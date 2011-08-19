Leukemans wins Tour du Limousin
Ladagnous closes out Tour with back-to-back stage victories
Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) closed out the Tour du Limousin with back-to-back stage wins with his sprint victory today in Limoges. Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) finished second on the day while race leader Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) rounded out the top three.
Leukemans, the winner of stage 1, led the Tour du Limousin from start to finish and secured overall victory today. The Belgian's general classification lead was never large, nine seconds was his biggest advantage to second place overall, and the ten-second time bonuses for each of Ladagnous's consecutive stage wins moved the Frenchman into second overall, just seven seconds down on Leukemans. Had Leukemans not picked up the four-second bonus for third place in the final stage the final margin would have been three seconds, but still enough for victory.
Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Schuller), the runner-up on stage 1, dropped from second to third overall and finished 13 seconds behind Leukemans overall.
Moments after the neutral section ended at the start of the 180km stage from Lacs de Haute Charente to Limoges, a seven-man break rolled up the road comprised of Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Yohann Gène (Team Europcar), Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Anthony Roux (FDJ), Cyril Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole).
Unfortunately for Gène, he would suffer two flats, one five kilometres into the stage and a second several kilometres later, which dropped the Frenchman from the break and back into the field.
Race leader Björn Leukemans and his Vacansoleil-DCM team would have to be vigilant as three, two, and one-second time bonuses were up for grabs at each of the three intermediate sprints while 10, 6 and 4-second bonuses were on tap at the finish line. The Belgian started the day with a nine-second lead over Guillou, while Ladagnous held third a further four seconds back. Fifteen more riders started the day between 14 and 30 seconds off of Leukemans' lead.
Three of the riders in the break were general classification threats, Chérel (29 seconds back), Roux (31 seconds back), and Vimpere (39 seconds back), and Roux took top honours at each intermediate sprint to chop nine seconds off his GC time.
When the escapees passed the third intermediate sprint line with 63.7km remaining their advantage over the peloton stood at 1:50, reduced from their maximum advantage of 4:25 earlier in the stage.
Whatever cooperation there was in the break soon came to a halt as riders started to attack and the break fractured. Ultimately, four riders would remain in front, Roux, Vimpere, King and Lemoine while Colin and Chérel were absorbed by the peloton.
Roux and Vimpere continued to work hard in the escape, which Lemoine found too difficult to handle with 38 kilometres remaining. King soon suffered an inopportune mechanical and he, too, was dropped shortly afterwards leaving just Roux and Vimpere in the lead.
The break's advantage had been steadily reduced, however, and with 30 kilometres to go the duo's lead was a tenuous 20 seconds.
Alexander Riabkin (Caja Rural) attacked from the peloton and bridged to Roux and Vimpere, providing a fresh set of legs to fend off the field's advance. Vimpere cracked with 23 kilometres remaining and two kilometres later Roux dropped Riabkin and set off alone.
Roux's solo stint off the front was short-lived and with 20 kilometres remaining the escapees had been absorbed.
Attacks continued to be launched on the finishing circuit, but the teams of the sprinters quickly neutralised the escapes, setting up a bunch sprint finale to conclude the Tour du Limousin.
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|4:39:12
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|14
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|18
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|23
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|28
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|29
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|31
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|34
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|38
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|39
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|41
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|42
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|43
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|44
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|45
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|46
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|48
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:16
|49
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:18
|51
|Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:20
|52
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|53
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:22
|54
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:35
|55
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|56
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|57
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:41
|58
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|59
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:44
|60
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47
|61
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:00
|62
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|63
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:01:30
|64
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|65
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:32
|66
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|67
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:01:35
|68
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:38
|69
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:07
|70
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:34
|71
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|72
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:19
|73
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:59
|74
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|77
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|78
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|80
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:16
|83
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:06:22
|84
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:41
|85
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:10:55
|86
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|87
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
|88
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:11:24
|89
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|DNF
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|3
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4
|3
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|1
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|FDJ
|13:57:36
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Caja Rural
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia
|11
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:16
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:22
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:41
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:13
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|18:21:48
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:07
|3
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:13
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:18
|5
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:24
|6
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:25
|7
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|10
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:30
|11
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:31
|14
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|15
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|17
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:33
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|19
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:34
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|21
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|23
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|27
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|30
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:00:43
|32
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|33
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|34
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|36
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:55
|37
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|38
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:14
|39
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:27
|40
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:43
|41
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:11
|42
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:39
|43
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:42
|44
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:47
|45
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:05:52
|46
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:06:16
|47
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:31
|48
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:07:04
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:07:43
|50
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:09:20
|51
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:10:00
|52
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:10:53
|53
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:14:19
|54
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:16:02
|55
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:30
|56
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:17:33
|57
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:17:54
|58
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:57
|59
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:12
|60
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:31
|61
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:21:36
|62
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:22:02
|63
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:37
|64
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:24:11
|65
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:27
|66
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:43
|67
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:25:52
|68
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:26:05
|69
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:39
|70
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:29:12
|71
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:16
|72
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:29:47
|73
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:51
|74
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:31:30
|75
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:31:37
|76
|Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:24
|77
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:33:44
|78
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:35:42
|79
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:35:50
|80
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:38:13
|81
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:38:14
|82
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:38:30
|83
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:39:03
|84
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:39:44
|85
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:46:35
|87
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:46:39
|88
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:48:20
|89
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:07:37
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|9
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|3
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|5
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|6
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|5
|7
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|8
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|9
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2
|13
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|14
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|16
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|17
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|18
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|19
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|20
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|36
|pts
|2
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|19
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|14
|5
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|6
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|9
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|10
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|12
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|13
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|15
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|16
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|17
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|18
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|1
|19
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|1
|20
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|21
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|1
|22
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
|1
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|18:22:06
|2
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:06
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:08
|4
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|5
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:13
|6
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|7
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:16
|8
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|11
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:00:25
|13
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:24
|14
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:29
|15
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:05:34
|16
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:13
|17
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:06:46
|18
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:14:01
|19
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:15:44
|20
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:12
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:39
|22
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:21:44
|23
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:09
|24
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:31:19
|25
|Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:06
|26
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:33:26
|27
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:37:55
|28
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:37:56
|29
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:38:45
|30
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:39:26
|31
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:46:17
|1
|Bretagne - Schuller
|55:06:53
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:16
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Caja Rural
|5
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|7
|Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:32
|8
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:44
|9
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:29
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|11
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:08:27
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:46
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:04
|14
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:22:13
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:17
