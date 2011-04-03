Trending

Van Vleuten beats Antoshina in two-up sprint

Vos takes third

Image 1 of 55

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 55

The Colavita Forno d'Asolo riders look a touch nervous before the start of Tour of Flanders.

The Colavita Forno d'Asolo riders look a touch nervous before the start of Tour of Flanders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 55

The Diadora Pasta-Zara team presented

The Diadora Pasta-Zara team presented
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 55

Diadora Pasta-Zara's team for Flanders.

Diadora Pasta-Zara's team for Flanders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 55

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 55

Australia's Amanda Spratt on the Muur

Australia's Amanda Spratt on the Muur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 55

Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) takes the win in the women's Tour of Flanders.

Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) takes the win in the women's Tour of Flanders.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 55

One of the Kuota riders has to walk it up the Kapelmuur

One of the Kuota riders has to walk it up the Kapelmuur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 55

Emma Johannson (Hitek Products UCK) leads up the Kapelmuur

Emma Johannson (Hitek Products UCK) leads up the Kapelmuur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 55

Marianne Vos was put in a good position by her Nederland Bloeit team

Marianne Vos was put in a good position by her Nederland Bloeit team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 55

2009 Tour of Flanders winner Ina Teutenberg suffers up the Muur

2009 Tour of Flanders winner Ina Teutenberg suffers up the Muur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 55

World Cup leader Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) pushes the pace on the cobbles

World Cup leader Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) pushes the pace on the cobbles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 55

Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) on a solo break in Flanders.

Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) on a solo break in Flanders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 55

Marianne Vos wins the sprint for third.

Marianne Vos wins the sprint for third.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 55

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) in Flanders.

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) in Flanders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 55

Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) won over Russian Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss)

Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) won over Russian Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 55

Canadian Alison Testroete

Canadian Alison Testroete
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 55

World champion Giorgia Bronzini lines up with the Colavita Forno d'Asolo team

World champion Giorgia Bronzini lines up with the Colavita Forno d'Asolo team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 55

Ludivine Henrion (Lotto Honda) on the attack in the women's Ronde.

Ludivine Henrion (Lotto Honda) on the attack in the women's Ronde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 55

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) muscles up the Kapelmuur

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) muscles up the Kapelmuur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 55

Italian champion Monia Baccaille (MCipollini) chasing Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) up the Kapelmuur.

Italian champion Monia Baccaille (MCipollini) chasing Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) up the Kapelmuur.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 55

Marianne Vos shoots her teammate Annamiek Van Vleuten with the champagne spray

Marianne Vos shoots her teammate Annamiek Van Vleuten with the champagne spray
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 55

Annamiek Van Vleuten claims the win in the women's Tour of Flanders

Annamiek Van Vleuten claims the win in the women's Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 55

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 55

Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

Annamiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 55

An attack by Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) was inevitably marked by the bunch - given her penchant for solo wins on hard courses

An attack by Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) was inevitably marked by the bunch - given her penchant for solo wins on hard courses
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 55

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the small bunch

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the small bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 55

Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) and Ludivine Henrion (Lotto) lead on the famous Molenberg climb

Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) and Ludivine Henrion (Lotto) lead on the famous Molenberg climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 55

Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu) was second at the finish

Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu) was second at the finish
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 55

Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) was one of many tactics the team had to win this race

Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) was one of many tactics the team had to win this race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 55

Another of the Nederland Bloeit tactics, Marianne Vos, sits in the bunch ahead of Annemiek Van Vleuten, waiting for someone to chase Duester

Another of the Nederland Bloeit tactics, Marianne Vos, sits in the bunch ahead of Annemiek Van Vleuten, waiting for someone to chase Duester
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 55

Ludivine Henrion (Lotto) stayed with Duester until the Muur in Gerardsbergen, when she required a bike change - one of the points in the race where team cars take a deviation

Ludivine Henrion (Lotto) stayed with Duester until the Muur in Gerardsbergen, when she required a bike change - one of the points in the race where team cars take a deviation
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 55

On her own, Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) heads to the final climb, the Boserg

On her own, Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) heads to the final climb, the Boserg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 55

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her 2011 victory in the Ronde van Vlaanderen ahead of Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her 2011 victory in the Ronde van Vlaanderen ahead of Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 35 of 55

Second place for Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu)

Second place for Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 36 of 55

Sprinting for third - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

Sprinting for third - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 37 of 55

A successful day for the team - Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) finishes

A successful day for the team - Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit) finishes
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 38 of 55

A big one for her first World Cup win - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium at Ninove

A big one for her first World Cup win - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium at Ninove
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 39 of 55

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) in the World Cup leader jersey

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) in the World Cup leader jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 40 of 55

Lieselot Decroix (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) rode hard on her own for many kilometres, chasing down the break

Lieselot Decroix (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) rode hard on her own for many kilometres, chasing down the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 41 of 55

Rowena Fry gives a wheel to Amanda Spratt (Australia) after the crash

Rowena Fry gives a wheel to Amanda Spratt (Australia) after the crash
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 42 of 55

A smile from the new leader of the World Cup series - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

A smile from the new leader of the World Cup series - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 43 of 55

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 44 of 55

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 45 of 55

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 46 of 55

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 47 of 55

The bunch corners in the roads outside Rozebeke

The bunch corners in the roads outside Rozebeke
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 48 of 55

Avoiding the cobbles....

Avoiding the cobbles....
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 49 of 55

Emilia Fahlin (HTC-HighRoad) leads the bunch climbing the first climb, Rekelberg

Emilia Fahlin (HTC-HighRoad) leads the bunch climbing the first climb, Rekelberg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 50 of 55

Vicki Whitelaw and Laure Werner (Lotto) at the front of the bunch

Vicki Whitelaw and Laure Werner (Lotto) at the front of the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 51 of 55

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) in the Swedish Champion jersey

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) in the Swedish Champion jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 52 of 55

Lieselot Decroix (Topsport Vlaanderen) had a good race

Lieselot Decroix (Topsport Vlaanderen) had a good race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 53 of 55

The Kwaremont bites for Rasa Leleivyte (Vaiano-Solaritech)

The Kwaremont bites for Rasa Leleivyte (Vaiano-Solaritech)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 54 of 55

A crash at the front of the bunch slowed everyone down , including World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Cola Vita Forno D'Asolo) and eventual winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

A crash at the front of the bunch slowed everyone down , including World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Cola Vita Forno D'Asolo) and eventual winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 55 of 55

The Ronde van Vlaanderen podium - Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu), Annemiek Van Vleuten and Marianne Vos (both Nederland Bloeit)

The Ronde van Vlaanderen podium - Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu), Annemiek Van Vleuten and Marianne Vos (both Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) measured her effort to perfection to win the women’s Tour of Flanders in Meerbeke on Sunday. In the finishing straight, she allowed Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss) to lead out the sprint, before clinically jumping around the Russian champion to take the win.

“I sat on and did not take over,” van Vleuten said afterwards. “At about 250 metres from the line, I jumped off her wheel.”

Van Vleuten’s teammate Marianne Vos won the sprint for third place among the select group of chasers that came home 10 seconds behind. Indeed, the Nederland Bloeit team was the dominant force in the race’s finale. Sarah Düster launched a solo bid for glory that forced the other teams to chase and allowed Vos and van Vleuten to sit on and conserve their energy.

The German was joined for a time by Ludovine Henrion (Lotto Honda), but when the lead group of chasers nullified the move with 2km to go, Antoshina seized the opportunity to make her move, and powered clear of the break. However, the ever-alert van Vleuten was quick to spot the danger and she jumped across to the Russian’s wheel.

With the trump card of Vos waiting in the wings to unleash her rapid finish, van Vleuten knew that she could afford to let Antoshina do the lion’s share of work on the approach the finish, and the Russian duly obliged, with her pace-making opening up a 10-second gap.

Then on the slightly rise to the finishing line, van Vleuten simply had too much for Antoshina, and sprinted to victory. The Dutchwoman, who finished third in last weekend’s Trofeo Binda, now inherits the overall lead in the World Cup from Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervélo), but she was delighted to focus on her Flanders triumph – for now.

“After the World Cup, this is the most beautiful rostrum on which you can stand,” van Vleuten said.

On a course not suited to her talents Pooley admitted that she was always going to be hard pressed to repeat her heroics from the Trofeo Binda. “This course didn’t suit me as well as last week’s one did, I really have to try hard on the cobbles not to get dropped,” she told Cyclingnews on crossing the line in 10th place as part of the chasing group.

Nonetheless, Pooley attacked over the top of the Eikenberg but found herself shut down by a number of teams with an eye on the World Cup standings.

“Anyone wearing our team kit is marked because everyone on our team is very strong,” Pooley said. “The girls who are going for the overall in the World Cup aren’t going to let anyone dangerous go, so that makes it a bit tougher.”

Pooley had her teammate Noemi Cantele for company in the 12 rider break that formed over the hellingen, but on the fast and flat approach to Meerbeke, it was increasingly difficult to make an impact.

“We were just trying to get away, but it was hard because it was already really quick,” Pooley said.

Instead, it was Nederland Bloeit’s strength in depth that won out. After Loes Gunnewijk had worked hard over the climbs, Sarah Düster made her solo effort in order to allow Vos and van Vleuten to save themselves for the finale

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:36:03
2Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss0:00:01
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:10
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
6Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
8Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
9Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
10Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
12Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
13Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:01:10
14Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
15Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
16Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
17Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
19Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
20Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
21Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
22Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
23Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
24Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:22
25Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:03:50
26Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
27Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
28Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
29Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
30Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
31Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
32Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:04:00
33Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
34Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
35Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
36Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
37Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
38Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
39Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
40Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
41Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
42Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Netherlands
43Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
44Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
45Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
46Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
47Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
48Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
49Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
50Alison Testroete (Can) Canada
51Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
52Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
53Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
54Marit Huisman (Ned) Netherlands
55Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
56Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
57Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
58Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
59Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
60Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
61Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
62Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
63Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
64Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
65Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
67Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
68Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
69Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
70Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
71Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
72Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
73Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
74Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
75Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
76Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
77Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia
78Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
79Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
80Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
81Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
82Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
83Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
84Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:06:20
85Kendall Ryan (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
86Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
87Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
88Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:08:41
HDEleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:11:12
HDLucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:11:49
HDPolona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
HDChristel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
HDPetra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
HDBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:12:59
HDMagrieth Kloppenburg (Den) Denmark
HDAlie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:13:10
HDNina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
HDGabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
HDModesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:17:12
HDOksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:17:25
HDGloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:17:41
HDJennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
HDLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
HDEleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
HDYulia Blindyuk (Rus) SC MCipollini Giordana
HDSimona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
HDLisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
HDFabienne Schauss (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
HDRossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
HDAnnalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
HDJulie Leth (Den) Denmark
HDChiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
HDTina Nielsen (Den) Denmark
HDChiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
HDFrancesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
HDMichelle Lauge (Den) Denmark0:20:06
HDAmanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:20:20
HDTone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:20:42
HDCecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
HDWinanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
HDJessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
HDHenriette Frederiksen (Den) Denmark0:22:44

World Cup standings after round 2
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit110pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo86
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK80
4Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss58
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women48
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team39
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team37
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit35
9Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara33
10Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top24
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team24
12Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team18
13Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo15
14Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)15
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara15
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team11
17Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo11
18Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss10
19Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit9
20Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women8
21Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
22Aude Biannic (Fra)6
23Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana5
24Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
25Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango4
26Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion3
27Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
28Ruth Corset (Aus)2
29Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana2

