Trending

Tour Des Pyrénées past winners

From 2006 to 2009

Past winners
2009Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia Es Pasion Coldepor
2008Daniel Fleeman (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
2007Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Vina Magna-Cropu
2006Enrique Salgueiro (Spa) Spiuk-Extremadura

Latest on Cyclingnews