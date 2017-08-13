Trending

Manuel Senni wins Colorado Classic

Mihkel Raim nabs final stage

Image 1 of 25

UnitedHealthcare help control the breakaway

UnitedHealthcare help control the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 25

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace

Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 25

The breakaway is led by Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel)

The breakaway is led by Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 25

JellyBelly also helped control the race via Angus Morton

JellyBelly also helped control the race via Angus Morton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 25

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) doing some work

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) doing some work
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 25

Race leader Manuel Senni (BMC)

Race leader Manuel Senni (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 25

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 25

The peloton contrasted against the Denver skyline

The peloton contrasted against the Denver skyline
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 25

Marco Canola throws his arm in the air to protest being boxed in

Marco Canola throws his arm in the air to protest being boxed in
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 25

Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) wins the final stage

Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 25

Manuel Senni enjoying his monument in the limelight after securing the Colorado Classic win

Manuel Senni enjoying his monument in the limelight after securing the Colorado Classic win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 25

The peloton rolling out for the fourth and final stage

The peloton rolling out for the fourth and final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 25

One and two overall, Manuel Senni and Serghei Tvetcov on the start line

One and two overall, Manuel Senni and Serghei Tvetcov on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 25

Manuel Senni (BMC) in the leader's blue jersey

Manuel Senni (BMC) in the leader's blue jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 25

The boy scouts at the stage start

The boy scouts at the stage start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 25

After the wet weather, the fans enjoyed plenty sunshine in Denver for stage 4

After the wet weather, the fans enjoyed plenty sunshine in Denver for stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 25

Will Clarke before he crashed out on the final stage

Will Clarke before he crashed out on the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 25

BMC looking after race leader Manuel Senni

BMC looking after race leader Manuel Senni
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 25

Rob Britton (Rally)

Rob Britton (Rally)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 25

Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk) leads the break

Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 25

Alex Howes won the Colorado rider jersey, finished third overall and won a stage

Alex Howes won the Colorado rider jersey, finished third overall and won a stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 25

The overall podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Manuel Senni and Alex Howes

The overall podium: Serghei Tvetcov, Manuel Senni and Alex Howes
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 25

The final classification winners in Denver

The final classification winners in Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 25

Signing on for the last time

Signing on for the last time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 25

The top three for the final stage

The top three for the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

BMC's Manuel Senni wrapped up the overall title at the Colorado Classic on Sunday, finishing safely as the pack sprinted across the stage 4 finish line in Denver with Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) nabbing the stage.

Raim's stage win survived a protest from Nippo - Vini Fantini's Marco Canola, who complained after the finish that Raim had deviated to his right in the sprint and boxed the Italian in. The race jury reviewed the video of the finale and upheld Raim's result. UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe earned runner-up honours on the day with Alfredo Rodríguez (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) taking third and Canola in fourth.

"I've tried many times in Europe and here in the states and been so close. I'm very happy it's finally come," Raim said, before addressing Canola's protest. "I stayed on the straight line, I didn't move from that path. Marco tried to come on the right but there was no space.

"For me, this is for sure the biggest victory in my career, and for the team also. We are very happy. This helps us to have more sponsors and people know our team more. We aren't just a cycling team, we are something else. It's an Israeli team, but we have so many different nationalities in the team and we're like a big family. It doesn't matter where you're from."

For BMC, the order of the day was simply keeping the race under control and keeping Senni upright within the peloton. With the race finishing in a sprint and Senni safe in the pack, it was mission accomplished for the American team and Italian rider, who eked out a top 10 result in the final kick for good measure.

"The team rode for me all day and I was still in the front in the last kilometer to stay out of trouble and take no risk, so I could even do the sprint," Senni said. "I finished tenth, which was enough to keep the jersey. It was perfect.

"It's really great, to win here with so many people on the roads and so friendly, it's something special.

"For me this is an important victory that gives me a lot of morale for the rest of the season and next year. It is important for a rider to win a race, because after it changes something in your mind and gives you the morale."

McCabe wrapped up the sprint classification, having finished on the stage podiums a frustrating three times without netting a victory. "I'm definitely happy winning the sprint jersey. It shows the consistency I have, and I feel like I rode great all week long," McCabe said. "The form was great coming off Utah. But I am disappointed to not come away with a win. Two seconds and a third is great, but when you don't win it's a little bittersweet."

How it unfolded

The final stage of the Colorado Classic in downtown Denver – just 10 laps of an 11-kilometre circuit – was quite a bit more controlled and predictable than the previous two stages. The breakaway went clear on the first lap of the bumpy, technical loop, with Antonio Molina (Caja Rural), Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk) and Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel) being joined by Christopher Blevins (Axeon Hagens Berman).

The quartet came together and quickly gained time as they sped through City Park, ending the first lap with almost a minute. With UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion almost single handedly controlling the gap, the leaders gained 1:45 as their maximum gap on the third lap, at the end of which Blevins took the intermediate sprint bonus.

The gap had come down to 1:30 at the second sprint, as Trek-Segafredo and BMC started contributing to the chase. Campanioni led the breakaway across the line for the second sprint, but even with the time bonus, the Cuban – best placed in the breakaway at 15:59 – was no threat to Senni's overall lead.

With three laps to go, Jelly Belly began to help out, bringing the gap back down to 1:15, and the increased manpower in the peloton continued to help steadily decrease the leader's advantage over the next laps.

Molina took the sprint bonus with two laps to go over Campanioni while in the peloton behind Cannondale-Drapac lost Will Clarke to a crash in a turn, but there was no time to wait as the pursuit of the breakaway was in full flight with 22 kilometres remaining.

When the gap had come down to 40 seconds, Campanioni launched his move, leaving his companions behind with a 21-kilometre individual pursuit ahead of him. Molina waited a moment but then made his own attack to go across to the Holowesko rider, and succeeded before they reached the feed zone, where Campanioni picked up an ice sock to help cool him in the sweltering conditions.

Calabria and Blevins rapidly lost ground and then were picked up by the peloton with 18.2 kilometers to go. Campanioni and Molina pressed on with a 30 second advantage, but they too were swept up as Trek-Segafredo began to ramp up the pace for Reijnen.

By the time Campanioni led across the line for one lap to go, the peloton had the pair in their sights, sweeping them up in short order to set up the final kick.

Trek-Segafredo, Israel Cycling Academy and UnitedHealthcare battled for position coming onto the final straight with UnitedHealthcare the last team with a lead-out man at the front. McCabe was the first of the contenders to launch but Raim came around quickly and surged to the front.

Canola tried to pull past on Raim's right but ran out of room, immediately throwing up his arms in protest. Raim held on for the win.

"I was faster than [Raim] but I was on the right side and I couldn't go on the left. At the start of the sprint I was on the right side but [whoever] was in front did not take the straight line. I had to stop and did the last 80 metres without pedaling," Canola said. "It was frustrating for me because I knew today was a good chance."

The jury deemed Raim's sprint legal, solidifying the result, with Canola settling for fourth.

"The final was really hectic because there were two corners and a long finishing straight," Raim said. "I lost my lead-out guys at some point. It wasn't good to lose them because I can always count on them. I think tactically I made a good choice - I let Travis McCabe's lead out pass me, and I knew Travis was also coming from behind. I just stuck on his wheel and when he launched the sprint I was waiting two or three seconds then started my sprint. That's how Canola started to come on the right a little bit. I closed the door on the right side like every sprinter has to do. It was just pure legs."

Senni rolled home 10th to wrap up the overall title.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy2:32:50
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:01
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
6Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
10Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
11Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Ulises Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:03
15Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
17Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
18Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:04
19Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
22Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
23Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:05
24Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
27Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
30Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
31Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
32Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
33Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
35Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
36Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
38Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:08
39Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
41Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:10
42Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:11
43Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
44Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
45Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:12
46Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
47Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
48Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:14
49Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
50Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:17
51Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:18
52Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:19
53Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:23
54Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
55Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:24
56Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
57Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:00:39
58Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:43
59Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:44
60Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:52
61Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
63Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:54
65Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
66Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
67Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:55
68Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
69John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:28
70Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:00
71Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:02:05
72Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:11
73Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:24
74Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
75Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:25
76Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:47
77Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
78Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
79Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:57
80Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:11
81Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:04:12
82Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:19
83Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
84Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:56
85Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:16:26
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling10
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
6Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac5
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo2
10Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
3Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5pts
2Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
3Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1

Regional riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear2:32:50
2Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
4Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
7Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:17
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:23
11Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:52
12Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
13Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:19
14Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:56

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2:32:50
2Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
5Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
7Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:10
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:23
9Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:00:39
10Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:00
11Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:57
13Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:19
14Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:56

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel Cycling Academy7:38:30
2BMC Racing Team
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Nippo - Vini Fantini
6UAE Team Emirates
7Trek-Segafredo
8Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear
9Rally Cycling
10Cannondale-Drapac0:00:10
11Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00:14
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Silber Pro Cycling0:02:44
14Team Novo Nordisk0:02:47
15Team Rwanda Cycling0:03:07
16Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:07

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team12:00:35
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:15
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
4TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:33
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:05
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
8Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:19
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:21
10Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:22
11Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:33
12Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:47
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:00
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:06
15Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:07
16Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:58
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:06
19Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:04
20Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:23
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:52
22Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:46
23Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:52
25Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:58
26Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:59
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:21
28Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:17:27
29Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:14
30Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:20:48
31Eder Frayre (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:21:13
32Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:56
33Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:20
34Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:38
35Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:39
36Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:43
37Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:26
38Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:24:02
39Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:25:29
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:28
41Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:30
42Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:27:34
43Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:54
44Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:07
45Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:28:27
46Manuel Sola Arjona (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:45
47Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:28:50
48Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:29:00
49Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:29:03
50Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:05
51Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:29:06
52Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:29:15
53Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:24
54Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:29:34
55Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:17
56Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:26
57Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:41
58John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:31:48
59Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:32:16
60Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:42
61Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:09
62Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:33:13
63Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:33:59
64Ulises Castillo (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:16
65Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
66Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:34:31
67Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:35:08
68Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:35:29
69Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:35:58
70Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:15
71Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:37:19
72Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:37:27
73Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:40:06
74Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:40:17
75Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:41:00
76Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:42:06
77Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:20
78Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:31
79Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:42:44
80Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:14
81Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:44:25
82Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:49
83Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:47
84Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling1:00:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team43pts
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac28
3Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team25
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis24
5TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear20
6Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy15
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo15
8Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
9Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear11
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team11
11Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
12Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling10
13Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
14Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
15Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
16Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
17Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
18Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac5
19Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk5
20Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman4
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac3
22Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3
24Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2
26John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1
27Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19pts
2TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear14
3Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo9
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
5Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
6Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
7Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
8Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
10Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling5
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3
12Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
13Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling1
15Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
16Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12:00:50
2Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:16
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:50
4Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:08
5Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:15:31
6Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:44
7Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:23
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:23:47
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:02
10Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:27
11Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:32:58
12Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:34:53
13Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:35:43
14Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:40:45

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Navarez (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman12:08:39
2Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:16
3Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:25
4Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:20:23
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:20:56
6Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:21:02
7Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:11
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:13
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:12
10Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:05
11Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:25:55
12Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:27:54
13Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:32:13
14Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:36:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac36:08:03
2UAE Team Emirates0:01:21
3Trek-Segafredo0:09:25
4BMC Racing Team0:11:53
5UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:00
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:59
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:04
8Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:26:24
9Rally Cycling0:42:45
10Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:43
11Silber Pro Cycling1:01:11
12Israel Cycling Academy1:03:10
13Axeon Hagens Berman1:03:23
14Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:13:33
15Team Rwanda Cycling1:15:30
16Team Novo Nordisk1:46:07

