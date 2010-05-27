Trending

Van Hummel victorious in Knokke-Heist

Gilbert remains in race lead

Image 1 of 9

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) celebrates his stage victory in Knokke-Heist.

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) celebrates his stage victory in Knokke-Heist.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 9

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) is metres away from victory in stage 2.

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) is metres away from victory in stage 2.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 9

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Belgium.

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 9

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) arrives at the finish.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) arrives at the finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 9

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) on the attack in stage 2.

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) on the attack in stage 2.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 9

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) on the podium following his stage win.

Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) on the podium following his stage win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 9

Stage winner Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) on the podium.

Stage winner Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 9

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 9

Stage winner Kenny Van Hummel, left, is congratulated by teammate Dominique Cornu.

Stage winner Kenny Van Hummel, left, is congratulated by teammate Dominique Cornu.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) has won the bunch sprint of the second stage of the Tour of Belgium in Knokke-Heist on Thursday. The Dutchman beat Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) to the line, with Oscar Freire (Rabobank) puncturing in the race finale.

In the finish, Van Hummel thanked two teams: his own Skil-Shimano outfit, and Bozic's Vacasoleil squad. "I was able to finish the big job of the whole of the team," the Dutchman said. "This is also the victory of the whole group. I thank all of those who rode for me.

"Vacansoleil formed an ideal train for Bozoc. I took his wheel and it turned out to be the right choice. Bozic ran out of gas on the last (uphill) metres and I was able to come past him," he summed up the race finale.

The second stage took the peloton from Eeklo to Knokke-Heist on the Belgian coast, and had an ideal profile for a bunch sprint. The first two hours of racing were fast at 48 km/h, as many riders tired to break off the front. Finally, a three-men group was established with Benjamin Gourgue (Crédit Agricole), Nico Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Grégory Habeaux (Veranda Willems).

The Omega Pharma-Lotto team of overall leader Philippe Gilbert then took control over the pace and controlled the escape perfectly. With 20 kilometres to go, the trio was caught, and a new race began.

Despite some counter initiatives notably by Jan Kuyckx (Qin) and Andy Capelle (Veranda Willems), a mass sprint was inevitable. But big favourite Freire was terribly unlucky, as he suffered a mechanical just as the bunch turned in onto the finishing straight. He did not crash, but the possible stage win was immediately lost for the Spaniard.

Vacansoleil put up a perfect lead-out for Bozic, but the Slovenian could not deliver as he was passed by Van Hummel, for whom it was the second victory in his pro career.

Race leader Gilbert spent the day well-protected by his team. "It was a relaxed das today," he said in the finish. "In the beginning, it was a fast ride but my team showed its strength. I don't think of the overall victory in this Tour of Belgium yet. I took a stage victory, but of course I would not let the chance of an overall victory slip by."

Full Results
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:57:53
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
8Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
9Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
10Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
14Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
16Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
18David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
19Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
21Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
22Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
23Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
24Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
25Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
26Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
27Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
30Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
31Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
32Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
34Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
35Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
36Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
38Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
39Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
45Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
47David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
48James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
49Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
50Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
51Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
54Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
56Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
58Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
59Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
61Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
62Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
63Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
64Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
65Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
66David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
67Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
69Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
71Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
74Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
75Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
76Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
77Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
78Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
79Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
81Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
82Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
83Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
84Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
85Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
87Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
92Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
93Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
94Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
96Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
97Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
98Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
101Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
102Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
104Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
105Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
106Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
107Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
108Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
109Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
110Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
112Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
113Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
114Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
115Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
116James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
117Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
118Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
119Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
120Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
121Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
122Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
123Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
124Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
125Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
126Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
127David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
128Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
129Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
130Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
131Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
132Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
133Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
134Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
135Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
136Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
137Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
138Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
139Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
140Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
141Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
142Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
143Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
145Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
146Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
147Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
148Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
149Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
150Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
151Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
152Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
153Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
154Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
155Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:28
156Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:41
157Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
158Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:43
159Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:00:58
160Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:38
161Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank

Sprint 1
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly8pts
2Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems5
3Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3

Sprint 2
1Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems8pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
3Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3

Sprint 3
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly8pts
2Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems5
3Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3

Points
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano30pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team25
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun22
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha19
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
6Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto15
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht13
8Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems12
9Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci11
10Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10

Best young rider
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha3:57:53
2Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
4Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
7Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
10Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
12Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
14Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
15Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
17Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
19Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
22Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
24David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
28Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
29Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
33Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
35Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
41Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
42Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
43Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
44Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
45Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
46James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
47Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
48Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
51Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
52Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
53Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
54Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
55Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
56Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
57Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
58Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
59Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
60Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
61Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
64Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
65Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:28
66Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:41
67Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:43

Teams
1Skil - Shimano11:53:39
2Landbouwkrediet
3Footon-Servetto
4Saur - Sojasun
5Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
6Team Katusha
7Team Radioshack
8Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Verandas Willems
10Quick Step
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Rabobank
13Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
14Telenet - Fidea
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16BKCP - Powerplus
17Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Lotto - Bodysol
19Qin Cycling Team
20Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
21An Post - Sean Kelly

General classification after stage 2
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7:29:55
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
4David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:00:14
5James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
7Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:25
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
9Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:29
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:00:30
11Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:31
12Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:32
13Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:33
14Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
16Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
18Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
19Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
20Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
21Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
22Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
23Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
24Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
25Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
28Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
30Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
34Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
35Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
38Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
39Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
40Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
41David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
43Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
44Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
48Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
49Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
50Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
51Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
54Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
55Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
56Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
57Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
59Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
65Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
66Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
69Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
71Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
72Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
73Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
75Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
76Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
77Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
79Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
80Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
81Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
86Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
88Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
91Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
92Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
93Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
94Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
95Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
96David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
98Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
99Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
101Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
102Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
103Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
104Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
105Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
106Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
107Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
108Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
109Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
110Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
112Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
113Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
114Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
115Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
116Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
117Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
118Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
119Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
120Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
121Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
122Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
123Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
124Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
125Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
126Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
127Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
128Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
129Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
130Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
131Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
132Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
133Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
134Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
135Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
136Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
137Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
138Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:14
139Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
140Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:28
141Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:01:31
142Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:01:44
143Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
144Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:54
145Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:04
146Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:17
147David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:00
148Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:41
149Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:05:06
150Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:35
151Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci0:05:38
152Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:58
153Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
154Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
155Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
156Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
157Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
158Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
159Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:06:26
160Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:13:45
161Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Points classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto46pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems35
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun35
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha31
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano30
6Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack27
7David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet25
8Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team25
10James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems22
11Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci22
12Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly21
13Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems18
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
15Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto15
16Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht13
17Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
18Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
19Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet9
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
21Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus3

Best young rider classification
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha7:30:28
2Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
4Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
6Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
7Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
8Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
9Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
11Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
16Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
20Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
21Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
22James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
27Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
31Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
33Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
35Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
36Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
37Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
38Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
39Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
40Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
41Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
43Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
45Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
46Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
47Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
54Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:41
55Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:01:11
56Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
57Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:44
58David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:27
59Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:08
60Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:25
61Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
62Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
63Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
64Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
65Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
66Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:05:53
67Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:13:12

Teams classification
1Landbouwkrediet22:31:07
2Saur - Sojasun
3Team Radioshack
4Verandas Willems
5Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:17
7Footon-Servetto
8Skil - Shimano
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Telenet - Fidea
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
13Quick Step
14Team Katusha
15An Post - Sean Kelly
16BKCP - Powerplus
17Rabobank
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
20Lotto - Bodysol
21Qin Cycling Team

 

