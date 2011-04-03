Van Vleuten beats Antoshina in two-up sprint
Vos takes third
Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) measured her effort to perfection to win the women’s Tour of Flanders in Meerbeke on Sunday. In the finishing straight, she allowed Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss) to lead out the sprint, before clinically jumping around the Russian champion to take the win.
“I sat on and did not take over,” van Vleuten said afterwards. “At about 250 metres from the line, I jumped off her wheel.”
Van Vleuten’s teammate Marianne Vos won the sprint for third place among the select group of chasers that came home 10 seconds behind. Indeed, the Nederland Bloeit team was the dominant force in the race’s finale. Sarah Düster launched a solo bid for glory that forced the other teams to chase and allowed Vos and van Vleuten to sit on and conserve their energy.
The German was joined for a time by Ludovine Henrion (Lotto Honda), but when the lead group of chasers nullified the move with 2km to go, Antoshina seized the opportunity to make her move, and powered clear of the break. However, the ever-alert van Vleuten was quick to spot the danger and she jumped across to the Russian’s wheel.
With the trump card of Vos waiting in the wings to unleash her rapid finish, van Vleuten knew that she could afford to let Antoshina do the lion’s share of work on the approach the finish, and the Russian duly obliged, with her pace-making opening up a 10-second gap.
Then on the slightly rise to the finishing line, van Vleuten simply had too much for Antoshina, and sprinted to victory. The Dutchwoman, who finished third in last weekend’s Trofeo Binda, now inherits the overall lead in the World Cup from Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervélo), but she was delighted to focus on her Flanders triumph – for now.
“After the World Cup, this is the most beautiful rostrum on which you can stand,” van Vleuten said.
On a course not suited to her talents Pooley admitted that she was always going to be hard pressed to repeat her heroics from the Trofeo Binda. “This course didn’t suit me as well as last week’s one did, I really have to try hard on the cobbles not to get dropped,” she told Cyclingnews on crossing the line in 10th place as part of the chasing group.
Nonetheless, Pooley attacked over the top of the Eikenberg but found herself shut down by a number of teams with an eye on the World Cup standings.
“Anyone wearing our team kit is marked because everyone on our team is very strong,” Pooley said. “The girls who are going for the overall in the World Cup aren’t going to let anyone dangerous go, so that makes it a bit tougher.”
Pooley had her teammate Noemi Cantele for company in the 12 rider break that formed over the hellingen, but on the fast and flat approach to Meerbeke, it was increasingly difficult to make an impact.
“We were just trying to get away, but it was hard because it was already really quick,” Pooley said.
Instead, it was Nederland Bloeit’s strength in depth that won out. After Loes Gunnewijk had worked hard over the climbs, Sarah Düster made her solo effort in order to allow Vos and van Vleuten to save themselves for the finale
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:36:03
|2
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|0:00:01
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:10
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|8
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|10
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|12
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:10
|14
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|15
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|16
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|17
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|19
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|21
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|22
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|23
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|24
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|25
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:03:50
|26
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|28
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
|29
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|30
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|31
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|32
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:00
|33
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|34
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|35
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|36
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|37
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|38
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|39
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|41
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|42
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|44
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|45
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|46
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|47
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|48
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|49
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|50
|Alison Testroete (Can) Canada
|51
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|52
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|53
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|54
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Netherlands
|55
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|56
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|57
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|58
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|59
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|60
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|61
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|62
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|63
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|64
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
|65
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|66
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|67
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|68
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|69
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|70
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|71
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|72
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|73
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|74
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|75
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|76
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|77
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia
|78
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|79
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|80
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|81
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|82
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|83
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|84
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:06:20
|85
|Kendall Ryan (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|86
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|87
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|88
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:08:41
|HD
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:11:12
|HD
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|HD
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|HD
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|HD
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|HD
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:12:59
|HD
|Magrieth Kloppenburg (Den) Denmark
|HD
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:13:10
|HD
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|HD
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|HD
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:17:12
|HD
|Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:17:25
|HD
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:17:41
|HD
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|HD
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|HD
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|HD
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) SC MCipollini Giordana
|HD
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|HD
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|HD
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|HD
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|HD
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|HD
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|HD
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|HD
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|HD
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|HD
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|HD
|Michelle Lauge (Den) Denmark
|0:20:06
|HD
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:20:20
|HD
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:20:42
|HD
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|HD
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|HD
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|HD
|Henriette Frederiksen (Den) Denmark
|0:22:44
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|110
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|86
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|80
|4
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|58
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|48
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|39
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|37
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|35
|9
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|33
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|24
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|18
|13
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|14
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|15
|15
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|15
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|11
|17
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|11
|18
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|10
|19
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|20
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|8
|21
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|22
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|6
|23
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|5
|24
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|4
|26
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|3
|27
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|28
|Ruth Corset (Aus)
|2
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|2
