Sergent leads RadioShack 1-2 in time trial
Kwiatkowski, Peraud on podium as Kiwi takes race lead
Neo-pro Jesse Sergent put on an impressive display of his budding talent with a commanding victory in the time trial of the Tour de Poitou Charentes. The RadioShack man beat teammate Michal Kwiatkowski by 18 seconds, with former French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) in third.
The morning's race leader, Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ), lost 3:47 over the 20.5km course and will no longer feature at the top of the overall classification.
That honour passed to Sergent, who now tops the overall standings which nearly mirror the order of the stage 4 results.
"It was a pretty hard TT," said Sergent. "It was harder than I thought after seeing it on reco. It was up and down constantly. The climbs always took you out of your rhythm but I received such good direction from Demol and I had really good legs today."
The win wasn't the first success as a professional for the young Kiwi. He already claimed a time trial and overall classification in the Three-Days of West-Flanders as well as the time trial at the Eneco Tour.
"It's a tough finish tomorrow with a climb we have to do three times, but we have a strong team here. Our TT result shows that. I think we are ready to take what comes." Sergent concluded.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:25:10
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:18
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|6
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:40
|7
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:48
|8
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:49
|9
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|10
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|11
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|15
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|17
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|18
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:01
|19
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:09
|21
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:12
|23
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|25
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|27
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:20
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:21
|29
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:01:25
|30
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|31
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|32
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|34
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|35
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:34
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|37
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:38
|38
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|39
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|40
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|41
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:41
|42
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|43
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|44
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:44
|45
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:46
|46
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:49
|47
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:50
|48
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:52
|49
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|50
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:58
|51
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:59
|52
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:02
|54
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:03
|55
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|56
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:06
|57
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|58
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:08
|59
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:10
|60
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:11
|61
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:12
|62
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|62
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:14
|65
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:02:18
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:19
|68
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|69
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:21
|70
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:22
|71
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|72
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:25
|73
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:30
|74
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:33
|76
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:35
|78
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:36
|79
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:37
|81
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:38
|82
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|83
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:39
|84
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:41
|85
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:42
|87
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:02:45
|88
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:48
|90
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|91
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:49
|92
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:50
|92
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:53
|95
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:54
|96
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:55
|98
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|99
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:57
|101
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:58
|102
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:59
|103
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:01
|104
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|105
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|106
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|107
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:07
|108
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:08
|109
|Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:10
|110
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:03:12
|111
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:13
|112
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:14
|113
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:15
|114
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:16
|115
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:17
|116
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|117
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|118
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:18
|119
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:21
|120
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:23
|121
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:24
|122
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:25
|123
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:34
|124
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:35
|125
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|126
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|127
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:39
|128
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:42
|129
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:45
|130
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:03:47
|131
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|132
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:49
|133
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:54
|134
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:55
|135
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:58
|136
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:05
|137
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:09
|138
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:24
|139
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:48
|HD
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|9
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|5
|7
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|8
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|3
|9
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|10
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|1:16:25
|2
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:01:16
|3
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:53
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:00
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|6
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:02:22
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:02:43
|8
|Rabobank - Continental Team
|0:02:44
|9
|FDJ
|0:03:35
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:11
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:04:18
|12
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|0:04:22
|13
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:04:38
|14
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|0:04:51
|15
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:59
|16
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:37
|17
|Wallonie-Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|0:05:44
|18
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|11:11:19
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|0:00:18
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|6
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:40
|7
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|9
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:48
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:01
|17
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:09
|19
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:11
|21
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|25
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:20
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:21
|27
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:27
|28
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|30
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|31
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:34
|32
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|33
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:38
|34
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|35
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|36
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|37
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|38
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|39
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:44
|40
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|41
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:46
|42
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:50
|43
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:51
|44
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:52
|45
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:53
|46
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:58
|48
|Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:03
|49
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|50
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:06
|51
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|52
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:11
|53
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:12
|54
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|55
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:14
|57
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:16
|58
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:02:17
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:18
|60
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:19
|61
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|62
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:21
|63
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:22
|64
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|65
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:29
|66
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:30
|67
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:32
|68
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:33
|69
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:34
|70
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:35
|71
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:36
|72
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:38
|73
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:39
|74
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:41
|75
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:45
|76
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:47
|77
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:48
|78
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:49
|79
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:50
|80
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:53
|81
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:54
|82
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:55
|84
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:58
|86
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|87
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:59
|88
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:00
|89
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:01
|90
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|91
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:06
|92
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:03:07
|94
|Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:10
|95
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:16
|96
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:17
|97
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:18
|98
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|99
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:25
|100
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:27
|101
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:03:30
|102
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|103
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:34
|104
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|105
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:38
|106
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:42
|107
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:45
|108
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:47
|109
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:54
|110
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:58
|111
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:05
|112
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:06
|113
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:08
|114
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|115
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:13
|116
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:39
|117
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:04:46
|118
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:47
|119
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:04:59
|120
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:10
|121
|Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:05:16
|122
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:44
|123
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:51
|124
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:39
|125
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:45
|126
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:07:53
|127
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:08:17
|128
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:08:42
|129
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:09:17
|130
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:20
|131
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:27
|132
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:11:35
|133
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:12:06
|134
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:12:12
|135
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:37
|136
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:12:44
|137
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:13:33
|138
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:48
|139
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:14:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|45
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|35
|4
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|31
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|30
|8
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|9
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|22
|10
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|17
|12
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|16
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|14
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|15
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|16
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|17
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|18
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|21
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|23
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|24
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|25
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|26
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|28
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|5
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4
|31
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|33
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|34
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|35
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|3
|36
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|37
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|39
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|2
|40
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|41
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|42
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|43
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|44
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|45
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1
|46
|Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|47
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|4
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|6
|6
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|7
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|8
|Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
