Van Hummel victorious in Knokke-Heist
Gilbert remains in race lead
Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) has won the bunch sprint of the second stage of the Tour of Belgium in Knokke-Heist on Thursday. The Dutchman beat Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) to the line, with Oscar Freire (Rabobank) puncturing in the race finale.
In the finish, Van Hummel thanked two teams: his own Skil-Shimano outfit, and Bozic's Vacasoleil squad. "I was able to finish the big job of the whole of the team," the Dutchman said. "This is also the victory of the whole group. I thank all of those who rode for me.
"Vacansoleil formed an ideal train for Bozoc. I took his wheel and it turned out to be the right choice. Bozic ran out of gas on the last (uphill) metres and I was able to come past him," he summed up the race finale.
The second stage took the peloton from Eeklo to Knokke-Heist on the Belgian coast, and had an ideal profile for a bunch sprint. The first two hours of racing were fast at 48 km/h, as many riders tired to break off the front. Finally, a three-men group was established with Benjamin Gourgue (Crédit Agricole), Nico Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Grégory Habeaux (Veranda Willems).
The Omega Pharma-Lotto team of overall leader Philippe Gilbert then took control over the pace and controlled the escape perfectly. With 20 kilometres to go, the trio was caught, and a new race began.
Despite some counter initiatives notably by Jan Kuyckx (Qin) and Andy Capelle (Veranda Willems), a mass sprint was inevitable. But big favourite Freire was terribly unlucky, as he suffered a mechanical just as the bunch turned in onto the finishing straight. He did not crash, but the possible stage win was immediately lost for the Spaniard.
Vacansoleil put up a perfect lead-out for Bozic, but the Slovenian could not deliver as he was passed by Van Hummel, for whom it was the second victory in his pro career.
Race leader Gilbert spent the day well-protected by his team. "It was a relaxed das today," he said in the finish. "In the beginning, it was a fast ride but my team showed its strength. I don't think of the overall victory in this Tour of Belgium yet. I took a stage victory, but of course I would not let the chance of an overall victory slip by."
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:57:53
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|8
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|9
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|10
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|14
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|21
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|22
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|23
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|25
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|26
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|27
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|34
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|35
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|38
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|42
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|48
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|49
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|50
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|51
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|53
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|54
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|56
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|58
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|59
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|61
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|62
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|63
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|65
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|66
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|67
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|69
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|71
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|74
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|76
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|77
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|78
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|79
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|82
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|83
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|84
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|89
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|92
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|93
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|94
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|96
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|98
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|101
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|102
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|104
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|105
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|106
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|107
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|108
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|109
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|110
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|112
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|113
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|114
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|116
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|117
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|118
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|119
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|120
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|121
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|122
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|124
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|125
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|126
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|127
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|128
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|129
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|130
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|131
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|133
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|134
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|135
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|136
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|137
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|138
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|139
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|140
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|141
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|142
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|143
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|145
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|146
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|147
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|148
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|150
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|151
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|152
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|153
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|154
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|155
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:28
|156
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:41
|157
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|158
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:43
|159
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|160
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:38
|161
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|pts
|2
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|3
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|1
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|3
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|pts
|2
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|3
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|6
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|8
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|12
|9
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|11
|10
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:57:53
|2
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|7
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|10
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|14
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|16
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|19
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|24
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|28
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|29
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|30
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|33
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|41
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|42
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|43
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|44
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|45
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|46
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|47
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|48
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|51
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|52
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|54
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|55
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|56
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|57
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|58
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|59
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|64
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|65
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:28
|66
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:41
|67
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:43
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|11:53:39
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Footon-Servetto
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Team Radioshack
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Verandas Willems
|10
|Quick Step
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Rabobank
|13
|Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|14
|Telenet - Fidea
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Lotto - Bodysol
|19
|Qin Cycling Team
|20
|Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|21
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7:29:55
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|4
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:14
|5
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|7
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:25
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:29
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:00:30
|11
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|12
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:32
|13
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|14
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|16
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|18
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|19
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|20
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|21
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|23
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|24
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|25
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|26
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|28
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|30
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|34
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|38
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|40
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|43
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|48
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|49
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|50
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|54
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|55
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|57
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|59
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|65
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|66
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|71
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|72
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|73
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|75
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|76
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|77
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|78
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|79
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|80
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|81
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|85
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|86
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|87
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|88
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|91
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|93
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|94
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|95
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|96
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|98
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|99
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|101
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|103
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|104
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|105
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|106
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|108
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|109
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|110
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|112
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|113
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|114
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|115
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|116
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|117
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|118
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|119
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|120
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|121
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|122
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|123
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|125
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|126
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|129
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|130
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|131
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|132
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|133
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|134
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|135
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|136
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|137
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|138
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:14
|139
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|140
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:28
|141
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|142
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:01:44
|143
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|144
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:54
|145
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:04
|146
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:17
|147
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:00
|148
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:41
|149
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:05:06
|150
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:35
|151
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:05:38
|152
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:58
|153
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|154
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|155
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|157
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|158
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|159
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:06:26
|160
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:13:45
|161
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|35
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|6
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|27
|7
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|8
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|10
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|22
|11
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|22
|12
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|13
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|18
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|15
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|16
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|17
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|18
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|19
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|20
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|21
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7:30:28
|2
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|4
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|6
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|8
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|9
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|11
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|15
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|16
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|22
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|27
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|33
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|35
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|36
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|37
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|38
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|39
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|40
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|41
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|42
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|43
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|46
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|47
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|54
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:41
|55
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:01:11
|56
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|57
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:44
|58
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:27
|59
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:08
|60
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:25
|61
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|62
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|63
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|64
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|65
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:53
|67
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:13:12
|1
|Landbouwkrediet
|22:31:07
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Team Radioshack
|4
|Verandas Willems
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:17
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Telenet - Fidea
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|13
|Quick Step
|14
|Team Katusha
|15
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Rabobank
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|20
|Lotto - Bodysol
|21
|Qin Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy