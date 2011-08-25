Trending

Sergent leads RadioShack 1-2 in time trial

Kwiatkowski, Peraud on podium as Kiwi takes race lead

Neo-pro Jesse Sergent put on an impressive display of his budding talent with a commanding victory in the time trial of the Tour de Poitou Charentes. The RadioShack man beat teammate Michal Kwiatkowski by 18 seconds, with former French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) in third.

The morning's race leader, Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ), lost 3:47 over the 20.5km course and will no longer feature at the top of the overall classification.

That honour passed to Sergent, who now tops the overall standings which nearly mirror the order of the stage 4 results.

"It was a pretty hard TT," said Sergent. "It was harder than I thought after seeing it on reco. It was up and down constantly. The climbs always took you out of your rhythm but I received such good direction from Demol and I had really good legs today."

The win wasn't the first success as a professional for the young Kiwi. He already claimed a time trial and overall classification in the Three-Days of West-Flanders as well as the time trial at the Eneco Tour.

"It's a tough finish tomorrow with a climb we have to do three times, but we have a strong team here. Our TT result shows that. I think we are ready to take what comes." Sergent concluded.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:25:10
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:18
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:37
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
6Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:40
7Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:48
8Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:49
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
10Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
11Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:54
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
15Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
16Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
17Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:00
18Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:01
19Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:03
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:09
21Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:12
23Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:15
25Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
27Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:21
29Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:01:25
30Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:27
31Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
32Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
34Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:30
35Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:34
36Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
37Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:38
38Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
39Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
40Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
41William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:41
42Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:42
43José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
44Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:44
45Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack0:01:46
46Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet0:01:49
47David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:50
48Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:52
49Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
50Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:58
51Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:59
52Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
53Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:02
54Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:03
55Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
56Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:06
57Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
58Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:08
59Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:10
60Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:11
61Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:12
62Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
62Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
64Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:14
65Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:02:18
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
67Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:19
68Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
69Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:21
70Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:22
71Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
72Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:25
73Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:30
74Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:33
76Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:35
78Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:36
79Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
80Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:37
81Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:38
82Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
83Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:39
84Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:41
85Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
86Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:42
87Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:02:45
88Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
89Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:48
90Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
91Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:49
92Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:50
92Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:53
95Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:54
96Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:55
98Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
99Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
100Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:57
101Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:58
102Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:59
103Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:01
104Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:03
105John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
106Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
107Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:07
108Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:08
109Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:03:10
110Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:03:12
111Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:03:13
112Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:14
113Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:15
114Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:03:16
115Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:17
116Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
117Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
118Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:03:18
119Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:21
120Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:23
121Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:24
122Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:25
123Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:34
124Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:35
125Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
126Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
127Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:03:39
128Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:42
129Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:45
130Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:03:47
131Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
132Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:49
133Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:54
134William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:55
135Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:58
136Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:05
137Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:09
138Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:24
139Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:48
HDDenis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSRomain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack10pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack9
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling7
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack5
7Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
8Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek3
9Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
10Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack1:16:25
2AG2R La mondiale0:01:16
3Saur-Sojasun0:01:53
4Sky Procycling0:02:00
5Movistar Team0:02:13
6Team Leopard-Trek0:02:22
7Team Europcar0:02:43
8Rabobank - Continental Team0:02:44
9FDJ0:03:35
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:11
11Katusha Team0:04:18
12Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia0:04:22
13Big Mat - Auber 930:04:38
14Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne0:04:51
15Bretagne - Schuller0:04:59
16Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:37
17Wallonie-Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole0:05:44
18Landbouwkrediet0:06:39

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack11:11:19
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack0:00:18
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:37
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
6Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:40
7Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
9Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:48
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:54
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
13Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:59
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:01
17Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:03
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:09
19Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:11
21Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
23Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:01:15
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
25Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:21
27Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:27
28Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
30Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:30
31Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:34
32Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
33Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:38
34Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
35Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
36Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
37Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:42
38José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
39Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:44
40Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
41Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack0:01:46
42David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:50
43Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:01:51
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:01:52
45Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:53
46Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
47Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:58
48Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:03
49Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
50Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:06
51Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
52Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:11
53Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:12
54Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
55Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
56Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:14
57Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:16
58Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:02:17
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:02:18
60Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:19
61Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
62Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:21
63Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:22
64Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
65Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:29
66Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:30
67Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:32
68Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:33
69Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:34
70Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:35
71Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:36
72Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:38
73Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:39
74Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:41
75Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:45
76Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:47
77Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:48
78Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:49
79Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:50
80Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:53
81Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:54
82Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:55
84Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
85Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:58
86William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
87Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:59
88Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:00
89Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:01
90Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:03
91Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:06
92Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
93Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:03:07
94Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:03:10
95Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:03:16
96Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:17
97Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:03:18
98Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
99Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:25
100Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:27
101Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:03:30
102Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
103Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:34
104John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
105Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:38
106Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:42
107Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:45
108Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:47
109Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:54
110Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:58
111Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:05
112Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:06
113Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:08
114Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
115Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:13
116Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:39
117Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:04:46
118William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:47
119Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:04:59
120Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet0:05:10
121Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:05:16
122Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:44
123Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:06:51
124Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:39
125Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:45
126Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:07:53
127Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:08:17
128Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:08:42
129Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:09:17
130Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:09:20
131Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:10:27
132Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:11:35
133Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:12:06
134Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:12:12
135Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:37
136Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:44
137Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:13:33
138Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:48
139Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:14:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ45pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team38
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ35
4Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar34
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling31
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek30
8Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun24
9Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9322
10Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack17
12Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack16
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
14Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar12
15Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
16Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team12
17Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack10
18Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team10
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team8
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
21Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling7
23Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team7
24Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
25Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
26Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
28Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack5
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team5
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ4
31Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
32Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
33Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
34Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team4
35Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek3
36Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
37Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
39Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2
40Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
41Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
42Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
43Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
44Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1
45Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1
46Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
47Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team16pts
2Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team12
3Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
4Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack6
6Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
7Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4
8Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2

 

