear the tour leader's yellow jersey into the longest stage of the tour (134kms) in Warragul tomorrow.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Rico Rogers stopped the Jayco-Skins squad from dominating the Tour of Gippsland’s opening day, with the Team Budget Forklifts rider holding off Richard Lang to win the day’s second stage. Lang’s teammate Alex Carver had won the morning’s opening criterium ahead of Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans), who finished third on the afternoon’s stage.

Two main climbs on the day’s stage helped thin the peloton, however Rogers still lead a 60-strong bunch into the finish at Wonthaggi.

Race leader Ben Grenda was well protected by his strong Genesys Wealth Advisers team in the mountainous 88km afternoon stage, which took a punishing toll on large proportion of the 160-strong field. Grenda feels he can hold the leader’s yellow jersey until Sunday’s grand finale criterium in Paynesville but is weary of tomorrow’s 134km stage.

“I’ve got the yellow and somebody else has got to take it off me but I would certainly like to hang on to it,” said Grenda. “I’ve been working very hard on improving my sprinting over the past few months and it seems to be working for me. It’s also comforting to have such a supportive team around me.”

An early five man break was reduced to three riders at the start of the first climb, with only Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) and Adiq Othman (Drapac-Porsche) away. The peloton caught the trio by the summit however where Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) claimed the King of the Mountains points ahead of Othman and Patrick Lane (Jayco-Skins).

Lane led over the second climb, putting him in the mountains competition lead. He was followed by Lachlan Norris (Drapac-Porsche) and Stuart Smith (Jayco-VIS).

Just 60 riders remained in the lead bunch as the peloton closed in on the finish, where Rogers sprinted to victory.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)1:37:28
2Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
3Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
4Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
6Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
7Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
8Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
9Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
10James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
11James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
12Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
13Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
14James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
15Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
17Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
18Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
19Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
20Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
21Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
22Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
23Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
24Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
25Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
26Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
27Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
28Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
29Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
30Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
31Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
32Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
34Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
35Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
36Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
37David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
38Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
39Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
40Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
41Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
42Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
43Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
44James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
45Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
46Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
47Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
48Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
49Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
50Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
51Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
52Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
53Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
54Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
55Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
56Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
57Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
58Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
59Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
60Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
61Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
62Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
63Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
64Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
65James Boal (AWCC Development)
66Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
67Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
68Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
69Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
70Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
71Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
72Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
73Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
74Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
75Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
76Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
77Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:37
78Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:46
79Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:02:32
80Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:06
81Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
82Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
83Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
84Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
85Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
86Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
87Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
88Ryan Obst (CreditCollect)0:06:58
89Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
90John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
91Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
92Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
93Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
94Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
95Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
96Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
97David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
98Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
99James Henry (CreditCollect)
100Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
101Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
102Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
103John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
104Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
105Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
106Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
107Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
108Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
109Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
110Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
111Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
112Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
113Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
114Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
115Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
116Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
117Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
118Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
119Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
120David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
121Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
122Harry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:05:28
123Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:06:32
124Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
125Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
126Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
127Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)0:07:56
128Shane Way (AWCC Development)0:09:11
129Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
130Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
131David Hampton (SP AusNet)0:09:59
132Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
133Daniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet)
134Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
135Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
136Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:03
137Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
138Timothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
139Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
140Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
141Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
142Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
143Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
144Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
145Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
146Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
147Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
148Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)0:10:10
149Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)0:10:13
150David Melville (Merida Australia)
DNFJames Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
DNFAndrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
DNSRhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNSJohann Esterhuyzen (TFM Avanti)

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:22:32
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:07
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
4Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:10
5Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:12
6Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:13
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:14
9Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
10Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
11Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:17
12James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:00:18
13Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:19
15Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
16Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
18Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:20
19Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
20Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
21Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:21
22Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
23Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:00:22
24James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
25Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
26Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
27James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
28Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
29Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
30Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
31Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
32Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
33Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
34Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
35Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
36Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
37Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
38David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
39Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
40Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
41Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
42Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
43Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
44Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
45James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
46Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
47Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
48Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
49Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
50Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
51Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
52Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
53Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
54Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
55Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
56Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
57Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
58Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
59Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
60Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
61Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
62Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
63Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
64Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
65Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
66Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
67Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
68Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
69Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
70Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
71James Boal (AWCC Development)
72Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
73Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
74Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:59
75Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:05
76Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)0:01:53
77Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
78Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
79Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:02:54
80Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:04:26
81Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)0:04:28
82Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
83Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
84Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
85Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
86Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
87Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
88Harry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:05:50
89Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:06:54
90Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
91Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
92Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)0:07:15
93Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:07:17
94John Cornish (Recab Cycling)0:07:19
95Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
96Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:07:20
97Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
98Ryan Obst (CreditCollect)
99Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
100Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
101Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
102Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
103Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
104Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
105Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
106David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
107Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
108Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
109Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
110John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
111Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
112Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
113Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
114Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
115Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
116Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
117Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
118David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
119Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:08:39
120Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)0:08:51
121James Henry (CreditCollect)
122Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
123Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
124Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
125Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)0:08:57
126Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)0:09:33
127Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:19
128Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)0:10:21
129Daniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet)
130Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)0:10:22
131Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:10:25
132Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
133Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
134Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
135Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
136Timothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
137Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
138Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
139Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
140Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)0:10:30
141David Melville (Merida Australia)0:10:35
142Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)0:11:04
143Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)0:11:22
144Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:11:27
145Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)0:11:52
146Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)0:13:37
147David Hampton (SP AusNet)0:14:54
148Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)0:14:58
149Jake Laine (SP AusNet)0:16:25
150Shane Way (AWCC Development)0:17:08

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)16pts
2Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)8
3Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
4Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
5Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
6Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)5
7Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
8Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
9James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)4
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
11Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
12Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)3
13Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)3
14Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)2
15Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
16Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)2
17Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)2
18Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)2
19Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)1
20Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)1
21John Cornish (Recab Cycling)1
22Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)1
23Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)8pts
2Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)7
3Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
4Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
5Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers7:08:42
2Team Jayco Skins
3Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
4Drapac Professional Cycling
5McDonagh Blake-Witness
6Plan B Racing
7Bass Coast Shire
8Team Budget Forklifts
9Lakes Oil N.L.
10Search2Retain-Myteam2
11GE Plumbing 2010
12Merida Australia
13Shortis.com.au
14Suzuki/ACTAS
15Apollo Bicycles0:04:06
16Lawson Homes0:06:38
17Team Race-Fenton Green0:06:58
18Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
19Jayco VIS
20AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
21Malaysian National Team0:11:04
22Recab Cycling
23AWCC Development0:12:13
24SP AusNet0:13:56
25CreditCollect
26Team Super Elliott0:15:27
27TFM Avanti0:25:00

 

