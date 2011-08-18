Ladagnous claims third stage
Frenchman moves up to third overall behind Leukemans
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|4:42:32
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|13
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|16
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|21
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|23
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|24
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|26
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|42
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:08
|46
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|47
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|48
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|49
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|50
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|52
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|53
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|55
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:08
|56
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|57
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|59
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|60
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|63
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|64
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|65
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:24
|66
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|68
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|69
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|70
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|71
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:18
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|74
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:38
|75
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:01
|78
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:02
|79
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:05
|80
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|81
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|83
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|85
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:09
|86
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:03:07
|87
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|88
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:53
|90
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:56
|91
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:05:42
|92
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:09
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:02
|94
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Jonothan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:31
|96
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|100
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|101
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|102
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HC
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|HC
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNS
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:42:40
|2
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:09
|3
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:14
|5
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:20
|6
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:22
|7
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|8
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|9
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:27
|11
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|15
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:29
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:30
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|28
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|30
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:38
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:39
|35
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|36
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|39
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|40
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|42
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:07
|43
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:32
|44
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|45
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:04:57
|46
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:07
|47
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:35
|48
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|49
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:43
|50
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:27
|51
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:39
|52
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:32
|53
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:09:19
|54
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:14:15
|55
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:14:23
|56
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|57
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:16:59
|58
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:26
|59
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:17:29
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:37
|61
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:21
|62
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:19:07
|63
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:27
|64
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:38
|65
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:21:29
|66
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:21:32
|67
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:22:16
|68
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:33
|69
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:32
|70
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:36
|71
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:56
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:57
|73
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:24:07
|74
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:24:23
|75
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:24:44
|76
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:59
|77
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:28:38
|78
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:28:50
|79
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:47
|80
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:29:56
|81
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:30:16
|82
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:33
|83
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:30:39
|84
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:31:19
|85
|Jonothan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:00
|86
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:33:10
|87
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:34:41
|88
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|89
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:35:05
|90
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:36
|91
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:40
|92
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:36:54
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:21
|94
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:37:48
|95
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:40:46
|96
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:40:50
|97
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:44:07
|98
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:34
|99
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:31
|100
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:56:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|36
|pts
|2
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|19
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|8
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|9
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|4
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|5
|5
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|6
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|7
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|8
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|10
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13:42:54
|2
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:06
|3
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:13
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:16
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|9
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne - Schuller
|41:09:17
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:16
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Caja Rural
|6
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|8
|Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe de Colombia
|0:00:32
|9
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:44
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|11
|Verandas Willems - Accent
|0:08:27
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:30
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:04
|14
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:21:32
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:25:55
