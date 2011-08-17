Gallopin escapes for stage victory
Leukemans remains in leader's jersey
Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) has won stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin, a hilly 184km parcours from St Hilaire Peyroux to Allassac contested in searing heat. The 23-year-old Frenchman attacked inside the final kilometre and held off the peloton for his second victory of the season. Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) topped Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) in the field sprint for second, six seconds later.
Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished 12th on the stage and remains atop the general classification. He leads Florian Guillou (Bregagne-Schuller) by nine seconds and Tony Gallopin by 14 seconds overall.
After a flurry of attacks in the early kilometres were brought back by the peloton a four-man escape with the right combination of riders went up the road after 36 kilometres of racing. The escape was initiated by Maxime Méderel (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Geslin (FDJ) and the pair were joined by Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) and Antoine Lavieu (Cofidis).
Soon after their escape the peloton stopped for a nature break which pushed the escapees' lead out in excess of two minutes. Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) attacked the peloton and tried to bridge across when the break's lead topped one minute, but the Frenchman was unable to make the junction and was brought back into the field.
The break's lead reached a maximum of 3:40 after approximately 54 kilometres of racing, but the Vacansoleil-DCM led peloton brought the gap back to a more manageable two-minute margin.
Ever so steadily the break's lead decreased until their advantage dropped to under one minute at 54 kilometres to go. That was the cue for Méderel to take matters into his own hands as the Frenchman attacked the break and set out alone. His three former breakaway companions were soon swept up, but Méderel pressed onwards with his attack and found himself more than two minutes ahead of the field.
Cofidis put some riders on the front of the peloton to assist Vacansoleil-DCM's chase effort and with 15 kilometres to the finish Méderel's lead was reduced to 30 seconds.
Méderel continued with his solo effort, but was no match for a motivated peloton and finally succumbed to their chase effort 10 kilometres from the finish.
An attack went clear with six kilometres to go, comprised of Gallopin, Thomas Degand (Veranda's Willems-Accent), Jeremie Galland (Saur-Sojasun), Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Schuller) and race leader Björn Leukemans, but they were brought back two kilometres from the finish.
While the sprinters remaining in the reduced peloton were setting up for the finale Gallopin went on the attack again and held on for a solo win.
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5:00:26
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|14
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|22
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|24
|Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|27
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|28
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|29
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|34
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|36
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|38
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|39
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|40
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|42
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|45
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|46
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:44
|47
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:12
|48
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:34
|49
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:03:20
|50
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|51
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|52
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
|56
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:04
|58
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:09
|59
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:10
|60
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|61
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|62
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:06:02
|64
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|65
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|66
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|67
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:07:12
|69
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:14
|70
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|72
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|73
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|74
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:08:30
|75
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|76
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|77
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|80
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|81
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:12:50
|83
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:13:19
|84
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|85
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:29
|86
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|87
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|89
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|90
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|91
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|93
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|94
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|95
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|96
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|97
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:38
|98
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|99
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:16:10
|100
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:20:26
|101
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|103
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|104
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|105
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|106
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|107
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|DNF
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|4
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|5
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|1
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|4
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|1
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|1
|1
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|Team Europcar
|15:01:36
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Caja Rural
|6
|Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia
|7
|Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:28
|11
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:14
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:04
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:08
|14
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:08:18
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:26
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|9:00:08
|2
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:09
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:14
|4
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:20
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|6
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|7
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|8
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:27
|9
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|11
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|12
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|14
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|15
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:30
|16
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|17
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|19
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|24
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|27
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|28
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|32
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|33
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|36
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|40
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|42
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|43
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:09
|44
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:50
|45
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:59
|46
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:34
|47
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:35
|48
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|49
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:27
|51
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|52
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:07:39
|53
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:52
|54
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:55
|55
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|56
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:13:44
|57
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:14:15
|58
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|59
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:14:54
|60
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:26
|61
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:17:29
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|63
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|64
|Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
|65
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:13
|67
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:19
|68
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:20:11
|69
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|70
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:21:21
|71
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:23
|72
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:21:24
|73
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:39
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|76
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:32
|77
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:36
|79
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:27:26
|80
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|82
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:27:57
|83
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:28:38
|84
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|85
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|87
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|88
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:28:42
|89
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|90
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:47
|91
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:30:19
|92
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:32:03
|93
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:33:02
|94
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:33:31
|95
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:34:35
|96
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:34:41
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|98
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|99
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|101
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:35:50
|102
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:00
|103
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:38:26
|104
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:40:38
|105
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|106
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|107
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|5
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|6
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2
|8
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|13
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|32
|pts
|2
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|14
|5
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|5
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|7
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|8
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|9
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|10
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|1
|12
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|13
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM
|1
|14
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|1
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9:00:22
|2
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:06
|3
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|4
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|5
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|7
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|11
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|13
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:55
|17
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:21
|18
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:13
|19
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:14:01
|20
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|21
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:14:40
|22
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:12
|23
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:15
|24
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|25
|Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:19:57
|27
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:27:12
|29
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|30
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:28:24
|31
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:28:28
|32
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:32:48
|33
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:33:17
|34
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:34:27
|35
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|37
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:38:12
|39
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:40:24
|1
|Bretagne - Schuller
|27:01:41
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:16
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Caja Rural
|8
|Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:44
|11
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:08:27
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:14
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:04
|14
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:21:08
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:48
