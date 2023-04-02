Live coverage
Tour of Flanders - Live coverage of all the early action
All the action from the biggest Flemish Classic of the year
Tour of Flanders 2023 Race Page
Fabian Cancellara's Classics Column: Sizing up the Big Three for Tour of Flanders
Tadej Pogacar: I need to finish alone to win the Tour of Flanders
'I'm not feeling beaten before the start' - Soudal-QuickStep cling to faith for Tour of Flanders
2023 Tour of Flanders start list
Race Notes
- The 273.4km route starts in Bruges and finishes in Oudenaarde
- There are 6 cobbled sectors and 19 climbs including Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg
-In-race situation:
Cyclingnews Deputy Editor Patrick Fletcher and Features Editor Barry Ryan are in Bruges for the start.
They've told us it is grey and cool in Bruges but the atmosphere is warming up as riders sign on and speak for a final time about their hopes and ambitions.
Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of both the men's and women's Tour of Flanders.
The riders roll out in less than 40 minutes and are currently signing on in the packed Bruges grote markt.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2023 Tour of Flanders!
