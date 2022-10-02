Bryan Coquard wins the Tour de Vendée

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) won the reduced bunch sprint at Tour de Vendée. The Frenchman took the win ahead of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels-KTM) in La Roche-sur-Yon.

A late-race attack from Andrea Mifsud (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) in the last 5km saw the Frenchman gain a small lead but it was a short-lived move and the peloton reeled him in with 3.5km out.

Groupama-FDJ led the race into the final 3km with Arkea-Samsic and B&B Hotels-KTM alongside setting up their respective sprinters for the slightly uphill finish, but it was Cofidis' Coquard who got the jump to take the victory.

