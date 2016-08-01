Trending

Tour des Fjords past winners

Champions 2008-2015

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
2014Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2013Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Team Katusha
2012Antonio Piedra (Esp) Caja Rural
2011Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Joker–Merida
2010Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
2009Håvard Nybø (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
2008Michael Tronborg (Den) Designa Køkken

 

