Image 1 of 12 Gilbert hits the line to win over Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 12 Stage 1 winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the red jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) also gets the maillot jaune. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls on the black jersey after winning stage 1. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 12 The expression on Johnny Hoogerland's face tells exactly how stage 1 was for the Vacansoleil rider. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 12 Team Katusha's Danilo Napolitano races in rainy conditions at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 12 Andrei Kunistki (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 12 Stijn Vandenbergh (Team Katusha) concentrates during stage 1 of the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 12 A happy Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the opening stage of the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the first stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 12 The Omega Pharma-Lotto team was thrilled to get a win in Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has scored his second victory this season by winning the first stage of the Tour of Belgium in Eeklo on Wednesday. The Belgian got the better of his four breakaway companions, relegating Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun) to second and Tomas Vaitkus (RadioShack) to third.

The race's first stage to and from Eeklo - Gilbert's first competition since his spring classics campaign - may not have been overly difficult, but the extra wet conditions in Belgium certainly made it memorable. "It was a dangerous stage with the rain, so I decided to go for an attack in order to avoid any crashes in the bunch," the 2010 Amstel Gold Race winner said in the finish. "A good group then got away. We rode flat out for 30 kilometres and I was lucky."

The Tour of Belgium started hard and fast, with one of the race's big names already out. The first three hours of racing were done averaging 47 km/h, and the first victim to the rain and the speed was Denis Menchov (Rabobank), who abandoned the event after 40 kilometres because of illness.

About 20 kilometres later, the day's breakaway finally formed. Seven men - Gilbert, Vaitkus, Martias but also David Boucher (Crédit-Agricole), Vidal Celis Zabala (Footon - Servetto), Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis, le Crédit en Ligne) and James Vanlandschoot (Verandas Willems) managed to gain some momentum and led the bunch by four minutes.

With one of the race favourites up the road, Quick-Step, Rabobank, Vacansoleil, Katusha and Skil-Shimano quickly organised a chase, but the breakaway riders were strong, strong enough to decide the stage win amongst themselves.

"In the finale, I tried to get away on my own, but I didn't succeed," said Gilbert. With Zaballa and Labbe dropped, the final sprint included five riders. Vaitkus launched from faraway, and Gilbert had no trouble coming past him in the final metres.

By taking the victory, Gilbert also snatched the black overall leader's jersey. "Thursday and Friday will be two delicate stages with a lot of wind, undoubtedly. The time trial on Saturday in Herzele comes before some more hilly stages. The Tour of Belgium is still long and certainly far from being finished," he added, asked whether he was going to defend his jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:32:18 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 4 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 5 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:00:17 7 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 10 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 14 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 15 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 16 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 20 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 22 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 23 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 24 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 25 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 26 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 27 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 29 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 32 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 35 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 36 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 38 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 39 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 40 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 42 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 43 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 44 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 45 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 47 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 48 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus 55 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 56 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 57 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 58 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 59 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 62 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 64 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 66 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 67 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 68 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 69 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 70 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 71 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 72 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 74 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 75 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 76 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 77 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 79 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 82 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 84 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 85 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 86 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 87 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 88 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 89 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 90 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 91 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 92 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 93 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 94 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 95 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 96 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 97 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 98 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 99 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 100 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 102 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 103 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 104 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 105 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 106 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 107 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 108 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 109 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 110 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 111 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 112 Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 113 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 114 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 115 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 116 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 117 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 119 Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:12 120 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:00:17 121 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 122 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 123 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 124 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 125 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 126 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:28 127 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:17 129 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 130 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus 131 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 132 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 133 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 134 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 135 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:38 136 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:00:17 137 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:01 138 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:00:17 139 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:44 140 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:45 141 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:00:17 142 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 143 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 144 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 145 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 147 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:04:50 149 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:19 150 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:05:22 151 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:05:42 152 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 153 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 154 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 155 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 156 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 157 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 158 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 159 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:17 160 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:29 161 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea DNF Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank DNF Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci DNF Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team DNF Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 8 pts 2 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 3 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 pts 2 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 5 3 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 pts 2 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 3 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 3

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 22 4 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 19 5 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 17 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 15 7 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 9 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 11 10 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:32:35 2 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 3 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 7 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 10 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 11 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 13 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 14 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 18 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 20 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 21 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 22 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus 25 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 26 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 27 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 30 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 31 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 35 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 36 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 37 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 39 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 40 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 41 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 42 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 43 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 44 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 46 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 47 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 48 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 50 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 55 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 58 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:11 59 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 60 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:44 61 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:27 62 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:28 63 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:05:25 64 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 65 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 67 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 68 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 69 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 70 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea 0:13:12

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 VERANDAS WILLEMS 10:37:28 2 OMEGA PHARMA-LOTTO 3 TEAM RADIOSHACK 4 SAUR - SOJASUN 5 LANDBOUWKREDIET 6 JONG VLAANDEREN - BAUKNECHT 0:00:17 7 TELENET - FIDEA 8 AN POST - SEAN KELLY 9 TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN - MERCATOR 10 FOOTON-SERVETTO 11 SUNWEB - PRO JOB CYCLING TEAM 12 VACANSOLEIL PRO CYCLING TEAM 13 ACQUA & SAPONE - D'ANGELO & ANTENUCCI 14 QUICK STEP 15 SKIL - SHIMANO 16 BKCP - POWERPLUS 17 QIN CYCLING TEAM 18 LOTTO - BODYSOL 19 TEAM KATUSHA 20 RABOBANK 21 COFIDIS, LE CREDIT EN LIGNE

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:32:02 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:10 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 4 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:14 5 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:00:30 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31 8 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:00:32 9 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:33 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 12 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 16 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 17 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 18 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 21 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 24 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 25 Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 26 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 27 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 28 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 29 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 30 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 31 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 33 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 34 Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 35 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 37 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 38 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 39 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 40 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 41 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 42 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 44 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 45 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 46 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 48 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 49 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 50 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus 56 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 57 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 58 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 59 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 60 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 63 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 65 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 67 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 68 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 69 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 70 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 71 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 72 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 75 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 76 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 78 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 79 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 80 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 84 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 85 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 86 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 87 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 88 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 89 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 90 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 91 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 92 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 93 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 94 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 95 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 96 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 97 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 98 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 99 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 100 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 101 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 103 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 104 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 105 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 106 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 107 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 108 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 109 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 110 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 111 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 112 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 113 Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 114 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 115 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 116 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 117 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 118 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 121 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 122 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 123 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 124 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 125 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 127 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 128 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus 129 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 130 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 131 Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 132 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 133 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 134 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 135 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 136 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 137 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 138 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 139 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 140 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 142 Romain Fondard (Fra) Lotto - Bodysol 0:01:28 143 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:44 144 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 145 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:54 146 Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:17 147 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:00 148 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:01 149 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:05:06 150 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:35 151 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:05:38 152 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:05:58 153 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 154 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 155 Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 156 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 157 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 158 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 159 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 160 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:45 161 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 8 3 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 6 4 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 5 5 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 5 6 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 7 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 3

