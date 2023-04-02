Live coverage

Tour of Flanders - Live coverage of all the early action

By Stephen Farrand
published

All the action from the biggest Flemish Classic of the year

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 24 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma compete in the breakaway during the 66th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2023 a 2041km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke on UCIWT March 24 2023 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Jasper Jacobs PoolGetty Images

The big three: Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Jasper Jacobs PoolGetty Images)

Race Notes

- The 273.4km route starts in Bruges and finishes in Oudenaarde

- There are 6 cobbled sectors and 19 climbs including Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg

-In-race situation:

Cyclingnews Deputy Editor Patrick Fletcher and Features Editor Barry Ryan are in Bruges for the start. 

They've told us it is grey and cool in Bruges but the atmosphere is warming up as riders sign on and speak for a final time about their hopes and ambitions.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of both the men's and women's Tour of Flanders.

The riders roll out in less than 40 minutes and are currently signing on in the packed Bruges grote markt.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2023 Tour of Flanders!

