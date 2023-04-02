Tour of Flanders - Live coverage of all the early action

The big three: Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Jasper Jacobs PoolGetty Images)

Tour of Flanders 2023 Race Page

Fabian Cancellara's Classics Column: Sizing up the Big Three for Tour of Flanders

Tadej Pogacar: I need to finish alone to win the Tour of Flanders

'I'm not feeling beaten before the start' - Soudal-QuickStep cling to faith for Tour of Flanders

2023 Tour of Flanders start list

Race Notes

- The 273.4km route starts in Bruges and finishes in Oudenaarde

- There are 6 cobbled sectors and 19 climbs including Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg

-In-race situation: