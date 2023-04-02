Tadej Pogacar moves closer to historic five-Monument Classics record

Tadej Pogacar was caught behind a split but still won the 2023 Tour of Flanders

Tadej Pogačar became only the third rider to win the Tour de France and Tour of Flanders and took a massive step towards the elusive goal of winning cycling’s five monument Classics with his solo victory in Oudenaarde.

The Slovenian joins Eddy Merckx and Louison Bobet in the record books as the only Tour de France-Tour of Flanders winners. He is the first rider of the modern era to have won the Tour de France and at least four monuments. He joins legends of the sport like Merckx, Fausto Coppi, Louison Bobet, Gino Bartali and Bernard Hinault in that exclusive club. All at just 24.

Only Merckx, Rik Van Looy and Roger De Vlaeminck have won all five Monuments, with only Merckx winning them all more than once.

Pogačar has the wealth of talents to surely win all five monuments but was modest when asked about if he can.

"I don't know if I can answer this question or not. We will see in the future," he said post-race.

"I just ride my races and I'm just happy that I can compete in all those different races like Flanders, the Tour, the Ardennes and Milan-San Remo. I just feel grateful I can do all of them and compete at the highest level. Today I'm just really happy and proud."

After his Tour of Flanders win, he indicated he will ride Paris-Roubaix one day but that Milan-San Remo may be his hardest monument to win.

“We saw that Milan-San Remo is the most difficult race for me to win. This year I was in the best shape of my life but it’s really tough to win. But we don’t give up. We have Milan-San Remo and Roubaix to go,” Pogačar said.

Pogačar will not ride next Sunday's Paris-Roubaix but he will be back in Belgium later this month for more monument Classics such as Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where he will clash with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

"I’m looking forward for the Ardennes Classics as well, I like those races. I hope I can keep this shape until then," he warned.

A shot at Paris-Roubaix may come in the future if winning all five becomes possible after a Milan-San Remo victory.

"I did Roubaix as a junior and cannot imagine how hard it is," he said.

"It's a totally different pain and suffering on those cobbles. Here it's climbing so it's a big difference.

“We’ll see. I need to gain a few kilos and to toughen my hands for the cobbles. Maybe in the future. Let's leave it for a bit for next few years,” Pogačar said, insisting his 2023 season is already a success even if he does not win the Tour de France in July.

After finishing a frustrated fourth last year and then losing Milan-San Remo, winning the Tour of Flanders was special even for a rider as successful as Pogačar.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” he said of his win. “I can say I can retire after today and be proud of my career but I can be super, super happy and proud."

Pogačar knew that the Oude Kwaremont climb was vital to his victory. He knew that he had to attack there to chase the attackers with 55 km to go and then try to go solo on the final time with 18 km to go. He caught the attackers on the last climb of the Kwaremont and had the legs to distance Mathieu van der Poel and pull off his plan.

“I knew I had to go solo on the last time up the Kwaremont the last time. I just gave it all. I almost cracked on the Paterberg but I knew it was going to be tough. It was the only way to go to the finish,” Pogačar explained.

“The Kwaremont suits me the most, we hit it with speed on the cobbles and we’re already suffering. Then it’s pure power to the top and it’s long. It favours me.”