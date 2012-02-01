Tiernan-Locke wins Tour of Britain overall
Cavendish sprints to final stage victory
Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) held onto his gold jersey to become the first British rider to win the Tour of Britain, when the race finished in Guildford. Second place overall went to Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) with Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third.
The final stage was won by Mark Cavendish (Sky Pro Cycling) in an uphill, cobbled sprint, to give him three wins from the eight-day race. Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) was second on the stage with Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third.
The overall victory by 27-year-old Tiernan-Locke makes him the first home rider to win the national tour since Scotsman Robert Millar won the Kellogs Tour (of Britain) in 1989. Although Max Sciandri won the race in 1992, he was still riding with an Italian licence. So, how did Jonathan Tiernan-Locke feel as the overall winner? "Feeling a bit drunk, think I've got about half a bottle of champagne down me. I am relieved to not have thrown it away at the last minute and finish it off. Just fantastic."
Although the rider from Plymouth in Devon looked comfortable all day, he was duly cautious going into the stage. "We wanted to ride for a bunch sprint and there was one dangerous moment on the steep climb and I had to go with the move. When you're expecting an easier day and for something like that to go it was a bit stressful. For Cav to win added some value to the stage."
JTL, as he is known, went on, "I didn't try and go away, I just followed a move. NetApp did a full-on lead out with all the guys peeling off until it was just one rider who attacked and I didn't want to give him any freedom, even though it was just two minutes ... principle really. I wanted it to be a bunch sprint."
Once again there were huge crowds out to watch the ninth Tour of Britain as the 148-kilometre stage went from Reigate to Guildford in the county of Surrey, on a twisting, turning parcours. A four-rider break went early in the race which was made up of: Simon Richardson (Team IG-Sigma Sport), Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil DCM), and Peter Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing). Peter Williams, who has been active all week, confirmed his sprint classification by winning all of the day's three intermediate sprints.
There was then a shake-up when the American Team NetApp came to the front, and began to set a very high tempo which not only reeled in the breakaway but also saw the bunch splinter, temporarily, as they continued to the summit of Barhatch Lane, the final categorised climb of the day. On the descent Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Liam Holohan (Raleigh-GAC) and the tenacious Australian Bobridge went clear. Bobridge attacked once again when the remnants of that break had been caught.
Bobridge himself was caught with 13 kilometres to go and although yesterday's stage winner Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi) tried to go clear, the bunch was all back together with six kilometres remaining.
As the race headed up the steep, cobbled climb into the centre of Guildford, the Sky team once again gave Mark Cavendish the perfect lead out and he took the sprint ahead of Boy Van Poppel. After the stage Cavendish said, "I really wanted to win here in Guilford. I haven't obviously got great memories of the results here from the Olympics but I've got great memories of the crowds here from the Olympics so I wanted to win here on the last stage in Guilford."
Cavendish said. "It wasn't an easy finish. It wasn't just the last stage in the Tour of Britain; it was the last race for me in the rainbow jersey. The team were incredible, they supported me the whole day; the guys stayed in control and they gave it everything they had - so proud of them. It's the first British win for the yellow jersey, Jonathan Tiernan-Locke's done a great job."
Apart from the leader's jersey, the other three up for grabs were unchanged from the start of the stage: the points classification was won by Boy Van Poppel; the king of the mountains classification was won by Kristian House (Rapha Condor); Peter Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing) topped the sprints classification.
Asked at the press conference if this was the biggest win of his career Tiernan-Locke said, "It's well clear of the others, right at the top for sure. Not just because it's the Tour of Britain but because of all the crowds and support it's just been on another level."
The winner of the ninth Tour of Britain was also full of praise for his teammates. "They were unbelievable. You've seen how professionally we've ridden here all week. They haven't feared reputations, we've just taken it up from stage one when we rode. People may have questioned why we were doing it but we got rid of some GC contenders on that day and each day we’ve taken our opportunity and by the end we only had a handful of guys to worry about."
After such strong riding during the past eight days what would Tiernan-Locke's role be in the Great Britain team for next Sunday's world championships in Valkenburg? "Like I said I don't know what my role will be, I am sure it will be discussed next week. After a few days rest from this because I am tired, hopefully I will be able to do a good job."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:33:05
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:00:03
|6
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|13
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|19
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|20
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|21
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|22
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|24
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|27
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|31
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|32
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|33
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|34
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|35
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:00:12
|37
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|38
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|43
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|45
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|46
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|47
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:00:19
|50
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:25
|52
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|53
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|54
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:30
|55
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:39
|56
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:00:48
|57
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|58
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|59
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:59
|60
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:01:09
|61
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:24
|63
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:01:55
|64
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|65
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:02:17
|66
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|67
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:41
|68
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|69
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|70
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|71
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|72
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|75
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|76
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|DNS
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|DNF
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|13
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|12
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|11
|6
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|10
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|8
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|9
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|10
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|12
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|4
|13
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|16
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|9
|17
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|pts
|2
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|2
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|4
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|6
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|6
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|9
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|7
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|8
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|10
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|2
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Endura Racing
|10:39:21
|2
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|3
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:03
|4
|Team NetApp
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:00:12
|7
|Rapha Condor
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:00:19
|12
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:00:21
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|14
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:25
|15
|Great Britain
|0:00:58
|16
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|9:11:22
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:18
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:23
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:02:01
|7
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:02:35
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:30
|11
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:04:52
|12
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:04:54
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:05:43
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:02
|15
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:15
|16
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:13
|19
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:07:33
|20
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:37
|21
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:11:10
|22
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:12:22
|23
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|0:12:58
|24
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:13:02
|25
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:13:34
|26
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:48
|27
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:26
|28
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|29
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:16:55
|30
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:18:57
|31
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:19:18
|32
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:19:25
|33
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:19:33
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:24
|35
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:32
|36
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:20:41
|37
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:20:44
|38
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:03
|39
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:21:18
|40
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:39
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:22:13
|42
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:22:32
|43
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:12
|44
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:14
|45
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:33
|46
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:50
|47
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:40
|48
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:28:58
|49
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:31:14
|50
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:27
|51
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:25
|52
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:35:18
|53
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:35:35
|54
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:36:25
|55
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:02
|56
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:38:30
|57
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:39:28
|58
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|0:40:51
|59
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:40:53
|60
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:43:28
|61
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:43:49
|62
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:44:51
|63
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:46:25
|64
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|0:46:32
|65
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:46:52
|66
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:49:12
|67
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:49:40
|68
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|0:52:04
|69
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:53:16
|70
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:53:24
|71
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:15
|72
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|1:07:18
|73
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:08:00
|74
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|1:13:15
|75
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|1:16:39
|76
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:32:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|56
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|53
|6
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|7
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|38
|8
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|34
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|31
|11
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|13
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|19
|14
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|18
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|16
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|17
|17
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|18
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|15
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|21
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|14
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|13
|23
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|13
|24
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|25
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|11
|27
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|29
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|30
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|9
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|32
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|33
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|34
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|35
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|7
|36
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|7
|37
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|38
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|6
|39
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|40
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|41
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|42
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|43
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|44
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|45
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|46
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|47
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|48
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|49
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|86
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|49
|4
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|44
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|44
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|43
|7
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|34
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|26
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|25
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|11
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|13
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|23
|14
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|15
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|20
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|19
|17
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|19
|18
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|19
|19
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|20
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|21
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|22
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|18
|23
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|17
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|26
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|27
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|28
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|12
|29
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|31
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|8
|32
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|33
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|34
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|36
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|4
|37
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|38
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|39
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|3
|40
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|42
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|43
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|44
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|45
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|46
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|45
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|23
|3
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|13
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|11
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|10
|8
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|10
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|8
|11
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|12
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|13
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|8
|14
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|16
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|17
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|18
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|19
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|22
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|23
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|24
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|25
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|26
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|28
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|29
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|30
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|3:41:34
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|3
|Team NetApp
|0:05:50
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:36
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:14:33
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:18:17
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:46
|8
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:50
|9
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:24:06
|10
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:29:10
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:30:44
|12
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:32:50
|13
|Rapha Condor
|0:41:31
|14
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:42:52
|15
|Great Britain
|1:06:06
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:56
|17
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:36:45
>
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy