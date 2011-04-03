Image 1 of 55 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 55 The Colavita Forno d'Asolo riders look a touch nervous before the start of Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 55 The Diadora Pasta-Zara team presented (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 55 Diadora Pasta-Zara's team for Flanders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 55 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 55 Australia's Amanda Spratt on the Muur (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 55 Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) takes the win in the women's Tour of Flanders. Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) measured her effort to perfection to win the women’s Tour of Flanders in Meerbeke on Sunday. In the finishing straight, she allowed Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss) to lead out the sprint, before clinically jumping around the Russian champion to take the win.

“I sat on and did not take over,” van Vleuten said afterwards. “At about 250 metres from the line, I jumped off her wheel.”

Van Vleuten’s teammate Marianne Vos won the sprint for third place among the select group of chasers that came home 10 seconds behind. Indeed, the Nederland Bloeit team was the dominant force in the race’s finale. Sarah Düster launched a solo bid for glory that forced the other teams to chase and allowed Vos and van Vleuten to sit on and conserve their energy.

The German was joined for a time by Ludovine Henrion (Lotto Honda), but when the lead group of chasers nullified the move with 2km to go, Antoshina seized the opportunity to make her move, and powered clear of the break. However, the ever-alert van Vleuten was quick to spot the danger and she jumped across to the Russian’s wheel.

With the trump card of Vos waiting in the wings to unleash her rapid finish, van Vleuten knew that she could afford to let Antoshina do the lion’s share of work on the approach the finish, and the Russian duly obliged, with her pace-making opening up a 10-second gap.

Then on the slightly rise to the finishing line, van Vleuten simply had too much for Antoshina, and sprinted to victory. The Dutchwoman, who finished third in last weekend’s Trofeo Binda, now inherits the overall lead in the World Cup from Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervélo), but she was delighted to focus on her Flanders triumph – for now.

“After the World Cup, this is the most beautiful rostrum on which you can stand,” van Vleuten said.

On a course not suited to her talents Pooley admitted that she was always going to be hard pressed to repeat her heroics from the Trofeo Binda. “This course didn’t suit me as well as last week’s one did, I really have to try hard on the cobbles not to get dropped,” she told Cyclingnews on crossing the line in 10th place as part of the chasing group.

Nonetheless, Pooley attacked over the top of the Eikenberg but found herself shut down by a number of teams with an eye on the World Cup standings.

“Anyone wearing our team kit is marked because everyone on our team is very strong,” Pooley said. “The girls who are going for the overall in the World Cup aren’t going to let anyone dangerous go, so that makes it a bit tougher.”

Pooley had her teammate Noemi Cantele for company in the 12 rider break that formed over the hellingen, but on the fast and flat approach to Meerbeke, it was increasingly difficult to make an impact.

“We were just trying to get away, but it was hard because it was already really quick,” Pooley said.

Instead, it was Nederland Bloeit’s strength in depth that won out. After Loes Gunnewijk had worked hard over the climbs, Sarah Düster made her solo effort in order to allow Vos and van Vleuten to save themselves for the finale

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:36:03 2 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 0:00:01 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:10 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 6 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top 7 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 8 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 9 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 10 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 11 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 12 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 13 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:10 14 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 15 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 16 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 17 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 18 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion 19 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 20 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 21 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 22 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 23 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 24 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:22 25 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:03:50 26 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 27 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 28 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion 29 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 30 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 31 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 32 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:00 33 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 34 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 35 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion 36 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 37 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada 38 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 39 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 40 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 41 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 42 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Netherlands 43 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 44 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 45 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 46 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 47 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 48 Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 49 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 50 Alison Testroete (Can) Canada 51 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 52 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 53 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 54 Marit Huisman (Ned) Netherlands 55 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 56 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 57 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 58 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 59 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 60 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 61 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 62 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 63 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 64 Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion 65 Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 66 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 67 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 68 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 69 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 70 Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 71 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada 72 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 73 Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 74 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 75 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 76 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 77 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia 78 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 79 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 80 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 81 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 82 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 83 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 84 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:06:20 85 Kendall Ryan (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 86 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 87 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 88 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:08:41 HD Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:11:12 HD Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:11:49 HD Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango HD Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss HD Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team HD Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:12:59 HD Magrieth Kloppenburg (Den) Denmark HD Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:13:10 HD Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team HD Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope HD Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:17:12 HD Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:17:25 HD Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:17:41 HD Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana HD Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands HD Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara HD Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) SC MCipollini Giordana HD Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo HD Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens HD Fabienne Schauss (Lux) Team GSD Gestion HD Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana HD Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team HD Julie Leth (Den) Denmark HD Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team HD Tina Nielsen (Den) Denmark HD Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team HD Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team HD Michelle Lauge (Den) Denmark 0:20:06 HD Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:20:20 HD Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:20:42 HD Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK HD Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team HD Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green HD Henriette Frederiksen (Den) Denmark 0:22:44