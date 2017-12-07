Tour Down Under 2018: Stage 3 preview

Mitchelton-Scott DS Matt White says:

"This stage is a sprinter's paradise, but with the finish in Victor Harbor, the tempo of the day is very much determined by the wind. It can be a very fast day of tailwinds or it can be a messy day as you are exposed to the wind from the south and then for the finish, you are right on the coast.

"You don't want to be controlling for the three final laps because it is a tough circuit. You need to keep an eye on breaks going off the front and keeping your leaders out of trouble, we saw a big crash down the back straight last year before we turned into town again. It will be quite a nervous day for all. For us, Lotto Soudal and Bora, we will need to control the day so we can give our sprinters every opportunity to win.

"When Richie Porte lost time in 2016 we didn't do the same circuits, but to win at the Tour Down Under every second matters, so you have to be paying attention at all times on every stage. These circuits probably suit the GC guys having more time for things to come back together. In the final kilometre it's quite a technical chicane to get onto the coast and there are usually splits behind the best sprinters. When Simon Gerrans won the race the last time, he won the stage and took ten seconds time bonus, where Richie missed the split and lost eight seconds. It was an 18-second pickup, which in this race was the decider."