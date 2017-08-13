Image 1 of 25 UnitedHealthcare help control the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 The breakaway is led by Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 JellyBelly also helped control the race via Angus Morton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) doing some work (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 Race leader Manuel Senni (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 The peloton contrasted against the Denver skyline (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Marco Canola throws his arm in the air to protest being boxed in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) wins the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 Manuel Senni enjoying his monument in the limelight after securing the Colorado Classic win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 The peloton rolling out for the fourth and final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 One and two overall, Manuel Senni and Serghei Tvetcov on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 Manuel Senni (BMC) in the leader's blue jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 The boy scouts at the stage start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 After the wet weather, the fans enjoyed plenty sunshine in Denver for stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 Will Clarke before he crashed out on the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 BMC looking after race leader Manuel Senni (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 Rob Britton (Rally) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk) leads the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 Alex Howes won the Colorado rider jersey, finished third overall and won a stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 The overall podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Manuel Senni and Alex Howes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 The final classification winners in Denver (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 Signing on for the last time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 The top three for the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Manuel Senni wrapped up the overall title at the Colorado Classic on Sunday, finishing safely as the pack sprinted across the stage 4 finish line in Denver with Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) nabbing the stage.

Raim's stage win survived a protest from Nippo - Vini Fantini's Marco Canola, who complained after the finish that Raim had deviated to his right in the sprint and boxed the Italian in. The race jury reviewed the video of the finale and upheld Raim's result. UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe earned runner-up honours on the day with Alfredo Rodríguez (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) taking third and Canola in fourth.

"I've tried many times in Europe and here in the states and been so close. I'm very happy it's finally come," Raim said, before addressing Canola's protest. "I stayed on the straight line, I didn't move from that path. Marco tried to come on the right but there was no space.

"For me, this is for sure the biggest victory in my career, and for the team also. We are very happy. This helps us to have more sponsors and people know our team more. We aren't just a cycling team, we are something else. It's an Israeli team, but we have so many different nationalities in the team and we're like a big family. It doesn't matter where you're from."

For BMC, the order of the day was simply keeping the race under control and keeping Senni upright within the peloton. With the race finishing in a sprint and Senni safe in the pack, it was mission accomplished for the American team and Italian rider, who eked out a top 10 result in the final kick for good measure.

"The team rode for me all day and I was still in the front in the last kilometer to stay out of trouble and take no risk, so I could even do the sprint," Senni said. "I finished tenth, which was enough to keep the jersey. It was perfect.

"It's really great, to win here with so many people on the roads and so friendly, it's something special.

"For me this is an important victory that gives me a lot of morale for the rest of the season and next year. It is important for a rider to win a race, because after it changes something in your mind and gives you the morale."

McCabe wrapped up the sprint classification, having finished on the stage podiums a frustrating three times without netting a victory. "I'm definitely happy winning the sprint jersey. It shows the consistency I have, and I feel like I rode great all week long," McCabe said. "The form was great coming off Utah. But I am disappointed to not come away with a win. Two seconds and a third is great, but when you don't win it's a little bittersweet."

How it unfolded

The final stage of the Colorado Classic in downtown Denver – just 10 laps of an 11-kilometre circuit – was quite a bit more controlled and predictable than the previous two stages. The breakaway went clear on the first lap of the bumpy, technical loop, with Antonio Molina (Caja Rural), Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk) and Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel) being joined by Christopher Blevins (Axeon Hagens Berman).

The quartet came together and quickly gained time as they sped through City Park, ending the first lap with almost a minute. With UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion almost single handedly controlling the gap, the leaders gained 1:45 as their maximum gap on the third lap, at the end of which Blevins took the intermediate sprint bonus.

The gap had come down to 1:30 at the second sprint, as Trek-Segafredo and BMC started contributing to the chase. Campanioni led the breakaway across the line for the second sprint, but even with the time bonus, the Cuban – best placed in the breakaway at 15:59 – was no threat to Senni's overall lead.

With three laps to go, Jelly Belly began to help out, bringing the gap back down to 1:15, and the increased manpower in the peloton continued to help steadily decrease the leader's advantage over the next laps.

Molina took the sprint bonus with two laps to go over Campanioni while in the peloton behind Cannondale-Drapac lost Will Clarke to a crash in a turn, but there was no time to wait as the pursuit of the breakaway was in full flight with 22 kilometres remaining.

When the gap had come down to 40 seconds, Campanioni launched his move, leaving his companions behind with a 21-kilometre individual pursuit ahead of him. Molina waited a moment but then made his own attack to go across to the Holowesko rider, and succeeded before they reached the feed zone, where Campanioni picked up an ice sock to help cool him in the sweltering conditions.

Calabria and Blevins rapidly lost ground and then were picked up by the peloton with 18.2 kilometers to go. Campanioni and Molina pressed on with a 30 second advantage, but they too were swept up as Trek-Segafredo began to ramp up the pace for Reijnen.

By the time Campanioni led across the line for one lap to go, the peloton had the pair in their sights, sweeping them up in short order to set up the final kick.

Trek-Segafredo, Israel Cycling Academy and UnitedHealthcare battled for position coming onto the final straight with UnitedHealthcare the last team with a lead-out man at the front. McCabe was the first of the contenders to launch but Raim came around quickly and surged to the front.

Canola tried to pull past on Raim's right but ran out of room, immediately throwing up his arms in protest. Raim held on for the win.

"I was faster than [Raim] but I was on the right side and I couldn't go on the left. At the start of the sprint I was on the right side but [whoever] was in front did not take the straight line. I had to stop and did the last 80 metres without pedaling," Canola said. "It was frustrating for me because I knew today was a good chance."

The jury deemed Raim's sprint legal, solidifying the result, with Canola settling for fourth.

"The final was really hectic because there were two corners and a long finishing straight," Raim said. "I lost my lead-out guys at some point. It wasn't good to lose them because I can always count on them. I think tactically I made a good choice - I let Travis McCabe's lead out pass me, and I knew Travis was also coming from behind. I just stuck on his wheel and when he launched the sprint I was waiting two or three seconds then started my sprint. That's how Canola started to come on the right a little bit. I closed the door on the right side like every sprinter has to do. It was just pure legs."

Senni rolled home 10th to wrap up the overall title.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 2:32:50 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:01 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 11 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Ulises Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:03 15 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 22 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 23 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:05 24 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 27 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 30 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 31 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 33 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 35 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:07 36 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 38 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:08 39 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 41 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:10 42 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:11 43 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 44 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 45 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:12 46 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 48 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:14 49 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 50 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:17 51 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:18 52 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:19 53 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:23 54 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 55 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:24 56 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 57 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:00:39 58 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:43 59 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:44 60 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:52 61 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 63 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:54 65 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 66 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 67 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:55 68 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 69 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:28 70 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:00 71 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:02:05 72 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:11 73 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:24 74 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 75 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:25 76 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:47 77 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 79 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:57 80 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:11 81 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:04:12 82 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:19 83 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 84 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:56 85 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:16:26 DNF William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 10 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 5 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 3 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 pts 2 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 3 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Regional riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 2:32:50 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:17 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:23 11 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:52 12 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 13 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:19 14 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:56

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 2:32:50 2 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 5 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 7 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:10 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:23 9 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:00:39 10 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:00 11 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:57 13 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:19 14 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:56

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Israel Cycling Academy 7:38:30 2 BMC Racing Team 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 9 Rally Cycling 10 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:10 11 Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:14 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:44 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:47 15 Team Rwanda Cycling 0:03:07 16 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:07

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12:00:35 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:15 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 4 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:33 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:05 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 8 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:19 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:21 10 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:22 11 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:33 12 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:47 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:00 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:06 15 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:07 16 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:58 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:06 19 Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:04 20 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:23 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:52 22 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:46 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:52 25 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:58 26 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:59 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:21 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:17:27 29 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:14 30 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:48 31 Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:21:13 32 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:56 33 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:20 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:38 35 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:39 36 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:43 37 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:26 38 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:02 39 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:25:29 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:28 41 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:30 42 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:34 43 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:54 44 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:07 45 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:27 46 Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:45 47 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:28:50 48 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:29:00 49 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:29:03 50 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:05 51 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:29:06 52 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:29:15 53 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:24 54 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:29:34 55 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:17 56 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:26 57 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:41 58 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:31:48 59 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:32:16 60 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:42 61 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:09 62 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:33:13 63 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:33:59 64 Ulises Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:16 65 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 66 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:34:31 67 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:35:08 68 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:35:29 69 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:35:58 70 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:15 71 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:37:19 72 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:37:27 73 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:40:06 74 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:17 75 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:41:00 76 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:42:06 77 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:20 78 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:31 79 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:42:44 80 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:14 81 Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:44:25 82 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:45:49 83 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:47 84 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 1:00:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 43 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 28 3 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 24 5 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 20 6 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 15 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 15 8 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 9 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 11 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 12 Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 10 13 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 14 Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 15 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 16 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 17 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5 19 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 5 20 Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 3 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 23 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3 24 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2 26 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1 27 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 pts 2 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 14 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 5 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 6 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 8 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 10 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 12 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 13 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 1 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 16 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Regional riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12:00:50 2 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:16 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:50 4 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:08 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:15:31 6 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:44 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:23 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:47 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:02 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:27 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:32:58 12 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:34:53 13 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:35:43 14 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:40:45

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 12:08:39 2 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:16 3 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:25 4 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:23 5 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:20:56 6 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:21:02 7 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:11 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:22:13 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:24:12 10 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:05 11 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:25:55 12 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:27:54 13 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:13 14 Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:36:21