Trending

Ladagnous claims third stage

Frenchman moves up to third overall behind Leukemans

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ4:42:32
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
13Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
16Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
19Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
20Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
21Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
24Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
25Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
26Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
27Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
34Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
36Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
41Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
42Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
44Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
45Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:08
46John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
47Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
48Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
49Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
50Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
51Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
52Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
53Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
55Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:08
56Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
57Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
58Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
59Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
60Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
62Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
64Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
65Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:24
66Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
67Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
68Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
69Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
70Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
71Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:18
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
73Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
74Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:38
75Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
77Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:01
78Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:02
79Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:05
80Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
81Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
83Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
85Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:09
86Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:03:07
87Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:53
90Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:56
91Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:05:42
92Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:09
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:02
94Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Jonothan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:31
96Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
97Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
100Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
101Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
102Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HCJoaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
HCAitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
DNSMartin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFArnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:42:40
2Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:09
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:14
5Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:20
6Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:22
7Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:26
8Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
9Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
10Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:27
11Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
13Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
15Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:29
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
18Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:30
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
21Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
22Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
25Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
26Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
28Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
30Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
31Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
32Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:38
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:39
35Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
36Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
38Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
39John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
40Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
41Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
42Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:07
43Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:32
44Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:14
45Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:04:57
46Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:07
47Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:35
48Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
49Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:43
50Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:27
51Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:39
52Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:32
53Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:09:19
54Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:14:15
55Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:14:23
56Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:16
57Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:16:59
58Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:26
59Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:17:29
60Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:37
61Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:18:21
62Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:19:07
63Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:19:27
64Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:38
65Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:21:29
66Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:21:32
67Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:22:16
68Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:33
69Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:32
70Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:36
71Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:56
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:57
73Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:24:07
74Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:24:23
75Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:24:44
76Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:59
77Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:28:38
78Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:28:50
79José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:47
80Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:29:56
81Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:30:16
82Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:33
83Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:30:39
84Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:31:19
85Jonothan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:00
86Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:33:10
87Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:34:41
88Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:35:05
90Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:36
91Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:40
92Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:36:54
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:21
94Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:37:48
95Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:40:46
96Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:40:50
97Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:44:07
98Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:34
99Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:31
100Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:56:09

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ36pts
2Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9320
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar19
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ10
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
8Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
9Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar4
10Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ9pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
3Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
4Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ5
5Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
6Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
7Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
8Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ3
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
10Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13:42:54
2Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:06
3Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:13
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
6Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:16
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
9Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne - Schuller41:09:17
2Saur - Sojasun0:00:16
3FDJ
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5Caja Rural
6Big Mat - Auber 93
7Team Europcar0:00:24
8Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe de Colombia0:00:32
9Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:44
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
11Verandas Willems - Accent0:08:27
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:30
13Landbouwkrediet0:19:04
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:21:32
15Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:25:55

Latest on Cyclingnews