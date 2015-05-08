Image 1 of 20 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads another chase group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us) Image 2 of 20 The women close in on the finish in South Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 20 The women close in on the finish in South Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 20 The women's field working hard on one of todays big climbs (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 20 The field heads over the climb towards Emerald Bay. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 20 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) leads a group on the way to taking the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 20 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win on stage 1 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 20 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) happy with todays win (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 20 Today's top three for the stage (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 20 The UnitedHealthcare team stays gathered heading into todays final climb (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 20 The peloton climbs its way up from Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 20 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling teammates Hannah Barnes and race leader Katie Hall happy after the stage (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 20 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the leaders jersey on stage 1 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 20 Riders tackle the first climb for todays stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 20 Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi) leads on the final KOM (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 20 The peloton heads into the final climb (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 20 The peloton rounds a corner as it climbs away from Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 20 Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare) rides with eventual race winner and teammate Katie Hall. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 20 Alison Tetrick (Optum) makes her way up the climb (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 20 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her win. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) out-kicked Alena Amialiusik (Velocio-SRAM) to win the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race Friday at Lake Tahoe. Hall, a resident of Oakland, California, classified her win as the biggest of her career.

"A UCI race in Northern California is really awesome," Hall said. "My teammates were all over everything. I got to just relax and keep my legs for the end, and they were good today."

The cold temperatures and snow that fell the night before the race reminded many of the ill-fated Tahoe leg of the 2011 men's race. By the time the riders showed up at the start, temperatures had climbed into the 40s and the previous night's snow was barely in sight.

Crowds lined the downhill start as the race dropped riders out of Heavenly Resort into South Lake Tahoe. Wet roads made for slow going at first, but it was not long before the sun emerged and temperatures climbed into the mid-50s.

The peloton stayed together until the first QOM at Emerald Bay 25 km into the race. Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi-Sports Tours International) and Christie Lay (Canadian National Team) attacked up the final segment of the QOM and established a 15 second gap. Lay took the QOM points and rejoined the field after the QOM kite, leaving Storey to continue on her own.

"[Lay] dropped back and I felt really strong so I decided to stay there," Storey said. "Eventually I was nearly brought back, but another Canadian rider joined me, and we built out lead up to two minutes at one point."

Allison Beveridge (Canadian National Team) joined forces with Storey, and the pair proceeded to pad their time gap. Beveridge took the sprint points in Tahoe City, and the duo kept plowing ahead through the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

As Beveridge and Storey started south toward the finish, the field took up the chase and proceeded to reel in the leaders. The break's gap evaporated as riders climbed toward the second QOM at Spooner lake.

"It was a longer day than I thought, but we knew on this course anything could go, and potentially stay," Beveridge said. "It probably wasn't quite a big enough group do do that, but to get the sprint jersey and have representation in a break is a good way to start off the race."

Storey took the second QOM of the day, and the field absorbed the leaders shortly after summiting Spooner Lake. The peloton flew down toward the finish in South Lake Tahoe, and a handful of attacks were quickly brought back.

The final ascent cut through a steep residential neighborhood complete with 15-20 percent grades and Swiss style ski chalets. The climb whittled the lead group down to eight riders, and then four. The final selection included Hall, Amialiusik, and Twenty16-ShoAir's Andrea Dvorak and Lauren Komanski.

Dvorak and Komanski traded attacks, but it was Amialiusik who made the decisive move. Amialiusik attacked through the final steep grade and only Hall could respond.

"I was sitting on her wheel through the final flat section," Hall said. "It goes up a little with 400 meters and I attacked there. I got a little gap and I just hung it to the end."

Hall took the win and put on the yellow leader's jersey, while Storey holds the climbers jersey and Beveridge leads the sprint competition. Hanna Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) currently has the jersey for best young rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3:10:49 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:02 3 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:04 5 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:00:11 6 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:14 7 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:18 9 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:22 10 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:27 11 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:29 12 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:36 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:41 14 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 15 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 17 Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:46 18 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:48 19 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:55 20 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:56 21 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 22 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:59 23 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 24 Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 26 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 27 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:09 28 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:12 29 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 30 Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 31 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 32 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 33 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:16 34 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 35 Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 36 Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:18 38 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:20 39 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:22 40 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 41 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:01:33 42 Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 0:01:34 43 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 44 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 45 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 46 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:37 47 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:41 48 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:44 49 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 50 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:46 51 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 52 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:00 55 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:02:08 56 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team 57 Anna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:02:14 58 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 0:02:17 59 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 60 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:36 61 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 62 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:39 63 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 64 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 65 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 66 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 67 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:11:33 68 Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 69 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team 0:12:55 DNS Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking DNF Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis DNF Mariela Analia Delgado (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis DNF Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis DNF Julie Kuliecza (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth DNF Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth DNF Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team DNF Belen Garza (Mex) Mexican National Team DNF Lauren Creamer (Irl) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours DNF Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours DNF Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking DNF Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 5 pts 2 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 3 3 Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1- Emerald Bay, km 25 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 10 pts 2 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 9 3 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 4 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 5 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 6 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 4 7 Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM 2

Mountain 2 - Spooner Lake, km. 95.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 10 pts 2 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 9 3 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 4 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 6 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 5 6 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 4 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 2

Mountain 3 - South Lake Tahoe, km. 199.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 9 3 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 7 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 6 5 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 5 6 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 7 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 9:32:57 2 Velocio - SRAM 0:00:22 3 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:47 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 5 Ale Cipollini 0:01:28 6 Team Tibco - SVB 0:01:46 7 ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:03:04 8 Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:03:09 9 Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:03:10 10 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:23 11 Mexican National Team 0:03:52 12 Canadian National Team 0:03:56 13 Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:04:29

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3:10:49 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:02 3 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:04 5 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:00:11 6 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:14 7 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:18 9 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:22 10 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:27 11 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:29 12 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:36 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:41 14 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 15 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 17 Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:46 18 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:48 19 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:55 20 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:56 21 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 22 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:59 23 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 24 Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 25 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 26 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 27 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:09 28 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:12 29 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 30 Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 31 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 32 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 33 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:16 34 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 35 Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 36 Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:18 38 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:20 39 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:22 40 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 41 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:01:33 42 Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 0:01:34 43 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 44 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 45 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 46 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:37 47 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:41 48 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:44 49 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 50 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:46 51 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 52 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:00 55 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:02:08 56 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team 57 Anna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:02:14 58 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 0:02:17 59 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 60 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:36 61 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 62 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:39 63 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 64 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 65 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 66 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 67 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:11:33 68 Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 69 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team 0:12:55

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 19 pts 2 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 16 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 14 4 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 5 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 6 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 9 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 8 8 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 7 9 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 7 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 6 11 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 12 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 5 13 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 14 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 2 15 Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 5 pts 2 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 3 3 Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3:11:30 2 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:18 3 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:31 6 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:00:35 7 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:00:39 8 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:00:52 9 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:00:56 10 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:05 11 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:27 13 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:55 14 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:10:52 15 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team 0:12:14