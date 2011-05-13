Image 1 of 34 The Tour of Chongming Island peloton in action on the final day of racing. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 2 of 34 The race podium - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 34 The points competition podium - Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 34 The points competition podium - Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 34 The Best Asian rider - Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 34 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium in Chongming. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 34 The buildings and streets of Chongqiao Town, Chongming Island are decorated for the Tour. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 34 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and the team's interpreter before the start. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 34 Race volunteers are recruited from the local college, many speak a little English, French, German or Italian. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 34 The busy start area with 5 minutes to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 34 Charlotte Becker and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) cornering in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 34 Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) was third on the stage. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 34 The roads were wide and well surfaced on the city centre circuit. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 34 Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) leads through a corner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 34 Lauren Tamayo (United States) on a corner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 34 The wide roads allowed cornering several abreast. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 34 Race leader Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) sat comfortably in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 34 The victorious HTC-HighRoad women return to the pit after the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 34 Andrea Graus (Austria), Katazina Sosna (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Chapookam Monrudee (Thailand) broke away for a couple of laps. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 34 The bunch kept the three escapees at around 15 seconds. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 34 Chinese road Champion, Luo Xiao Ling (China-Chongming Giant). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 34 Andrea Graus (Austria) leads the break with 21km to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 34 A lap later, Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) counterattacked and gained a few seconds gap for over a lap. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 34 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 34 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) wins the final stage in a sprint from Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana). Teutenberg won the 2011 Tour of Chongming Island overall. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 34 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates winning the 2011 Tour of Chongming Island overall. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 34 Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) was not so comfortable, she was sick today. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 34 The stage winner marches to the podium - Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 34 The team competition podium - Nederland Bloeit, HTC-HighRoad, Hitec Products (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 34 The pace was high throughout the final stage. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 31 of 34 The field rolls throught the start/finish line. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 32 of 34 HTC-Highroad's Chloe Hosking and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg sprint to a 1-2 finish. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 33 of 34 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg celebrates her second straight overall victory in the Tour of Chongming Island. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 34 of 34 Tour of Chongming Island top three overall (l-r): Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Italian champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

It was another dominant day for the HTC-Highroad team in the final stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, as they raced to protect Ina-Yoko Teutenberg's overall lead, on 11 laps of a 7.2km city centre course that included lots of tight corners.

With the intermediate sprint bonuses counting towards the general classification, there was hard racing for each one, as riders raced for improving their positions.

Teutenberg won the first sprint, cementing her lead, with Italian road champion, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giambenini) in second place and Emma Johansson, who had suffered some food poisoning, in third. Johansson and Baccaille had started the day seven seconds apart, so every second counted.

Johansson's teammate Sara Mustonen won the second sprint, with Giada Borgato (Italian National Team) in second and Johansson third again - but Baccaille won the third sprint. This, with her third place in the final sprint, was enough for her to overtake Johansson and end up in third place on the overall podium, behind the Netherland Bloeit's Annemiek van Vleuten.

However, the race belonged to HTC-Highroad, whose sprint team controlled the finale, cleverly using the wind and the technical course to their advantage.

After two days of being the protected rider, and with her overall lead unassailable, Teutenberg rode for teammate, 20-year old Australian, Chloe Hosking, using her exceptional tactics to create a gap for Hosking to exploit at 300 metres to go.

"The team worked really hard to get this win," said Teutenberg. "Every day they did everything to keep me safe, particularly yesterday in the cross winds, so it's nice that we were able to pull it off and it was nice for Chloe to win today. She's so fast around the corners, that just leaving a little gap makes it really hard to get her back."

Hosking, who won the Tour of Chongming in 2009 and was Australian National Criterium in Champion in 2010, is perfectly suited to this kind of course. She also won the San Dimas Criterium stage of the San Dimas Stage Race in March.

"It was really something," said Hosking. "The whole team was still at the front of the race with 800 metres to go. We worked so hard yesterday and for the team to put everything into me is something special."

With Hosking and Teutenberg in first and second place on the stage, and team-mate Ellen van Dijk in fourth, HTC-Highroad will be the favourite team for the biggest race of the week – The Tour of Chongming Island the fifth round of the UCI Road World Cup, on Sunday.

Full Results 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 1:54:36 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 7 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 8 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 9 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 12 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 13 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy 14 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 15 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 16 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 17 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 18 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 19 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 20 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 21 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 22 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy 23 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 24 Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany 25 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 26 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 27 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 28 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 29 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 30 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 31 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 32 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 33 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 34 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 35 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 35 Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 37 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 38 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 39 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 40 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 41 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 42 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 43 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 44 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 45 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 46 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 47 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 48 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 49 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 50 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 51 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 52 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 53 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 54 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 55 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 56 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 57 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 58 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 59 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 60 Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation 61 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 62 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 63 Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation 64 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 65 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 66 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 67 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 68 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 69 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 70 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 71 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 72 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 73 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 74 Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany 75 Jessica Prinner (USA) United States 76 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 77 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 78 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States 79 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 80 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation 81 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 82 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 83 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 84 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 85 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 86 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 87 Lindsay Myers (USA) United States 0:00:22 88 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 89 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:01:07

Sprint 1 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 pts 2 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 3 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1

Sprint 2 1 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 5 pts 2 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 3 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1

Sprint 3 1 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 5 pts 2 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 3 3 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 1

Points - Finish 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 14 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 12 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 10 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 8 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 6 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 5 7 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 4 8 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 3 9 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 2 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Teams 1 HTC Highroad Women 5:43:48 2 Italy 3 SC MCipollini Giordana 4 Alriksson Go:Green 5 Germany 6 Hitec Products - UCK 7 Vaiano Solaristech 8 Nederland Bloeit 9 Lotto Honda Team 10 Ukraine 11 Garmin - Cervelo 12 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 13 United States 14 Thailand 15 Austria 16 Korea 17 Russian Federation

Asian teams 1 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 5:43:48 2 Thailand 3 Korea

Final general classification 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 6:44:24 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:26 3 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:27 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 5 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:33 6 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 0:00:34 7 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 8 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 0:00:36 9 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 10 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 11 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:43 12 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:51 13 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:53 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:57 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 0:01:19 16 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:20 17 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:04 18 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:15 19 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:02:16 20 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 21 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 22 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 23 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 24 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 25 Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany 26 Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 27 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 28 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 29 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 30 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 31 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 32 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 33 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 34 Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation 35 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 36 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 37 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 38 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 39 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 40 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 41 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 42 Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:02:22 43 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:25 44 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 0:02:27 45 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 46 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 47 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 48 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 49 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 50 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 51 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States 0:02:32 52 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:02:36 53 Lindsay Myers (USA) United States 0:02:38 54 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:43 55 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 56 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:46 57 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 0:02:50 58 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 59 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 60 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:02:54 61 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 62 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:02:57 63 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 64 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 65 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy 0:02:59 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:03:11 67 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 0:03:17 68 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:03:18 69 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy 0:03:50 70 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 0:08:26 71 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:08:32 72 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 0:08:37 73 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 74 Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany 75 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation 0:08:42 76 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:08:44 77 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:08:46 78 Jessica Prinner (USA) United States 79 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 0:09:00 80 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 81 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:09:04 82 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 83 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 0:09:09 84 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 0:09:27 85 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:09:45 86 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 0:09:49 87 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:07 88 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:17:35 89 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 0:19:16

Points classification 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 61 pts 2 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 32 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 27 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 23 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 22 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 14 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 10 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 10 9 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 9 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 8 11 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 7 12 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 6 13 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 6 14 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 4 15 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 4 16 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 3 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 3 18 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 3 19 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 2 20 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 2 21 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 2

Asian rider classification 1 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 6:46:40 2 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 3 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 4 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 0:00:11 5 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:38 6 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:41 7 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 0:01:01 8 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:02 9 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 0:06:10 10 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 0:06:21 11 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 0:06:53 12 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 0:07:11 13 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:07:29 14 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 0:07:33 15 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 0:17:00

Teams classification 1 HTC Highroad Women 20:15:15 2 Nederland Bloeit 0:01:25 3 Hitec Products - UCK 4 Italy 0:02:51 5 Germany 0:03:05 6 United States 7 SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:16 8 Garmin - Cervelo 0:03:32 9 Lotto Honda Team 0:04:45 10 Vaiano Solaristech 11 Russian Federation 0:04:51 12 Ukraine 0:04:56 13 Alriksson Go:Green 0:05:14 14 Austria 0:05:19 15 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:05:23 16 Thailand 0:11:17 17 Korea 0:17:57