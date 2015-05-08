Trending

Hall wins Tour of California Women's Race opener at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Amialiusik and Komanski round out podium in South Lake Tahoe

Image 1 of 20

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads another chase group

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 20

The women close in on the finish in South Lake Tahoe

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 20

The women close in on the finish in South Lake Tahoe

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 20

The women's field working hard on one of todays big climbs

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 20

The field heads over the climb towards Emerald Bay.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 20

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) leads a group on the way to taking the best young rider jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 20

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win on stage 1

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 20

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) happy with todays win

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 20

Today's top three for the stage

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 20

The UnitedHealthcare team stays gathered heading into todays final climb

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 20

The peloton climbs its way up from Lake Tahoe

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 20

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling teammates Hannah Barnes and race leader Katie Hall happy after the stage

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 20

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes the leaders jersey on stage 1

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 20

Riders tackle the first climb for todays stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 20

Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi) leads on the final KOM

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 20

The peloton heads into the final climb

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 20

The peloton rounds a corner as it climbs away from Lake Tahoe

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 20

Laura Brown (UnitedHealthcare) rides with eventual race winner and teammate Katie Hall.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 20

Alison Tetrick (Optum) makes her way up the climb

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 20

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) out-kicked Alena Amialiusik (Velocio-SRAM) to win the opening stage of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Race Friday at Lake Tahoe. Hall, a resident of Oakland, California, classified her win as the biggest of her career.

"A UCI race in Northern California is really awesome," Hall said. "My teammates were all over everything. I got to just relax and keep my legs for the end, and they were good today."

The cold temperatures and snow that fell the night before the race reminded many of the ill-fated Tahoe leg of the 2011 men's race. By the time the riders showed up at the start, temperatures had climbed into the 40s and the previous night's snow was barely in sight.

Crowds lined the downhill start as the race dropped riders out of Heavenly Resort into South Lake Tahoe. Wet roads made for slow going at first, but it was not long before the sun emerged and temperatures climbed into the mid-50s.

The peloton stayed together until the first QOM at Emerald Bay 25 km into the race. Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi-Sports Tours International) and Christie Lay (Canadian National Team) attacked up the final segment of the QOM and established a 15 second gap. Lay took the QOM points and rejoined the field after the QOM kite, leaving Storey to continue on her own.

"[Lay] dropped back and I felt really strong so I decided to stay there," Storey said. "Eventually I was nearly brought back, but another Canadian rider joined me, and we built out lead up to two minutes at one point."

Allison Beveridge (Canadian National Team) joined forces with Storey, and the pair proceeded to pad their time gap. Beveridge took the sprint points in Tahoe City, and the duo kept plowing ahead through the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

As Beveridge and Storey started south toward the finish, the field took up the chase and proceeded to reel in the leaders. The break's gap evaporated as riders climbed toward the second QOM at Spooner lake.

"It was a longer day than I thought, but we knew on this course anything could go, and potentially stay," Beveridge said. "It probably wasn't quite a big enough group do do that, but to get the sprint jersey and have representation in a break is a good way to start off the race."

Storey took the second QOM of the day, and the field absorbed the leaders shortly after summiting Spooner Lake. The peloton flew down toward the finish in South Lake Tahoe, and a handful of attacks were quickly brought back.

The final ascent cut through a steep residential neighborhood complete with 15-20 percent grades and Swiss style ski chalets. The climb whittled the lead group down to eight riders, and then four. The final selection included Hall, Amialiusik, and Twenty16-ShoAir's Andrea Dvorak and Lauren Komanski.

Dvorak and Komanski traded attacks, but it was Amialiusik who made the decisive move. Amialiusik attacked through the final steep grade and only Hall could respond.

"I was sitting on her wheel through the final flat section," Hall said. "It goes up a little with 400 meters and I attacked there. I got a little gap and I just hung it to the end."

Hall took the win and put on the yellow leader's jersey, while Storey holds the climbers jersey and Beveridge leads the sprint competition. Hanna Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) currently has the jersey for best young rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3:10:49
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:00:02
3Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:04
5Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini0:00:11
6Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:14
7Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:18
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:22
10Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:27
11Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:29
12Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:36
13Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:41
14Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
15Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
17Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM0:00:46
18Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:48
19Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:55
20Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:56
21Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
22Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:59
23Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
24Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
25Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
26Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
27Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:01:09
28Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:12
29Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
30Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
31Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
32Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
33Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:16
34Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
35Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
36Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:18
38Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:20
39Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:22
40Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
41Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:01:33
42Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB0:01:34
43Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
44Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
45Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
46Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:01:37
47Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:41
48Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:01:44
49Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
50Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:46
51Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
52Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:00
55Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:02:08
56Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team
57Anna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:02:14
58Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB0:02:17
59Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
60Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:36
61Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
62Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:39
63Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
64Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
65Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
66Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
67Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:11:33
68Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
69Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:55
DNSJessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
DNFTalia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
DNFMariela Analia Delgado (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
DNFAntonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
DNFJulie Kuliecza (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
DNFAmy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
DNFJulia Sanchez Parma (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
DNFBelen Garza (Mex) Mexican National Team
DNFLauren Creamer (Irl) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
DNFKatie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
DNFMorgan Brown (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
DNFDebora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team5pts
2Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours3
3Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 1- Emerald Bay, km 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team10pts
2Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours9
3Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
4Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
5Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5
6Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini4
7Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM2

Mountain 2 - Spooner Lake, km. 95.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours10pts
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team9
3Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team6
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM5
6Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini4
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air2

Mountain 3 - South Lake Tahoe, km. 199.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team10pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM9
3Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air7
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM6
5Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini5
6Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air4
7Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air9:32:57
2Velocio - SRAM0:00:22
3Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:47
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
5Ale Cipollini0:01:28
6Team Tibco - SVB0:01:46
7ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:03:04
8Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:03:09
9Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:03:10
10BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:23
11Mexican National Team0:03:52
12Canadian National Team0:03:56
13Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:04:29

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours19pts
2Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team16
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM14
4Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14
5Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
6Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team9
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini8
8Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air7
9Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air7
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM6
11Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
12Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini5
13Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air4
14Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air2
15Karol-Ann Canuel Karol-Ann (Can) Velocio - SRAM2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team3:11:30
2Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:18
3Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Alexis M Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:31
6Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:00:35
7Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:00:39
8Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:00:52
9Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:00:56
10Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:05
11Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:27
13Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:55
14Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:10:52
15Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team0:12:14

