Trending

Stage 1 - Santa Rosa to Santa Rosa - 186.5km

Map and profile

Stage 1 - 13 May 2012
Santa Rosa
Vineyards and coastal views
After a one-year hiatus, the race returns to three-time champion Levi Leipheimer’s adopted home town of Santa Rosa. His popularity here is huge and his King’s ridge Gran Fondo draws over 6,000 cyclists each year and shares major sections with this stage route.

Map

Image ©: AEG Cycling

Profile

Image ©: AEG Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews