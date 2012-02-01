Tour of Britain: Cavendish wins stage 3
World Champion takes first stage win
Mark Cavendish (Sky) won stage three of the Tour of Britain after beating Leigh Howard (Oricia-GreenEdge) in another bunch sprint, with Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) taking third place on the stage from Jedburgh to Dumfries. Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) lost the gold leader's jersey to Leigh Howard.
Phew! was probably the best word to describe Mark Cavendish’s win in Dumfries today after he missed out on stage one following a crash in the final kilometres, and lost stage two after being squarely beaten by Leigh Howard. Today, though, the Manx Missile reversed yesterday’s one-two with a sprint to win in Dumfries for the second year running that left no one in doubt that he is still the fastest guy out there.
Cavendish was clearly relieved and said in the post-race interview: "On the first day, what can you do [when you crash] then yesterday we tried something different and it didn’t pay off. On the twisty bit with 500 [metres] to go I tried to let Luke [Rowe] get away ....but today we were told to follow the script – straight-up sprint – so that’s what we did."
Asked who his final lead-out man was Cavendish replied, "It was Rowe, we get on really well, he is such a good bike rider you know. He could win the overall. He went long, all the guys went long and he just had to go. Earlier Brad [Wiggins] just put a monster turn on through the hardest bit to bring them (the break) back."
The stage saw all four seasons in one day as Cavendish explained: "It was freezing cold. [Ivan] Basso was riding beside me and was shivering, Italian-style, and I was like, 'this is normal weather here...it’s not cold today'. You’d put a jacket on when it started raining, it would stop, you’d take it off, on, off, on, off. It’s kind of good for me, I don’t like it – no one likes it - but I am used to it."
While Howard missed out on the stage win today, the bonus seconds from his second place put him into the leader's gold jersey. The bonus seconds for Cavendish’s win today moved him from fifth place at the start of the stage to second overall at the end. But, although Cavendish and Howard are actually on the same time overall, the Australian now leads the race on 'countback' because he finished 21st on the opening stage and Cavendish finished 63rd following his crash.
So, with Cavendish in second spot does he have plans for the overall? "No" was the one word answer he gave after the stage.
Stage three itself wasn’t so complicated and followed the pattern of this year’s race of a breakaway batting bravely to within sight of the finish only to be reeled in by the Sky team, leading a full-up sprint. The escapees on today’s 152 kilometre (95 mile) stage were: Bernard Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC), Peter Hawkins (Team IG-Sigma Sport), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Pete Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing) and Wesley Kreder (Vaconsoleil-DCM).
The five riders went clear after the second sprint of the day and gained a maximum lead of four minutes over the peloton. With 13km to go to the finish the lead was still over two minutes but Sky was starting to race and the breakaway fell apart. Kreder, however, was not done for yet and was joined by Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) in a two-up that was swallowed up inside of two kilometres before the finish.
The lead-out by Sky was perfect and so was Cav, taking advantage of a brief spell between showers to take his first victory in this year’s Tour of Britain, to take his total of wins in this race to five (making him second only behind Edvald Boasson Hagen, who has seven).
This will be Cavendish’s last race in the rainbow jersey, so how did he feel? "I am trying to savour the moment. I wanted to get a win here and get a final win in the rainbow jersey and I am glad I could do that."
Although it was a great day for the 27-year-old Manxman, the attendant press were all eager to find out about his recent meeting with Sky's team principal Dave Brailsford, regarding departing Sky for another team.
"There is no news yet, but it was okay," said Cavendish. "It was a good meeting and things are moving forward, but he’s got possession of the ball right now. I’m just waiting. Hopefully it will be as quick as possible."
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:54:30
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|14
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|17
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|18
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|19
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|27
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|29
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|30
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|31
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|33
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|34
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|35
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|36
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|37
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|38
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|40
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|42
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|43
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|46
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|47
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|48
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|50
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|51
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|52
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|54
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|55
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|56
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|58
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|59
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|60
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|61
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|62
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|63
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|64
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|65
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|67
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|68
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|69
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|72
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|73
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:38
|74
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|75
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|77
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:41
|78
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|79
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|80
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|82
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:47
|83
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:54
|84
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|85
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|86
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:01:22
|87
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|88
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:27
|89
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|90
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:57
|91
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:01:59
|92
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|94
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|DNF
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|10
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|6
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|12
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|4
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|14
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|15
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|10
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|9
|3
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|8
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|7
|5
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|7
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|8
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|9
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|10
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|3
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|8
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|6
|6
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|7
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|8
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|9
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|10
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|1
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|6
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|5
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|4
|4
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|5
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|2
|4
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|1
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|1
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|Sky Procycling
|11:43:30
|2
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|5
|UK Youth Cycling
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|Rapha Condor
|8
|Node 4 - Giordana
|9
|Team NetApp
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|IG - Sigma Sport
|12
|Raleigh - GAC
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|15
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Great Britain
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13:16:28
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:12
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:16
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:17
|11
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|12
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|13
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|14
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|15
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|16
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|17
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|18
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|19
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|20
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|22
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|26
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:00:33
|29
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:00:50
|31
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:51
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:55
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:58
|34
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:01
|35
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|36
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|37
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:46
|38
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|39
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:47
|40
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|0:01:48
|41
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:01:49
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|43
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|45
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|46
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|47
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:53
|49
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|50
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:02:00
|53
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:02:01
|54
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:02:05
|55
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:02:07
|56
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:02:09
|58
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|59
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:32
|60
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:46
|61
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|62
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:02:55
|63
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:56
|64
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:04:14
|65
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:04:38
|66
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:06:33
|67
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:07:39
|68
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|69
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|70
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|71
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|72
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|73
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|74
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:55
|75
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|76
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|77
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:08
|78
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:08:09
|79
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|80
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:08:25
|81
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:34
|82
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|83
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:02
|84
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:06
|85
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:09:09
|87
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|0:09:17
|88
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:23
|89
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:34
|90
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:22
|91
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|92
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|93
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|94
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:12:50
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|34
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|7
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|10
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|13
|11
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|13
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|15
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|17
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|18
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|7
|19
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|20
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|7
|21
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|6
|22
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|23
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|5
|24
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|26
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|27
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|28
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|1
|29
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|46
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|32
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|32
|5
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|28
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|25
|7
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|9
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|19
|10
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|11
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|12
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|14
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|15
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|18
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|19
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|20
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|21
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|27
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|10
|4
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|6
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|8
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|9
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|3
|13
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|15
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|1
|1
|Garmin - Sharp
|15:50:12
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|5
|UK Youth Cycling
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|8
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:32
|9
|Team NetApp
|10
|Rapha Condor
|0:01:35
|11
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:01:37
|12
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:04:41
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:47
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|16
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:10:31
|17
|Great Britain
|0:10:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: The day I stop moving and meeting people will be my deathL'Equipe publishes a moving interview with the Tour de France legend
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy