Luke and Jake Keough, and Hilton Clarke on the podium in East Troy (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Celebrations for UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Jake Keough in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

In the 90-minute Pro Men’s contest of 110 starters, the rain held off while the prime money continued to flow freely as Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator-Carbon Repair) took home the first of two $500 primes.

The pace was up-tempo early on with the field strung out but with 17 laps to go, Tommy Nankervis (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Cody O’Reilly (Predator) decided it wasn’t quite fast enough as they broke away to quickly form a 12-second gap. The gap held as the field grew restless with UnitedHealthcare forming their 6-man train at the front of the field with a baker’s dozen remaining.

To add drama to an already interesting story, announced with nine to go was another $500 field prime, which Christian Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) was quick to grab. The momentum continued as the Nankervis-O’Reilly gap dwindled to nine seconds with six remaining. UHC already in position, Predator followed suit although it was UHC who ultimately shut it down with five to go. The 2-man break absorbed, and the field back together with UHC all over the front, it came down to the final all-out sprint.

In the end, it was once again UHC 1-2-3, this time Jake Keough, Luke Keough, and Hilton Clarke landing on the top, second, and third steps of the podium. Jake Keough went home in the yellow Overall leader’s jersey. Tour of America’s Dairyland continues Saturday for a weekend of NCC racing at the Giro d’ Grafton presented by Aurora Healthcare and Port Washington State Bank, a venue historically busting at the barricades with six deep and outrageous neighborhood bashes on the backside of the course.

