Tour of Britain: Cavendish wins stage 3

World Champion takes first stage win

Image 1 of 16

UnitedHealthcare and Sky lead the chase of the breakaway late in stage 3.

UnitedHealthcare and Sky lead the chase of the breakaway late in stage 3.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 16

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) at the post-race press conference.

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) at the post-race press conference.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 16

Leigh Howard by the Orica-GreenEdge bus prior to the start of stage 3.

Leigh Howard by the Orica-GreenEdge bus prior to the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 16

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) had plenty of time to raise his arms in victory in Dumfries after an acceleration nobody could match.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) had plenty of time to raise his arms in victory in Dumfries after an acceleration nobody could match.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 16

Race leader Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) by Jedburgh Abbey prior to the start of stage 3.

Race leader Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) by Jedburgh Abbey prior to the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 16

Points classification leader Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare)

Points classification leader Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 16

The peloton leaves Jedburgh early in stage 3 at the Tour of Britain.

The peloton leaves Jedburgh early in stage 3 at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 16

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) signs on for stage 3.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) signs on for stage 3.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 16

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) heads to the podium in Dumfries.

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) heads to the podium in Dumfries.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 16

One of the many hills tackled by the peloton during stage 3.

One of the many hills tackled by the peloton during stage 3.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 16

Riders sign in for stage 3 in the shadow of Jedburgh Abbey.

Riders sign in for stage 3 in the shadow of Jedburgh Abbey.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 16

The five-rider breakaway is soon to be caught in Dumfries.

The five-rider breakaway is soon to be caught in Dumfries.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 16

A Wiggo fan in Dumfries.

A Wiggo fan in Dumfries.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 16

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Tour of Britain after stage 3.

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Tour of Britain after stage 3.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 16

Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates his victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Britain.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates his victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 16

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium.

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) won stage three of the Tour of Britain after beating Leigh Howard (Oricia-GreenEdge) in another bunch sprint, with Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) taking third place on the stage from Jedburgh to Dumfries. Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) lost the gold leader's jersey to Leigh Howard.

Phew! was probably the best word to describe Mark Cavendish’s win in Dumfries today after he missed out on stage one following a crash in the final kilometres, and lost stage two after being squarely beaten by Leigh Howard. Today, though, the Manx Missile reversed yesterday’s one-two with a sprint to win in Dumfries for the second year running that left no one in doubt that he is still the fastest guy out there.

Cavendish was clearly relieved and said in the post-race interview: "On the first day, what can you do [when you crash] then yesterday we tried something different and it didn’t pay off. On the twisty bit with 500 [metres] to go I tried to let Luke [Rowe] get away ....but today we were told to follow the script – straight-up sprint – so that’s what we did."

Asked who his final lead-out man was Cavendish replied, "It was Rowe, we get on really well, he is such a good bike rider you know. He could win the overall. He went long, all the guys went long and he just had to go. Earlier Brad [Wiggins] just put a monster turn on through the hardest bit to bring them (the break) back."

The stage saw all four seasons in one day as Cavendish explained: "It was freezing cold. [Ivan] Basso was riding beside me and was shivering, Italian-style, and I was like, 'this is normal weather here...it’s not cold today'. You’d put a jacket on when it started raining, it would stop, you’d take it off, on, off, on, off. It’s kind of good for me, I don’t like it – no one likes it - but I am used to it."

While Howard missed out on the stage win today, the bonus seconds from his second place put him into the leader's gold jersey. The bonus seconds for Cavendish’s win today moved him from fifth place at the start of the stage to second overall at the end. But, although Cavendish and Howard are actually on the same time overall, the Australian now leads the race on 'countback' because he finished 21st on the opening stage and Cavendish finished 63rd following his crash.

So, with Cavendish in second spot does he have plans for the overall? "No" was the one word answer he gave after the stage.

Stage three itself wasn’t so complicated and followed the pattern of this year’s race of a breakaway batting bravely to within sight of the finish only to be reeled in by the Sky team, leading a full-up sprint. The escapees on today’s 152 kilometre (95 mile) stage were: Bernard Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC), Peter Hawkins (Team IG-Sigma Sport), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Pete Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing) and Wesley Kreder (Vaconsoleil-DCM).

The five riders went clear after the second sprint of the day and gained a maximum lead of four minutes over the peloton. With 13km to go to the finish the lead was still over two minutes but Sky was starting to race and the breakaway fell apart. Kreder, however, was not done for yet and was joined by Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) in a two-up that was swallowed up inside of two kilometres before the finish.

The lead-out by Sky was perfect and so was Cav, taking advantage of a brief spell between showers to take his first victory in this year’s Tour of Britain, to take his total of wins in this race to five (making him second only behind Edvald Boasson Hagen, who has seven).

This will be Cavendish’s last race in the rainbow jersey, so how did he feel? "I am trying to savour the moment. I wanted to get a win here and get a final win in the rainbow jersey and I am glad I could do that."

Although it was a great day for the 27-year-old Manxman, the attendant press were all eager to find out about his recent meeting with Sky's team principal Dave Brailsford, regarding departing Sky for another team.

"There is no news yet, but it was okay," said Cavendish. "It was a good meeting and things are moving forward, but he’s got possession of the ball right now. I’m just waiting. Hopefully it will be as quick as possible."

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:54:30
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
6Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
9Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
12Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
14Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
15Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
17Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
18Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
19Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
22Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
24Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
26Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
27Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
29Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
30Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
31Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
32Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
33Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
34Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
35Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
36Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
37Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
38Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
40Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
42David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
43Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
46Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale
47Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
48Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
50Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
51Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
52Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
54Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
55Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
56Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
58Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
59Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
60Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
61Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
62David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
63Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
64Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp
65David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
67Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
69Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
72Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
73Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:00:38
74Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
75Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:41
78Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
79Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
80Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
82Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:47
83Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:54
84Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:13
85Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:00
86Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:01:22
87George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
88Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:27
89Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:54
90Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:57
91Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:01:59
92Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
94Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
DNFMatteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp

Points
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team14
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team13
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling12
5Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly11
6Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing10
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
8Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing8
9Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling6
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
12Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling4
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp3
14Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
15Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Roberton (Cat. 1) 22km
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC10pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor9
3Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport8
4Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana7
5Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team6
6Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
7Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor4
8Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
9Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC2
10Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Fire Stane Edge (Cat. 1) 40.9km
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor10pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC9
3Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport8
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team7
5Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana6
6Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
7Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
8Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor3
9Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
10Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor1

Mountain 3 - Grey Mares Tail (Cat. 2) 63.3km
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC6pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor5
3Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana4
4Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport3
5Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Sprint 1 - Hawick, 10.6km
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana2
4Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Lochmaben, 107.5km
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport3
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC2
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor1

Sprint 3 - Dumfries, 122.1km
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport3
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC1

Rouleur Combativity Award
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor

Teams
1Sky Procycling11:43:30
2Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Endura Racing
4Garmin - Sharp
5UK Youth Cycling
6Liquigas - Cannondale
7Rapha Condor
8Node 4 - Giordana
9Team NetApp
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11IG - Sigma Sport
12Raleigh - GAC
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Saur - Sojasun
15An Post - Sean Kelly
16Great Britain
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46

General classification after stage 3
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team13:16:28
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
6Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:12
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:16
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
10Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:17
11Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
12Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
13Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
14Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
15Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
16Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
17Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
18Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
19Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
20Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
22Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
26Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:00:33
29Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:50
31Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:00:51
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:55
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:58
34Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:01
35Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
36Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:01:41
37Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:46
38Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
39David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:47
40Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC0:01:48
41Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:01:49
42Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
43Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
45Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
46Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
47Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:53
49Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
50Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:02:00
53David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:02:01
54Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale0:02:05
55Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport0:02:07
56Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:02:09
58Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
59Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain0:02:32
60Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:46
61Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
62Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:02:55
63Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:56
64Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:04:14
65Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:04:38
66Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:06:33
67Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana0:07:39
68Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
69Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
70Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
71David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
72Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
73Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
74Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:07:55
75Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
76Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
77Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:08
78Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:08:09
79Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
80Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:08:25
81Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:08:34
82Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
83Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:02
84Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:06
85Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:09:09
87George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain0:09:17
88Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:09:23
89Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:34
90Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:22
91Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:23
92Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:02
93Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:44
94Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:12:50

Points classification
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team36pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing34
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling33
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team29
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling29
6Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly18
7Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
8Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team16
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp13
10Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport13
11Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team13
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp12
13Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp10
15Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team9
16Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale8
17Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing8
18Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling7
19Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing7
20Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp7
21Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling6
22Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor6
23Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling5
24Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
26Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale2
27Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC2
28Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor1
29Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

Mountains classification
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor46pts
2Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi41
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor32
4Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana32
5Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC28
6Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC25
7Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly23
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team21
9Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport19
10Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale18
11Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team15
12Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
13Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
14Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly4
15Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
16Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
17Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
18Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor1
19Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1
20Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing1
21Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1

Sprint classification
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana27pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
3Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor10
4Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale7
6Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport6
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5
8Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
9Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team5
10Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor4
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
12Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC3
13Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team2
14Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
15Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling1

Teams classification
1Garmin - Sharp15:50:12
2Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Endura Racing
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
5UK Youth Cycling
6Liquigas - Cannondale
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
8An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:32
9Team NetApp
10Rapha Condor0:01:35
11IG - Sigma Sport0:01:37
12Raleigh - GAC0:04:41
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:47
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:55
16Node 4 - Giordana0:10:31
17Great Britain0:10:35

