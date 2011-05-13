Trending

Teutenberg takes second straight Tour of Chongming Island

HTC-Highroad teammate Hosking wins final stage

Image 1 of 34

The Tour of Chongming Island peloton in action on the final day of racing.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 2 of 34

The race podium - Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 34

The points competition podium - Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 34

The points competition podium - Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 34

The Best Asian rider - Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 34

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium in Chongming.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 34

The buildings and streets of Chongqiao Town, Chongming Island are decorated for the Tour.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 34

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and the team's interpreter before the start.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 34

Race volunteers are recruited from the local college, many speak a little English, French, German or Italian.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 34

The busy start area with 5 minutes to go.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 34

Charlotte Becker and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) cornering in the bunch.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 34

Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) was third on the stage.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 34

The roads were wide and well surfaced on the city centre circuit.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 34

Charlotte Becker (HTC-HighRoad) leads through a corner.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 34

Lauren Tamayo (United States) on a corner.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 34

The wide roads allowed cornering several abreast.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 34

Race leader Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) sat comfortably in the bunch.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 34

The victorious HTC-HighRoad women return to the pit after the race.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 34

Andrea Graus (Austria), Katazina Sosna (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Chapookam Monrudee (Thailand) broke away for a couple of laps.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 34

The bunch kept the three escapees at around 15 seconds.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 34

Chinese road Champion, Luo Xiao Ling (China-Chongming Giant).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 34

Andrea Graus (Austria) leads the break with 21km to go.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 34

A lap later, Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) counterattacked and gained a few seconds gap for over a lap.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 34

Svitlana Galyuk (Ukraine) in the bunch.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 34

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) wins the final stage in a sprint from Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana). Teutenberg won the 2011 Tour of Chongming Island overall.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 34

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates winning the 2011 Tour of Chongming Island overall.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 34

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) was not so comfortable, she was sick today.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 34

The stage winner marches to the podium - Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 34

The team competition podium - Nederland Bloeit, HTC-HighRoad, Hitec Products

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 34

The pace was high throughout the final stage.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 31 of 34

The field rolls throught the start/finish line.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 32 of 34

HTC-Highroad's Chloe Hosking and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg sprint to a 1-2 finish.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 33 of 34

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg celebrates her second straight overall victory in the Tour of Chongming Island.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 34 of 34

Tour of Chongming Island top three overall (l-r): Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Italian champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

It was another dominant day for the HTC-Highroad team in the final stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, as they raced to protect Ina-Yoko Teutenberg's overall lead, on 11 laps of a 7.2km city centre course that included lots of tight corners.

With the intermediate sprint bonuses counting towards the general classification, there was hard racing for each one, as riders raced for improving their positions.

Teutenberg won the first sprint, cementing her lead, with Italian road champion, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giambenini) in second place and Emma Johansson, who had suffered some food poisoning, in third. Johansson and Baccaille had started the day seven seconds apart, so every second counted.

Johansson's teammate Sara Mustonen won the second sprint, with Giada Borgato (Italian National Team) in second and Johansson third again - but Baccaille won the third sprint. This, with her third place in the final sprint, was enough for her to overtake Johansson and end up in third place on the overall podium, behind the Netherland Bloeit's Annemiek van Vleuten.

However, the race belonged to HTC-Highroad, whose sprint team controlled the finale, cleverly using the wind and the technical course to their advantage.

After two days of being the protected rider, and with her overall lead unassailable, Teutenberg rode for teammate, 20-year old Australian, Chloe Hosking, using her exceptional tactics to create a gap for Hosking to exploit at 300 metres to go.

"The team worked really hard to get this win," said Teutenberg. "Every day they did everything to keep me safe, particularly yesterday in the cross winds, so it's nice that we were able to pull it off and it was nice for Chloe to win today. She's so fast around the corners, that just leaving a little gap makes it really hard to get her back."

Hosking, who won the Tour of Chongming in 2009 and was Australian National Criterium in Champion in 2010, is perfectly suited to this kind of course. She also won the San Dimas Criterium stage of the San Dimas Stage Race in March.

"It was really something," said Hosking. "The whole team was still at the front of the race with 800 metres to go. We worked so hard yesterday and for the team to put everything into me is something special."

With Hosking and Teutenberg in first and second place on the stage, and team-mate Ellen van Dijk in fourth, HTC-Highroad will be the favourite team for the biggest race of the week – The Tour of Chongming Island the fifth round of the UCI Road World Cup, on Sunday.

Full Results
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women1:54:36
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
7Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
8Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
9Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
12Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
13Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
15Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
16Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
17Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
18Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
20Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
21Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
22Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
23Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
24Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
25Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
26Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
27Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
28Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
29Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
30Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
31Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
32Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
33Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
34Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
35Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
35Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
37Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
38Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
39Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
40Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
41Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
42Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
43Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
44Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
45Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
46Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
47Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
48Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
49Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
50Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
51Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
52Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
53Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
54Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
55Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
56Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
57Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
58Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
59Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
60Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
61Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
62Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
63Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
64Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
65Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
66Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
67Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
68Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
69Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
70Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
71Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
72Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
73Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
74Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
75Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
76Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
77Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
78Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
79Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
80Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
81Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
82Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
83Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
84Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
85Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
86Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
87Lindsay Myers (USA) United States0:00:22
88Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
89Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:01:07

Sprint 1
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women5pts
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Sprint 2
1Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK5pts
2Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Sprint 3
1Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana5pts
2Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana3
3Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States1

Points - Finish
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women14pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women12
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana10
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women8
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo6
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy5
7Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech4
8Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team3
9Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green2
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Teams
1HTC Highroad Women5:43:48
2Italy
3SC MCipollini Giordana
4Alriksson Go:Green
5Germany
6Hitec Products - UCK
7Vaiano Solaristech
8Nederland Bloeit
9Lotto Honda Team
10Ukraine
11Garmin - Cervelo
12China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
13United States
14Thailand
15Austria
16Korea
17Russian Federation

Asian teams
1China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling5:43:48
2Thailand
3Korea

Final general classification
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women6:44:24
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:26
3Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:27
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
5Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:33
6Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy0:00:34
7Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
8Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany0:00:36
9Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
10Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:43
12Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:51
13Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:53
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:57
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy0:01:19
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:01:20
17Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:04
18Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:02:15
19Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:02:16
20Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
21Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
22Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
23Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
24Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
25Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
26Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
27Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
28Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
29Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
30Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
31Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
32Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
33Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
34Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
35Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
36Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
37Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
38Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
39Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
40Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
41Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
42Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:22
43Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:25
44Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany0:02:27
45Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
46Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
47Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
48Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
49Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
50Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
51Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States0:02:32
52Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:02:36
53Lindsay Myers (USA) United States0:02:38
54Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:43
55Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
56Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:46
57Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:50
58Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
59Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
60Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:02:54
61Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
62Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:02:57
63Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
64Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
65Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy0:02:59
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:03:11
67Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea0:03:17
68Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:03:18
69Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy0:03:50
70Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea0:08:26
71Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:32
72Son Eunju (Kor) Korea0:08:37
73Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
74Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
75Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:42
76Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:08:44
77Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:08:46
78Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
79Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria0:09:00
80Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
81Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:09:04
82Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
83Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea0:09:09
84Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand0:09:27
85Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:09:45
86Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand0:09:49
87Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:10:07
88Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:17:35
89Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea0:19:16

Points classification
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women61pts
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana32
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK27
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit23
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo22
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women14
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women10
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy10
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team9
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women8
11Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech7
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK6
13Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States6
14Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy4
15Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team4
16Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo3
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana3
18Coryn Rivera (USA) United States3
19Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany2
20Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green2
21Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green2

Asian rider classification
1Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand6:46:40
2Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
3Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
4Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand0:00:11
5Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:38
6Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:41
7Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea0:01:01
8Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:02
9Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea0:06:10
10Son Eunju (Kor) Korea0:06:21
11Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea0:06:53
12Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand0:07:11
13Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:07:29
14Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand0:07:33
15Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea0:17:00

Teams classification
1HTC Highroad Women20:15:15
2Nederland Bloeit0:01:25
3Hitec Products - UCK
4Italy0:02:51
5Germany0:03:05
6United States
7SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:16
8Garmin - Cervelo0:03:32
9Lotto Honda Team0:04:45
10Vaiano Solaristech
11Russian Federation0:04:51
12Ukraine0:04:56
13Alriksson Go:Green0:05:14
14Austria0:05:19
15China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:05:23
16Thailand0:11:17
17Korea0:17:57

Asian teams classification
1China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling20:20:38
2Thailand0:05:54
3Korea0:12:34

 

