Rogers beats Lang to second stage victory
Shaw on podium for second time
Rico Rogers stopped the Jayco-Skins squad from dominating the Tour of Gippsland’s opening day, with the Team Budget Forklifts rider holding off Richard Lang to win the day’s second stage. Lang’s teammate Alex Carver had won the morning’s opening criterium ahead of Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans), who finished third on the afternoon’s stage.
Two main climbs on the day’s stage helped thin the peloton, however Rogers still lead a 60-strong bunch into the finish at Wonthaggi.
Race leader Ben Grenda was well protected by his strong Genesys Wealth Advisers team in the mountainous 88km afternoon stage, which took a punishing toll on large proportion of the 160-strong field. Grenda feels he can hold the leader’s yellow jersey until Sunday’s grand finale criterium in Paynesville but is weary of tomorrow’s 134km stage.
“I’ve got the yellow and somebody else has got to take it off me but I would certainly like to hang on to it,” said Grenda. “I’ve been working very hard on improving my sprinting over the past few months and it seems to be working for me. It’s also comforting to have such a supportive team around me.”
An early five man break was reduced to three riders at the start of the first climb, with only Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2) and Adiq Othman (Drapac-Porsche) away. The peloton caught the trio by the summit however where Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) claimed the King of the Mountains points ahead of Othman and Patrick Lane (Jayco-Skins).
Lane led over the second climb, putting him in the mountains competition lead. He was followed by Lachlan Norris (Drapac-Porsche) and Stuart Smith (Jayco-VIS).
Just 60 riders remained in the lead bunch as the peloton closed in on the finish, where Rogers sprinted to victory.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:37:28
|2
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|4
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|7
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|8
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|9
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|10
|James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
|11
|James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|12
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|13
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|14
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|15
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|17
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|18
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
|19
|Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
|20
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|21
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|22
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|23
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|24
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|25
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|26
|Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
|27
|Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|29
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|30
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
|31
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
|32
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|33
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|34
|Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
|35
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|36
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|37
|David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|38
|Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
|39
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|40
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|41
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|42
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
|43
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|44
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|45
|Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
|46
|Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
|47
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|48
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|49
|Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
|50
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|51
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|52
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|53
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|54
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|55
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|56
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|57
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|58
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|59
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|60
|Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|61
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|62
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|63
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|64
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|65
|James Boal (AWCC Development)
|66
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|67
|Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
|68
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|69
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|70
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
|71
|Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|72
|Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|73
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|74
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|75
|Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|76
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
|77
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:37
|78
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:46
|79
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|0:02:32
|80
|Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:04:06
|81
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|82
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
|83
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|84
|Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
|85
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|86
|Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
|87
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|88
|Ryan Obst (CreditCollect)
|0:06:58
|89
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|90
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|91
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|92
|Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
|93
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|94
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
|95
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|96
|Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|97
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
|98
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|99
|James Henry (CreditCollect)
|100
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|101
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|102
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|103
|John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
|104
|Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|105
|Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|106
|Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
|107
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|108
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|109
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|110
|Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
|111
|Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
|112
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|113
|Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
|114
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|115
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|116
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|117
|Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|118
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|119
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|120
|David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|121
|Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
|122
|Harry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:05:28
|123
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:06:32
|124
|Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
|125
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|126
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|127
|Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
|0:07:56
|128
|Shane Way (AWCC Development)
|0:09:11
|129
|Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
|130
|Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
|131
|David Hampton (SP AusNet)
|0:09:59
|132
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|133
|Daniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet)
|134
|Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
|135
|Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
|136
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:10:03
|137
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|138
|Timothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|139
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
|140
|Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
|141
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|142
|Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
|143
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|144
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|145
|Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|146
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|147
|Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|148
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|0:10:10
|149
|Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)
|0:10:13
|150
|David Melville (Merida Australia)
|DNF
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|DNF
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
|DNS
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|DNS
|Johann Esterhuyzen (TFM Avanti)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2:22:32
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:07
|3
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:10
|5
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:12
|6
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:13
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:14
|9
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|10
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:16
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:17
|12
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:00:18
|13
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|14
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:19
|15
|Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|16
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|17
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|18
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:20
|19
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|20
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|21
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:21
|22
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|23
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:00:22
|24
|James Mowatt (Bass Coast Shire)
|25
|Anthony Diacoppo (Plan B Racing)
|26
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|27
|James Mcdulling (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|28
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing)
|29
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|30
|Mitchell Pearson (Bass Coast Shire)
|31
|Nick Bensley (SP AusNet)
|32
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing)
|33
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing)
|34
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia)
|35
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|36
|Michael Freiberg (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|37
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|38
|David De Marco (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|39
|Damien Turner (Bass Coast Shire)
|40
|Christopher Williams (Merida Australia)
|41
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|42
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|43
|Joshua Taylor (AWCC Development)
|44
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|45
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|46
|Nick Aitken (Team Jayco Skins)
|47
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|48
|Sam Moorhouse (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|49
|Craig Hutton (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|50
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing 2010)
|51
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|52
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|53
|Gordon Mccauley (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|54
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|55
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|56
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au)
|57
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|58
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|59
|Michael Hosking (GE Plumbing 2010)
|60
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|61
|Nathan Elliott (CreditCollect)
|62
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab Cycling)
|63
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|64
|Andrew Mcnab (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|65
|Rowan Dever (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|66
|Daniel Mcconnell (Bass Coast Shire)
|67
|Brent Miller (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|68
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|69
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au)
|70
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing 2010)
|71
|James Boal (AWCC Development)
|72
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing)
|73
|Luke Fetch (Bass Coast Shire)
|74
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:59
|75
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:05
|76
|Tristan Jones (Team Super Elliott)
|0:01:53
|77
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|78
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia)
|79
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|0:02:54
|80
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|0:04:26
|81
|Nathan Haas (Recab Cycling)
|0:04:28
|82
|Samuel Beveridge (Apollo Bicycles)
|83
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|84
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|85
|Jamie Lacey (Merida Australia)
|86
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|87
|Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au)
|88
|Harry Rassie (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:05:50
|89
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:06:54
|90
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|91
|Andrew Pike (TFM Avanti)
|92
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|0:07:15
|93
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:07:17
|94
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|0:07:19
|95
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|96
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:07:20
|97
|Russell Gill (Team Super Elliott)
|98
|Ryan Obst (CreditCollect)
|99
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|100
|Jaskson Wardrop (GE Plumbing 2010)
|101
|Luke Ockerby (Recab Cycling)
|102
|Jacob Sutherland (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|103
|Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS)
|104
|Kyle Bateson (GE Plumbing 2010)
|105
|Thomas Donald (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|106
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes)
|107
|Angus Morton (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|108
|Kornelis Sietsma (SP AusNet)
|109
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|110
|John Groves (Apollo Bicycles)
|111
|Jarrod Peachey (SP AusNet)
|112
|Trent Williams (CreditCollect)
|113
|Matthew Chew (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|114
|Elliot Crowther (CreditCollect)
|115
|Steven Martin (TFM Avanti)
|116
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|117
|Dean Sanfiloppo (CreditCollect)
|118
|David Deery (Suzuki/ACTAS)
|119
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:08:39
|120
|Nathan Hunter (Team Super Elliott)
|0:08:51
|121
|James Henry (CreditCollect)
|122
|Michael Crosbie (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|123
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|124
|Alex Wong (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|125
|Ben Hilleard (Bass Coast Shire)
|0:08:57
|126
|Stephen Rossendell (Recab Cycling)
|0:09:33
|127
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:10:19
|128
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|0:10:21
|129
|Daniel O’Keefe (SP AusNet)
|130
|Michael Sargeant (GE Plumbing 2010)
|0:10:22
|131
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:10:25
|132
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|133
|Fakhrulllah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|134
|Michael Stallard (Team Super Elliott)
|135
|Peter Aquilina (Bass Coast Shire)
|136
|Timothy White (AAL Hyster-Rush Racing)
|137
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au)
|138
|Aaron Jones (Recab Cycling)
|139
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|140
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|0:10:30
|141
|David Melville (Merida Australia)
|0:10:35
|142
|Eamon Ryan (SP AusNet)
|0:11:04
|143
|Mark Chadwick (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|0:11:22
|144
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:11:27
|145
|Andrew Dorman (TFM Avanti)
|0:11:52
|146
|Brendan Washington (AWCC Development)
|0:13:37
|147
|David Hampton (SP AusNet)
|0:14:54
|148
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil N.L.)
|0:14:58
|149
|Jake Laine (SP AusNet)
|0:16:25
|150
|Shane Way (AWCC Development)
|0:17:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|pts
|2
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|8
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|5
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|6
|Neil Manning (Plan B Racing)
|5
|7
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|8
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|9
|James Ibrahim (Team Race-Fenton Green)
|4
|10
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|11
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|12
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au)
|3
|13
|Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain-Myteam2)
|3
|14
|Malcolm Rudolph (Team Jayco Skins)
|2
|15
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|16
|Timothy Walker (Recab Cycling)
|2
|17
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|18
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|19
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol)
|1
|20
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|1
|21
|John Cornish (Recab Cycling)
|1
|22
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|1
|23
|Rhys Gillett (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|8
|pts
|2
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|3
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|5
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7:08:42
|2
|Team Jayco Skins
|3
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|6
|Plan B Racing
|7
|Bass Coast Shire
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Lakes Oil N.L.
|10
|Search2Retain-Myteam2
|11
|GE Plumbing 2010
|12
|Merida Australia
|13
|Shortis.com.au
|14
|Suzuki/ACTAS
|15
|Apollo Bicycles
|0:04:06
|16
|Lawson Homes
|0:06:38
|17
|Team Race-Fenton Green
|0:06:58
|18
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carol
|19
|Jayco VIS
|20
|AAL Hyster-Rush Racing
|21
|Malaysian National Team
|0:11:04
|22
|Recab Cycling
|23
|AWCC Development
|0:12:13
|24
|SP AusNet
|0:13:56
|25
|CreditCollect
|26
|Team Super Elliott
|0:15:27
|27
|TFM Avanti
|0:25:00
