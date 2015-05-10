Kirchmann makes it two in a row in Tour of California
Worrack wins overall in Sacramento thanks to time bonuses
The Velocio-SRAM squad pulverized the field on the third day of racing at the Amgen Tour of California Women’s race. Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) won all three intermediate sprints gaining her the enough time to take the overall win. Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the final stage, pushing her into second over Lauren Komanksi (Twenty 16-Sho-Air.)
“We needed to win all the intermediate sprints to win the Tour,” said Worrack about her three second deficit. “The team did such a good lead out for every intermediate sprint, there was no way someone could pass me. It was really easy in the end.”
The day's course was a two mile loop around California’s state capital in downtown Sacramento. The women’s race started immediately after the start of the men’s race. Time bonuses were available in three intermediate sprints and for the stage win.
Velocio-SRAM lined up with the intention of winning as many of the time bonuses as possible. At the start Worrack sat only three seconds behind race leader Lauren Komanski. The narrow deficit motivated the team to come out swinging.
“The plan was we were going to do a lead out for all the intermediates. Then after the second one, evaluate and see where we were at,” said Loren Rowney (Velocio-SRAM.) “We just had to control the race, we couldn’t allow a break to go up the road because we needed those bonus seconds.”
Velocio and Twenty 16-ShoAir controlled the early laps of the race. Amber Gaffney (Twenty 16-ShoAir) spent most of the race keeping an eye on the action for Komanski.
“Our shot was to try and get something off the front in the hope that we could take up sprint points to keep Lauren in that yellow jersey,” said Gaffney. “They [Velocio-SRAM] kept the pace really high and each time we would jump someone was on us and it would come back.”
Four laps into the race Velocio set up Worrack and easily delivered her to the line. Efforts to escape were quickly shut down by Velocio, and Worrack won the remaining two sprints. The time bonuses gave Worrack the virtual lead in the general classification. Komanski’s only hope to regain the lead would be to win the stage, and take the final time bonus.
Worrack’s lead was briefly jeopardized when her shoe broke mid-race. The situation required a complicated on the fly shoe swap.
“We had to hand it off to SRAM Neutral, and SRAM Neutral had to give it to her,” said Velocio owner Kristy Scrymgeour. “She had to come back, swap over the shoe, put it on, and then the team had to be there to get her back on. She’s a pretty good bike rider and bike handler. I guess it was lucky it was her.”
Velocio monitored the final laps of the race, ensuring nothing went up the road. Velocio shut down attacks from Colavita-Bianchi, Pepper Palace, and BMW-Happy Tooth Dental.
In the final 100m Leah Kirchmann shot around Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi) to win her second stage of the race. “I surprised myself with that sprint,” said Kirchmann. “I stayed on the leader’s wheel and passed her right at the line.”
It was a disappointing day for Komanski. Komanski lost the lead, and dropped back to third in the GC due to Kirchmann’s time bonus.
“The team did an incredible job, they worked so hard today. I wish I could have held onto the yellow jersey for them,” said Komanski. “I’m not really a sprinter per say, so that was one of the factors there. Velocio is an incredible team, and they are dialled in, and had a pretty incredible lead out. Trixi did her job, the whole team did, and she got those points and did a great job.”
Kristi Lay (Canadian National Team) held onto the climbers jersey. Lay, a track rider by trade, was not an obvious favourite to wear the polka dots. The Tour of California is part of Lay’s preparation for the Pan-American games in Canada later this summer. “It’s kind of a surprise for me, but my team believed in me, and put me in the best spot this weekend,” said Lay.
Kirchmann kept the sprinters jersey, Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) retained the best young rider jersey, and Twenty 16-ShoAir won the best team competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:16:04
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|5
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|8
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|10
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|11
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|13
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|15
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|20
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|21
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|22
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|23
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|25
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|26
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|28
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|29
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|30
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|31
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|34
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|35
|Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|36
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|37
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|38
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|39
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|41
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|43
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|44
|Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|47
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|48
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|49
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|50
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|52
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|53
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|54
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|55
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|56
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|57
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:13
|58
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:00:16
|59
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:00:18
|60
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:32
|61
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:47
|DNF
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|5
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|3
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|5
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|5
|pts
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|3
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|pts
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|10
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|7
|5
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|6
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|7
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|4
|8
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|2
|10
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1:16:04
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|5
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|7
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|9
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|10
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3:48:12
|2
|Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|5
|Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|Velocio - SRAM
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|8
|Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|9
|Canadian National Team
|10
|Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|11
|ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|6:24:16
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:05
|3
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:06
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:26
|6
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:35
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:41
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:42
|9
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|10
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:03
|11
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:37
|12
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|13
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:41
|14
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:01:44
|15
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:48
|17
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:01:58
|18
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|19
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:01
|20
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:03
|21
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|22
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|23
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:02:06
|24
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:07
|25
|Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:08
|26
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:19
|27
|Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|28
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:02:23
|29
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:02:27
|30
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:02:29
|31
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|32
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|33
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:31
|34
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:41
|35
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|36
|Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:02:43
|37
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:02:45
|38
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:51
|39
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|40
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|41
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:57
|42
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|43
|Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|44
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:02:59
|45
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:03:11
|46
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:03:19
|47
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:03:23
|48
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:30
|49
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:03:34
|50
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:42
|51
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:50
|52
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:10
|53
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:23
|54
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:05:04
|55
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:05:10
|56
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|0:05:44
|57
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:11:31
|58
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:12:02
|59
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:12:47
|60
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:13:02
|61
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:13:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|34
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|33
|3
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|17
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|6
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|10
|7
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|9
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|10
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|11
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|5
|12
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|13
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|14
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|4
|16
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|17
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|3
|18
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|3
|19
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|2
|20
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|1
|21
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|28
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|26
|4
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|19
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|16
|6
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|8
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|8
|10
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|11
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|14
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|15
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|6
|16
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|5
|17
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6:26:02
|2
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:33
|3
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|6
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:11
|7
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:01:13
|8
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:44
|9
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|19:14:24
|2
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:46
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:23
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:02:28
|6
|Team Tibco - SVB
|0:02:41
|7
|Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:05:14
|8
|ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:05:34
|9
|Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:05:49
|10
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:05:55
|11
|Canadian National Team
|0:06:25
