Image 1 of 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) celebrates his stage victory in Knokke-Heist. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) is metres away from victory in stage 2. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 9 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) arrives at the finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 9 Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) on the attack in stage 2. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) on the podium following his stage win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 9 Stage winner Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 9 Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 9 Stage winner Kenny Van Hummel, left, is congratulated by teammate Dominique Cornu. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) has won the bunch sprint of the second stage of the Tour of Belgium in Knokke-Heist on Thursday. The Dutchman beat Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) to the line, with Oscar Freire (Rabobank) puncturing in the race finale.

In the finish, Van Hummel thanked two teams: his own Skil-Shimano outfit, and Bozic's Vacasoleil squad. "I was able to finish the big job of the whole of the team," the Dutchman said. "This is also the victory of the whole group. I thank all of those who rode for me.

"Vacansoleil formed an ideal train for Bozoc. I took his wheel and it turned out to be the right choice. Bozic ran out of gas on the last (uphill) metres and I was able to come past him," he summed up the race finale.

The second stage took the peloton from Eeklo to Knokke-Heist on the Belgian coast, and had an ideal profile for a bunch sprint. The first two hours of racing were fast at 48 km/h, as many riders tired to break off the front. Finally, a three-men group was established with Benjamin Gourgue (Crédit Agricole), Nico Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Grégory Habeaux (Veranda Willems).

The Omega Pharma-Lotto team of overall leader Philippe Gilbert then took control over the pace and controlled the escape perfectly. With 20 kilometres to go, the trio was caught, and a new race began.

Despite some counter initiatives notably by Jan Kuyckx (Qin) and Andy Capelle (Veranda Willems), a mass sprint was inevitable. But big favourite Freire was terribly unlucky, as he suffered a mechanical just as the bunch turned in onto the finishing straight. He did not crash, but the possible stage win was immediately lost for the Spaniard.

Vacansoleil put up a perfect lead-out for Bozic, but the Slovenian could not deliver as he was passed by Van Hummel, for whom it was the second victory in his pro career.

Race leader Gilbert spent the day well-protected by his team. "It was a relaxed das today," he said in the finish. "In the beginning, it was a fast ride but my team showed its strength. I don't think of the overall victory in this Tour of Belgium yet. I took a stage victory, but of course I would not let the chance of an overall victory slip by."

Full Results 1 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:57:53 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 8 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 9 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 10 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 14 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 19 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 21 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 22 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 23 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus 25 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 26 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 27 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 30 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 31 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 32 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 34 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 35 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 36 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 38 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 39 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 42 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 45 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 47 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 48 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 49 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 50 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 51 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 52 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 53 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 54 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 56 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 58 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 59 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 61 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 62 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 63 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 64 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 65 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 66 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 67 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 69 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 71 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 74 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 76 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 77 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 78 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 79 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 81 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 82 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 83 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 84 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 87 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 89 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 92 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 93 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 94 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 95 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 96 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 97 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 99 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 101 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 102 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 104 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 105 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 106 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 107 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 108 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 109 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 110 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 111 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 112 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 113 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 114 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 116 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 117 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 118 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 119 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 120 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 121 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 122 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 123 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 124 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 125 Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol 126 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 127 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 128 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 129 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 130 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 131 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 133 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 134 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 135 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 136 Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 137 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 138 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 139 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 140 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 141 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 142 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 143 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 145 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 146 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 147 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 148 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 149 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 150 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 151 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 152 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 153 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 154 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 155 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:28 156 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:41 157 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 158 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:43 159 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:00:58 160 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:38 161 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank

Sprint 1 1 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 pts 2 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 3 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3

Sprint 2 1 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 8 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 3 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3

Sprint 3 1 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 pts 2 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 3 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3

Points 1 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 6 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 13 8 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 12 9 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 11 10 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10

Best young rider 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:57:53 2 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 4 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 7 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 8 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 10 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 12 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 14 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 15 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 16 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 17 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 19 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 24 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 28 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 29 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 30 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 33 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 35 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 41 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 42 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 43 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 44 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 45 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 46 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 47 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 48 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 51 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 52 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 53 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 54 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 55 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 56 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 57 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 58 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 59 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 60 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 64 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 65 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:28 66 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:41 67 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:43

Teams 1 Skil - Shimano 11:53:39 2 Landbouwkrediet 3 Footon-Servetto 4 Saur - Sojasun 5 Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 6 Team Katusha 7 Team Radioshack 8 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Verandas Willems 10 Quick Step 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Rabobank 13 Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 14 Telenet - Fidea 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 BKCP - Powerplus 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Lotto - Bodysol 19 Qin Cycling Team 20 Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 21 An Post - Sean Kelly

General classification after stage 2 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7:29:55 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 4 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:14 5 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:23 7 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:25 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 9 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:29 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:00:30 11 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31 12 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:32 13 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:33 14 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 15 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 16 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 18 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 19 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 20 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 21 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 23 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 24 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 25 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 26 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 27 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 28 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 30 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 31 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 34 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 35 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 38 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 39 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 40 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 41 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 43 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 44 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 47 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 48 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 49 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 50 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 54 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 55 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 56 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 57 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 59 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 65 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 66 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 69 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 71 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 72 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 73 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 74 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 75 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 76 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 77 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 79 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 80 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 81 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 86 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 88 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 91 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 92 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 93 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 94 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 95 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 96 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 98 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus 99 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 100 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 101 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 102 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 103 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 104 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 105 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 106 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 107 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 108 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 109 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 110 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 111 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 112 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 113 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 114 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 115 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 116 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 117 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 118 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 119 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 120 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 121 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 122 Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 123 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 125 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 126 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 129 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 130 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 131 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 132 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 133 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 134 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 135 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 136 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 137 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 138 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:14 139 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 140 Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:28 141 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:01:31 142 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:01:44 143 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 144 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:54 145 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:04 146 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:17 147 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:00 148 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:41 149 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:05:06 150 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:35 151 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 0:05:38 152 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:58 153 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 154 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 155 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 156 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 157 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 158 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 159 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:06:26 160 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:13:45 161 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Points classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 35 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 6 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 27 7 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 25 8 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 10 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 22 11 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 22 12 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 21 13 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 18 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 15 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 16 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 13 17 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 18 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 19 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 9 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 21 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 3

Best young rider classification 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 7:30:28 2 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 4 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 6 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 8 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 9 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 10 Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 11 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 15 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 16 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 20 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 21 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 22 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 27 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 31 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 32 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 33 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 34 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 35 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 36 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 37 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 38 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 39 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 40 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 41 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 42 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 43 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 45 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 46 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 47 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 54 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:41 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:01:11 56 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 57 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:44 58 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:27 59 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:08 60 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:25 61 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 62 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 63 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 64 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 65 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 66 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:05:53 67 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:13:12