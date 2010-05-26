Gilbert wins Tour of Belgium opening stage
Belgian rider becomes the race's first overall leader
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has scored his second victory this season by winning the first stage of the Tour of Belgium in Eeklo on Wednesday. The Belgian got the better of his four breakaway companions, relegating Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun) to second and Tomas Vaitkus (RadioShack) to third.
The race's first stage to and from Eeklo - Gilbert's first competition since his spring classics campaign - may not have been overly difficult, but the extra wet conditions in Belgium certainly made it memorable. "It was a dangerous stage with the rain, so I decided to go for an attack in order to avoid any crashes in the bunch," the 2010 Amstel Gold Race winner said in the finish. "A good group then got away. We rode flat out for 30 kilometres and I was lucky."
The Tour of Belgium started hard and fast, with one of the race's big names already out. The first three hours of racing were done averaging 47 km/h, and the first victim to the rain and the speed was Denis Menchov (Rabobank), who abandoned the event after 40 kilometres because of illness.
About 20 kilometres later, the day's breakaway finally formed. Seven men - Gilbert, Vaitkus, Martias but also David Boucher (Crédit-Agricole), Vidal Celis Zabala (Footon - Servetto), Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis, le Crédit en Ligne) and James Vanlandschoot (Verandas Willems) managed to gain some momentum and led the bunch by four minutes.
With one of the race favourites up the road, Quick-Step, Rabobank, Vacansoleil, Katusha and Skil-Shimano quickly organised a chase, but the breakaway riders were strong, strong enough to decide the stage win amongst themselves.
"In the finale, I tried to get away on my own, but I didn't succeed," said Gilbert. With Zaballa and Labbe dropped, the final sprint included five riders. Vaitkus launched from faraway, and Gilbert had no trouble coming past him in the final metres.
By taking the victory, Gilbert also snatched the black overall leader's jersey. "Thursday and Friday will be two delicate stages with a lot of wind, undoubtedly. The time trial on Saturday in Herzele comes before some more hilly stages. The Tour of Belgium is still long and certainly far from being finished," he added, asked whether he was going to defend his jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:32:18
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|4
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:00:17
|7
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|10
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|15
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|16
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|22
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|23
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|24
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|25
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|26
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|27
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|29
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|32
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|35
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|36
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|38
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|39
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|40
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|47
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|48
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|55
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|56
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|58
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|59
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|62
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|64
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|66
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|68
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|69
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|70
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|71
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|74
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|75
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|76
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|77
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|78
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|79
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|83
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|84
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|85
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|86
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|89
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|90
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|91
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|92
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|93
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|95
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|96
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|97
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|98
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|99
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|102
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|103
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|104
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|106
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|107
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|109
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|110
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|111
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|112
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|113
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|115
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|116
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|117
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:12
|120
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:00:17
|121
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|122
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|123
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|124
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|125
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|126
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:28
|127
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:17
|129
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|130
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
|131
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|132
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|133
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|134
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|135
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:38
|136
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:00:17
|137
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:01
|138
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:00:17
|139
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:44
|140
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:45
|141
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:00:17
|142
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|143
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|144
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|145
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|147
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:04:50
|149
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:19
|150
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:05:22
|151
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:42
|152
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|153
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|154
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|155
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|156
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|157
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|158
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|159
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:17
|160
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:29
|161
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|DNF
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|8
|pts
|2
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|3
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|pts
|2
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|5
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|pts
|2
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|22
|4
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|5
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|17
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|15
|7
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|9
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|11
|10
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:32:35
|2
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|7
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|11
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|14
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|18
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|20
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|22
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|25
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|26
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|27
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|35
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|36
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|37
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|39
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|40
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|41
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|42
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|43
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|44
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|46
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|47
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|48
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|50
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|58
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:11
|59
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|60
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:44
|61
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:27
|62
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:28
|63
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:25
|64
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|65
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|67
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|68
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|69
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|70
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:13:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|VERANDAS WILLEMS
|10:37:28
|2
|OMEGA PHARMA-LOTTO
|3
|TEAM RADIOSHACK
|4
|SAUR - SOJASUN
|5
|LANDBOUWKREDIET
|6
|JONG VLAANDEREN - BAUKNECHT
|0:00:17
|7
|TELENET - FIDEA
|8
|AN POST - SEAN KELLY
|9
|TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN - MERCATOR
|10
|FOOTON-SERVETTO
|11
|SUNWEB - PRO JOB CYCLING TEAM
|12
|VACANSOLEIL PRO CYCLING TEAM
|13
|ACQUA & SAPONE - D'ANGELO & ANTENUCCI
|14
|QUICK STEP
|15
|SKIL - SHIMANO
|16
|BKCP - POWERPLUS
|17
|QIN CYCLING TEAM
|18
|LOTTO - BODYSOL
|19
|TEAM KATUSHA
|20
|RABOBANK
|21
|COFIDIS, LE CREDIT EN LIGNE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:32:02
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:10
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|4
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:14
|5
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:00:30
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|8
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:00:32
|9
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:33
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|12
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|16
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|17
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|18
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|24
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|25
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|26
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|27
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|28
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|29
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|30
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|31
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|34
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|37
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|38
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|39
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|40
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|41
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|42
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|46
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|48
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|49
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|50
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|56
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|57
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|59
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|63
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|65
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|67
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|69
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|70
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|71
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|72
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|75
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|76
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|79
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|80
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|84
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|85
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|86
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|87
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|89
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|90
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|91
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|92
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|93
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|94
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|96
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|97
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|98
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|99
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|100
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|101
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|103
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|104
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|105
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|107
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|108
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|110
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|111
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|112
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|113
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|116
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|117
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|118
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|121
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|122
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|123
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|124
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|125
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|127
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|128
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
|129
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|130
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|131
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|132
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|133
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|134
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|135
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|136
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|137
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|138
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|139
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|140
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|142
|Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:28
|143
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:44
|144
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|145
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:54
|146
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:17
|147
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:00
|148
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:01
|149
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:05:06
|150
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:35
|151
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:05:38
|152
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:58
|153
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|154
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|155
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|157
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|158
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|159
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|160
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:45
|161
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|8
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|4
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|5
|5
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|5
|6
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|7
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|22
|4
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|5
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|17
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|15
|7
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|9
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|11
|10
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:32:35
|2
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|7
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|11
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|14
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|18
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|20
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|22
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|25
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|26
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|27
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|35
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|36
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|37
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|39
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|40
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|41
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|42
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|43
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|44
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|46
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|47
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|48
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|50
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|58
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:11
|59
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|60
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:44
|61
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:27
|62
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:28
|63
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:25
|64
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|65
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|67
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|68
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|69
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|70
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|0:13:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|VERANDAS WILLEMS
|10:37:28
|2
|OMEGA PHARMA-LOTTO
|3
|TEAM RADIOSHACK
|4
|SAUR - SOJASUN
|5
|LANDBOUWKREDIET
|6
|JONG VLAANDEREN - BAUKNECHT
|0:00:17
|7
|TELENET - FIDEA
|8
|AN POST - SEAN KELLY
|9
|TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN - MERCATOR
|10
|FOOTON-SERVETTO
|11
|SUNWEB - PRO JOB CYCLING TEAM
|12
|VACANSOLEIL PRO CYCLING TEAM
|13
|ACQUA & SAPONE - D'ANGELO & ANTENUCCI
|14
|QUICK STEP
|15
|SKIL - SHIMANO
|16
|BKCP - POWERPLUS
|17
|QIN CYCLING TEAM
|18
|LOTTO - BODYSOL
|19
|TEAM KATUSHA
|20
|RABOBANK
|21
|COFIDIS, LE CREDIT EN LIGNE
