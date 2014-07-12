Trending

Tour of Austria: Vandewalle wins time trial

Kennaugh still in yellow with one more stage to go

Image 1 of 3

Kristof Vandewalle with the stage prize

Kristof Vandewalle with the stage prize
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 3

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to the time trial victory in Austria

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to the time trial victory in Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 3 of 3

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) in the race lead in Austria with one more stage

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) in the race lead in Austria with one more stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Trek Factory Racing's Kristof Vandewalle won the 24.1km time trial on stage 7 of the Tour of Austria. The Belgian champion topped his teammate Jesse Sergent, with Manuel Quinziato (BMC) in third.

Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh held onto the overall race lead with only one more stage remaining.

Vandewalle clocked a 27:50, beating Sergent by 15 seconds, but that was only part of Trek's success. The team dominated the top 10, with Danilo Hondo in 4th, Bob Jungles in 5th, and Stijn Devolder and Riccardo Zoidl going 8th and 9th.

The win was a boost for Vandewalle who has been fighting to find his form back since the spring. After a week of hard racing he was able to pull off the time trial victory in stage seven, an indication he may have finally conquered his mysterious ailment.

"I am obviously super happy with the result," he said. "I was feeling good all week, and felt like I was back to my level after struggling with weakness. It has been frustrating to not know why, and we have been examining my blood levels for some time. But this whole week I have been progressing to the point that if I had not made it onto the podium today I would have been really disappointed.

"The last two years I was third, then second last year behind Fabian [Cancellara], so I was really hoping to win. It was a TT that suited me well: pancake flat, straight lines, and the only factor the wind. It was just a matter of going full on. I did not have the best feeling during the TT, but I think that was just the wrong impression if you look at the times. I don’t know, maybe I was just a bit confused over my feelings, but in the end it’s the result that counts. Overall, I am very happy with this week."

Kennaugh finished 1:23 down on the stage winner, but holds a healthy 1:03 lead on Javier Moreno (Movistar), with Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) in third at 1:42, but Team Sky directeur sportif Dan Frost is not taking anything for granted until the final stage is over on Sunday.

"At the moment it looks good. The team have a great spirit, Pete is in great form and today he did a really good performance. He had to deal with a lot of wind out on course. A few time he had to grab onto the handlebars because of the gusts, but he did what he had to do against his opponents. He even extended his lead by a second.

"The guys have supported Pete since the first stage. Tomorrow we need to focus and we'll do that until the last lap has finished in Vienna."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:27:50
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
3Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:00:44
7Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:49
8Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
9Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:58
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:00
11Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:10
12Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:11
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:13
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:15
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
16Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:18
17Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
18Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
19Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:01:24
21Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:01:24
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
23Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:01:25
24Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
25Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:31
26Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife0:01:33
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
28Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:37
29Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:38
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:01:38
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:38
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:01:41
33Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:01:47
34Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:47
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:01:53
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:53
37Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:53
38Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team0:01:53
39Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:01:55
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:57
41Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:57
42Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:01
43Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:02:02
44Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:02
45Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:03
46Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:02:04
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:05
48Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:02:05
49Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:02:06
50Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:02:07
51Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:08
52Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:10
53Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:02:15
54Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:16
55Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:17
56Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:18
57Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:20
58Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:02:22
59Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:02:23
60Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:24
61George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:25
62Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:02:28
63Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:02:29
64Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp0:02:30
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:30
66Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:02:30
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
68Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:02:38
69Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:41
70Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:44
71Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:51
72Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:02:52
73Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:02:55
74Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:02:55
75Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:02:56
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:02:56
77Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:57
78Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:57
79Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:58
80Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:58
81Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:05
82Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:03:07
83Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:03:09
84Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:03:10
85Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:11
86Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:13
87Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:03:16
88Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:03:18
89Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:03:20
90Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:25
91Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:26
92Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:03:27
93David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:28
94Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:03:33
95Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:03:37
96Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:37
97Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:03:43
98Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg0:03:45
99Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:03:46
100Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:03:48
101Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:52
102Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:53
103Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:03:55
104Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:03:55
105Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:59
106Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
107Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:09
108Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:04:10
109Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:12
110Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:13
111Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:04:14
112Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:04:14
113Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:04:17
114Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:04:24
115Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC0:04:27
116Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:04:42
117Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:46
118Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:57
119Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:05:08
120Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:05:11
121Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:05:19
122Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:05:20
123Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:06:07
124Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:06:46
125Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:08:28
DNSStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing15pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing12
3Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
4Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing8
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky6
7Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
8Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
9Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing3
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing1:24:24
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
3BMC Racing Team0:02:21
4Astana Pro Team0:03:10
5Garmin Sharp0:03:21
6Team Sky0:03:25
7Movistar Team0:03:39
8Team Katusha0:04:02
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:07
10Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:37
11Team Vorarlberg0:05:06
12RC Gourmetfein Wels
13Cannondale0:05:14
14Tirol Cycling Team0:05:34
15Bardiani-CSF0:05:44
16Amplatz - BMC0:06:36
17Lotto Belisol0:07:04
18WSA-Greenlife0:07:23
19Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:07:31

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky27:42:32
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:01:03
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:42
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:02:50
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:52
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:03
7Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:07
8Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:03:47
9Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:04:14
10Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:15
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:18
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05:27
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:04
14Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:06:37
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:07:03
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:07:06
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:11:53
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:33
19Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:37
20Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:14:24
21Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:59
22Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15:59
23David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:59
24Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:19:03
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:19:58
26Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:21
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:10
28Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26:43
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:28:33
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:45
31Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:28:50
32Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:16
33Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:37
34Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:30:34
35Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:30:35
36Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:30:36
37Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:32:23
38Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:33:01
39Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:37
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:33:52
41Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:34:08
42George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:34:51
43Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:52
44Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife0:34:59
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:46
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:36:51
47Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:34
48Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp0:38:09
49Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:38:45
50Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:14
51Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:03
52Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:57
53Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:46:10
54Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:48:01
55Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:48:22
56Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:48:35
57Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:48:50
58Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:49:42
59Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:49:44
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:50:09
61Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:50:52
62Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:52:11
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:54:11
64Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team0:54:22
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:55:01
66Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:55:24
67Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:55:36
68Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:57:33
69Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:57:59
70Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58:04
71Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:58:14
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:58:35
73Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale1:00:26
74Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:45
75Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:00:47
76Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:04:06
77Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:04:30
78Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:05:48
79Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:06:22
80Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC1:07:14
81Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:07:36
82Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:08:03
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:08:55
84Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg1:09:18
85Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:09:46
86Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:10:03
87Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:10:11
88Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10:36
89Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1:11:21
90Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11:28
91Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team1:12:17
92Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:13:03
93Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:13:34
94Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:14:07
95Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:14:41
96Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:14:52
97Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC1:15:29
98Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:15:37
99Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:15:39
100Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha1:15:55
101Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:16:25
102Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1:17:19
103Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC1:17:29
104Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:18:25
105Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:19:09
106Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC1:19:22
107Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:19:50
108Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:20:21
109Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale1:21:08
110Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team1:21:18
111Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:21:46
112Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:21:49
113Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:22:36
114Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:22:41
115Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:23:37
116Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC1:24:47
117Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1:25:51
118Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:26:35
119Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:26:57
120Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:27:46
121Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:28:40
122Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:31:33
123Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:32:15
124Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1:34:10
125Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:35:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky42pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale36
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale30
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team30
5Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team27
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing27
7Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo27
8Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team24
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels23
10Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits22
11Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha20
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
13Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo15
14Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing15
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing14
16Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp12
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp11
18Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
20Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
21Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
22Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky9
23Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9
24Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
26Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing8
27Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels7
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
29Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels7
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
31Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo7
32Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
33Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team6
34Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert6
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
36Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
37Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
38Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
40Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp4
41Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
42Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo4
43Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
44Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team4
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
46Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo3
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC3
49Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
50Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC3
51Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
52Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
53Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1
55Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
56Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale1
57Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1
58Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1
59Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha37pts
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team23
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky22
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
5Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team20
6Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team19
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing19
8Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits16
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert14
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale13
11Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo12
12Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team12
13Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale10
14Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team10
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo10
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha8
17Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo8
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
20Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team8
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team6
23Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
24Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife5
25Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale5
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels4
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing4
28Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo4
29Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4
30Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
31David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team3
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky2
36Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg2
37Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife2
38Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
39Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels27:45:22
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:24
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:16
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:09:03
5Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:09
6David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:09
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:20
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:55
9Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:26:00
10Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:26
11Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:27:44
12Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:27:46
13George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:32:01
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:34:01
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:35:55
16Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:13
17Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:43:20
18Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:45:11
19Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:46:00
20Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:46:52
21Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:46:54
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:52:11
23Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:52:34
24Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:54:43
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:55:24
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:55:45
27Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:57:36
28Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:55
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:57:57
30Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:01:16
31Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:02:58
32Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:04:46
33Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:05:13
34Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:07:13
35Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08:38
36Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:10:13
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:11:17
38Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC1:12:39
39Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:12:47
40Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:12:49
41Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:17:31
42Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale1:18:18
43Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:18:56
44Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:18:59
45Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:19:46
46Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:23:45
47Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:24:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team83:13:39
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:50
3RC Gourmetfein Wels0:07:17
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:39
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:21
6Team Sky0:23:45
7Trek Factory Racing0:31:09
8BMC Racing Team0:36:44
9Cannondale0:47:32
10Astana Pro Team0:49:44
11Team Katusha0:54:05
12Garmin Sharp1:00:47
13Tirol Cycling Team1:12:50
14Bardiani-CSF2:01:17
15Team Vorarlberg2:07:14
16Lotto Belisol2:12:23
17Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer2:19:48
18Amplatz - BMC2:21:07
19WSA-Greenlife2:40:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews