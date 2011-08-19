Trending

Leukemans wins Tour du Limousin

Ladagnous closes out Tour with back-to-back stage victories

Image 1 of 35

Vincent Jérôme (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 35

Anthony Roux (FDJ) won the sprint classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 35

Sprint classification winner Anthony Roux (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 35

Anthony Roux won the combination classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 35

Anthony Roux also was awarded most aggressive rider.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 35

Most aggressive rider Anthony Roux (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 35

Mountains classification winner Anthony Geslin (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 35

Coup de Coeur winner Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 35

Coup de Coeur winner Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 35

Coup de Coeur winner Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 35

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) on stage to receive the young rider classification jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 35

Best young rider Tony Gallopin (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 35

2011 Tour du Limousin winner Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 35

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) wins stage 4, the Frenchman's second straight stage victory at the Tour du Limousin.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 35

Arms aloft for stage 4 winner Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 35

Stage 4 winner Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) uncorks the bubbly.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 35

Stage 4 winner Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 35

Stage 4 winner Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) on the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 35

Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun) and Sylvain Georges (Big Mat-Auber 93) attacked late in the stage.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 35

Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) sets the pace in the break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 35

Mickaël Chérel leads Théo Vimpere, Anthony Colin and Cyril Lemoine in the early break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 35

Race leader Bjorn Leukemans' Vacansoleil-DCM squad at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 35

Race leader Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) tucked in behind his teammates.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 35

Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leads the break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 35

Veranda's Willems-Accent riders assisted Vacansoleil-DCM with the pursuit of the break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 35

Cyril Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole) on the attack.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 35

The peloton gets an update on the time gap to the breakaway.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 35

Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole) heads the break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 35

The six-man break formed early in stage 4.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 35

Anthony Roux (FDJ) drops back for a chat at his team car.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 35

Vacansoleil-DCM defend the leader's jersey held by Bjorn Leukemans.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 35

Only Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) remain from the early break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 35

Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 35

Alexander Riabkin (Caja Rural) bridged up to Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 35

Bretagne - Schuller won the teams classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) closed out the Tour du Limousin with back-to-back stage wins with his sprint victory today in Limoges. Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) finished second on the day while race leader Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) rounded out the top three.

Leukemans, the winner of stage 1, led the Tour du Limousin from start to finish and secured overall victory today. The Belgian's general classification lead was never large, nine seconds was his biggest advantage to second place overall, and the ten-second time bonuses for each of Ladagnous's consecutive stage wins moved the Frenchman into second overall, just seven seconds down on Leukemans. Had Leukemans not picked up the four-second bonus for third place in the final stage the final margin would have been three seconds, but still enough for victory.

Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Schuller), the runner-up on stage 1, dropped from second to third overall and finished 13 seconds behind Leukemans overall.

Moments after the neutral section ended at the start of the 180km stage from Lacs de Haute Charente to Limoges, a seven-man break rolled up the road comprised of Mickaël Chérel (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Yohann Gène (Team Europcar), Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Anthony Roux (FDJ), Cyril Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), Théo Vimpere (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole).

Unfortunately for Gène, he would suffer two flats, one five kilometres into the stage and a second several kilometres later, which dropped the Frenchman from the break and back into the field.

Race leader Björn Leukemans and his Vacansoleil-DCM team would have to be vigilant as three, two, and one-second time bonuses were up for grabs at each of the three intermediate sprints while 10, 6 and 4-second bonuses were on tap at the finish line. The Belgian started the day with a nine-second lead over Guillou, while Ladagnous held third a further four seconds back. Fifteen more riders started the day between 14 and 30 seconds off of Leukemans' lead.

Three of the riders in the break were general classification threats, Chérel (29 seconds back), Roux (31 seconds back), and Vimpere (39 seconds back), and Roux took top honours at each intermediate sprint to chop nine seconds off his GC time.

When the escapees passed the third intermediate sprint line with 63.7km remaining their advantage over the peloton stood at 1:50, reduced from their maximum advantage of 4:25 earlier in the stage.

Whatever cooperation there was in the break soon came to a halt as riders started to attack and the break fractured. Ultimately, four riders would remain in front, Roux, Vimpere, King and Lemoine while Colin and Chérel were absorbed by the peloton.

Roux and Vimpere continued to work hard in the escape, which Lemoine found too difficult to handle with 38 kilometres remaining. King soon suffered an inopportune mechanical and he, too, was dropped shortly afterwards leaving just Roux and Vimpere in the lead.

The break's advantage had been steadily reduced, however, and with 30 kilometres to go the duo's lead was a tenuous 20 seconds.

Alexander Riabkin (Caja Rural) attacked from the peloton and bridged to Roux and Vimpere, providing a fresh set of legs to fend off the field's advance. Vimpere cracked with 23 kilometres remaining and two kilometres later Roux dropped Riabkin and set off alone.

Roux's solo stint off the front was short-lived and with 20 kilometres remaining the escapees had been absorbed.

Attacks continued to be launched on the finishing circuit, but the teams of the sprinters quickly neutralised the escapes, setting up a bunch sprint finale to conclude the Tour du Limousin.

Full Results
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ4:39:12
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
5Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
7Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
8Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
14Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
15Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
18Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
21Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
22Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
23Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
24Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
26Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
28Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
29Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
30John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
31Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
33Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
34Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
35Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
37Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
38José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
39Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
41Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
42Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
43Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
44Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
46Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
47Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
48Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:16
49Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:18
51Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:20
52Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
53Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:22
54Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:35
55Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:37
56Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:41
58Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:43
59Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:44
60Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
61Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:00
62Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:13
63Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:01:30
64Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
65Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:32
66Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
67Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:01:35
68Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:38
69Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:07
70Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:34
71Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
72Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:19
73Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:59
74Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
77Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
78Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
80Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:16
83Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:06:22
84Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:41
85Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:10:55
86Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
87Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
88Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:11:24
89Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFSaid Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
DNFAndrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFBoris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAnthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLoïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJuan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia

Sprint 1 - Massignac, 21.4km
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
3Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Sprint 2 - Saulgond, 73.6km
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
3Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Sprint 3 - Oradour sur Glane, 116.3km
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Genouillac (Cat. 3) 40.5km
1Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
3Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Montrol-Senard (Cat. 2) 98.1km
1Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ4
3Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2

Mountain 3 - Côte du Mas-Blanc (Cat. 3) 147.9km
1Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2
3Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural1

Teams
1FDJ13:57:36
2Landbouwkrediet
3Bretagne - Schuller
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Caja Rural
8Team Europcar
9Big Mat - Auber 93
10Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia
11Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:16
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:41
14Saur - Sojasun0:02:13
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:54

Final general classification
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM18:21:48
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:07
3Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:13
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:18
5Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:24
6Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:25
7Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
9Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:27
10Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:30
11Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
12Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
13Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:31
14Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
15Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
17Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:33
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
19Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:34
20Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:35
21Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
23Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
24Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
25Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
27Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
30Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:00:43
32John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
33Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
34Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
35Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:53
36Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:55
37Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:12
38Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:14
39Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:27
40Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:43
41Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:11
42Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:39
43Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:42
44Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:47
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:05:52
46Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:06:16
47Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:31
48Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:07:04
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:07:43
50Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:09:20
51Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:10:00
52Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:10:53
53Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:14:19
54Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:16:02
55Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:30
56Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:17:33
57Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:17:54
58Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:57
59Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:19:12
60Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:19:31
61Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:21:36
62Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:22:02
63Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:37
64Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:24:11
65Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:24:27
66Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:43
67Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:25:52
68Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:26:05
69Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:39
70Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:29:12
71Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:16
72Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:29:47
73José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:51
74Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:31:30
75Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:31:37
76Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:24
77Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:33:44
78Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:35:42
79Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:35:50
80Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:38:13
81Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:38:14
82Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:38:30
83Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:39:03
84Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:39:44
85Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:46:35
87Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:46:39
88Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM0:48:20
89Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:07:37

Sprint classification
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ9pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ9
3Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
5Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
6Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ5
7Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
8Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
9Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ3
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2
13Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
14Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
16Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural1
17Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931
18Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
19Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931
20Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Mountains classification
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ36pts
2Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9320
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar19
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM14
5Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9312
6Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ10
7Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale6
8Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ6
9Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
10Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar4
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4
13Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale3
14Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
15Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
16Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
17Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
18Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ1
19Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM1
20Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
21Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural1
22Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM1

Young rider classification
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne18:22:06
2Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:06
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
4Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:09
5Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:13
6Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:15
7Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:16
8Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:17
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
10Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
11Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:00:25
13Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:24
14Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:29
15Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:05:34
16Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:13
17Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:06:46
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:14:01
19Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:15:44
20Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:12
21Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:39
22Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:21:44
23Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:24:09
24Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:31:19
25Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:06
26Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:33:26
27Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:37:55
28Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:37:56
29Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:38:45
30Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:39:26
31Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:46:17

Teams classification
1Bretagne - Schuller55:06:53
2FDJ0:00:16
3Ag2R La Mondiale
4Caja Rural
5Big Mat - Auber 93
6Team Europcar0:00:24
7Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia0:00:32
8Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:44
9Saur - Sojasun0:02:29
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:59
11Veranda's Willems - Accent0:08:27
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:46
13Landbouwkrediet0:19:04
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:22:13
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:17

