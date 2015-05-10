Trending

Kirchmann makes it two in a row in Tour of California

Worrack wins overall in Sacramento thanks to time bonuses

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) takes the win on stage 2.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trixi Worrack (Velcro) gets to take home her new Lexus for winning the overall

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The front of the field chases down attacks

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders take a tight corner long todays course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Velcro sets the pace at the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Optum riders start to bring the green jersey to the front for the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lauren Komanski (Twenty16) tried to hold onto the yellow jersey through todays stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lisa Brennauer (Velocio) gets her teammates ready for the final laps

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leah Kirchmann (Optum) takes the win in Sacramento

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three on the podium for the final stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The final leaders jerseys

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Team Twenty 16 took home the overall team prize

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three for the GC podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trixi Worrack (Velcro) and teammates were happy to take home the overall win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three overall women for the first Amgen Women’s Tour of California

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Andreina Rivera (Shimano) goes to the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders pass by the capitol in Sacramento

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sara Headley (TIBCO) moves towards the front with the jersey leaders

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A Pearl Izumi rider signs on in Sacramento

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tina Pic (Pepper Palace) signs on for the final stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The TIBCO team on the way to sign on

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Team Twenty 16 answers questions on the stage before the start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Flavia Oliveira (Ale Cipollini) has a laugh on the morning stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling women line up to sign on

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women on the start line for the final stage in Sacramento

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans watch as the women’s peloton passes by

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Team Twenty 16 at the front of the race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Robin Farina (BMW) takes a corner on the final stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trixi Worrack (Velocio) heading towards fourth place on the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A break tries to get off the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women get strung out along the back side of the course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Velocio-SRAM squad pulverized the field on the third day of racing at the Amgen Tour of California Women’s race. Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) won all three intermediate sprints gaining her the enough time to take the overall win. Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the final stage, pushing her into second over Lauren Komanksi (Twenty 16-Sho-Air.)

“We needed to win all the intermediate sprints to win the Tour,” said Worrack about her three second deficit. “The team did such a good lead out for every intermediate sprint, there was no way someone could pass me. It was really easy in the end.”

The day's course was a two mile loop around California’s state capital in downtown Sacramento. The women’s race started immediately after the start of the men’s race. Time bonuses were available in three intermediate sprints and for the stage win.

Velocio-SRAM lined up with the intention of winning as many of the time bonuses as possible. At the start Worrack sat only three seconds behind race leader Lauren Komanski. The narrow deficit motivated the team to come out swinging.

“The plan was we were going to do a lead out for all the intermediates. Then after the second one, evaluate and see where we were at,” said Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM.) “We just had to control the race, we couldn’t allow a break to go up the road because we needed those bonus seconds.”

Velocio and Twenty 16-ShoAir controlled the early laps of the race. Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16-ShoAir) spent most of the race keeping an eye on the action for Komanski.

“Our shot was to try and get something off the front in the hope that we could take up sprint points to keep Lauren in that yellow jersey,” said Gaffney. “They [Velocio-SRAM] kept the pace really high and each time we would jump someone was on us and it would come back.”

Four laps into the race Velocio set up Worrack and easily delivered her to the line. Efforts to escape were quickly shut down by Velocio, and Worrack won the remaining two sprints. The time bonuses gave Worrack the virtual lead in the general classification. Komanski’s only hope to regain the lead would be to win the stage, and take the final time bonus.

Worrack’s lead was briefly jeopardized when her shoe broke mid-race. The situation required a complicated on the fly shoe swap.

“We had to hand it off to SRAM Neutral, and SRAM Neutral had to give it to her,” said Velocio owner Kristy Scrymgeour. “She had to come back, swap over the shoe, put it on, and then the team had to be there to get her back on. She’s a pretty good bike rider and bike handler. I guess it was lucky it was her.”

Velocio monitored the final laps of the race, ensuring nothing went up the road. Velocio shut down attacks from Colavita-Bianchi, Pepper Palace, and BMW-Happy Tooth Dental.

In the final 100m Leah Kirchmann shot around Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi) to win her second stage of the race. “I surprised myself with that sprint,” said Kirchmann. “I stayed on the leader’s wheel and passed her right at the line.”

It was a disappointing day for Komanski. Komanski lost the lead, and dropped back to third in the GC due to Kirchmann’s time bonus.

“The team did an incredible job, they worked so hard today. I wish I could have held onto the yellow jersey for them,” said Komanski. “I’m not really a sprinter per say, so that was one of the factors there. Velocio is an incredible team, and they are dialled in, and had a pretty incredible lead out. Trixi did her job, the whole team did, and she got those points and did a great job.”

Kristi Lay (Canadian National Team) held onto the climbers jersey. Lay, a track rider by trade, was not an obvious favourite to wear the polka dots. The Tour of California is part of Lay’s preparation for the Pan-American games in Canada later this summer. “It’s kind of a surprise for me, but my team believed in me, and put me in the best spot this weekend,” said Lay.

Kirchmann kept the sprinters jersey, Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) retained the best young rider jersey, and Twenty 16-ShoAir won the best team competition.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:16:04
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
5Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
6Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
7Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
8Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
10Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
11Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
12Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
13Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
14Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
15Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
17Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
19Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
20Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
21Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
22Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
23Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
24Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
25Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
26Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
28Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
29Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
30Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
31Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
34Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
35Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
36Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
37Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
38Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
39Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
41Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
42Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
43Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
44Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
46Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
47Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
48Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
49Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
50Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
52Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
53Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
54Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
55Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
56Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
57Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:13
58Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:00:16
59Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:00:18
60Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:00:32
61Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM0:00:47
DNFDalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFDulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team

Sprint 1 - Lap 4 - km 12.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM5pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air3
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8 - km 25.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM5pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team1

Sprint 3 - Lap 12 - km 38.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM5pts
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM3
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15pts
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
3Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking10
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM7
5Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB6
6Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5
7Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental4
8Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
9Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team2
10Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:16:04
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
5Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
7Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
9Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
10Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3:48:12
2Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
5Team Tibco - SVB
6Velocio - SRAM
7Ale Cipollini
8Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
9Canadian National Team
10Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
11ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM6:24:16
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:05
3Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:06
4Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:16
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:00:26
6Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini0:00:35
7Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:41
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:42
9Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
10Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:03
11Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:37
12Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
13Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:41
14Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:01:44
15Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:46
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini0:01:48
17Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:01:58
18Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
19Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:01
20Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:03
21Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:04
22Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
23Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:02:06
24Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:07
25Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:08
26Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:19
27Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
28Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:02:23
29Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:02:27
30Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:02:29
31Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
32Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
33Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:31
34Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:41
35Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
36Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:02:43
37Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:02:45
38Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:51
39Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:52
40Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:54
41Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:57
42Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
43Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:58
44Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:02:59
45Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:11
46Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:03:19
47Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:03:23
48Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:30
49Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:03:34
50Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:42
51Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:50
52Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:10
53Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:23
54Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:05:04
55Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:05:10
56Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:05:44
57Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:11:31
58Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:12:02
59Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB0:12:47
60Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:13:02
61Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:13:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies34pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM33
3Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air17
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
5Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team10
6Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking10
7Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB6
9Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB6
10Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5
11Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini5
12Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5
13Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM4
14Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
15Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental4
16Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
17Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours3
18Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM3
19Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team2
20Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB1
21Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team32pts
2Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini28
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM26
4Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours19
5Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air16
6Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team14
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14
8Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team9
9Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air8
10Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air7
11Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air7
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM6
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
14Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
15Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental6
16Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini5
17Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM4
18Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team6:26:02
2Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:33
3Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:00:41
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:00:45
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:08
6Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:11
7Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:01:13
8Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:44
9Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:04
10Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:09:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air19:14:24
2Velocio - SRAM0:00:46
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:23
4Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:19
5Ale Cipollini0:02:28
6Team Tibco - SVB0:02:41
7Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:05:14
8ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:05:34
9Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:05:49
10BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:05:55
11Canadian National Team0:06:25

 

