Gallopin escapes for stage victory

Leukemans remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 14

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) salutes the crowds.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 14

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) on the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 14

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) is feted on the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 14

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) will have another day in yellow.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 14

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) was vigilant on stage 2.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 14

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) salutes from the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 14

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) retained his overall lead.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 14

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) takes the win.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 14

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) is set to move to RadioShack next year.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 14

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) has been in fine form in recent weeks.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 14

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) is enjoying a strong end to his summer.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 14

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) celebrates victory on stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 14

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) pips Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) in the sprint for second.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 14

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) and Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) do battle for second.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) has won stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin, a hilly 184km parcours from St Hilaire Peyroux to Allassac contested in searing heat. The 23-year-old Frenchman attacked inside the final kilometre and held off the peloton for his second victory of the season. Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) topped Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) in the field sprint for second, six seconds later.

Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished 12th on the stage and remains atop the general classification. He leads Florian Guillou (Bregagne-Schuller) by nine seconds and Tony Gallopin by 14 seconds overall.

After a flurry of attacks in the early kilometres were brought back by the peloton a four-man escape with the right combination of riders went up the road after 36 kilometres of racing. The escape was initiated by Maxime Méderel (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Geslin (FDJ) and the pair were joined by Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) and Antoine Lavieu (Cofidis).

Soon after their escape the peloton stopped for a nature break which pushed the escapees' lead out in excess of two minutes. Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) attacked the peloton and tried to bridge across when the break's lead topped one minute, but the Frenchman was unable to make the junction and was brought back into the field.

The break's lead reached a maximum of 3:40 after approximately 54 kilometres of racing, but the Vacansoleil-DCM led peloton brought the gap back to a more manageable two-minute margin.

Ever so steadily the break's lead decreased until their advantage dropped to under one minute at 54 kilometres to go. That was the cue for Méderel to take matters into his own hands as the Frenchman attacked the break and set out alone. His three former breakaway companions were soon swept up, but Méderel pressed onwards with his attack and found himself more than two minutes ahead of the field.

Cofidis put some riders on the front of the peloton to assist Vacansoleil-DCM's chase effort and with 15 kilometres to the finish Méderel's lead was reduced to 30 seconds.

Méderel continued with his solo effort, but was no match for a motivated peloton and finally succumbed to their chase effort 10 kilometres from the finish.

An attack went clear with six kilometres to go, comprised of Gallopin, Thomas Degand (Veranda's Willems-Accent), Jeremie Galland (Saur-Sojasun), Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Schuller) and race leader Björn Leukemans, but they were brought back two kilometres from the finish.

While the sprinters remaining in the reduced peloton were setting up for the finale Gallopin went on the attack again and held on for a solo win.

Full Results
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5:00:26
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
5Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
7Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
10Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
14Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
18Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
21Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
22Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
24Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
25Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
27John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
28Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
29Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
30Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
33Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
34Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
35Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
36Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
38Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
39Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
40Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
41Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
42Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
43Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
45Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
46Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:44
47Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:12
48Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:34
49Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:03:20
50Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
51Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
52Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
53Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
56Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
57Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:04:04
58Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:09
59Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:10
60Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
61Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
62Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:06:02
64Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
67Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:07:12
69Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:14
70Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
71Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
72Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
73Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
74Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:08:30
75Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
76Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
77Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
79Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
80Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
81Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:12:50
83Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:13:19
84Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
85Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:29
86Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
87Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
88Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
89Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
90Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
91Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
92Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
93Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
94Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
95Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
96Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
97José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:38
98Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
99Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM0:16:10
100Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:20:26
101Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
102Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
103Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
104Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
106Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
107Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJuan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
DNFBram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJulien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Sprint 1 - Seilhac, 14.1km
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Sprint 2 - Uzerche, 82.2km
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
3Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Sprint 3 - Pompadour, 103.2km
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar3pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
3Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Mountain 1 - Côte du Suc au May (Cat. 1) 47.3km
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar8
3Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936
4Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
5Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Estivaux (Cat. 2) 123.5km
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Yssandon (Cat. 2) 150.1km
1Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ4
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM2

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Ussac (Cat. 3) 171.7km
1Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934pts
2Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM2
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM1

Most combative
1Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93

Teams
1Team Europcar15:01:36
2Saur - Sojasun
3FDJ
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5Caja Rural
6Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia
7Bretagne - Schuller
8Big Mat - Auber 93
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
10Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:28
11Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:14
12Landbouwkrediet0:05:04
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:08
14Veranda's Willems - Accent0:08:18
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:26

General classification after stage 2
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM9:00:08
2Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:09
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:14
4Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:20
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
6Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
7Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:26
8Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:27
9Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
11Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:29
12Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
13Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
14Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
15Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:30
16Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:31
17Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
19Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
21Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
22Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
23Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
24Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
27Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
28Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
30Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
32Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
33Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
36Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
37Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
38Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
39Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
40Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
41Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
42Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
43Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:09
44Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:50
45Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:59
46Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:34
47Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:35
48Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
49Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
50Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:27
51Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:07:39
53Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:52
54Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:55
55Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
56Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:13:44
57Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:14:15
58Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
59Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:14:54
60Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:26
61Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:17:29
62Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
63Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
64Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
65Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
66Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:18:13
67Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:19:19
68Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:20:11
69Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
70Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:21:21
71Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:21:23
72Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:21:24
73Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:22:39
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
75Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
76Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:32
77Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:36
79Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:27:26
80Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
81Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
82Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:27:57
83Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:28:38
84Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
85Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
87Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
88Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:28:42
89Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
90José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:47
91Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM0:30:19
92Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:32:03
93Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:33:02
94Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:33:31
95Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:34:35
96Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:34:41
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
98Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
99Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
101Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:35:50
102Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:00
103Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:38:26
104Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:40:38
105Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
106Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
107Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
108Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Sprint classification
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ6pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
3Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
5Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
6Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ3
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2
8Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
10Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
11Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
13Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Mountains classification
1Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ32pts
2Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9320
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM14
5Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne5
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar4
7Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4
8Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
9Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
10Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM1
12Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
13Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM1
14Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia1

Young rider classification
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne9:00:22
2Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:06
3Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:15
4Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
5Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
6Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:17
7Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
8Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
10Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
11Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
13Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
15Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
16Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:55
17Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:21
18Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:13
19Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:14:01
20Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
21Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:14:40
22Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:17:12
23Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:15
24Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
25Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
26Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:19:57
27Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:27:12
29Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
30Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:28:24
31Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:28:28
32Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:32:48
33Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:33:17
34Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:34:27
35Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
37Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:38:12
39Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:40:24

Teams classification
1Bretagne - Schuller27:01:41
2Team Europcar0:00:16
3Saur - Sojasun
4FDJ
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Big Mat - Auber 93
7Caja Rural
8Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
10Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:44
11Veranda's Willems - Accent0:08:27
12Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:14
13Landbouwkrediet0:19:04
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:21:08
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:48

