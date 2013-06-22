Trending

Keough brothers lead UnitedHealthcare sweep in East Troy

Second win in a row for Jake Keough

Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 6 of 8

Luke and Jake Keough, and Hilton Clarke on the podium in East Troy

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 7 of 8

Celebrations for UnitedHealthcare

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 8 of 8

Jake Keough in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

In the 90-minute Pro Men’s contest of 110 starters, the rain held off while the prime money continued to flow freely as Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator-Carbon Repair) took home the first of two $500 primes.

The pace was up-tempo early on with the field strung out but with 17 laps to go, Tommy Nankervis (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Cody O’Reilly (Predator) decided it wasn’t quite fast enough as they broke away to quickly form a 12-second gap. The gap held as the field grew restless with UnitedHealthcare forming their 6-man train at the front of the field with a baker’s dozen remaining.

To add drama to an already interesting story, announced with nine to go was another $500 field prime, which Christian Kriek (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) was quick to grab. The momentum continued as the Nankervis-O’Reilly gap dwindled to nine seconds with six remaining. UHC already in position, Predator followed suit although it was UHC who ultimately shut it down with five to go. The 2-man break absorbed, and the field back together with UHC all over the front, it came down to the final all-out sprint.

In the end, it was once again UHC 1-2-3, this time Jake Keough, Luke Keough, and Hilton Clarke landing on the top, second, and third steps of the podium. Jake Keough went home in the yellow Overall leader’s jersey. Tour of America’s Dairyland continues Saturday for a weekend of NCC racing at the Giro d’ Grafton presented by Aurora Healthcare and Port Washington State Bank, a venue historically busting at the barricades with six deep and outrageous neighborhood bashes on the backside of the course.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Keough (Team United Healthcare)
2Luke Keough (Team United Healthcare)
3Hilton Clarke (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P)
4Ricardo Escuela
5Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
6Jeyson Camilo Ulloa
7Nicolai Broechner (Bissell ABG Giant)
8Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)
9Alexander Ray (ISCorp Cycling Team)
10Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
11Daniel Holt (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P)
12Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling)
13Aurelien Passeron
14David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/ Guttenplan)
15Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
16Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
17Chad Hartley (RACC pb GG)
18Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
19Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
20Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
21Timothy Rugg (Stress Velo)
22Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
23Benjamin Renkema (Global Bikes Racing / Specialized)
24Zack Allison (ThinkFinance Racing)
25Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
26John Tomlinson (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
27Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.c)
28Sergio Hernandez (Tem Predator)
29Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
30Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
31Jos LeRoux
32Karl Menzies (Team United Healthcare)
33Tyler Coplea
34Colton Jarisch (ThinkFinance Racing)
35Alexey Shmidt (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P)
36Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
37Sam Sautelle
38Mac Brennan
39Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.c)
40Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
41Lee Muse (Bike Religion/ ShoAir)
42Alexander Meyer (DS corp)
43Andrew Dahlheim
44Michael Chauner
45Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.c)
46Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
47Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
48John Puffer (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
49Jose Aguirre (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
50Matt Shriver
51Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
52John Grant (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
53Nicholas Ramirez (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
54Robert White
55Blake Anton
56Marvin Guzman
57Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
58Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
59Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
60Bradley White (Team United Healthcare)
61Garrett Olsen (BATTLEY DUCATI p/b Spokes Etc.)
62John Bergmann
63Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly Cycling)
64Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)
65Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
66Cory Williams (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
67William Rekemeyer (ISCorp Cycling Team)
68Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
69Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
70Gevan Samuel
71Seth Eckert
72Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
73Gerd DeKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
74Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
75Miles LaMon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
76Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
77Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
78Diego Garavito
79Hector Fabian Aguilar Figueira
80Andrew Mackay
81Cesar Marte
82Tommy Nankervis
83Yusuke Higuma (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
84Zack Noonan
85Andrew Bosco (Cycles Veloce)
86Adam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
87Zachary Felpel
88Benjamin Fogle (Stress Velo)
89Kevin Gottlieb (Stress Velo)
90Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
91Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.c)
92Samuel (Hunter) Grove (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
93Diego Sandoval (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
94Justin Williams (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
95Taylor Clements (Get Crackin')
96Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin')
97Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
98John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Kha)
99Jordan Heimer
100Chris Williams
101Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
102Nathaniel Beams (ThinkFinance Racing)
103Caleb Fuchs (ThinkFinance Racing)
104Matt Green (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
105Zach Bergh (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
106Brian Rach (LAPT CC)
107James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
108Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
109David McCook (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
110Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin)
111David Paquette (Team WISC)
112Ross White (Team WI)

 

