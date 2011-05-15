Teutenberg backs up Tour win at World Cup
Van Vleuten takes back the overall World Cup lead from absent team-mate Vos
HTC-Highroad demonstrated once again that there was no team that could touch them out in China, as Ina-Yoko Teutenberg followed her win at the Tour of ChongMing Island stage race by winning the fifth round of the UCI Road World Cup.
The 136.3km race was mostly flat, straight stretches, with two climbing points as the riders crossed and re-crossed part of the Shanghai Yangstze Bridge. Once again, the winds were expected to play its part in the race – and the race hadn’t even begun when the drama started. According to Jackson Stewart, the DS of the USA’s National Team, the Ukrainian National Team manager was caught on camera taking Hitec Products’ wheels. Stewart tweeted that all the wheels were returned before the race, and the Ukraine Team apologised, but Hitec’s race nearly didn’t happen.
When the race did get underway, Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaristech) had made an early break, at one point gaining 4’45” on the peloton, and winning the King of the Mountains competition by reaching the two climbs onto the bridge first, she was caught before the second intermediate sprint. Although the winds on the bridge stretched out the peloton as expected, it soon came back together once the riders were back on the Island, and despite attacks from Giant, the race ended in a bunch sprint.
Once more, HTC-Highroad executed a perfect lead-out, which Teutenberg took advantage of as only she can, winning the sprint against Garmin-Cervelo’s Lizzie Armitstead. Teutenberg’s team-mate Charlotte Becker rounded out the podium, with Nederland Bloeit’s Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in fourth place.
This was enough to take Van Vleuten back to the top of the overall World Cup competition, and into the leader’s jersey for the third time this year. Van Vleuten had been leading after her win at the Tour of Flanders, until her team-mate Marianne Vos overtook her by winning the Fleche Wallonne. Vos had chosen not to contest this round, after riding the cyclocross, track and road classics seasons back to back (and winning two World Champion titles in the process). Van Vleuten’s nearest rival, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), was unable to challenge the Dutch rider, finishing in 14th place.
Next month the World Cup moves to Spain for the GP Valladolid, on 5th June. The penultimate rounds, the Open de Suède Vargarda Team Time Trial and Road Race are on the 29th and 31st July, before the competition finishes in France with the GP de Plouay on 28th August.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
|3:36:34
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|6
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|10
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|13
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|15
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Italy
|16
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|17
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
|18
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|19
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA
|20
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
|21
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Jung Son Hee (Kor) Korea
|23
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
|24
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|26
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russia
|28
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|30
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|31
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|32
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|33
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|34
|Frøydis Wærsted (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|35
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|36
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|37
|Eleonora Spalviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|38
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|39
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|40
|Elena Litchmanova PUS19910110 Russia
|41
|Hui Liu Xiao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|42
|Eunju Son (Kor) Korea
|43
|Ling Luo Xiao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|44
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|45
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|46
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|47
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
|48
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|49
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russia
|50
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|51
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) USA
|52
|Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine
|53
|Ke Rong Tang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|54
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC-Highroad Women
|55
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|56
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) MCipollini-Giambenini
|57
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) USA
|58
|Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|59
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|61
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|62
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin-Cervelo
|63
|Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|64
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|65
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|66
|Jessica Prinner (USA) USA
|67
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|68
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC-Highroad Women
|69
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
|70
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|71
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|72
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|3:36:47
|73
|C Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA
|3:36:48
|74
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
|75
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC-Highroad Women
|76
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA
|77
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC-Highroad Women
|78
|Na Zhao (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|79
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russia
|80
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini-Giambenini
|3:37:05
|81
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|3:37:18
|82
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|3:37:31
|83
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|3:46:33
|84
|Aejung Lee (Kor) Korea
|85
|Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
|86
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
|87
|Eunmi Park (Kor) Korea
|DNF
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand
|DNF
|Hee Kim Eun (Kor) Korea
|DNS
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|DNS
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy