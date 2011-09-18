Boom wins Tour of Britain
HTC-Highroad's Cavendish, Renshaw finish 1-2 on final stage
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Higroad) book-ended the Tour of Britain, taking the first stage in Dumfries and the final stage today in London. Lars Boom, who has led the race since he won stage three in Stoke on Trent, finished safely in the sodden bunch to become the first rider from the Netherlands to win the Tour of Britain.
The stage was the second event of the final day and was in fact a criterium which covered the same 5.5 mile circuit around Whitehall and the Embankment that was used for the morning time trial earlier in the day. The peloton rode 10 laps of the circuit for a total distance of 55 miles. Unlike the time trial earlier in the day, which saw several changes in the general classification, the road stage didn’t effect the overall.
As usual a break went early in the stage which was allowed to stay away for most of the race before being reeled in by the peloton. The two escapees were Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Ronan McLaughlin (An Post-Sean Kelly) who went the moment the flag dropped but were caught on the final lap setting the stage for the customary sprint.
After his win Cavendish said,"I didn’t want to take too many risks today with the Worlds coming up. It was a wet finish and I saw [Ben] Swift lose his wheel on the second last corner so I backed off on the last corner and ended up 20 metres behind coming out the last corner. I thought it was too far back to get it but I went for it anyway and I came through on the line.
"It's been really good to come away with three stage wins this week, can’t get much better than that. Not only that we go three first (Mark Renshaw won stage 5) and second placings which is superb. Since 2007 and this year, to see how much the Tour has grown is amazing. It’s great to see all the support. It’s been perfect preparation for me for next week (the world championships in Copenhagen). I was able to control my training and I won two stages which was good."
Overall winner Lars Boom (Rabobank) had not visited Britain before and seemed impressed. "It was awesome. London is a very nice city. It’s a lovely country, I didn’t expect that. The public was awesome, a lot of cheering so it was a great week for us. My most memorable moment was the first stage, the circuit, the small roads, the rain - it was awesome.
"I wanted to win this morning, I felt confident on the halfway so I lost a little bit. Our team was very good this week, I was confident with them behind me so there was no problem. It’s different riding with six guys in the team. You see that HTC – Highroad are a bit less strong than normally maybe. We had a really good team with the guys who were here and I was feeling confident everyday."
The final jersey podium held outside Horseguards Parade was rounded out by Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) who won the sprints competition, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who won the points competition and Jonathan Tiernan Locke (Rapha Condor-Sharp) who claimed the King of the Mountains competition.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:59:13
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|14
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|15
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:05
|16
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|19
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|27
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|28
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|29
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|31
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|32
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|34
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|35
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|36
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|37
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|39
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|41
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|42
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|43
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:00:12
|45
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|47
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|48
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|49
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|50
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|52
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|53
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|56
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|57
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|58
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|59
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|60
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|62
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:23
|63
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|64
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|67
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|69
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|70
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:02
|71
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:21
|72
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|73
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:40
|74
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|75
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:48
|76
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:59
|77
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|78
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:20
|79
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:59
|DNS
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|9
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|9
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|11
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|5
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|3
|14
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|2
|15
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|1
|1
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|4
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|Motorpoint
|5:57:44
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Leopard Trek
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Team NetApp
|8
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|Endura Racing
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:07
|11
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:10
|12
|Rabobank
|0:00:16
|13
|Team Raleigh
|0:00:17
|14
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:00:31
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:00:44
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26:57:35
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:55
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:57
|5
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:03
|6
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:01:07
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|8
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:13
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:19
|10
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:25
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:30
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:23
|14
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:53
|16
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:02
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|18
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:18
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:52
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|22
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:03
|23
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:14
|24
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:05:17
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:55
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:20
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:08:58
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:09:22
|29
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:37
|30
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:40
|31
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:41
|32
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:49
|33
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|34
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:57
|35
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:15
|36
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:10:41
|37
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:11:07
|38
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:11:14
|39
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|0:11:19
|40
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:11:27
|41
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:08
|42
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:12:13
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:29
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:06
|45
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:13:20
|46
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:40
|47
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|48
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:55
|49
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:14:11
|50
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:14:35
|51
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:47
|52
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:14:53
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:15:17
|54
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:15:36
|55
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:39
|56
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:03
|57
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:18
|58
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:33
|59
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:16:38
|60
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:47
|61
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|62
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:59
|63
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:12
|64
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:17:30
|65
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:17:36
|66
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:17:38
|67
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:18:16
|68
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:18:19
|69
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:18:32
|70
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:38
|71
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:38
|72
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:20:53
|73
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:21:19
|74
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:09
|75
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:25:26
|76
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:32:02
|77
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:07
|78
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:27
|79
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:56
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|67
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|43
|5
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|6
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|10
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|24
|12
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|13
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|23
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|23
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|18
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|18
|19
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|20
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|21
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15
|22
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|23
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|14
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|25
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|27
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|28
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|11
|29
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|10
|30
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|31
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|10
|32
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|34
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|9
|35
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|36
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|9
|37
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|38
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|39
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|40
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|41
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|5
|42
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|44
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1
|47
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|48
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-5
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|3
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|15
|5
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|13
|6
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|10
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|11
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|12
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|6
|13
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|14
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|17
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|5
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|19
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|20
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|22
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|23
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|26
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|1
|29
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|30
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|31
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|32
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|71
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|48
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|28
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|20
|6
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|17
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|16
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|10
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|13
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|8
|19
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|7
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|22
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|23
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|24
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|25
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|5
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|5
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|28
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|29
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|31
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|35
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|36
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|3
|37
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|38
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|39
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|3
|40
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2
|41
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|42
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2
|44
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|47
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|48
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|1
|49
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:33
|3
|Rabobank
|0:04:12
|4
|Team NetApp
|0:07:41
|5
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:08:10
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|0:10:15
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:12:36
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:12
|9
|Endura Racing
|0:15:18
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:15:55
|11
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:18:32
|12
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:19:47
|13
|Motorpoint
|0:21:11
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:24:22
|15
|Team Raleigh
|0:28:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy