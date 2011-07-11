Trending

Van Gilder, Young fastest in Tour de Toona criteriums

Holcomb, Lyttle secure overall titles

Image 1 of 33

Groups of men fight for position as they head for the first turn.

Groups of men fight for position as they head for the first turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 33

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) tries to lessen her gap on the front group.

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) tries to lessen her gap on the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 33

The women get one lap to go.

The women get one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 33

Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis) just gets the win.

Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis) just gets the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 33

The men get ready for an afternoon of racing.

The men get ready for an afternoon of racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 33

Today's women's stage winners.

Today's women's stage winners.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 33

The women's overall GC podium.

The women's overall GC podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 33

Colavita-Forno d'Asolo takes home the team prize this week.

Colavita-Forno d'Asolo takes home the team prize this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 33

Riders accelerate while a youngster tries keeping up n the background.

Riders accelerate while a youngster tries keeping up n the background.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 33

Bissell sends another rider off the front.

Bissell sends another rider off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 33

One of the small descents heading into the twisty section.

One of the small descents heading into the twisty section.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 33

The women's field takes to the line.

The women's field takes to the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 33

Things start to get a little strung out in the women's race.

Things start to get a little strung out in the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 33

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) worked to keep the women's field single-file.

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) worked to keep the women's field single-file.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 33

Group gets mixed up again as one laps the other.

Group gets mixed up again as one laps the other.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 33

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) keeping the field in check.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) keeping the field in check.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 33

A mural shows the strong railroad culture here in Altoona.

A mural shows the strong railroad culture here in Altoona.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 33

The women's field passes by a church along the back side.

The women's field passes by a church along the back side.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 33

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) stayed at the front to hold onto his lead today.

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) stayed at the front to hold onto his lead today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 33

Cameron Cogburn (Mt. Borah) held onto the KOM jersey with today's flat crit.

Cameron Cogburn (Mt. Borah) held onto the KOM jersey with today's flat crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 33

Riders get strung out alongside a church on the back side of the course.

Riders get strung out alongside a church on the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 33

Riders pass by the old Mishler Theater in downtown Altoona.

Riders pass by the old Mishler Theater in downtown Altoona.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 33

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) in the yellow jersey.

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 33

Glen Chadwick has been important to keeping things together on the road for Pure Black Racing.

Glen Chadwick has been important to keeping things together on the road for Pure Black Racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 33

The men's field heads towards the slightly uphill finish.

The men's field heads towards the slightly uphill finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 33

Cameron Cogburn (Mt. Borah) leans through a turn.

Cameron Cogburn (Mt. Borah) leans through a turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 33

Pure Black Racing kept the temp high all day.

Pure Black Racing kept the temp high all day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 33

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) staying safely tucked in behind teammates.

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) staying safely tucked in behind teammates.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 33

Pure Black Racing lined up on the front.

Pure Black Racing lined up on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 33

The men head towards 5 to go.

The men head towards 5 to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 33

Bissell gets organized on the front with one lap to go.

Bissell gets organized on the front with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 33

Eric Young (Bissell) takes the sprint.

Eric Young (Bissell) takes the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 33

One of the women's groups rolls through downtown Altoona.

One of the women's groups rolls through downtown Altoona.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Laura Van Gilder (Now-Novartis-MS) won the third and final stage of the Tour de Toona at the downtown Altoona criterium on Sunday. She added to her more than 300 career-victories when she won the bunch sprint ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in second and Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)in third.

"Now-Novartis for MS team was definitely looking for a stage win today and we felt that that would be our strong point," Van Gilder told Cyclingnews. "We were looking for opportunities all day. The race was hard from the get go and the yellow jersey [Veronique Fortin] was in distress so most of the teams, including ours, put the pressure on. Once we lapped her, with four laps to go we found ourselves on the front and were able to take control. Now-Novartis was a very strong team and I was fortunate and that lead to success."

Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) won the overall title at the Tour de Toona ahead of Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) in second and Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching System) in third. Canadian National Champion Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) lead the race during the two road stages, however, lost the yellow jersey after getting caught behind a crash in the opening laps of the criterium.

"I am so excited and the whole team is excited," Holcomb said. "I was excited about the possibility of winning the overall here. My priorities were to the team, to keep an eye on Tara Whitten, and to stay safe. I never thought that I would win the overall of any stage race in the closing criterium, but anything can happen."

Colavita Forno D'Asolo won the event's overall team classification. Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis-MS Society) won the Queen of the Mountain competition and Fortin won the points competition.

The Tour de Toona concluded with a 56 kilometre, 30-lap criterium held in downtown Altoona. The technical circuit offered a lengthy false flat incline along the start-finish straightaway along with a technical chicane section. The overall race lead looked to be sewn up by Fortin, however some women were eager to have one last chance at a stage win and to tap into the $55,154 purse offered during all four stages.

Teams that were aggressive from the gun included Now-Novartis-MS Society, Colavita Forno D'Asolo and Tibco-To the Top. A crash through the chicane in the early part of the race, caused Fortin to lose some valuable time in the overall classification. Mid-race the main portion of the peloton was intact. Fortin continued to chase but her efforts did not bring her closer to the field and she lost seconds after each lap.

"I hadn't seen Veronique for the whole race," Holcomb said. "But I do know that the first four laps were very hard and people were being aggressive and my team was closing everything down. But, it was clear that people were struggling to move up and struggling to maintain their place. It was difficult to close gaps. Eight laps in was when I first heard that we had 25 seconds ahead of the yellow jersey. We went into the race with a plan that would get us the overall win, possible by getting in a breakaway. We did not expect that our plan would be executed so quickly or that it would unfold this way. I was very surprised."

Holcomb was sitting 1:15 minutes behind Fortin in the overall classification at the start of the stage. She moved into the virtual race lead once Fortin lost more than a minute and half mid-race. Colavita Forno D'Asolo continued to set a quick tempo at the front of the field to maintain a gap large enough to keep Holcomb in the overall race lead. The field caught and passed Fortin with eight laps to go.

Whitten made several attempt to break away from the field in pursuit of a solo move that would lend itself enough time to leap-frog Veronique and possibly Holcomb in the overall classification. "We were really aggressive from the start," said Tibco-To the Top DS Lisa Hunt in a press release.

"We attacked from the gun and the field was pretty strung out from the get-go and the field started whittling down. Once Véronique was gapped off, she lost 30 seconds pretty quickly and the gap just kept getting bigger. Once it got over a minute; that put Janel in the lead. We needed to get over two minutes to move Tara up. We had timed out the laps and they were coming in around 2:10. So we knew what we had to do."

However, the field was intact in the closing laps and Now-Novartis-MS Society took control at the front of the peloton for its sprinter Van Gilder. Sam Schneider (Tibco-To the Top) led the field through the final corner with Kirchmann on her wheel. Van Gilder followed closely behind and was able to catch and pass the pair along the straightaway to the finish line.

"I had Robin with me who drove it down the hill on the last lap," Van Gilder said. "I saw Sam and one of her teammates go through the last corner with Kirchmann on her wheel and I got on them. I was able to come around them on the home straight. It went really well and getting a stage win was exactly what we hoped for."

Bissell won its first stage of the Tour de Toona when Eric Young sprinted to victory at the stage three criterium. Young out-paced Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) in second and Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) in third.

"We were looking for opportunities to see if Chris Baldwin or Chase Pinkham could move up in the overall, but it was just a criterium so it was hard to make huge time gaps," Young said. "If we couldn't do the overall win then we were at least looking to get the stage win because Pure Black had gotten all the stage wins so far. We were happy to get that today and also place three riders in the top ten and win the overall team competition."

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) won the overall title at the Tour de Toona and his team earned three consecutive stage victories in the process during the opening time trial, stage one and two road races. Lyttle won the overall race ahead of Chris Baldwin (Bissell) and teammate Chase Pinkham. Pinkham also secured the event's best Under 23 rider competition while the team won the event's best overall team competition.

"I am pretty happy on a personal level and from a team perspective because it is the first overall victory we have had," Lyttle said. "This is pretty big for the team and overall we are all happy. The boys are incredible and especially during the tough stages because I couldn't have done it by myself. This is a great team to be a part of. The stage wins were spread around the team and so that shows that as a team we are riding very well. Winning the overall was the icing on the cake."

"Bissell was keen to get a result and they hit it really hard with two laps to go," he added. "They had a good lead-out train and they did a good job setting their riders up so hats off to them. We were disappointed not to get the stage win with Van Uden, he had a bad run out of the last corner."

The Tour de Toona concluded with a 56 kilometre, 30-lap criterium held in downtown Altoona. The technical circuit offered a lengthy false flat incline along the start-finish straightaway along with a technical chicane section. "It was a pretty quick stage and relatively easy," Lyttle said. "The course was very tough and it would be interesting if there were more bigger teams. It was an interesting race. The criterium was good and I liked the prologue."

The Pro-Cat 1 men's race started out aggressively with top overall contenders in pursuit of the multiple time bonus sprints on tap for the day's stage. Although there was no change to the top three overall places, the efforts of those teams resulted in very little movement with regard to forming a breakaway.

"We wanted to control the race straight from the start," Lyttle said. "The competition for third and fourth place between Pinkham and Brett Tivers was very close and that meant they were going for the time bonuses and they were important. That helped us because they wanted to keep the field together too so they could get time bonuses."

With the field intact, Bissell rallied its riders at the front of the field with a relatively uncontested lead-out train for its series of sprinters. Young, who recently won the Glencoe Grand Prix, secured the team with its first stage win this weekend ahead of Magner and Van Uden.

"Frank led it through the last corner and that was it," Young said. "Pure Black had controlled most of the race and had their riders up at the front for most of the day. It was a matter of us coming over the top of them and controlling the last couple of laps."

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)1:03:03
2Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
3Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
4Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
5Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
6Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
7Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)
8Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
9Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
10Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:00:10
11Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
12Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:10
13Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
14Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
15Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
16Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
17Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
18Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
19Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
20Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
21Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
22Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
23Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
24Winston David (Globalbike)
25Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
26Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
27Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:18
28Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:24
29Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:00:29
30Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
31Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:00:32
32Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D)
33Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:32
34Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
35Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
36Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
37Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
38Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
39Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
40Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
41Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D)
42Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
43Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:00:43
44John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
45Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:00:46
46Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:01:11
47Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:18
48Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:01:50
49Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:02:34
50James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:02:35
51Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:03:00
52Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
53Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:04:00
54Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:04:30
55David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:05:30
DNFSean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
DNFMichael Lanham (Globalbike)
DNFRuss Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFAndrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
DNFStradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
DNFTanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development)
DNFShane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)

Sprint - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)10pts
2Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)9
3Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)8
4Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
5Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)6
6Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)5
7Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)4
8Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)3
9Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)2
10Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)1

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)3pts
2Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)2
3Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)3pts
2Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
3Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)1

Intermediate Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)3pts
2Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
3Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)1

Intermediate Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3pts
2Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)2
3Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Intermediate Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)3pts
2Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
3Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling3:09:19
2Pure Black Racing
3BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:20
4Team Type 1 Development0:00:22
5Garneau-Club Chaussures-N0:00:32
6CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racin0:00:50
7Hincapie Development p/b0:00:54
8Kelly Benefit Strategies/0:00:56
9XO Communications/Battley0:01:01
10Mt Borah Custom Apparel/M0:01:34
11Chemstar p/b United Healt0:02:34

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)8:05:35
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:37
3Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:52
4Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:02
5Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)0:01:22
6Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:32
7Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:02:03
8Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
9Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:02:16
10Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:19
11Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:21
12Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:35
13Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:02:36
14Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:02:41
15Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:48
16Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:03:01
17Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:12
18Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)0:03:20
19Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:03:47
20Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:03:53
21Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:07:02
22Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:08:19
23Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:18:32
24Winston David (Globalbike)0:20:13
25Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:20:19
26Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:22:47
27Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:27:10
28Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:33:09
29Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:35:27
30Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:39:09
31Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:46:34
32Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:53:52
33Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:54:40
34Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:55:13
35Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:55:28
36Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:55:49
37Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:55:59
38Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:56:02
39Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:56:19
40Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:56:34
41John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:57:02
42Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:57:44
43Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:57:45
44Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:58:04
45Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:58:32
46David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:59:08
47Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)1:00:12
48Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)1:00:22
49Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)1:00:41
50James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)1:01:12
51Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)1:03:10
52Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)1:07:29
53Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)1:13:32
54Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)1:18:42
55Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)1:21:18

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)26pts
2Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)17
3Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)16
4Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)15
5Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)15
6Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)13
7Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)12
8Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)11
9Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)10
10Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
11Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)9
12Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)8
13Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)6
14Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)5
15Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)5
16Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)3
17Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)3
18Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
19Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)2
20Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling24:20:00
2Pure Black Racing0:00:48
3BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:10:05
4Garneau-Club Chaussures-N0:44:08
5Team Type 1 Development0:56:52
6XO Communications/Battley0:57:23
7Kelly Benefit Strategies/1:01:30
8Mt Borah Custom Apparel/M1:16:09
9Chemstar p/b United Healt1:51:06
10CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racin2:00:46
11Hincapie Development p/b2:22:16

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)1:09:46
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
3Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
5Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
6Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)
8Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)
9Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
10Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)
11Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
12Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)
13Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
14Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:05
15Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)
16Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)
17Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:00:05
18Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)
19Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)
20Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)
21Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
22Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)
23Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
24Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:00:29
25Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:40
26Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:00:48
27Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing)0:01:01
28Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)
29Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)
30Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:02:18
31Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:02:30
32Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:03:14
33Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO)
34Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
35Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women)
36Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:04:47
37Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women)
38Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing)
39Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:04:49
40Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:06:44
41Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:09:33

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3pts
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
3Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)1

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)3pts
2Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
3Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)3pts
2Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
3Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)1

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)3pts
2Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
3Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3pts
2Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
3Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)1

Sprint - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)10pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)9
3Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)8
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)7
5Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)6
6Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)5
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)4
8Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)3
9Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
10Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS3:29:18
2Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:00:05
3Team TIBCO
4Team Juvederm-Specialized
5Danbury Audi/Velo Classic0:00:10
6Missing Link Coaching Sys0:03:24
7BikeNZ0:05:37
8Wheelworks Racing0:05:48
9PK Express/HNZ Strategic.0:10:03

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)10:08:19
2Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)0:01:06
3Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:01:13
4Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:01:25
5Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:34
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)0:01:53
7Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:01:59
8Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:03
9Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:24
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:01
11Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:03:13
12Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:14
13Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:05:05
14Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:05:18
15Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:05:46
16Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:06:15
17Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)
18Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:06:16
19Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:08:29
20Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:08:34
21Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:11:51
22Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)0:12:42
23Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:13:24
24Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)0:13:31
25Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:57
26Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing)0:14:26
27Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:14:27
28Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:14:39
29Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:17:27
30Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:18:25
31Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:18:53
32Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women)0:19:18
33Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women)0:21:13
34Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:21:22
35Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO)0:24:27
36Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:26:16
37Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:31:43
38Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:35:33
39Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:42:01
40Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:45:00

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)17pts
2Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)16
3Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)14
4Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)11
5Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)11
6Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)10
7Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)10
8Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)10
9Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)9
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
11Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)9
12Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)9
13Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)8
14Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)6
15Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)5
16Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)5
17Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)4
18Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
19Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)4
20Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)4
21Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)3
22Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)1
23Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)1

Final Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)21pts
2Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)17
3Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)15
4Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)10
5Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)7
6Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)5
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)5
8Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)5
9Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3
10Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)3
11Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
12Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)1
13Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo30:26:05
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:07:25
3Team TIBCO0:09:39
4Missing Link Coaching Sys0:12:20
5BikeNZ0:17:58
6Team Juvederm-Specialized0:22:55
7Danbury Audi/Velo Classic0:23:28
8PK Express/HNZ Strategic.0:34:09
9Wheelworks Racing0:47:31

Latest on Cyclingnews