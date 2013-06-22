Keough brothers lead UnitedHealthcare sweep in East Troy
Second win in a row for Jake Keough
In the 90-minute Pro Men’s contest of 110 starters, the rain held off while the prime money continued to flow freely as Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator-Carbon Repair) took home the first of two $500 primes.
The pace was up-tempo early on with the field strung out but with 17 laps to go, Tommy Nankervis (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Cody O’Reilly (Predator) decided it wasn’t quite fast enough as they broke away to quickly form a 12-second gap. The gap held as the field grew restless with UnitedHealthcare forming their 6-man train at the front of the field with a baker’s dozen remaining.
To add drama to an already interesting story, announced with nine to go was another $500 field prime, which Christian Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) was quick to grab. The momentum continued as the Nankervis-O’Reilly gap dwindled to nine seconds with six remaining. UHC already in position, Predator followed suit although it was UHC who ultimately shut it down with five to go. The 2-man break absorbed, and the field back together with UHC all over the front, it came down to the final all-out sprint.
In the end, it was once again UHC 1-2-3, this time Jake Keough, Luke Keough, and Hilton Clarke landing on the top, second, and third steps of the podium. Jake Keough went home in the yellow Overall leader’s jersey. Tour of America’s Dairyland continues Saturday for a weekend of NCC racing at the Giro d’ Grafton presented by Aurora Healthcare and Port Washington State Bank, a venue historically busting at the barricades with six deep and outrageous neighborhood bashes on the backside of the course.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Keough (Team United Healthcare)
|2
|Luke Keough (Team United Healthcare)
|3
|Hilton Clarke (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P)
|4
|Ricardo Escuela
|5
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|6
|Jeyson Camilo Ulloa
|7
|Nicolai Broechner (Bissell ABG Giant)
|8
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|9
|Alexander Ray (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|10
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|11
|Daniel Holt (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P)
|12
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling)
|13
|Aurelien Passeron
|14
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/ Guttenplan)
|15
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|16
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|17
|Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)
|18
|Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|19
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|20
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|21
|Timothy Rugg (Stress Velo)
|22
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|23
|Benjamin Renkema (Global Bikes Racing / Specialized)
|24
|Zack Allison (ThinkFinance Racing)
|25
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|26
|John Tomlinson (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|27
|Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.c)
|28
|Sergio Hernandez (Tem Predator)
|29
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|30
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|31
|Jos LeRoux
|32
|Karl Menzies (Team United Healthcare)
|33
|Tyler Coplea
|34
|Colton Jarisch (ThinkFinance Racing)
|35
|Alexey Shmidt (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P)
|36
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|37
|Sam Sautelle
|38
|Mac Brennan
|39
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.c)
|40
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|41
|Lee Muse (Bike Religion/ ShoAir)
|42
|Alexander Meyer (DS corp)
|43
|Andrew Dahlheim
|44
|Michael Chauner
|45
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.c)
|46
|Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|47
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|48
|John Puffer (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|49
|Jose Aguirre (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|50
|Matt Shriver
|51
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|52
|John Grant (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|53
|Nicholas Ramirez (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|54
|Robert White
|55
|Blake Anton
|56
|Marvin Guzman
|57
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|58
|Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
|59
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|60
|Bradley White (Team United Healthcare)
|61
|Garrett Olsen (BATTLEY DUCATI p/b Spokes Etc.)
|62
|John Bergmann
|63
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|64
|Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)
|65
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|66
|Cory Williams (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|67
|William Rekemeyer (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|68
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|69
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|70
|Gevan Samuel
|71
|Seth Eckert
|72
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|73
|Gerd DeKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|74
|Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
|75
|Miles LaMon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|76
|Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
|77
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|78
|Diego Garavito
|79
|Hector Fabian Aguilar Figueira
|80
|Andrew Mackay
|81
|Cesar Marte
|82
|Tommy Nankervis
|83
|Yusuke Higuma (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|84
|Zack Noonan
|85
|Andrew Bosco (Cycles Veloce)
|86
|Adam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|87
|Zachary Felpel
|88
|Benjamin Fogle (Stress Velo)
|89
|Kevin Gottlieb (Stress Velo)
|90
|Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
|91
|Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.c)
|92
|Samuel (Hunter) Grove (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|93
|Diego Sandoval (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|94
|Justin Williams (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|95
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin')
|96
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin')
|97
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|98
|John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Kha)
|99
|Jordan Heimer
|100
|Chris Williams
|101
|Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|102
|Nathaniel Beams (ThinkFinance Racing)
|103
|Caleb Fuchs (ThinkFinance Racing)
|104
|Matt Green (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|105
|Zach Bergh (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|106
|Brian Rach (LAPT CC)
|107
|James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|108
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|109
|David McCook (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|110
|Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
|111
|David Paquette (Team WISC)
|112
|Ross White (Team WI)
