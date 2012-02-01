Image 1 of 16 UnitedHealthcare and Sky lead the chase of the breakaway late in stage 3. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 16 Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) at the post-race press conference. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 16 Leigh Howard by the Orica-GreenEdge bus prior to the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 16 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) had plenty of time to raise his arms in victory in Dumfries after an acceleration nobody could match. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 16 Race leader Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) by Jedburgh Abbey prior to the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 16 Points classification leader Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 16 The peloton leaves Jedburgh early in stage 3 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 16 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) signs on for stage 3. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 16 Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) heads to the podium in Dumfries. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 16 One of the many hills tackled by the peloton during stage 3. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 16 Riders sign in for stage 3 in the shadow of Jedburgh Abbey. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 16 The five-rider breakaway is soon to be caught in Dumfries. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 16 A Wiggo fan in Dumfries. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 16 Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Tour of Britain after stage 3. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 16 Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates his victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 16 Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium. (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) won stage three of the Tour of Britain after beating Leigh Howard (Oricia-GreenEdge) in another bunch sprint, with Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) taking third place on the stage from Jedburgh to Dumfries. Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) lost the gold leader's jersey to Leigh Howard.

Phew! was probably the best word to describe Mark Cavendish’s win in Dumfries today after he missed out on stage one following a crash in the final kilometres, and lost stage two after being squarely beaten by Leigh Howard. Today, though, the Manx Missile reversed yesterday’s one-two with a sprint to win in Dumfries for the second year running that left no one in doubt that he is still the fastest guy out there.

Cavendish was clearly relieved and said in the post-race interview: "On the first day, what can you do [when you crash] then yesterday we tried something different and it didn’t pay off. On the twisty bit with 500 [metres] to go I tried to let Luke [Rowe] get away ....but today we were told to follow the script – straight-up sprint – so that’s what we did."

Asked who his final lead-out man was Cavendish replied, "It was Rowe, we get on really well, he is such a good bike rider you know. He could win the overall. He went long, all the guys went long and he just had to go. Earlier Brad [Wiggins] just put a monster turn on through the hardest bit to bring them (the break) back."

The stage saw all four seasons in one day as Cavendish explained: "It was freezing cold. [Ivan] Basso was riding beside me and was shivering, Italian-style, and I was like, 'this is normal weather here...it’s not cold today'. You’d put a jacket on when it started raining, it would stop, you’d take it off, on, off, on, off. It’s kind of good for me, I don’t like it – no one likes it - but I am used to it."

While Howard missed out on the stage win today, the bonus seconds from his second place put him into the leader's gold jersey. The bonus seconds for Cavendish’s win today moved him from fifth place at the start of the stage to second overall at the end. But, although Cavendish and Howard are actually on the same time overall, the Australian now leads the race on 'countback' because he finished 21st on the opening stage and Cavendish finished 63rd following his crash.

So, with Cavendish in second spot does he have plans for the overall? "No" was the one word answer he gave after the stage.

Stage three itself wasn’t so complicated and followed the pattern of this year’s race of a breakaway batting bravely to within sight of the finish only to be reeled in by the Sky team, leading a full-up sprint. The escapees on today’s 152 kilometre (95 mile) stage were: Bernard Sulzberger (Team Raleigh-GAC), Peter Hawkins (Team IG-Sigma Sport), Kristian House (Rapha Condor), Pete Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing) and Wesley Kreder (Vaconsoleil-DCM).

The five riders went clear after the second sprint of the day and gained a maximum lead of four minutes over the peloton. With 13km to go to the finish the lead was still over two minutes but Sky was starting to race and the breakaway fell apart. Kreder, however, was not done for yet and was joined by Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Sharp) in a two-up that was swallowed up inside of two kilometres before the finish.

The lead-out by Sky was perfect and so was Cav, taking advantage of a brief spell between showers to take his first victory in this year’s Tour of Britain, to take his total of wins in this race to five (making him second only behind Edvald Boasson Hagen, who has seven).

This will be Cavendish’s last race in the rainbow jersey, so how did he feel? "I am trying to savour the moment. I wanted to get a win here and get a final win in the rainbow jersey and I am glad I could do that."

Although it was a great day for the 27-year-old Manxman, the attendant press were all eager to find out about his recent meeting with Sky's team principal Dave Brailsford, regarding departing Sky for another team.

"There is no news yet, but it was okay," said Cavendish. "It was a good meeting and things are moving forward, but he’s got possession of the ball right now. I’m just waiting. Hopefully it will be as quick as possible."

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:54:30 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 7 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 9 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 13 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 14 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 15 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 17 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 18 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 19 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 22 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 26 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 27 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 29 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 30 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 31 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 33 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 34 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 35 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 36 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 37 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 38 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 40 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 42 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 43 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 46 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 47 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 48 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 50 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 51 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 52 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 54 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 55 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 56 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 58 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 59 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 60 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 61 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 62 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 63 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 64 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 65 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 67 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 68 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 69 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 72 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 73 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:38 74 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 75 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 77 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:41 78 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 79 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 80 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 82 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:47 83 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:54 84 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:13 85 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 86 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:01:22 87 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 88 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:27 89 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:54 90 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:57 91 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:01:59 92 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 94 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 DNF Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp

Points 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 4 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 10 7 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 8 9 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 6 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 12 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 4 13 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 3 14 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 15 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Roberton (Cat. 1) 22km 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 10 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 9 3 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 8 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 7 5 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 7 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 8 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 9 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 2 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Fire Stane Edge (Cat. 1) 40.9km 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 10 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 9 3 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 8 4 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 6 6 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 7 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 8 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 9 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 10 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 1

Mountain 3 - Grey Mares Tail (Cat. 2) 63.3km 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 6 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 5 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 4 4 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 3 5 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 - Hawick, 10.6km 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 2 4 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Lochmaben, 107.5km 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 3 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 2 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 1

Sprint 3 - Dumfries, 122.1km 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 3 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 1

Rouleur Combativity Award 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 11:43:30 2 Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Endura Racing 4 Garmin - Sharp 5 UK Youth Cycling 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 7 Rapha Condor 8 Node 4 - Giordana 9 Team NetApp 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 IG - Sigma Sport 12 Raleigh - GAC 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Saur - Sojasun 15 An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Great Britain 17 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46

General classification after stage 3 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 13:16:28 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:12 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:16 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:17 11 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 12 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 13 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 14 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 15 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 16 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 17 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 18 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 19 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 20 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 22 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 26 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 27 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:00:33 29 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:00:50 31 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:51 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:55 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:58 34 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:01 35 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 36 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 37 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:46 38 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 39 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:47 40 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 0:01:48 41 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:01:49 42 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 43 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:51 45 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 46 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 47 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:53 49 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 50 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:02:00 53 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:02:01 54 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 0:02:05 55 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 0:02:07 56 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:02:09 58 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 59 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:32 60 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:46 61 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 62 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:02:55 63 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:56 64 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:04:14 65 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 0:04:38 66 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:06:33 67 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 0:07:39 68 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 69 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 70 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 71 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 72 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 73 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 74 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:55 75 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 76 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 77 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:08 78 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:08:09 79 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:23 80 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:08:25 81 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:34 82 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 83 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:02 84 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:06 85 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:09:09 87 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:17 88 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:23 89 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:09:34 90 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:22 91 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:23 92 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:02 93 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:44 94 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:12:50

Points classification 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 34 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 7 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 13 10 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 13 11 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 13 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 10 15 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 16 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 8 17 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 8 18 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 7 19 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 7 20 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 7 21 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 6 22 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 23 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 5 24 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 26 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale 2 27 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 2 28 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 1 29 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Mountains classification 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 46 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 32 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 32 5 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 28 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 25 7 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 9 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 19 10 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 18 11 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 12 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 13 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 14 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 15 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 17 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 18 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 1 19 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 20 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 1 21 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1

Sprint classification 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 27 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 3 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 10 4 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas - Cannondale 7 6 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 6 7 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 8 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 9 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 10 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 3 13 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 15 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 1