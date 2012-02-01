Trending

Tiernan-Locke wins Tour of Britain overall

Cavendish sprints to final stage victory

Image 1 of 21

Jonathan Tiernan Locke wins the Tour of Britain

Jonathan Tiernan Locke wins the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 21

The Tour of Britain blackboard at the start of stage 8

The Tour of Britain blackboard at the start of stage 8
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 21

Dan Lloyd (Sigma Sport) signs in

Dan Lloyd (Sigma Sport) signs in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 21

Third placed Damiano Caruso (Liquigas) at sign in

Third placed Damiano Caruso (Liquigas) at sign in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 21

Big crowds in Reigate as Leigh Howard goes to sign in

Big crowds in Reigate as Leigh Howard goes to sign in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 21

Race leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke goes to sign in

Race leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke goes to sign in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 21

The four classification leaders at the start

The four classification leaders at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 21

Second placed Nathan Hass (Garmin) with Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the start

Second placed Nathan Hass (Garmin) with Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 21

Jonny Clarke (United Healthcare)

Jonny Clarke (United Healthcare)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 21

Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare) shaved off his beard for the final stage

Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare) shaved off his beard for the final stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 21

Race leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke leads his Endura teammates

Race leader Jonathan Tiernan Locke leads his Endura teammates
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 21

The initial four-rider break

The initial four-rider break
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 21

Endura and Sky on the front of the bunch

Endura and Sky on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 21

The yellow jersey toward the front of the bunch

The yellow jersey toward the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 21

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins stage 8

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins stage 8
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 21

Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 21

Peter Williams (Giordana Racing) wins the sprint jersey

Peter Williams (Giordana Racing) wins the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 21

Kristian House (Rapha Contador) wins the KOM jersey

Kristian House (Rapha Contador) wins the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 21

Boy Van Poppel (Unitedhealthcare) wins the points jersey

Boy Van Poppel (Unitedhealthcare) wins the points jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 21

Jonathan Tiernan Locke pulls on the gold jersey

Jonathan Tiernan Locke pulls on the gold jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 21 of 21

The top three of Tour of Britain - left to right, Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale)

The top three of Tour of Britain - left to right, Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing), Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) held onto his gold jersey to become the first British rider to win the Tour of Britain, when the race finished in Guildford. Second place overall went to Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) with Damiano Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third.

The final stage was won by Mark Cavendish (Sky Pro Cycling) in an uphill, cobbled sprint, to give him three wins from the eight-day race. Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) was second on the stage with Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas Cannondale) taking third.

The overall victory by 27-year-old Tiernan-Locke makes him the first home rider to win the national tour since Scotsman Robert Millar won the Kellogs Tour (of Britain) in 1989. Although Max Sciandri won the race in 1992, he was still riding with an Italian licence. So, how did Jonathan Tiernan-Locke feel as the overall winner? "Feeling a bit drunk, think I've got about half a bottle of champagne down me. I am relieved to not have thrown it away at the last minute and finish it off. Just fantastic."

Although the rider from Plymouth in Devon looked comfortable all day, he was duly cautious going into the stage. "We wanted to ride for a bunch sprint and there was one dangerous moment on the steep climb and I had to go with the move. When you're expecting an easier day and for something like that to go it was a bit stressful. For Cav to win added some value to the stage."

JTL, as he is known, went on, "I didn't try and go away, I just followed a move. NetApp did a full-on lead out with all the guys peeling off until it was just one rider who attacked and I didn't want to give him any freedom, even though it was just two minutes ... principle really. I wanted it to be a bunch sprint."

Once again there were huge crowds out to watch the ninth Tour of Britain as the 148-kilometre stage went from Reigate to Guildford in the county of Surrey, on a twisting, turning parcours. A four-rider break went early in the race which was made up of: Simon Richardson (Team IG-Sigma Sport), Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil DCM), and Peter Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing). Peter Williams, who has been active all week, confirmed his sprint classification by winning all of the day's three intermediate sprints.

There was then a shake-up when the American Team NetApp came to the front, and began to set a very high tempo which not only reeled in the breakaway but also saw the bunch splinter, temporarily, as they continued to the summit of Barhatch Lane, the final categorised climb of the day. On the descent Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel Euskadi), Liam Holohan (Raleigh-GAC) and the tenacious Australian Bobridge went clear. Bobridge attacked once again when the remnants of that break had been caught.

Bobridge himself was caught with 13 kilometres to go and although yesterday's stage winner Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi) tried to go clear, the bunch was all back together with six kilometres remaining.

As the race headed up the steep, cobbled climb into the centre of Guildford, the Sky team once again gave Mark Cavendish the perfect lead out and he took the sprint ahead of Boy Van Poppel. After the stage Cavendish said, "I really wanted to win here in Guilford. I haven't obviously got great memories of the results here from the Olympics but I've got great memories of the crowds here from the Olympics so I wanted to win here on the last stage in Guilford."

Cavendish said. "It wasn't an easy finish. It wasn't just the last stage in the Tour of Britain; it was the last race for me in the rainbow jersey. The team were incredible, they supported me the whole day; the guys stayed in control and they gave it everything they had - so proud of them. It's the first British win for the yellow jersey, Jonathan Tiernan-Locke's done a great job."

Apart from the leader's jersey, the other three up for grabs were unchanged from the start of the stage: the points classification was won by Boy Van Poppel; the king of the mountains classification was won by Kristian House (Rapha Condor); Peter Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing) topped the sprints classification.

Asked at the press conference if this was the biggest win of his career Tiernan-Locke said, "It's well clear of the others, right at the top for sure. Not just because it's the Tour of Britain but because of all the crowds and support it's just been on another level."

The winner of the ninth Tour of Britain was also full of praise for his teammates. "They were unbelievable. You've seen how professionally we've ridden here all week. They haven't feared reputations, we've just taken it up from stage one when we rode. People may have questioned why we were doing it but we got rid of some GC contenders on that day and each day we’ve taken our opportunity and by the end we only had a handful of guys to worry about."

After such strong riding during the past eight days what would Tiernan-Locke's role be in the Great Britain team for next Sunday's world championships in Valkenburg? "Like I said I don't know what my role will be, I am sure it will be discussed next week. After a few days rest from this because I am tired, hopefully I will be able to do a good job."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:33:05
2Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
4Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:00:03
6Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
8Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
9Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
10Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
12Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
13Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
16Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
19Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
20Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
21Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
22David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
24Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
26Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
27Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
31Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
32Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
33Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
34Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
35Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:00:12
37David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
38Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
43Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
44Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
45Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
46Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
47Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:00:19
50Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:25
52Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
53Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
54Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:30
55Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:39
56Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:00:48
57Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:58
58Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
59Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:00:59
60Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:01:09
61Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:24
63Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:01:55
64Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
65Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:02:17
66Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:15
67George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:10:41
68Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
69Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
70Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
71Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
72Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
74Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
75Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:55
76Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
DNSMark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFWouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
DNFMichael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale13
4Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing12
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp11
6Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling10
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly9
8Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC8
9Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly7
10Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor6
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
12Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing4
13Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport3
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly2
15Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain1
16Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana9
17Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team3
18Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team5
19Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

KOM 1 - Staple Lane (Cat 3 at 59.6km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport4pts
2Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana2
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1

KOM 2 - Crocknorth (Cat 2 at 65.6km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport6pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team5
3Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana4
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
6Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

KOM 3 - Leith Hill (Cat 2 at 80.3km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport6pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team4
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
6Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing1

KOM 4 - Barhatch Lane (Cat 1 at 103km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp10pts
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing9
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp8
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale7
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team6
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
7Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport4
8Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain3
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
10Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing1

Sprint 1 - Dorking, 10.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

Sprint 2 - Guildford at 33.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

Sprint 3 - Ockley at 84.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport2
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Endura Racing10:39:21
2Liquigas - Cannondale
3An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:03
4Team NetApp
5Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Node 4 - Giordana0:00:12
7Rapha Condor
8Saur - Sojasun
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
10Sky Procycling
11Raleigh - GAC0:00:19
12UK Youth Cycling0:00:21
13Garmin - Sharp
14IG - Sigma Sport0:00:25
15Great Britain0:00:58
16Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:10
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:50

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing9:11:22
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:18
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:23
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:02
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:02:01
7David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
9Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:35
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:30
11Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:04:52
12David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:04:54
13Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:05:43
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:02
15Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:15
16Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
17Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:20
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:13
19Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:07:33
20Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:37
21Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:11:10
22Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor0:12:22
23Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC0:12:58
24Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:13:02
25Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:13:34
26Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:13:48
27Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:26
28Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:43
29Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:16:55
30Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:18:57
31Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:19:18
32Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:19:25
33Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:19:33
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:20:24
35Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:32
36David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:20:41
37Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor0:20:44
38Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:03
39Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:21:18
40Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:39
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:22:13
42Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale0:22:32
43Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:12
44Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:14
45Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:33
46Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:50
47Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:28:40
48Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:28:58
49Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:31:14
50Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:31:27
51Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:25
52Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:35:18
53Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:35:35
54Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:36:25
55Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:02
56Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:38:30
57Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:39:28
58Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor0:40:51
59Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:40:53
60Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:43:28
61Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:43:49
62Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:44:51
63Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:46:25
64Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain0:46:32
65Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:46:52
66Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:49:12
67Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:49:40
68Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain0:52:04
69Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:53:16
70Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:53:24
71Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:15
72Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale1:07:18
73Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1:08:00
74Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain1:13:15
75George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain1:16:39
76Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1:32:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team76pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling59
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp56
4Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing56
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team53
6Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling50
7Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing38
8Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp34
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp32
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale31
11Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team29
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp26
13Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC19
14Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp18
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
16Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling17
17Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team16
18Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp15
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale15
21Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing14
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale13
23Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport13
24Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team13
25Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain12
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp11
27Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team9
29Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly9
30Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling9
31Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain9
32Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
33Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing8
34David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
35Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling7
36Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor7
37Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly7
38Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC6
39Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor6
40Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team5
41Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
42Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
43Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
44Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport4
45David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
46Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
47Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly2
48Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
49Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor86pts
2Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi67
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC49
4Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing44
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team44
6Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana43
7Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp34
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale26
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale25
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
11Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team24
12Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly23
13Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport23
14Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly22
15Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport20
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp19
17Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC19
18Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport19
19Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain18
20Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team18
21Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale18
22Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling18
23Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana17
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp16
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
26Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly16
27David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
28Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing12
29Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team12
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
31Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling8
32Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling7
33Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling6
34Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5
36Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC4
37Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
38Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
39Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana3
40Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
41Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
42Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC1
43Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing1
44Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
45Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing1
46Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana45pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana23
3Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana13
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor11
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team11
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team10
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale10
8Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team10
9Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC9
10Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp8
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling8
12Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC8
13Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling8
14Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
15Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale7
16Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling7
17Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly7
18Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport6
19Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
20Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team5
21Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing5
22Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
23Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport4
24Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport4
25David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
26Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
27Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
28Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
29Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
30Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun3:41:34
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
3Team NetApp0:05:50
4Garmin - Sharp0:12:36
5Endura Racing0:14:33
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:18:17
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:46
8An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:50
9Node 4 - Giordana0:24:06
10UK Youth Cycling0:29:10
11Sky Procycling0:30:44
12Raleigh - GAC0:32:50
13Rapha Condor0:41:31
14IG - Sigma Sport0:42:52
15Great Britain1:06:06
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:56
17Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team1:36:45

>

Latest on Cyclingnews