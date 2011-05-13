Teutenberg takes second straight Tour of Chongming Island
HTC-Highroad teammate Hosking wins final stage
It was another dominant day for the HTC-Highroad team in the final stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, as they raced to protect Ina-Yoko Teutenberg's overall lead, on 11 laps of a 7.2km city centre course that included lots of tight corners.
With the intermediate sprint bonuses counting towards the general classification, there was hard racing for each one, as riders raced for improving their positions.
Teutenberg won the first sprint, cementing her lead, with Italian road champion, Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giambenini) in second place and Emma Johansson, who had suffered some food poisoning, in third. Johansson and Baccaille had started the day seven seconds apart, so every second counted.
Johansson's teammate Sara Mustonen won the second sprint, with Giada Borgato (Italian National Team) in second and Johansson third again - but Baccaille won the third sprint. This, with her third place in the final sprint, was enough for her to overtake Johansson and end up in third place on the overall podium, behind the Netherland Bloeit's Annemiek van Vleuten.
However, the race belonged to HTC-Highroad, whose sprint team controlled the finale, cleverly using the wind and the technical course to their advantage.
After two days of being the protected rider, and with her overall lead unassailable, Teutenberg rode for teammate, 20-year old Australian, Chloe Hosking, using her exceptional tactics to create a gap for Hosking to exploit at 300 metres to go.
"The team worked really hard to get this win," said Teutenberg. "Every day they did everything to keep me safe, particularly yesterday in the cross winds, so it's nice that we were able to pull it off and it was nice for Chloe to win today. She's so fast around the corners, that just leaving a little gap makes it really hard to get her back."
Hosking, who won the Tour of Chongming in 2009 and was Australian National Criterium in Champion in 2010, is perfectly suited to this kind of course. She also won the San Dimas Criterium stage of the San Dimas Stage Race in March.
"It was really something," said Hosking. "The whole team was still at the front of the race with 800 metres to go. We worked so hard yesterday and for the team to put everything into me is something special."
With Hosking and Teutenberg in first and second place on the stage, and team-mate Ellen van Dijk in fourth, HTC-Highroad will be the favourite team for the biggest race of the week – The Tour of Chongming Island the fifth round of the UCI Road World Cup, on Sunday.
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|1:54:36
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|7
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|12
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|15
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|16
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|17
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|18
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|19
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|20
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|21
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|22
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
|23
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|24
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|25
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|26
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|27
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|28
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|29
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|30
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|31
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|32
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|33
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|34
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|35
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|35
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|37
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|38
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|39
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|40
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|41
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|42
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|43
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|44
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|45
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|46
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|47
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|48
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|49
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|50
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|51
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|52
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|53
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|54
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|55
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|56
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|57
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|58
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|59
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|60
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
|61
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|62
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|63
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|64
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|65
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|66
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|67
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|68
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|69
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|70
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|71
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|72
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|73
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|74
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|75
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
|76
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|77
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|78
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|79
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|80
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|81
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|82
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|83
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|84
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|85
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|86
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|87
|Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
|0:00:22
|88
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|89
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:01:07
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|1
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|pts
|2
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|1
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|3
|3
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|1
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|14
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|12
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|10
|4
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|8
|5
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|5
|7
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|4
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|3
|9
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|2
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|5:43:48
|2
|Italy
|3
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|4
|Alriksson Go:Green
|5
|Germany
|6
|Hitec Products - UCK
|7
|Vaiano Solaristech
|8
|Nederland Bloeit
|9
|Lotto Honda Team
|10
|Ukraine
|11
|Garmin - Cervelo
|12
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|13
|United States
|14
|Thailand
|15
|Austria
|16
|Korea
|17
|Russian Federation
|1
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|5:43:48
|2
|Thailand
|3
|Korea
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|6:44:24
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:26
|3
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:27
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:33
|6
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|0:00:34
|7
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|0:00:36
|9
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:43
|12
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:51
|13
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:53
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:57
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:19
|16
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:20
|17
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:04
|18
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:15
|19
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:02:16
|20
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|21
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|22
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|23
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|24
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|26
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|27
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|28
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|29
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|30
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|31
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|32
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|33
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|34
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
|35
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|36
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|37
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|38
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|39
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|41
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|42
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:22
|43
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:25
|44
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|0:02:27
|45
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|46
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|47
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|48
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|49
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|50
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|51
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|0:02:32
|52
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:02:36
|53
|Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
|0:02:38
|54
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:43
|55
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|56
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:46
|57
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:50
|58
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|59
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|60
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:02:54
|61
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|62
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:02:57
|63
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|64
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|65
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
|0:02:59
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:11
|67
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|0:03:17
|68
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|69
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:50
|70
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|0:08:26
|71
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:32
|72
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|0:08:37
|73
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|74
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|75
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:42
|76
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:08:44
|77
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:08:46
|78
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
|79
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|0:09:00
|80
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|81
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:09:04
|82
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|83
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|0:09:09
|84
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|0:09:27
|85
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:09:45
|86
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|0:09:49
|87
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:10:07
|88
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:17:35
|89
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|0:19:16
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|61
|pts
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|32
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|27
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|5
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|22
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|14
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|10
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|8
|11
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|7
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|6
|13
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|6
|14
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|4
|15
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|4
|16
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|3
|18
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|3
|19
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|2
|20
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|2
|21
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|2
|1
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|6:46:40
|2
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:11
|5
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|6
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|7
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|0:01:01
|8
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|9
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|0:06:10
|10
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|0:06:21
|11
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|0:06:53
|12
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|0:07:11
|13
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:07:29
|14
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|0:07:33
|15
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|0:17:00
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|20:15:15
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:25
|3
|Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Italy
|0:02:51
|5
|Germany
|0:03:05
|6
|United States
|7
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:16
|8
|Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:32
|9
|Lotto Honda Team
|0:04:45
|10
|Vaiano Solaristech
|11
|Russian Federation
|0:04:51
|12
|Ukraine
|0:04:56
|13
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:05:14
|14
|Austria
|0:05:19
|15
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:05:23
|16
|Thailand
|0:11:17
|17
|Korea
|0:17:57
|1
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|20:20:38
|2
|Thailand
|0:05:54
|3
|Korea
|0:12:34
