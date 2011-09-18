Trending

It was another HTC-Highroad 1-2 finish as Mark Cavendish takes the win with Mark Renshaw in second.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
The bunch heads towards Nelson's Column on lap one.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Geraint Thomas (Sky) won the points classification.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Jonathan Tiernan Locke (Rapha Condor-Sharp) wins the KoM jersey and another yeti.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) takes the sprints jersey.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Tour of Britain winner Lars Boom sprays champagne on a podium girl.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the podium to become the first Dutch winner of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium after winning the final stage.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) leads Geraint Thomas (Sky).

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) passes Big Ben.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Yellow jersey Lars Boom (Rabobank) on Whitehall.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
The token breakaway of the day stayed away nearly all day, comprised of Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Ronan McLaughlin (An Post-Sean Kelly).

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins the final stage of theTour of Britain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Higroad) book-ended the Tour of Britain, taking the first stage in Dumfries and the final stage today in London. Lars Boom, who has led the race since he won stage three in Stoke on Trent, finished safely in the sodden bunch to become the first rider from the Netherlands to win the Tour of Britain.

The stage was the second event of the final day and was in fact a criterium which covered the same 5.5 mile circuit around Whitehall and the Embankment that was used for the morning time trial earlier in the day. The peloton rode 10 laps of the circuit for a total distance of 55 miles. Unlike the time trial earlier in the day, which saw several changes in the general classification, the road stage didn’t effect the overall.

As usual a break went early in the stage which was allowed to stay away for most of the race before being reeled in by the peloton. The two escapees were Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Ronan McLaughlin (An Post-Sean Kelly) who went the moment the flag dropped but were caught on the final lap setting the stage for the customary sprint.

After his win Cavendish said,"I didn’t want to take too many risks today with the Worlds coming up. It was a wet finish and I saw [Ben] Swift lose his wheel on the second last corner so I backed off on the last corner and ended up 20 metres behind coming out the last corner. I thought it was too far back to get it but I went for it anyway and I came through on the line.

"It's been really good to come away with three stage wins this week, can’t get much better than that. Not only that we go three first (Mark Renshaw won stage 5) and second placings which is superb. Since 2007 and this year, to see how much the Tour has grown is amazing. It’s great to see all the support. It’s been perfect preparation for me for next week (the world championships in Copenhagen). I was able to control my training and I won two stages which was good."

Overall winner Lars Boom (Rabobank) had not visited Britain before and seemed impressed. "It was awesome. London is a very nice city. It’s a lovely country, I didn’t expect that. The public was awesome, a lot of cheering so it was a great week for us. My most memorable moment was the first stage, the circuit, the small roads, the rain - it was awesome.

"I wanted to win this morning, I felt confident on the halfway so I lost a little bit. Our team was very good this week, I was confident with them behind me so there was no problem. It’s different riding with six guys in the team. You see that HTC – Highroad are a bit less strong than normally maybe. We had a really good team with the guys who were here and I was feeling confident everyday."

The final jersey podium held outside Horseguards Parade was rounded out by Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) who won the sprints competition, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who won the points competition and Jonathan Tiernan Locke (Rapha Condor-Sharp) who claimed the King of the Mountains competition.

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:59:13
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
7Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
9Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
14Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
15Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:05
16Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
19Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
27Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
28Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
29Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
31Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
32Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
33Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
34Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
35Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
36Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
37James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
39Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
41Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
42Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
43Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
44Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:12
45Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
47Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
48Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
49William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
50Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
52Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
53Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:16
56Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:19
57Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:20
58Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
59James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
60Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
61Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
62Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:23
63Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
64Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
66Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
67Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
68Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:54
69Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
70Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:02
71Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:21
72Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:26
73Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:01:40
74Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
75Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:48
76Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:59
77Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:07
78Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:20
79Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:59
DNSLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad14
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling12
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling11
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek10
7Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint9
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly8
9Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp7
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
11Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp5
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint3
14Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing2
15Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Sprint 1 - Finish line lap 2, 17.7km
1Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp1

Sprint 2 - Finish line lap 6, 53.3km
1Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
3Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
4Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 3 - Finish line lap 8, 70.9km
1Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Most aggressive rider
1Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly

Teams
1Motorpoint5:57:44
2Sky Procycling
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:05
4Leopard Trek
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
6An Post - Sean Kelly
7Team NetApp
8Rapha Condor - Sharp
9Endura Racing
10HTC-Highroad0:00:07
11Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:10
12Rabobank0:00:16
13Team Raleigh0:00:17
14Sigma Sport-Specialized0:00:31
15Team Europcar0:00:44

Final general classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team26:57:35
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:36
3Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:55
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:57
5Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:03
6Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:01:07
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
8Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:13
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:19
10Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:25
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:30
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:55
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:02:23
14Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:52
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:53
16Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:02
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
18Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:18
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:39
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:52
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:14
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:05:03
23Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:14
24Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:05:17
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:55
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:20
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:08:58
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:09:22
29Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:37
30Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:40
31Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:41
32Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:49
33Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
34Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:57
35Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:15
36Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint0:10:41
37Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:11:07
38Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:11:14
39Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint0:11:19
40Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:11:27
41Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:08
42Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:12:13
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:29
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:13:06
45Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:13:20
46Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:40
47Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:52
48Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:55
49Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:14:11
50Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:14:35
51Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:47
52Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:14:53
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:15:17
54Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:15:36
55Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:39
56Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:03
57Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:16:18
58Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:33
59William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:16:38
60Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:47
61Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
62Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:59
63Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:12
64Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint0:17:30
65Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:17:36
66James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint0:17:38
67Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:18:16
68Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:18:19
69James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:18:32
70Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:38
71Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:19:38
72Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint0:20:53
73Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:21:19
74Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:09
75Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:25:26
76Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:32:02
77Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:07
78Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:27
79Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:56

Points classification
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling70pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad67
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team66
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad43
5Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling39
6Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator36
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling35
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly33
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp25
10Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek24
12Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
13Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing23
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek23
15Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling19
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team18
18Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp18
19Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
20Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly15
21Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling15
22Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar14
23Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint14
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling13
25Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar13
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
27Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp11
28Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh11
29Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek10
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
31Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing10
32Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
34Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp9
35Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
36Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint9
37Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
38Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp7
39Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
40Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar7
41Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized5
42Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
43Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek3
44Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1
47Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
48Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-5

Sprint classification
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly36pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly20
3Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly15
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp15
5Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized13
6Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly11
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
10Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
11Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
12Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh6
13Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized6
14Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
17Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing5
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
19Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
20Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
21Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3
22Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
23Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
26Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
27Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp1
29Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
30Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar1
31Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1
32Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
33Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp71pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized48
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling30
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek28
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing20
6Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly19
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp17
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp16
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling13
10Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12
13Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp12
14Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly9
16Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly9
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
18Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing8
19Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing7
20Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling7
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
22Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar6
23Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized6
24Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
25Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh5
26Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp5
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
28Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
29Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
31Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
34Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
35Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
36Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh3
37Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
38Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar3
39Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp3
40Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2
41Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
42Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh2
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek2
44Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
47Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
48Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing1
49Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling
2Leopard Trek0:01:33
3Rabobank0:04:12
4Team NetApp0:07:41
5Rapha Condor - Sharp0:08:10
6HTC-Highroad0:10:15
7Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:12:36
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:12
9Endura Racing0:15:18
10Team Garmin - Cervelo0:15:55
11Sigma Sport-Specialized0:18:32
12An Post - Sean Kelly0:19:47
13Motorpoint0:21:11
14Team Europcar0:24:22
15Team Raleigh0:28:59

