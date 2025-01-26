Lidl-Trek's Juan Pedro Lopez ejected from Tour Down Under for sticky bottle

Team accepts decision after Spaniard takes a tow from neutral assistance moto

Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek) attacks during stage 5 of the Tour Down Under
Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)

A surprise announcement came from the Tour Down Under on Sunday, with an updated communique announcing that Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek) was disqualified from the race.

Lopez received an extended tow from a Shimano neutral assistance motorbike while taking a bidon, and the race jury made the decision to penalise him after reviewing video of the incident.

