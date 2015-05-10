Image 1 of 31 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) takes the win on stage 2. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 31 Trixi Worrack (Velcro) gets to take home her new Lexus for winning the overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 31 The front of the field chases down attacks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 31 Riders take a tight corner long todays course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 31 Velcro sets the pace at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 31 Optum riders start to bring the green jersey to the front for the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 31 Lauren Komanski (Twenty16) tried to hold onto the yellow jersey through todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 31 Lisa Brennauer (Velocio) gets her teammates ready for the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 31 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) takes the win in Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 31 The top three on the podium for the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 31 The final leaders jerseys (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 31 Team Twenty 16 took home the overall team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 31 The top three for the GC podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 31 Trixi Worrack (Velcro) and teammates were happy to take home the overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 31 The top three overall women for the first Amgen Women’s Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 31 Andreina Rivera (Shimano) goes to the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 31 Riders pass by the capitol in Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 31 Sara Headley (TIBCO) moves towards the front with the jersey leaders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 31 A Pearl Izumi rider signs on in Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 31 Tina Pic (Pepper Palace) signs on for the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 31 The TIBCO team on the way to sign on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 31 Team Twenty 16 answers questions on the stage before the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 31 Flavia Oliveira (Ale Cipollini) has a laugh on the morning stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 31 The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling women line up to sign on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 31 The women on the start line for the final stage in Sacramento (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 31 Fans watch as the women’s peloton passes by (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 31 Team Twenty 16 at the front of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 31 Robin Farina (BMW) takes a corner on the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 31 Trixi Worrack (Velocio) heading towards fourth place on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 31 A break tries to get off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 31 The women get strung out along the back side of the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Velocio-SRAM squad pulverized the field on the third day of racing at the Amgen Tour of California Women’s race. Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) won all three intermediate sprints gaining her the enough time to take the overall win. Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the final stage, pushing her into second over Lauren Komanksi (Twenty 16-Sho-Air.)

“We needed to win all the intermediate sprints to win the Tour,” said Worrack about her three second deficit. “The team did such a good lead out for every intermediate sprint, there was no way someone could pass me. It was really easy in the end.”

The day's course was a two mile loop around California’s state capital in downtown Sacramento. The women’s race started immediately after the start of the men’s race. Time bonuses were available in three intermediate sprints and for the stage win.

Velocio-SRAM lined up with the intention of winning as many of the time bonuses as possible. At the start Worrack sat only three seconds behind race leader Lauren Komanski. The narrow deficit motivated the team to come out swinging.

“The plan was we were going to do a lead out for all the intermediates. Then after the second one, evaluate and see where we were at,” said Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM.) “We just had to control the race, we couldn’t allow a break to go up the road because we needed those bonus seconds.”

Velocio and Twenty 16-ShoAir controlled the early laps of the race. Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16-ShoAir) spent most of the race keeping an eye on the action for Komanski.

“Our shot was to try and get something off the front in the hope that we could take up sprint points to keep Lauren in that yellow jersey,” said Gaffney. “They [Velocio-SRAM] kept the pace really high and each time we would jump someone was on us and it would come back.”

Four laps into the race Velocio set up Worrack and easily delivered her to the line. Efforts to escape were quickly shut down by Velocio, and Worrack won the remaining two sprints. The time bonuses gave Worrack the virtual lead in the general classification. Komanski’s only hope to regain the lead would be to win the stage, and take the final time bonus.

Worrack’s lead was briefly jeopardized when her shoe broke mid-race. The situation required a complicated on the fly shoe swap.

“We had to hand it off to SRAM Neutral, and SRAM Neutral had to give it to her,” said Velocio owner Kristy Scrymgeour. “She had to come back, swap over the shoe, put it on, and then the team had to be there to get her back on. She’s a pretty good bike rider and bike handler. I guess it was lucky it was her.”

Velocio monitored the final laps of the race, ensuring nothing went up the road. Velocio shut down attacks from Colavita-Bianchi, Pepper Palace, and BMW-Happy Tooth Dental.

In the final 100m Leah Kirchmann shot around Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi) to win her second stage of the race. “I surprised myself with that sprint,” said Kirchmann. “I stayed on the leader’s wheel and passed her right at the line.”

It was a disappointing day for Komanski. Komanski lost the lead, and dropped back to third in the GC due to Kirchmann’s time bonus.

“The team did an incredible job, they worked so hard today. I wish I could have held onto the yellow jersey for them,” said Komanski. “I’m not really a sprinter per say, so that was one of the factors there. Velocio is an incredible team, and they are dialled in, and had a pretty incredible lead out. Trixi did her job, the whole team did, and she got those points and did a great job.”

Kristi Lay (Canadian National Team) held onto the climbers jersey. Lay, a track rider by trade, was not an obvious favourite to wear the polka dots. The Tour of California is part of Lay’s preparation for the Pan-American games in Canada later this summer. “It’s kind of a surprise for me, but my team believed in me, and put me in the best spot this weekend,” said Lay.

Kirchmann kept the sprinters jersey, Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) retained the best young rider jersey, and Twenty 16-ShoAir won the best team competition.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:16:04 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 5 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 6 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 7 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 8 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 10 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 11 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 12 Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 13 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 14 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 15 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 16 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 17 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 21 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 22 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 23 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 24 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 25 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 26 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 28 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 29 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 30 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 31 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 34 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 35 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 36 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 37 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 38 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 39 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 41 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 42 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 43 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 44 Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 46 Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 47 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 48 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 49 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 50 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 52 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 53 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 54 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 55 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 56 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 57 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:13 58 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:00:16 59 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:00:18 60 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:32 61 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:47 DNF Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team

Sprint 1 - Lap 4 - km 12.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 5 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 3 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8 - km 25.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 5 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 12 - km 38.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 5 pts 2 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 3 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 pts 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 10 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 7 5 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 6 6 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 7 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 4 8 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 9 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 2 10 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1:16:04 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 5 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 7 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 9 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 10 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3:48:12 2 Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 5 Team Tibco - SVB 6 Velocio - SRAM 7 Ale Cipollini 8 Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 9 Canadian National Team 10 Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 11 ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 6:24:16 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:05 3 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:06 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:16 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:26 6 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:00:35 7 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:41 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:42 9 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 10 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:03 11 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:37 12 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 13 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:41 14 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:44 15 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:46 16 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 0:01:48 17 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:01:58 18 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 19 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:01 20 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:03 21 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:04 22 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 23 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:02:06 24 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:07 25 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:08 26 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:19 27 Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 28 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:02:23 29 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:02:27 30 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:02:29 31 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 32 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 33 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:31 34 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:41 35 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 36 Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:02:43 37 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:02:45 38 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:51 39 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:52 40 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:54 41 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:57 42 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 43 Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:58 44 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:02:59 45 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:11 46 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:03:19 47 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:03:23 48 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:30 49 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:03:34 50 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:42 51 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:50 52 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:10 53 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:23 54 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:04 55 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 0:05:10 56 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 0:05:44 57 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:11:31 58 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:12:02 59 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 0:12:47 60 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:13:02 61 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:13:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 33 3 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 17 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 5 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 10 6 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 10 7 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 6 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 6 10 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 11 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 5 12 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 13 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 4 14 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 15 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 4 16 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 17 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 3 18 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 3 19 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 2 20 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 1 21 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 32 pts 2 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 28 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 26 4 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 19 5 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 16 6 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 7 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 8 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 9 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 8 10 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 7 11 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 7 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 6 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 14 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 15 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 6 16 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 5 17 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 4 18 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6:26:02 2 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 3 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:00:41 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:00:45 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:08 6 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:11 7 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:13 8 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:44 9 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:04 10 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:09:45