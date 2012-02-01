Image 1 of 21 Jonathan Tiernan Locke wins the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 21 The Tour of Britain blackboard at the start of stage 8 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 21 Dan Lloyd (Sigma Sport) signs in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 21 Third placed Damiano Caruso (Liquigas) at sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 21 Big crowds in Reigate as Leigh Howard goes to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 21 Race leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke goes to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 21 The four classification leaders at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 21 Second placed Nathan Hass (Garmin) with Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 21 Jonny Clarke (United Healthcare) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 21 Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare) shaved off his beard for the final stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 21 Race leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke leads his Endura teammates (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 21 The initial four-rider break (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 21 Endura and Sky on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 21 The yellow jersey toward the front of the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins stage 8 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 21 Peter Williams (Giordana Racing) wins the sprint jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 21 Kristian House (Rapha Contador) wins the KOM jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 21 Boy Van Poppel (Unitedhealthcare) wins the points jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 21 Jonathan Tiernan Locke pulls on the gold jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 21 of 21 The top three of Tour of Britain - left to right, Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) held onto his gold jersey to become the first British rider to win the Tour of Britain, when the race finished in Guildford. Second place overall went to Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) with Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third.

The final stage was won by Mark Cavendish (Sky Pro Cycling) in an uphill, cobbled sprint, to give him three wins from the eight-day race. Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) was second on the stage with Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third.

The overall victory by 27-year-old Tiernan-Locke makes him the first home rider to win the national tour since Scotsman Robert Millar won the Kellogs Tour (of Britain) in 1989. Although Max Sciandri won the race in 1992, he was still riding with an Italian licence. So, how did Jonathan Tiernan-Locke feel as the overall winner? "Feeling a bit drunk, think I've got about half a bottle of champagne down me. I am relieved to not have thrown it away at the last minute and finish it off. Just fantastic."

Although the rider from Plymouth in Devon looked comfortable all day, he was duly cautious going into the stage. "We wanted to ride for a bunch sprint and there was one dangerous moment on the steep climb and I had to go with the move. When you're expecting an easier day and for something like that to go it was a bit stressful. For Cav to win added some value to the stage."

JTL, as he is known, went on, "I didn't try and go away, I just followed a move. NetApp did a full-on lead out with all the guys peeling off until it was just one rider who attacked and I didn't want to give him any freedom, even though it was just two minutes ... principle really. I wanted it to be a bunch sprint."

Once again there were huge crowds out to watch the ninth Tour of Britain as the 148-kilometre stage went from Reigate to Guildford in the county of Surrey, on a twisting, turning parcours. A four-rider break went early in the race which was made up of: Simon Richardson (Team IG-Sigma Sport), Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil DCM), and Peter Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing). Peter Williams, who has been active all week, confirmed his sprint classification by winning all of the day's three intermediate sprints.

There was then a shake-up when the American Team NetApp came to the front, and began to set a very high tempo which not only reeled in the breakaway but also saw the bunch splinter, temporarily, as they continued to the summit of Barhatch Lane, the final categorised climb of the day. On the descent Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Liam Holohan (Raleigh-GAC) and the tenacious Australian Bobridge went clear. Bobridge attacked once again when the remnants of that break had been caught.

Bobridge himself was caught with 13 kilometres to go and although yesterday's stage winner Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi) tried to go clear, the bunch was all back together with six kilometres remaining.

As the race headed up the steep, cobbled climb into the centre of Guildford, the Sky team once again gave Mark Cavendish the perfect lead out and he took the sprint ahead of Boy Van Poppel. After the stage Cavendish said, "I really wanted to win here in Guilford. I haven't obviously got great memories of the results here from the Olympics but I've got great memories of the crowds here from the Olympics so I wanted to win here on the last stage in Guilford."

Cavendish said. "It wasn't an easy finish. It wasn't just the last stage in the Tour of Britain; it was the last race for me in the rainbow jersey. The team were incredible, they supported me the whole day; the guys stayed in control and they gave it everything they had - so proud of them. It's the first British win for the yellow jersey, Jonathan Tiernan-Locke's done a great job."

Apart from the leader's jersey, the other three up for grabs were unchanged from the start of the stage: the points classification was won by Boy Van Poppel; the king of the mountains classification was won by Kristian House (Rapha Condor); Peter Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing) topped the sprints classification.

Asked at the press conference if this was the biggest win of his career Tiernan-Locke said, "It's well clear of the others, right at the top for sure. Not just because it's the Tour of Britain but because of all the crowds and support it's just been on another level."

The winner of the ninth Tour of Britain was also full of praise for his teammates. "They were unbelievable. You've seen how professionally we've ridden here all week. They haven't feared reputations, we've just taken it up from stage one when we rode. People may have questioned why we were doing it but we got rid of some GC contenders on that day and each day we’ve taken our opportunity and by the end we only had a handful of guys to worry about."

After such strong riding during the past eight days what would Tiernan-Locke's role be in the Great Britain team for next Sunday's world championships in Valkenburg? "Like I said I don't know what my role will be, I am sure it will be discussed next week. After a few days rest from this because I am tired, hopefully I will be able to do a good job."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:33:05 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:00:03 6 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 9 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 13 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 16 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 19 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 20 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 21 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 22 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 24 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 27 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 31 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 32 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 33 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 34 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 35 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:00:12 37 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 38 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 43 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 44 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 45 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 46 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 47 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:00:19 50 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:25 52 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 53 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 54 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:30 55 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:39 56 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:00:48 57 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:58 58 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 59 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:59 60 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:01:09 61 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:24 63 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:01:55 64 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 65 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:02:17 66 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:15 67 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:41 68 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 69 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 70 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 71 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 72 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 74 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 75 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:55 76 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport DNS Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport DNF Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 13 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 12 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 11 6 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 10 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 8 9 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 10 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 12 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 4 13 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 3 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 1 16 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 9 17 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 18 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 19 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

KOM 1 - Staple Lane (Cat 3 at 59.6km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 4 pts 2 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 2 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

KOM 2 - Crocknorth (Cat 2 at 65.6km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 6 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 4 4 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 6 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

KOM 3 - Leith Hill (Cat 2 at 80.3km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 6 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 4 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 6 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 1

KOM 4 - Barhatch Lane (Cat 1 at 103km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 10 pts 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 9 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 8 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 7 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 4 8 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 3 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 10 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 1

Sprint 1 - Dorking, 10.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Sprint 2 - Guildford at 33.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Sprint 3 - Ockley at 84.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 2 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Endura Racing 10:39:21 2 Liquigas - Cannondale 3 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:03 4 Team NetApp 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Node 4 - Giordana 0:00:12 7 Rapha Condor 8 Saur - Sojasun 9 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 10 Sky Procycling 11 Raleigh - GAC 0:00:19 12 UK Youth Cycling 0:00:21 13 Garmin - Sharp 14 IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:25 15 Great Britain 0:00:58 16 Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:10 17 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:50

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 9:11:22 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:18 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:23 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:02 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:02:01 7 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:35 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:30 11 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:04:52 12 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:04:54 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:05:43 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:02 15 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:15 16 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 17 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:20 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:13 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:07:33 20 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:37 21 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:11:10 22 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:12:22 23 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 0:12:58 24 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:13:02 25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:13:34 26 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:48 27 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:26 28 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:43 29 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:16:55 30 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:18:57 31 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:19:18 32 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:19:25 33 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:19:33 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:24 35 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:32 36 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 0:20:41 37 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:20:44 38 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:03 39 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:21:18 40 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:39 41 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:22:13 42 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:22:32 43 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:12 44 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:14 45 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:33 46 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:50 47 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:40 48 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:28:58 49 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:31:14 50 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:27 51 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:25 52 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 0:35:18 53 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:35:35 54 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:36:25 55 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:38:02 56 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:38:30 57 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:39:28 58 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 0:40:51 59 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:40:53 60 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:43:28 61 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:43:49 62 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:44:51 63 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:46:25 64 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 0:46:32 65 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:46:52 66 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:49:12 67 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:49:40 68 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 0:52:04 69 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:53:16 70 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:53:24 71 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:15 72 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 1:07:18 73 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:08:00 74 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 1:13:15 75 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 1:16:39 76 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:32:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 56 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 56 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 6 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 7 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 38 8 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 34 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 32 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 31 11 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 26 13 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 19 14 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 18 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 16 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 17 17 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 18 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 15 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 15 21 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 14 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 13 23 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 13 24 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 25 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 12 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 11 27 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 28 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 29 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 30 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 9 31 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 9 32 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 33 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 8 34 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 35 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 7 36 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 7 37 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 38 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 6 39 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 40 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 41 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 42 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 43 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 44 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 4 45 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 46 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 47 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 48 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 49 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 86 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 49 4 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 44 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 44 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 43 7 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 34 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 26 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 25 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 11 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 12 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 13 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 23 14 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 15 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 20 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 19 17 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 19 18 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 19 19 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 18 20 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 21 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 22 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 18 23 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 17 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 16 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 26 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 27 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 28 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 12 29 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 31 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 8 32 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 7 33 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 34 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 36 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 4 37 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 38 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 39 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 3 40 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 42 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 1 43 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 1 44 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 45 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 1 46 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 45 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 23 3 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 13 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 11 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 10 8 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 9 10 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 8 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 12 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 8 13 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 8 14 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 16 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 7 17 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 18 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 6 19 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 21 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 5 22 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 23 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 4 24 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 4 25 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 26 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 28 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 29 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 30 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saur - Sojasun 3:41:34 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 3 Team NetApp 0:05:50 4 Garmin - Sharp 0:12:36 5 Endura Racing 0:14:33 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:18:17 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:46 8 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:50 9 Node 4 - Giordana 0:24:06 10 UK Youth Cycling 0:29:10 11 Sky Procycling 0:30:44 12 Raleigh - GAC 0:32:50 13 Rapha Condor 0:41:31 14 IG - Sigma Sport 0:42:52 15 Great Britain 1:06:06 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:56 17 Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:36:45

