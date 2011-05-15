Trending

Teutenberg backs up Tour win at World Cup

Van Vleuten takes back the overall World Cup lead from absent team-mate Vos

Image 1 of 27

The new World Cup leader Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 27

The pace lifted considerably for the second sprint point, lining out the peloton. Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand) chases
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 27

A Chinese worker from a local factory, wearing a World Cup cap
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 27

Tang Ke Rong (China-Chongming Giant) broke away solo on the way back
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 27

Spectators wait for the peloton
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 27

Tang Ke Rong (China-Chongming Giant) during her break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 27

Ellen van Dijk and the HTC-HighRoad and Garmin women chase the solo attacker
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 27

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) sprints to victory ahead of Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) and Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad). Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) was fourth and took over the World Cup lead
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 27

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) celbrates her World Cup victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 27

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) repeated her 2010 World Cup win here
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 27

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 27

Ina Yoko Teutenberg and Elizabeth Armitstead celebrate with Chinese 'champagne'
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 27

The return journey for the, now complete, peloton
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 27

The bunch exited the bridge and returned to the highway
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 27

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) takes her turn at the front
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 27

The Nederland Bloeit team arrives for the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 27

The bunch rolls out of Chongqiao New Town
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 27

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) went on a long solo attack
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 27

The bunch rolled at tempo after Valentina Bastianelli for a while
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 27

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) rode hard on her own
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 27

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) on the highway to the bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 27

The Shanghai Changjing Tunnel Bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 27

The GPM point was at the 'summit' of the Shanghai Changjing Tunnel Bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 27

The bunch chases Valentina Bastianelli on the Shanghai Changjing Tunnel Bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 27

Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) leads the chase to Bastianelli, with Garmin-Cervelo's Iris Slappendel second wheel
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 27

World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) on the Shanghai Changjing Tunnel Bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 27

The team competition winners, Italy, SC MCipollini Giordana and Germany
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

HTC-Highroad demonstrated once again that there was no team that could touch them out in China, as Ina-Yoko Teutenberg followed her win at the Tour of ChongMing Island stage race by winning the fifth round of the UCI Road World Cup.

The 136.3km race was mostly flat, straight stretches, with two climbing points as the riders crossed and re-crossed part of the Shanghai Yangstze Bridge. Once again, the winds were expected to play its part in the race – and the race hadn’t even begun when the drama started. According to Jackson Stewart, the DS of the USA’s National Team, the Ukrainian National Team manager was caught on camera taking Hitec Products’ wheels. Stewart tweeted that all the wheels were returned before the race, and the Ukraine Team apologised, but Hitec’s race nearly didn’t happen.

When the race did get underway, Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaristech) had made an early break, at one point gaining 4’45” on the peloton, and winning the King of the Mountains competition by reaching the two climbs onto the bridge first, she was caught before the second intermediate sprint. Although the winds on the bridge stretched out the peloton as expected, it soon came back together once the riders were back on the Island, and despite attacks from Giant, the race ended in a bunch sprint.

Once more, HTC-Highroad executed a perfect lead-out, which Teutenberg took advantage of as only she can, winning the sprint against Garmin-Cervelo’s Lizzie Armitstead. Teutenberg’s team-mate Charlotte Becker rounded out the podium, with Nederland Bloeit’s Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in fourth place.

This was enough to take Van Vleuten back to the top of the overall World Cup competition, and into the leader’s jersey for the third time this year. Van Vleuten had been leading after her win at the Tour of Flanders, until her team-mate Marianne Vos overtook her by winning the Fleche Wallonne. Vos had chosen not to contest this round, after riding the cyclocross, track and road classics seasons back to back (and winning two World Champion titles in the process). Van Vleuten’s nearest rival, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), was unable to challenge the Dutch rider, finishing in 14th place.

Next month the World Cup moves to Spain for the GP Valladolid, on 5th June. The penultimate rounds, the Open de Suède Vargarda Team Time Trial and Road Race are on the 29th and 31st July, before the competition finishes in France with the GP de Plouay on 28th August.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women3:36:34
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
6Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
8Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
10Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
12Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
13Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
15Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Italy
16Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
17Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
18Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
19Coryn Rivera (USA) USA
20Rossella Callovi (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
21Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Jung Son Hee (Kor) Korea
23Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
24Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
25Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
26Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
27Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russia
28Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
29Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
30Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
31Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
32Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
33Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
34Frøydis Wærsted (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
35Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
36Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
37Eleonora Spalviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
38Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
39Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
40Elena Litchmanova PUS19910110 Russia
41Hui Liu Xiao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
42Eunju Son (Kor) Korea
43Ling Luo Xiao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
44Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
45Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
46Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
47Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
48Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
49Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russia
50Madelene Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
51Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) USA
52Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine
53Ke Rong Tang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
54Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
55Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
56Jennifer Hohl (Swi) MCipollini-Giambenini
57Lauren Tamayo (USA) USA
58Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
59Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
60Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
61Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
62Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin-Cervelo
63Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
64Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
65Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
66Jessica Prinner (USA) USA
67Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
68Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC-Highroad Women
69Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
70Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
71Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
72Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand3:36:47
73C Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA3:36:48
74Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
75Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Highroad Women
76Lindsay Myers (USA) USA
77Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC-Highroad Women
78Na Zhao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
79Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russia
80Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini3:37:05
81Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech3:37:18
82Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit3:37:31
83Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand3:46:33
84Aejung Lee (Kor) Korea
85Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
86Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
87Eunmi Park (Kor) Korea
DNFBianca Purath (Ger) Germany
DNFNuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand
DNFHee Kim Eun (Kor) Korea
DNSJessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
DNSJennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green

