Image 1 of 3 Kristof Vandewalle with the stage prize (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to the time trial victory in Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 3 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) in the race lead in Austria with one more stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Trek Factory Racing's Kristof Vandewalle won the 24.1km time trial on stage 7 of the Tour of Austria. The Belgian champion topped his teammate Jesse Sergent, with Manuel Quinziato (BMC) in third.

Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh held onto the overall race lead with only one more stage remaining.

Vandewalle clocked a 27:50, beating Sergent by 15 seconds, but that was only part of Trek's success. The team dominated the top 10, with Danilo Hondo in 4th, Bob Jungles in 5th, and Stijn Devolder and Riccardo Zoidl going 8th and 9th.

The win was a boost for Vandewalle who has been fighting to find his form back since the spring. After a week of hard racing he was able to pull off the time trial victory in stage seven, an indication he may have finally conquered his mysterious ailment.

"I am obviously super happy with the result," he said. "I was feeling good all week, and felt like I was back to my level after struggling with weakness. It has been frustrating to not know why, and we have been examining my blood levels for some time. But this whole week I have been progressing to the point that if I had not made it onto the podium today I would have been really disappointed.

"The last two years I was third, then second last year behind Fabian [Cancellara], so I was really hoping to win. It was a TT that suited me well: pancake flat, straight lines, and the only factor the wind. It was just a matter of going full on. I did not have the best feeling during the TT, but I think that was just the wrong impression if you look at the times. I don’t know, maybe I was just a bit confused over my feelings, but in the end it’s the result that counts. Overall, I am very happy with this week."

Kennaugh finished 1:23 down on the stage winner, but holds a healthy 1:03 lead on Javier Moreno (Movistar), with Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) in third at 1:42, but Team Sky directeur sportif Dan Frost is not taking anything for granted until the final stage is over on Sunday.

"At the moment it looks good. The team have a great spirit, Pete is in great form and today he did a really good performance. He had to deal with a lot of wind out on course. A few time he had to grab onto the handlebars because of the gusts, but he did what he had to do against his opponents. He even extended his lead by a second.

"The guys have supported Pete since the first stage. Tomorrow we need to focus and we'll do that until the last lap has finished in Vienna."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:50 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:16 3 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:42 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:00:44 7 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:49 8 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 9 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:58 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:00 11 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:10 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:11 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:13 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:15 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 16 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:01:18 17 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 18 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 19 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:24 21 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:24 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 23 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:01:25 24 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:25 25 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:31 26 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 0:01:33 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 28 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:37 29 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:38 30 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:01:38 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:38 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:41 33 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:47 34 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:47 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha 0:01:53 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:53 37 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:53 38 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:53 39 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:55 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:01:57 41 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:57 42 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:01 43 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:02:02 44 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:02 45 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:03 46 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:02:04 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:05 48 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:02:05 49 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:02:06 50 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:07 51 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:08 52 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:10 53 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:02:15 54 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:16 55 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:17 56 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:02:18 57 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:02:20 58 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:02:22 59 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:02:23 60 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:24 61 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:25 62 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:02:28 63 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:02:29 64 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:30 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:30 66 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:02:30 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 68 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:38 69 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:41 70 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:44 71 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:51 72 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:52 73 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:02:55 74 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:55 75 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:56 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:02:56 77 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:57 78 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:57 79 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:02:58 80 Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:58 81 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:05 82 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:03:07 83 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:03:09 84 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:10 85 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:11 86 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:13 87 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:03:16 88 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:18 89 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:03:20 90 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:25 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:26 92 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:03:27 93 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:28 94 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:03:33 95 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:03:37 96 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:37 97 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:03:43 98 Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg 0:03:45 99 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 100 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:03:48 101 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:52 102 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:53 103 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:03:55 104 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:55 105 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:59 106 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:02 107 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:09 108 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:04:10 109 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:12 110 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:13 111 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:04:14 112 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:04:14 113 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:04:17 114 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:04:24 115 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 0:04:27 116 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:04:42 117 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:46 118 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:57 119 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:05:08 120 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:05:11 121 Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:05:19 122 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:05:20 123 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:06:07 124 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:46 125 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:08:28 DNS Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 12 3 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 8 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 6 7 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 8 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 9 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 3 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Factory Racing 1:24:24 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 3 BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 4 Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 5 Garmin Sharp 0:03:21 6 Team Sky 0:03:25 7 Movistar Team 0:03:39 8 Team Katusha 0:04:02 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:07 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:37 11 Team Vorarlberg 0:05:06 12 RC Gourmetfein Wels 13 Cannondale 0:05:14 14 Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:34 15 Bardiani-CSF 0:05:44 16 Amplatz - BMC 0:06:36 17 Lotto Belisol 0:07:04 18 WSA-Greenlife 0:07:23 19 Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:07:31

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 27:42:32 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:03 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:42 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:02:50 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:52 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:03 7 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:07 8 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:03:47 9 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:14 10 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:15 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:18 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:05:27 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:04 14 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:06:37 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:07:03 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:06 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:11:53 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:33 19 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:37 20 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:14:24 21 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:59 22 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:15:59 23 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:59 24 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:19:03 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:19:58 26 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:21 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:10 28 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:26:43 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:28:33 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:45 31 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:50 32 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:16 33 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:37 34 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:30:34 35 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:30:35 36 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:30:36 37 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:32:23 38 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:33:01 39 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:37 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha 0:33:52 41 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:34:08 42 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:34:51 43 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:52 44 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 0:34:59 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:46 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:36:51 47 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:34 48 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 0:38:09 49 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:45 50 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:14 51 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:03 52 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:57 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:46:10 54 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:48:01 55 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:22 56 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:48:35 57 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:48:50 58 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:49:42 59 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:49:44 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:50:09 61 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:50:52 62 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:52:11 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:54:11 64 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 0:54:22 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:01 66 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:55:24 67 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:36 68 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:57:33 69 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:57:59 70 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:58:04 71 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:58:14 72 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:58:35 73 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 1:00:26 74 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:45 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:00:47 76 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:04:06 77 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:04:30 78 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:05:48 79 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:06:22 80 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 1:07:14 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:07:36 82 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:08:03 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:08:55 84 Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg 1:09:18 85 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:09:46 86 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:10:03 87 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:10:11 88 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:10:36 89 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1:11:21 90 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:11:28 91 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team 1:12:17 92 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:13:03 93 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:13:34 94 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:14:07 95 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:14:41 96 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:14:52 97 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 1:15:29 98 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:15:37 99 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:15:39 100 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 1:15:55 101 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:16:25 102 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1:17:19 103 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 1:17:29 104 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:18:25 105 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:19:09 106 Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 1:19:22 107 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:19:50 108 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:20:21 109 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 1:21:08 110 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 1:21:18 111 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:21:46 112 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:21:49 113 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:22:36 114 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:22:41 115 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:23:37 116 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 1:24:47 117 Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1:25:51 118 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:26:35 119 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:26:57 120 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:27:46 121 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:28:40 122 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:31:33 123 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:32:15 124 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1:34:10 125 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:35:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 42 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 36 3 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 30 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 30 5 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 27 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 27 7 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 27 8 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 24 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 23 10 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 22 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 20 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 13 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 15 14 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 14 16 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 11 18 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 20 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 21 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 22 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 9 23 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 9 24 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 26 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 8 27 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 7 28 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 29 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 7 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 31 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 7 32 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 33 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 34 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 6 35 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 37 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 38 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 40 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 4 41 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 42 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 4 43 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 44 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 4 45 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 46 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 3 48 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 3 49 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 3 50 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 3 51 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 52 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 53 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1 55 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 1 57 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1 58 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1 59 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 pts 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 23 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 5 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 20 6 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 19 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 19 8 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16 9 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 14 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 13 11 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 12 12 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 10 14 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 10 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 10 16 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 17 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 8 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 20 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 8 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 23 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 6 24 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 5 25 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 5 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 4 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 4 28 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 4 29 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4 30 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 31 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 3 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 3 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 35 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 2 36 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 2 37 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 2 38 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 39 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 27:45:22 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:24 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:16 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:09:03 5 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:09 6 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:09 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:20 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:55 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:00 10 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:26 11 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:27:44 12 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:27:46 13 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:32:01 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:34:01 15 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:35:55 16 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:13 17 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:43:20 18 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:45:11 19 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:46:00 20 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:46:52 21 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:46:54 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:11 23 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:52:34 24 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:54:43 25 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:55:24 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:55:45 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:57:36 28 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:55 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:57:57 30 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:01:16 31 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:02:58 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:04:46 33 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:05:13 34 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:07:13 35 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:08:38 36 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:10:13 37 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:11:17 38 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 1:12:39 39 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:12:47 40 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:12:49 41 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:17:31 42 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 1:18:18 43 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:18:56 44 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:18:59 45 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:19:46 46 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:23:45 47 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:24:07