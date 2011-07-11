Image 1 of 33 Groups of men fight for position as they head for the first turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 33 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) tries to lessen her gap on the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 33 The women get one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 33 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis) just gets the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 33 The men get ready for an afternoon of racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 33 Today's women's stage winners. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 33 The women's overall GC podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 33 Colavita-Forno d'Asolo takes home the team prize this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 33 Riders accelerate while a youngster tries keeping up n the background. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 33 Bissell sends another rider off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 33 One of the small descents heading into the twisty section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 33 The women's field takes to the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 33 Things start to get a little strung out in the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 33 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) worked to keep the women's field single-file. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 33 Group gets mixed up again as one laps the other. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 33 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) keeping the field in check. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 33 A mural shows the strong railroad culture here in Altoona. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 33 The women's field passes by a church along the back side. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 33 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) stayed at the front to hold onto his lead today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 33 Cameron Cogburn (Mt. Borah) held onto the KOM jersey with today's flat crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 33 Riders get strung out alongside a church on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 33 Riders pass by the old Mishler Theater in downtown Altoona. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 33 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 33 Glen Chadwick has been important to keeping things together on the road for Pure Black Racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 33 The men's field heads towards the slightly uphill finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 33 Cameron Cogburn (Mt. Borah) leans through a turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 33 Pure Black Racing kept the temp high all day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 33 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) staying safely tucked in behind teammates. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 33 Pure Black Racing lined up on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 33 The men head towards 5 to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 33 Bissell gets organized on the front with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 33 Eric Young (Bissell) takes the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 33 One of the women's groups rolls through downtown Altoona. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Laura Van Gilder (Now-Novartis-MS) won the third and final stage of the Tour de Toona at the downtown Altoona criterium on Sunday. She added to her more than 300 career-victories when she won the bunch sprint ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in second and Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)in third.

"Now-Novartis for MS team was definitely looking for a stage win today and we felt that that would be our strong point," Van Gilder told Cyclingnews. "We were looking for opportunities all day. The race was hard from the get go and the yellow jersey [Veronique Fortin] was in distress so most of the teams, including ours, put the pressure on. Once we lapped her, with four laps to go we found ourselves on the front and were able to take control. Now-Novartis was a very strong team and I was fortunate and that lead to success."

Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) won the overall title at the Tour de Toona ahead of Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) in second and Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching System) in third. Canadian National Champion Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) lead the race during the two road stages, however, lost the yellow jersey after getting caught behind a crash in the opening laps of the criterium.

"I am so excited and the whole team is excited," Holcomb said. "I was excited about the possibility of winning the overall here. My priorities were to the team, to keep an eye on Tara Whitten, and to stay safe. I never thought that I would win the overall of any stage race in the closing criterium, but anything can happen."

Colavita Forno D'Asolo won the event's overall team classification. Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis-MS Society) won the Queen of the Mountain competition and Fortin won the points competition.

The Tour de Toona concluded with a 56 kilometre, 30-lap criterium held in downtown Altoona. The technical circuit offered a lengthy false flat incline along the start-finish straightaway along with a technical chicane section. The overall race lead looked to be sewn up by Fortin, however some women were eager to have one last chance at a stage win and to tap into the $55,154 purse offered during all four stages.

Teams that were aggressive from the gun included Now-Novartis-MS Society, Colavita Forno D'Asolo and Tibco-To the Top. A crash through the chicane in the early part of the race, caused Fortin to lose some valuable time in the overall classification. Mid-race the main portion of the peloton was intact. Fortin continued to chase but her efforts did not bring her closer to the field and she lost seconds after each lap.

"I hadn't seen Veronique for the whole race," Holcomb said. "But I do know that the first four laps were very hard and people were being aggressive and my team was closing everything down. But, it was clear that people were struggling to move up and struggling to maintain their place. It was difficult to close gaps. Eight laps in was when I first heard that we had 25 seconds ahead of the yellow jersey. We went into the race with a plan that would get us the overall win, possible by getting in a breakaway. We did not expect that our plan would be executed so quickly or that it would unfold this way. I was very surprised."

Holcomb was sitting 1:15 minutes behind Fortin in the overall classification at the start of the stage. She moved into the virtual race lead once Fortin lost more than a minute and half mid-race. Colavita Forno D'Asolo continued to set a quick tempo at the front of the field to maintain a gap large enough to keep Holcomb in the overall race lead. The field caught and passed Fortin with eight laps to go.

Whitten made several attempt to break away from the field in pursuit of a solo move that would lend itself enough time to leap-frog Veronique and possibly Holcomb in the overall classification. "We were really aggressive from the start," said Tibco-To the Top DS Lisa Hunt in a press release.

"We attacked from the gun and the field was pretty strung out from the get-go and the field started whittling down. Once Véronique was gapped off, she lost 30 seconds pretty quickly and the gap just kept getting bigger. Once it got over a minute; that put Janel in the lead. We needed to get over two minutes to move Tara up. We had timed out the laps and they were coming in around 2:10. So we knew what we had to do."

However, the field was intact in the closing laps and Now-Novartis-MS Society took control at the front of the peloton for its sprinter Van Gilder. Sam Schneider (Tibco-To the Top) led the field through the final corner with Kirchmann on her wheel. Van Gilder followed closely behind and was able to catch and pass the pair along the straightaway to the finish line.

"I had Robin with me who drove it down the hill on the last lap," Van Gilder said. "I saw Sam and one of her teammates go through the last corner with Kirchmann on her wheel and I got on them. I was able to come around them on the home straight. It went really well and getting a stage win was exactly what we hoped for."





Bissell won its first stage of the Tour de Toona when Eric Young sprinted to victory at the stage three criterium. Young out-paced Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) in second and Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) in third.

"We were looking for opportunities to see if Chris Baldwin or Chase Pinkham could move up in the overall, but it was just a criterium so it was hard to make huge time gaps," Young said. "If we couldn't do the overall win then we were at least looking to get the stage win because Pure Black had gotten all the stage wins so far. We were happy to get that today and also place three riders in the top ten and win the overall team competition."

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) won the overall title at the Tour de Toona and his team earned three consecutive stage victories in the process during the opening time trial, stage one and two road races. Lyttle won the overall race ahead of Chris Baldwin (Bissell) and teammate Chase Pinkham. Pinkham also secured the event's best Under 23 rider competition while the team won the event's best overall team competition.

"I am pretty happy on a personal level and from a team perspective because it is the first overall victory we have had," Lyttle said. "This is pretty big for the team and overall we are all happy. The boys are incredible and especially during the tough stages because I couldn't have done it by myself. This is a great team to be a part of. The stage wins were spread around the team and so that shows that as a team we are riding very well. Winning the overall was the icing on the cake."

"Bissell was keen to get a result and they hit it really hard with two laps to go," he added. "They had a good lead-out train and they did a good job setting their riders up so hats off to them. We were disappointed not to get the stage win with Van Uden, he had a bad run out of the last corner."

The Tour de Toona concluded with a 56 kilometre, 30-lap criterium held in downtown Altoona. The technical circuit offered a lengthy false flat incline along the start-finish straightaway along with a technical chicane section. "It was a pretty quick stage and relatively easy," Lyttle said. "The course was very tough and it would be interesting if there were more bigger teams. It was an interesting race. The criterium was good and I liked the prologue."

The Pro-Cat 1 men's race started out aggressively with top overall contenders in pursuit of the multiple time bonus sprints on tap for the day's stage. Although there was no change to the top three overall places, the efforts of those teams resulted in very little movement with regard to forming a breakaway.

"We wanted to control the race straight from the start," Lyttle said. "The competition for third and fourth place between Pinkham and Brett Tivers was very close and that meant they were going for the time bonuses and they were important. That helped us because they wanted to keep the field together too so they could get time bonuses."

With the field intact, Bissell rallied its riders at the front of the field with a relatively uncontested lead-out train for its series of sprinters. Young, who recently won the Glencoe Grand Prix, secured the team with its first stage win this weekend ahead of Magner and Van Uden.

"Frank led it through the last corner and that was it," Young said. "Pure Black had controlled most of the race and had their riders up at the front for most of the day. It was a matter of us coming over the top of them and controlling the last couple of laps."

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:03:03 2 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 3 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 4 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 6 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 7 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 8 Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 9 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 10 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:00:10 11 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 12 Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:00:10 13 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 14 Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 15 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 17 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 18 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 19 Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 20 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 21 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 22 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 23 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 24 Winston David (Globalbike) 25 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 26 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 27 Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:00:18 28 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:24 29 Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:00:29 30 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 31 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:00:32 32 Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 33 Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:32 34 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 35 Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 36 Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 37 Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 38 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 39 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 40 Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 41 Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 42 Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 43 Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:00:43 44 John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 45 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:46 46 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:11 47 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 48 Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:01:50 49 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:02:34 50 James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:02:35 51 Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:03:00 52 Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 53 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:04:00 54 Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:04:30 55 David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:05:30 DNF Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) DNF Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) DNF Michael Lanham (Globalbike) DNF Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) DNF Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) DNF Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) DNF Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development) DNF Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)

Sprint - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 pts 2 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 9 3 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 8 4 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 5 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 6 6 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 5 7 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 4 8 Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 3 9 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 2 10 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 1

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 2 3 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 3 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 3 pts 2 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 3 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 1

Intermediate Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 2 3 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Intermediate Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 3 pts 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 3 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 3:09:19 2 Pure Black Racing 3 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:20 4 Team Type 1 Development 0:00:22 5 Garneau-Club Chaussures-N 0:00:32 6 CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racin 0:00:50 7 Hincapie Development p/b 0:00:54 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies/ 0:00:56 9 XO Communications/Battley 0:01:01 10 Mt Borah Custom Apparel/M 0:01:34 11 Chemstar p/b United Healt 0:02:34

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 8:05:35 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:37 3 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:52 4 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:02 5 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 0:01:22 6 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:32 7 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:02:03 8 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 9 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:02:16 10 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:19 11 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:21 12 Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:35 13 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:36 14 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:02:41 15 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:48 16 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:01 17 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:12 18 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 0:03:20 19 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:03:47 20 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:53 21 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:02 22 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:08:19 23 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:18:32 24 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:20:13 25 Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:20:19 26 Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:22:47 27 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:27:10 28 Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:33:09 29 Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:35:27 30 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:39:09 31 Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:46:34 32 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:53:52 33 Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:54:40 34 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:55:13 35 Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:55:28 36 Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:55:49 37 Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:55:59 38 Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:56:02 39 Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:56:19 40 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:56:34 41 John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:57:02 42 Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:57:44 43 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:57:45 44 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:58:04 45 Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:58:32 46 David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:59:08 47 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:00:12 48 Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 1:00:22 49 Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 1:00:41 50 James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 1:01:12 51 Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 1:03:10 52 Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 1:07:29 53 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 1:13:32 54 Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 1:18:42 55 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 1:21:18

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 26 pts 2 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 17 3 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 4 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 15 5 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 15 6 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 7 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 12 8 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 11 9 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 10 10 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 11 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 9 12 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 8 13 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 6 14 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 5 15 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 5 16 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 3 17 Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 3 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 19 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 2 20 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 24:20:00 2 Pure Black Racing 0:00:48 3 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:10:05 4 Garneau-Club Chaussures-N 0:44:08 5 Team Type 1 Development 0:56:52 6 XO Communications/Battley 0:57:23 7 Kelly Benefit Strategies/ 1:01:30 8 Mt Borah Custom Apparel/M 1:16:09 9 Chemstar p/b United Healt 1:51:06 10 CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racin 2:00:46 11 Hincapie Development p/b 2:22:16

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1:09:46 2 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 4 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 5 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 6 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 9 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 11 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 12 Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 13 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 14 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:05 15 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 16 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 17 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:00:05 18 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS) 19 Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 20 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 21 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 22 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 23 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 24 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:00:29 25 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:40 26 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:00:48 27 Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing) 0:01:01 28 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO) 29 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 30 Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:02:18 31 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:02:30 32 Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:03:14 33 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO) 34 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 35 Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women) 36 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:04:47 37 Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women) 38 Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing) 39 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:04:49 40 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:06:44 41 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:09:33

Intermediate Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 pts 2 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 3 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 1

Intermediate Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 3 pts 2 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 3 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1

Intermediate Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 3 pts 2 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 1

Intermediate Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO) 3 pts 2 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 3 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Intermediate Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 pts 2 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 3 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 1

Sprint - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 9 3 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 8 4 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 7 5 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 6 6 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 5 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 4 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 3 9 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 10 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NOW and Novartis for MS 3:29:18 2 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 0:00:05 3 Team TIBCO 4 Team Juvederm-Specialized 5 Danbury Audi/Velo Classic 0:00:10 6 Missing Link Coaching Sys 0:03:24 7 BikeNZ 0:05:37 8 Wheelworks Racing 0:05:48 9 PK Express/HNZ Strategic. 0:10:03

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10:08:19 2 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 0:01:06 3 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:01:13 4 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:01:25 5 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:34 6 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 0:01:53 7 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:01:59 8 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:03 9 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:24 10 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:01 11 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:03:13 12 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:14 13 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:05:05 14 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:05:18 15 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:05:46 16 Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:06:15 17 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 18 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:06:16 19 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:08:29 20 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:08:34 21 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:11:51 22 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO) 0:12:42 23 Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:13:24 24 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 0:13:31 25 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:13:57 26 Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing) 0:14:26 27 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:14:27 28 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:14:39 29 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:17:27 30 Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:18:25 31 Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:18:53 32 Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:19:18 33 Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:21:13 34 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:21:22 35 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO) 0:24:27 36 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:26:16 37 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:31:43 38 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:35:33 39 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:42:01 40 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:45:00

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 17 pts 2 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 16 3 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 14 4 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 5 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 11 6 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 10 8 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10 9 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 9 10 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 11 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 9 12 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 9 13 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 8 14 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 6 15 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 5 16 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 5 17 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 4 18 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 19 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 4 20 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 4 21 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 3 22 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 1 23 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 1

Final Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 21 pts 2 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 17 3 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 15 4 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 10 5 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 7 6 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 5 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 5 8 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 5 9 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 10 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 3 11 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 12 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 1 13 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 1