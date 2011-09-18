Image 1 of 13 It was another HTC-Highroad 1-2 finish as Mark Cavendish takes the win with Mark Renshaw in second. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 13 The bunch heads towards Nelson's Column on lap one. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 13 Geraint Thomas (Sky) won the points classification. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 13 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (Rapha Condor-Sharp) wins the KoM jersey and another yeti. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 13 Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) takes the sprints jersey. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 13 Tour of Britain winner Lars Boom sprays champagne on a podium girl. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 13 Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the podium to become the first Dutch winner of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 13 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium after winning the final stage. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 13 Lars Boom (Rabobank) leads Geraint Thomas (Sky). (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 13 World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) passes Big Ben. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 13 Yellow jersey Lars Boom (Rabobank) on Whitehall. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 13 The token breakaway of the day stayed away nearly all day, comprised of Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Ronan McLaughlin (An Post-Sean Kelly). (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 13 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins the final stage of theTour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Higroad) book-ended the Tour of Britain, taking the first stage in Dumfries and the final stage today in London. Lars Boom, who has led the race since he won stage three in Stoke on Trent, finished safely in the sodden bunch to become the first rider from the Netherlands to win the Tour of Britain.

The stage was the second event of the final day and was in fact a criterium which covered the same 5.5 mile circuit around Whitehall and the Embankment that was used for the morning time trial earlier in the day. The peloton rode 10 laps of the circuit for a total distance of 55 miles. Unlike the time trial earlier in the day, which saw several changes in the general classification, the road stage didn’t effect the overall.

As usual a break went early in the stage which was allowed to stay away for most of the race before being reeled in by the peloton. The two escapees were Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Ronan McLaughlin (An Post-Sean Kelly) who went the moment the flag dropped but were caught on the final lap setting the stage for the customary sprint.

After his win Cavendish said,"I didn’t want to take too many risks today with the Worlds coming up. It was a wet finish and I saw [Ben] Swift lose his wheel on the second last corner so I backed off on the last corner and ended up 20 metres behind coming out the last corner. I thought it was too far back to get it but I went for it anyway and I came through on the line.

"It's been really good to come away with three stage wins this week, can’t get much better than that. Not only that we go three first (Mark Renshaw won stage 5) and second placings which is superb. Since 2007 and this year, to see how much the Tour has grown is amazing. It’s great to see all the support. It’s been perfect preparation for me for next week (the world championships in Copenhagen). I was able to control my training and I won two stages which was good."

Overall winner Lars Boom (Rabobank) had not visited Britain before and seemed impressed. "It was awesome. London is a very nice city. It’s a lovely country, I didn’t expect that. The public was awesome, a lot of cheering so it was a great week for us. My most memorable moment was the first stage, the circuit, the small roads, the rain - it was awesome.

"I wanted to win this morning, I felt confident on the halfway so I lost a little bit. Our team was very good this week, I was confident with them behind me so there was no problem. It’s different riding with six guys in the team. You see that HTC – Highroad are a bit less strong than normally maybe. We had a really good team with the guys who were here and I was feeling confident everyday."

The final jersey podium held outside Horseguards Parade was rounded out by Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) who won the sprints competition, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who won the points competition and Jonathan Tiernan Locke (Rapha Condor-Sharp) who claimed the King of the Mountains competition.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:59:13 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 14 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 15 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:05 16 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 19 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 27 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 28 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 29 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 31 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 32 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 34 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 35 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 36 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 37 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 39 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 41 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 42 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 43 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:12 45 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 47 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 48 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 49 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 50 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 52 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 53 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:16 56 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 57 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:20 58 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 59 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 60 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 62 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:23 63 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:24 64 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 66 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 67 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:54 69 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 70 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:02 71 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:21 72 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:26 73 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:01:40 74 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 75 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:48 76 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:59 77 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:07 78 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:20 79 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:59 DNS Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 7 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 9 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 9 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 11 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 5 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 13 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 3 14 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 2 15 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint 1 - Finish line lap 2, 17.7km 1 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 1

Sprint 2 - Finish line lap 6, 53.3km 1 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 4 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 3 - Finish line lap 8, 70.9km 1 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams 1 Motorpoint 5:57:44 2 Sky Procycling 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:05 4 Leopard Trek 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 An Post - Sean Kelly 7 Team NetApp 8 Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 Endura Racing 10 HTC-Highroad 0:00:07 11 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:10 12 Rabobank 0:00:16 13 Team Raleigh 0:00:17 14 Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:00:31 15 Team Europcar 0:00:44

Final general classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26:57:35 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:55 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:57 5 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:03 6 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:01:07 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:12 8 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:13 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:19 10 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:25 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:30 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:23 14 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:52 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:53 16 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:02 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 18 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:18 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:39 20 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:52 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:14 22 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:05:03 23 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:14 24 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:05:17 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:55 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:20 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:08:58 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:09:22 29 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:37 30 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:40 31 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:41 32 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:49 33 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 34 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:09:57 35 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:15 36 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 0:10:41 37 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:11:07 38 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:11:14 39 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 0:11:19 40 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:11:27 41 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:08 42 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:12:13 43 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:29 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:13:06 45 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:13:20 46 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:40 47 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:52 48 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:55 49 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:14:11 50 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:14:35 51 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:47 52 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:14:53 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:15:17 54 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:15:36 55 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:39 56 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:03 57 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:16:18 58 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:33 59 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:16:38 60 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:47 61 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 62 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:16:59 63 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:12 64 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 0:17:30 65 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:17:36 66 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 0:17:38 67 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:18:16 68 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:18:19 69 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:18:32 70 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:38 71 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:19:38 72 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 0:20:53 73 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:21:19 74 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:09 75 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:25:26 76 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:32:02 77 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:07 78 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:27 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:36:56

Points classification 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 67 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 43 5 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 6 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 25 10 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 24 12 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 13 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 23 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 23 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 18 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 18 19 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 20 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 21 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 15 22 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 14 23 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 14 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 25 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 13 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 27 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 28 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 11 29 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 10 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 31 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 10 32 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 34 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 9 35 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 36 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 9 37 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 38 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 39 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 40 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 7 41 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 5 42 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 43 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 44 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 45 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 46 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1 47 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 48 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -5

Sprint classification 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 3 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 15 5 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 13 6 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 10 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 11 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 12 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 6 13 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 14 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 17 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 5 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 19 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 20 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 22 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 23 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 26 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 1 29 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 30 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 1 31 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1 32 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 33 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 71 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 48 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 28 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 20 6 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 17 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 16 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 10 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 13 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 16 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 8 19 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 7 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 21 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 22 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 23 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 24 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 25 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 5 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 5 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 28 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 29 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 31 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 34 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 35 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 36 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 3 37 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 38 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 3 39 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 3 40 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2 41 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 42 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 2 44 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 47 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 48 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 1 49 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1