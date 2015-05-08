Hall wins Tour of California Women's Race opener at Heavenly Mountain Resort
Amialiusik and Komanski round out podium in South Lake Tahoe
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) out-kicked Alena Amialiusik (Velocio-SRAM) to win the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race Friday at Lake Tahoe. Hall, a resident of Oakland, California, classified her win as the biggest of her career.
"A UCI race in Northern California is really awesome," Hall said. "My teammates were all over everything. I got to just relax and keep my legs for the end, and they were good today."
The cold temperatures and snow that fell the night before the race reminded many of the ill-fated Tahoe leg of the 2011 men's race. By the time the riders showed up at the start, temperatures had climbed into the 40s and the previous night's snow was barely in sight.
Crowds lined the downhill start as the race dropped riders out of Heavenly Resort into South Lake Tahoe. Wet roads made for slow going at first, but it was not long before the sun emerged and temperatures climbed into the mid-50s.
The peloton stayed together until the first QOM at Emerald Bay 25 km into the race. Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi-Sports Tours International) and Christie Lay (Canadian National Team) attacked up the final segment of the QOM and established a 15 second gap. Lay took the QOM points and rejoined the field after the QOM kite, leaving Storey to continue on her own.
"[Lay] dropped back and I felt really strong so I decided to stay there," Storey said. "Eventually I was nearly brought back, but another Canadian rider joined me, and we built out lead up to two minutes at one point."
Allison Beveridge (Canadian National Team) joined forces with Storey, and the pair proceeded to pad their time gap. Beveridge took the sprint points in Tahoe City, and the duo kept plowing ahead through the north shore of Lake Tahoe.
As Beveridge and Storey started south toward the finish, the field took up the chase and proceeded to reel in the leaders. The break's gap evaporated as riders climbed toward the second QOM at Spooner lake.
"It was a longer day than I thought, but we knew on this course anything could go, and potentially stay," Beveridge said. "It probably wasn't quite a big enough group do do that, but to get the sprint jersey and have representation in a break is a good way to start off the race."
Storey took the second QOM of the day, and the field absorbed the leaders shortly after summiting Spooner Lake. The peloton flew down toward the finish in South Lake Tahoe, and a handful of attacks were quickly brought back.
The final ascent cut through a steep residential neighborhood complete with 15-20 percent grades and Swiss style ski chalets. The climb whittled the lead group down to eight riders, and then four. The final selection included Hall, Amialiusik, and Twenty16-ShoAir's Andrea Dvorak and Lauren Komanski.
Dvorak and Komanski traded attacks, but it was Amialiusik who made the decisive move. Amialiusik attacked through the final steep grade and only Hall could respond.
"I was sitting on her wheel through the final flat section," Hall said. "It goes up a little with 400 meters and I attacked there. I got a little gap and I just hung it to the end."
Hall took the win and put on the yellow leader's jersey, while Storey holds the climbers jersey and Beveridge leads the sprint competition. Hanna Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) currently has the jersey for best young rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3:10:49
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:02
|3
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:04
|5
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:11
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:14
|7
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:18
|9
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:22
|10
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:27
|11
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:29
|12
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|13
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|14
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|15
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|17
|Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:46
|18
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:48
|19
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:55
|20
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:56
|21
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|22
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:59
|23
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|27
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:01:09
|28
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:12
|29
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|30
|Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|31
|Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|32
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|33
|Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:16
|34
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|35
|Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|36
|Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:18
|38
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:20
|39
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:22
|40
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|41
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:01:33
|42
|Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:01:34
|43
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|44
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|45
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|46
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:01:37
|47
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|48
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:01:44
|49
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|50
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:46
|51
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|52
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|54
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:00
|55
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:02:08
|56
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team
|57
|Anna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:02:14
|58
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:02:17
|59
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|60
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:36
|61
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|62
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:39
|63
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|64
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|65
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|66
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|67
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:11:33
|68
|Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|69
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:55
|DNS
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|DNF
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|DNF
|Mariela Analia Delgado (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|DNF
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|DNF
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|DNF
|Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|DNF
|Julia Sanchez Parma (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|DNF
|Belen Garza (Mex) Mexican National Team
|DNF
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|DNF
|Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|DNF
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|DNF
|Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|3
|3
|Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|9
|3
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|4
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|5
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|6
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|4
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|10
|pts
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|3
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|4
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|6
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|5
|6
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|4
|7
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|9
|3
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|5
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|5
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|7
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|9:32:57
|2
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:22
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:56
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:28
|6
|Team Tibco - SVB
|0:01:46
|7
|ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:03:04
|8
|Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:03:09
|9
|Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:03:10
|10
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:03:23
|11
|Mexican National Team
|0:03:52
|12
|Canadian National Team
|0:03:56
|13
|Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:04:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|19
|pts
|2
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|16
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|14
|4
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|8
|8
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|9
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|11
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|5
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|14
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|2
|15
|Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3:11:30
|2
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:18
|3
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:31
|6
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:00:39
|8
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:00:52
|9
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:05
|11
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:27
|13
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:55
|14
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:10:52
|15
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:12:14
