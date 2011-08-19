Image 1 of 35 Vincent Jérôme (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 35 Anthony Roux (FDJ) won the sprint classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 35 Sprint classification winner Anthony Roux (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 35 Anthony Roux won the combination classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 35 Anthony Roux also was awarded most aggressive rider. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 35 Most aggressive rider Anthony Roux (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 35 Mountains classification winner Anthony Geslin (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 35 Coup de Coeur winner Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 35 Coup de Coeur winner Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 35 Coup de Coeur winner Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 35 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) on stage to receive the young rider classification jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 35 Best young rider Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 35 2011 Tour du Limousin winner Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 35 Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) wins stage 4, the Frenchman's second straight stage victory at the Tour du Limousin. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 35 Arms aloft for stage 4 winner Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 35 Stage 4 winner Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 35 Stage 4 winner Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 35 Stage 4 winner Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 35 Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun) and Sylvain Georges (Big Mat-Auber 93) attacked late in the stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 35 Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) sets the pace in the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 35 Mickaël Chérel leads Théo Vimpere, Anthony Colin and Cyril Lemoine in the early break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 35 Race leader Bjorn Leukemans' Vacansoleil-DCM squad at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 35 Race leader Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) tucked in behind his teammates. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 35 Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leads the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 35 Veranda's Willems-Accent riders assisted Vacansoleil-DCM with the pursuit of the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 35 Cyril Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole) on the attack. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 35 The peloton gets an update on the time gap to the breakaway. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 35 Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole) heads the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 35 The six-man break formed early in stage 4. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 35 Anthony Roux (FDJ) drops back for a chat at his team car. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 35 Vacansoleil-DCM defend the leader's jersey held by Bjorn Leukemans. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 35 Only Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) remain from the early break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 35 Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 35 Alexander Riabkin (Caja Rural) bridged up to Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Roux (FDJ). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 35 Bretagne - Schuller won the teams classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) closed out the Tour du Limousin with back-to-back stage wins with his sprint victory today in Limoges. Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) finished second on the day while race leader Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) rounded out the top three.

Leukemans, the winner of stage 1, led the Tour du Limousin from start to finish and secured overall victory today. The Belgian's general classification lead was never large, nine seconds was his biggest advantage to second place overall, and the ten-second time bonuses for each of Ladagnous's consecutive stage wins moved the Frenchman into second overall, just seven seconds down on Leukemans. Had Leukemans not picked up the four-second bonus for third place in the final stage the final margin would have been three seconds, but still enough for victory.

Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Schuller), the runner-up on stage 1, dropped from second to third overall and finished 13 seconds behind Leukemans overall.

Moments after the neutral section ended at the start of the 180km stage from Lacs de Haute Charente to Limoges, a seven-man break rolled up the road comprised of Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Yohann Gène (Team Europcar), Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Anthony Roux (FDJ), Cyril Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole).

Unfortunately for Gène, he would suffer two flats, one five kilometres into the stage and a second several kilometres later, which dropped the Frenchman from the break and back into the field.

Race leader Björn Leukemans and his Vacansoleil-DCM team would have to be vigilant as three, two, and one-second time bonuses were up for grabs at each of the three intermediate sprints while 10, 6 and 4-second bonuses were on tap at the finish line. The Belgian started the day with a nine-second lead over Guillou, while Ladagnous held third a further four seconds back. Fifteen more riders started the day between 14 and 30 seconds off of Leukemans' lead.

Three of the riders in the break were general classification threats, Chérel (29 seconds back), Roux (31 seconds back), and Vimpere (39 seconds back), and Roux took top honours at each intermediate sprint to chop nine seconds off his GC time.

When the escapees passed the third intermediate sprint line with 63.7km remaining their advantage over the peloton stood at 1:50, reduced from their maximum advantage of 4:25 earlier in the stage.

Whatever cooperation there was in the break soon came to a halt as riders started to attack and the break fractured. Ultimately, four riders would remain in front, Roux, Vimpere, King and Lemoine while Colin and Chérel were absorbed by the peloton.

Roux and Vimpere continued to work hard in the escape, which Lemoine found too difficult to handle with 38 kilometres remaining. King soon suffered an inopportune mechanical and he, too, was dropped shortly afterwards leaving just Roux and Vimpere in the lead.

The break's advantage had been steadily reduced, however, and with 30 kilometres to go the duo's lead was a tenuous 20 seconds.

Alexander Riabkin (Caja Rural) attacked from the peloton and bridged to Roux and Vimpere, providing a fresh set of legs to fend off the field's advance. Vimpere cracked with 23 kilometres remaining and two kilometres later Roux dropped Riabkin and set off alone.

Roux's solo stint off the front was short-lived and with 20 kilometres remaining the escapees had been absorbed.

Attacks continued to be launched on the finishing circuit, but the teams of the sprinters quickly neutralised the escapes, setting up a bunch sprint finale to conclude the Tour du Limousin.

Full Results 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 4:39:12 2 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 8 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 14 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 15 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 18 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 21 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 22 Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 23 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 24 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 25 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 26 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 28 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 29 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 30 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 31 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 33 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 34 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 35 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 38 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 39 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 41 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 42 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 43 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 44 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 46 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 48 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:16 49 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:18 51 Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:20 52 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 53 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:22 54 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:35 55 Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:37 56 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 57 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:41 58 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:43 59 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:44 60 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47 61 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:00 62 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:13 63 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:01:30 64 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 65 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:32 66 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 67 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:01:35 68 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:38 69 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:07 70 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:34 71 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 72 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:19 73 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:59 74 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 75 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 76 Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 77 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 78 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 80 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:16 83 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:06:22 84 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:41 85 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:10:55 86 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 87 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM 88 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:11:24 89 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale DNF Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia

Sprint 1 - Massignac, 21.4km 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 3 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Sprint 2 - Saulgond, 73.6km 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 3 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Sprint 3 - Oradour sur Glane, 116.3km 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Genouillac (Cat. 3) 40.5km 1 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 3 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Montrol-Senard (Cat. 2) 98.1km 1 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4 3 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2

Mountain 3 - Côte du Mas-Blanc (Cat. 3) 147.9km 1 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 1

Teams 1 FDJ 13:57:36 2 Landbouwkrediet 3 Bretagne - Schuller 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Caja Rural 8 Team Europcar 9 Big Mat - Auber 93 10 Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia 11 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:16 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:22 13 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:41 14 Saur - Sojasun 0:02:13 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:54

Final general classification 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 18:21:48 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:07 3 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:13 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:18 5 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:24 6 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:25 7 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:27 10 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:30 11 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 13 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:31 14 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 15 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 17 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:33 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 19 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:34 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:35 21 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 22 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 23 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 24 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 27 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 29 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 30 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:00:43 32 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 33 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 34 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:53 36 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:55 37 Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:01:12 38 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:14 39 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:27 40 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:43 41 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:11 42 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:39 43 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:42 44 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:47 45 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:05:52 46 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:06:16 47 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:31 48 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:07:04 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:07:43 50 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:09:20 51 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:10:00 52 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:10:53 53 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:14:19 54 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:16:02 55 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:17:30 56 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:17:33 57 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:17:54 58 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:57 59 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:19:12 60 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:31 61 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:21:36 62 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:22:02 63 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:22:37 64 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:24:11 65 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:27 66 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:43 67 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:25:52 68 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:26:05 69 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:39 70 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:29:12 71 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:16 72 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:29:47 73 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:51 74 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:31:30 75 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:31:37 76 Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural 0:33:24 77 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:33:44 78 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:35:42 79 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:35:50 80 Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:38:13 81 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:38:14 82 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:38:30 83 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:39:03 84 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:39:44 85 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 86 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:46:35 87 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:46:39 88 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:48:20 89 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:07:37

Sprint classification 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 9 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 9 3 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 5 5 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 6 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 5 7 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 8 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 9 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 3 10 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2 13 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 14 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 16 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 1 17 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1 18 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 19 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1 20 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Mountains classification 1 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 36 pts 2 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 19 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 14 5 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 6 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 6 8 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 9 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 10 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 12 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 13 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 3 14 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 15 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 16 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 17 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 18 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 1 19 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 1 20 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 21 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 1 22 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM 1

Young rider classification 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 18:22:06 2 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:06 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:08 4 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:09 5 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:13 6 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:15 7 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:16 8 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:17 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 11 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:00:25 13 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:24 14 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:29 15 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:05:34 16 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:13 17 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:06:46 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:14:01 19 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:15:44 20 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:17:12 21 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:39 22 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:21:44 23 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:09 24 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:31:19 25 Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural 0:33:06 26 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:33:26 27 Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:37:55 28 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:37:56 29 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:38:45 30 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:39:26 31 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:46:17