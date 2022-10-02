Bryan Coquard wins the Tour de Vendée
Frenchman overtakes Démare and Mozzato in La Roche-sur-Yon
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) won the reduced bunch sprint at Tour de Vendée. The Frenchman took the win ahead of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels-KTM) in La Roche-sur-Yon.
A late-race attack from Andrea Mifsud (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) in the last 5km saw the Frenchman gain a small lead but it was a short-lived move and the peloton reeled him in with 3.5km out.
Groupama-FDJ led the race into the final 3km with Arkea-Samsic and B&B Hotels-KTM alongside setting up their respective sprinters for the slightly uphill finish, but it was Cofidis' Coquard who got the jump to take the victory.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1