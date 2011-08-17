Image 1 of 14 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) salutes the crowds. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 14 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 14 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) is feted on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 14 Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) will have another day in yellow. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 14 Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) was vigilant on stage 2. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 14 Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 14 Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) retained his overall lead. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 14 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) takes the win. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 14 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) is set to move to RadioShack next year. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 14 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) has been in fine form in recent weeks. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 14 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) is enjoying a strong end to his summer. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 14 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) celebrates victory on stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) pips Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) in the sprint for second. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) and Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) do battle for second. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) has won stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin, a hilly 184km parcours from St Hilaire Peyroux to Allassac contested in searing heat. The 23-year-old Frenchman attacked inside the final kilometre and held off the peloton for his second victory of the season. Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) topped Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) in the field sprint for second, six seconds later.

Stage 1 winner and overnight race leader Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished 12th on the stage and remains atop the general classification. He leads Florian Guillou (Bregagne-Schuller) by nine seconds and Tony Gallopin by 14 seconds overall.

After a flurry of attacks in the early kilometres were brought back by the peloton a four-man escape with the right combination of riders went up the road after 36 kilometres of racing. The escape was initiated by Maxime Méderel (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Anthony Geslin (FDJ) and the pair were joined by Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) and Antoine Lavieu (Cofidis).

Soon after their escape the peloton stopped for a nature break which pushed the escapees' lead out in excess of two minutes. Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) attacked the peloton and tried to bridge across when the break's lead topped one minute, but the Frenchman was unable to make the junction and was brought back into the field.

The break's lead reached a maximum of 3:40 after approximately 54 kilometres of racing, but the Vacansoleil-DCM led peloton brought the gap back to a more manageable two-minute margin.

Ever so steadily the break's lead decreased until their advantage dropped to under one minute at 54 kilometres to go. That was the cue for Méderel to take matters into his own hands as the Frenchman attacked the break and set out alone. His three former breakaway companions were soon swept up, but Méderel pressed onwards with his attack and found himself more than two minutes ahead of the field.

Cofidis put some riders on the front of the peloton to assist Vacansoleil-DCM's chase effort and with 15 kilometres to the finish Méderel's lead was reduced to 30 seconds.

Méderel continued with his solo effort, but was no match for a motivated peloton and finally succumbed to their chase effort 10 kilometres from the finish.

An attack went clear with six kilometres to go, comprised of Gallopin, Thomas Degand (Veranda's Willems-Accent), Jeremie Galland (Saur-Sojasun), Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Schuller) and race leader Björn Leukemans, but they were brought back two kilometres from the finish.

While the sprinters remaining in the reduced peloton were setting up for the finale Gallopin went on the attack again and held on for a solo win.

Full Results 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5:00:26 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 3 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 14 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 18 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 21 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 22 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 24 Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 25 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 26 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 27 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 28 Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 29 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 33 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 34 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 35 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 36 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 37 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 38 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 39 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 40 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 41 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 42 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 43 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 45 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 46 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:44 47 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:12 48 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:34 49 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:03:20 50 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 51 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 52 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural 56 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:04:04 58 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:09 59 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:10 60 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 61 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 62 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 63 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:06:02 64 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 65 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 66 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 67 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:07:12 69 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:14 70 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 72 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 73 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 74 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:08:30 75 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 76 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 77 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 78 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 80 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 81 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:12:50 83 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:13:19 84 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 85 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:29 86 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 87 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 88 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 89 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 90 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 91 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 92 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 93 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 94 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 95 Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 96 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 97 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:38 98 Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 99 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:16:10 100 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:20:26 101 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 103 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 104 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 106 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 107 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 108 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia DNF Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Sprint 1 - Seilhac, 14.1km 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Sprint 2 - Uzerche, 82.2km 1 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 3 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Sprint 3 - Pompadour, 103.2km 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Suc au May (Cat. 1) 47.3km 1 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 8 3 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 4 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 5 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Estivaux (Cat. 2) 123.5km 1 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Yssandon (Cat. 2) 150.1km 1 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 4 3 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 2

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Ussac (Cat. 3) 171.7km 1 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 pts 2 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 1

Most combative 1 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93

Teams 1 Team Europcar 15:01:36 2 Saur - Sojasun 3 FDJ 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 Caja Rural 6 Colombia Es Pasion-Cafe De Colombia 7 Bretagne - Schuller 8 Big Mat - Auber 93 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 10 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:28 11 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:14 12 Landbouwkrediet 0:05:04 13 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:08 14 Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:08:18 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:26

General classification after stage 2 1 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 9:00:08 2 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:09 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:14 4 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:20 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 6 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 7 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:26 8 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:27 9 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28 11 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:29 12 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 14 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 15 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:30 16 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:31 17 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 19 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 21 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 22 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 24 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 25 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 27 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 28 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 31 Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 32 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 33 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 36 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 37 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 39 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 40 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 41 Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 42 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 43 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:01:09 44 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:50 45 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:59 46 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:34 47 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:35 48 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 49 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:27 51 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 52 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:07:39 53 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:52 54 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:55 55 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 56 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:13:44 57 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:14:15 58 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 59 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:14:54 60 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:17:26 61 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:17:29 62 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 63 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 64 Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural 65 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 66 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:18:13 67 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:19 68 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:20:11 69 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 70 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:21:21 71 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:21:23 72 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:21:24 73 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:22:39 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 76 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:32 77 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:23:36 79 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:27:26 80 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 82 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:27:57 83 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:28:38 84 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 85 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 86 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 87 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 88 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:28:42 89 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 90 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:47 91 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:30:19 92 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:32:03 93 Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:33:02 94 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:33:31 95 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:34:35 96 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:34:41 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 98 Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 99 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 100 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 101 Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:35:50 102 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:00 103 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:38:26 104 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:40:38 105 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 106 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 107 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Sprint classification 1 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 6 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 5 3 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 5 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 6 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 3 7 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2 8 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 10 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 11 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 13 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Mountains classification 1 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 32 pts 2 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 14 5 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 5 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 7 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 8 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 9 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 10 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 1 12 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 13 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM 1 14 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 1

Young rider classification 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9:00:22 2 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:06 3 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:15 4 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 5 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:17 7 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 8 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 11 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Ruben Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 13 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 15 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 16 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:55 17 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:21 18 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:13 19 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:14:01 20 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 21 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:14:40 22 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:17:12 23 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:15 24 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Jonathan Perdiguero (Spa) Caja Rural 26 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 0:19:57 27 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:27:12 29 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 30 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:28:24 31 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:28:28 32 Jaco Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:32:48 33 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:33:17 34 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:34:27 35 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 36 Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 37 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 38 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:38:12 39 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:40:24