Gilbert wins Tour of Belgium opening stage

Belgian rider becomes the race's first overall leader

Gilbert hits the line to win over Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Stage 1 winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the red jersey.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) also gets the maillot jaune.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls on the black jersey after winning stage 1.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The expression on Johnny Hoogerland's face tells exactly how stage 1 was for the Vacansoleil rider.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Team Katusha's Danilo Napolitano races in rainy conditions at the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Andrei Kunistki (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Team Katusha) concentrates during stage 1 of the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
A happy Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Belgium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the opening stage of the Tour of Belgium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the first stage.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The Omega Pharma-Lotto team was thrilled to get a win in Belgium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has scored his second victory this season by winning the first stage of the Tour of Belgium in Eeklo on Wednesday. The Belgian got the better of his four breakaway companions, relegating Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun) to second and Tomas Vaitkus (RadioShack) to third.

The race's first stage to and from Eeklo - Gilbert's first competition since his spring classics campaign - may not have been overly difficult, but the extra wet conditions in Belgium certainly made it memorable. "It was a dangerous stage with the rain, so I decided to go for an attack in order to avoid any crashes in the bunch," the 2010 Amstel Gold Race winner said in the finish. "A good group then got away. We rode flat out for 30 kilometres and I was lucky."

The Tour of Belgium started hard and fast, with one of the race's big names already out. The first three hours of racing were done averaging 47 km/h, and the first victim to the rain and the speed was Denis Menchov (Rabobank), who abandoned the event after 40 kilometres because of illness.

About 20 kilometres later, the day's breakaway finally formed. Seven men - Gilbert, Vaitkus, Martias but also David Boucher (Crédit-Agricole), Vidal Celis Zabala (Footon - Servetto), Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis, le Crédit en Ligne) and James Vanlandschoot (Verandas Willems) managed to gain some momentum and led the bunch by four minutes.

With one of the race favourites up the road, Quick-Step, Rabobank, Vacansoleil, Katusha and Skil-Shimano quickly organised a chase, but the breakaway riders were strong, strong enough to decide the stage win amongst themselves.

"In the finale, I tried to get away on my own, but I didn't succeed," said Gilbert. With Zaballa and Labbe dropped, the final sprint included five riders. Vaitkus launched from faraway, and Gilbert had no trouble coming past him in the final metres.

By taking the victory, Gilbert also snatched the black overall leader's jersey. "Thursday and Friday will be two delicate stages with a lot of wind, undoubtedly. The time trial on Saturday in Herzele comes before some more hilly stages. The Tour of Belgium is still long and certainly far from being finished," he added, asked whether he was going to defend his jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:32:18
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
4David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
5James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:00:17
7Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
10Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
16Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
20Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
22Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
23Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
24Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
25Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
26Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
27Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
28Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
29Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
32Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
35Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
36James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
38Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
39Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
40Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
44Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
47Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
48David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
51Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
55Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
56Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
58Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
59Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
62Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
64Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
66Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
67Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
68Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
69Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
70Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
71Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
74Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
75Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
76David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
77Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
78Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
82Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
84Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
85Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
86Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
87Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
88Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
89Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
90Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
91Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
92Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
93Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
94Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
95Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
96Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
97Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
98Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
99Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
102Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
103Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
104Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
105Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
106Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
107Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
109Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
110Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
111Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
112Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
113Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
114Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
115Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
116Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
117Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
118Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:12
120Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:00:17
121Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
122Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
123Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
124Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
125Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
126Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:28
127Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:17
129Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
130Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
131Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
132Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
133Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
134Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
135Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:38
136Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:00:17
137Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:01
138Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus0:00:17
139David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:44
140Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:45
141Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:00:17
142Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
143Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
144Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
145Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
147Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
148Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:04:50
149Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:19
150Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:05:22
151Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:05:42
152Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
153Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
154Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
155Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
156Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
157Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
158Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
159Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:17
160Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:29
161Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
DNFDenis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
DNFDidac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
DNFRudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems8pts
2Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
3Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8pts
2Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack5
3David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8pts
2James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems5
3David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet3

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack22
4David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet19
5James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems17
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems15
7Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha12
9Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci11
10Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha3:32:35
2Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
7Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
11Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
12Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
13Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
14Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
18James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
20Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
22Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
25Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
26Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
27Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
30Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
35Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
36Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
37Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
39Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
40Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
41Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
43Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
44Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
47Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
48Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
50Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
58Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:11
59Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
60Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:44
61David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:27
62Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:28
63Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:05:25
64Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
65Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
67Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
68Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
69Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
70Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:13:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1VERANDAS WILLEMS10:37:28
2OMEGA PHARMA-LOTTO
3TEAM RADIOSHACK
4SAUR - SOJASUN
5LANDBOUWKREDIET
6JONG VLAANDEREN - BAUKNECHT0:00:17
7TELENET - FIDEA
8AN POST - SEAN KELLY
9TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN - MERCATOR
10FOOTON-SERVETTO
11SUNWEB - PRO JOB CYCLING TEAM
12VACANSOLEIL PRO CYCLING TEAM
13ACQUA & SAPONE - D'ANGELO & ANTENUCCI
14QUICK STEP
15SKIL - SHIMANO
16BKCP - POWERPLUS
17QIN CYCLING TEAM
18LOTTO - BODYSOL
19TEAM KATUSHA
20RABOBANK
21COFIDIS, LE CREDIT EN LIGNE

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:32:02
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:10
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
4David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:00:14
5James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:00:30
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:31
8Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus0:00:32
9Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:33
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
11Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
12Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
16Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
17Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
18Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
22Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
24Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
25Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
26Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
27Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
28Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
29Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
30Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
34Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
37Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
38James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
39Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
40Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
41Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
42Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
44Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
45Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
46Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
48Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
49David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
50Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
51Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
52Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
56Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
57Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
59Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
60Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
63Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
65Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
67Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
68Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
69Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
70Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
71Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
72Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
75Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
76Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
78Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
79Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
80Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
84Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
85Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
86Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
87Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
88Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
90Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
91Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
92Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
93Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
94Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
95Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
96Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
97Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
98Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
99Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
100Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
101Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
103Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
104Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
105Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
106Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
107Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
108Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
110Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
111Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
112Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
113Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
115Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
116Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
117Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
118Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
119Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
121Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
122Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
123Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
124Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
125Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
127Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
128Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
129Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
130Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
131Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
132Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
133Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
134Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
135Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
136Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
137Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
138Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
139Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
140Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
141Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
142Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:28
143Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:44
144Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
145Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:54
146Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:17
147David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:00
148Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:01
149Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:05:06
150Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:35
151Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:05:38
152Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:05:58
153Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
154Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
155Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
156Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
157Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
158Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
159Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
160Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:45
161Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems8
3David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet6
4Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack5
5James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems5
6Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
7Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus3

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack22
4David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet19
5James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems17
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems15
7Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha12
9Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci11
10Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha3:32:35
2Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
7Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
11Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
12Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
13Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
14Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
18James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
20Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
22Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
25Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
26Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
27Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
30Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
35Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
36Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
37Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
39Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
40Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
41Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
43Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
44Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
46Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
47Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
48Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
50Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
58Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:11
59Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
60Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:44
61David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:27
62Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:28
63Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:05:25
64Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
65Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
67Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
68Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
69Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
70Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:13:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1VERANDAS WILLEMS10:37:28
2OMEGA PHARMA-LOTTO
3TEAM RADIOSHACK
4SAUR - SOJASUN
5LANDBOUWKREDIET
6JONG VLAANDEREN - BAUKNECHT0:00:17
7TELENET - FIDEA
8AN POST - SEAN KELLY
9TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN - MERCATOR
10FOOTON-SERVETTO
11SUNWEB - PRO JOB CYCLING TEAM
12VACANSOLEIL PRO CYCLING TEAM
13ACQUA & SAPONE - D'ANGELO & ANTENUCCI
14QUICK STEP
15SKIL - SHIMANO
16BKCP - POWERPLUS
17QIN CYCLING TEAM
18LOTTO - BODYSOL
19TEAM KATUSHA
20RABOBANK
21COFIDIS, LE CREDIT EN LIGNE

 

