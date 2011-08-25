Neo-pro Jesse Sergent put on an impressive display of his budding talent with a commanding victory in the time trial of the Tour de Poitou Charentes. The RadioShack man beat teammate Michal Kwiatkowski by 18 seconds, with former French time trial champion Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) in third.

The morning's race leader, Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ), lost 3:47 over the 20.5km course and will no longer feature at the top of the overall classification.

That honour passed to Sergent, who now tops the overall standings which nearly mirror the order of the stage 4 results.

"It was a pretty hard TT," said Sergent. "It was harder than I thought after seeing it on reco. It was up and down constantly. The climbs always took you out of your rhythm but I received such good direction from Demol and I had really good legs today."

The win wasn't the first success as a professional for the young Kiwi. He already claimed a time trial and overall classification in the Three-Days of West-Flanders as well as the time trial at the Eneco Tour.

"It's a tough finish tomorrow with a climb we have to do three times, but we have a strong team here. Our TT result shows that. I think we are ready to take what comes." Sergent concluded.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:25:10 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:18 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 6 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:40 7 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:48 8 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:49 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 10 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 11 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 15 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 16 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 17 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:00 18 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:01 19 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:09 21 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:12 23 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:15 25 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 27 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:21 29 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:01:25 30 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 31 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 32 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 34 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:30 35 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:34 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 37 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:38 38 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 39 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 40 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 41 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:41 42 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:42 43 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 44 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:44 45 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:01:46 46 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:49 47 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:50 48 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:52 49 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 50 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:58 51 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:59 52 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 53 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:02:02 54 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:03 55 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 56 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:06 57 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 58 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:08 59 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:10 60 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:11 61 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:12 62 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 62 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:14 65 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:02:18 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 67 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:19 68 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 69 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:21 70 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:22 71 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:23 72 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:25 73 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:30 74 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:33 76 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:35 78 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:36 79 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:37 81 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:38 82 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 83 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:39 84 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:41 85 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:42 87 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:02:45 88 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:48 90 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 91 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:49 92 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:50 92 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:53 95 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:54 96 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:55 98 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 99 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 100 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:57 101 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:58 102 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:59 103 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:01 104 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:03 105 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 106 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 107 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:07 108 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:08 109 Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:10 110 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:03:12 111 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 0:03:13 112 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:03:14 113 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:15 114 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:16 115 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:17 116 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 117 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 118 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:18 119 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:03:21 120 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:23 121 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:24 122 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:25 123 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:34 124 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:35 125 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 126 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 127 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:03:39 128 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:42 129 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:03:45 130 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:03:47 131 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 132 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:49 133 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:54 134 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:03:55 135 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:58 136 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:05 137 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:09 138 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:24 139 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:48 HD Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNS Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 10 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 9 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 5 7 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 8 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 3 9 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 10 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team RadioShack 1:16:25 2 AG2R La mondiale 0:01:16 3 Saur-Sojasun 0:01:53 4 Sky Procycling 0:02:00 5 Movistar Team 0:02:13 6 Team Leopard-Trek 0:02:22 7 Team Europcar 0:02:43 8 Rabobank - Continental Team 0:02:44 9 FDJ 0:03:35 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:11 11 Katusha Team 0:04:18 12 Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia 0:04:22 13 Big Mat - Auber 93 0:04:38 14 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 0:04:51 15 Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:59 16 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:37 17 Wallonie-Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole 0:05:44 18 Landbouwkrediet 0:06:39

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 11:11:19 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 0:00:18 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 6 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:40 7 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 9 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:48 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 13 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:59 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:01 17 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:09 19 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:11 21 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 23 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:15 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 25 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:21 27 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:27 28 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 30 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:30 31 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:34 32 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 33 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:38 34 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 35 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 36 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 37 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:42 38 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 39 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:44 40 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 41 Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:01:46 42 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:50 43 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:01:51 44 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:01:52 45 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:53 46 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:58 48 Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:03 49 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 50 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:06 51 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 52 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:11 53 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:12 54 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 55 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Rudger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:14 57 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:16 58 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:02:17 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:02:18 60 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:19 61 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 62 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:21 63 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:02:22 64 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:23 65 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:29 66 Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:30 67 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:32 68 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:33 69 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:34 70 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:35 71 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:36 72 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:38 73 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:39 74 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:41 75 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:45 76 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:47 77 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:48 78 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:49 79 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:50 80 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:53 81 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:54 82 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:55 84 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 85 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:58 86 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 87 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:59 88 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:00 89 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:01 90 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:03 91 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:06 92 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:03:07 94 Gregory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:10 95 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:16 96 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:17 97 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:18 98 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 99 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:25 100 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:27 101 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:03:30 102 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 103 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:34 104 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 105 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:38 106 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:42 107 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:03:45 108 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:47 109 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:54 110 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:58 111 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:05 112 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:06 113 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:08 114 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 115 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:13 116 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:39 117 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:04:46 118 William Valencia (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:47 119 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:04:59 120 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:10 121 Carlos Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:05:16 122 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:44 123 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:06:51 124 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:39 125 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:45 126 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:07:53 127 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:08:17 128 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:08:42 129 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:09:17 130 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:09:20 131 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 0:10:27 132 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:11:35 133 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:12:06 134 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:12:12 135 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:37 136 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:12:44 137 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:13:33 138 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:48 139 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:14:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 45 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 38 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 35 4 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 34 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 31 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 30 8 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 9 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 22 10 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 17 12 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 14 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 12 15 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 16 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 12 17 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 10 18 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 10 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 8 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 21 Florent Mallégol (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 23 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 7 24 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 25 Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 26 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 28 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 5 29 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 5 30 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4 31 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 33 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 34 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 4 35 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 3 36 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 37 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 39 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 2 40 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 41 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 42 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 43 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 44 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1 45 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1 46 Bon Johan Le (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 47 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1