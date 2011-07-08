Trending

Fortin victorious atop Blue Knob and moves into yellow

Lyttle climbs to stage win and overall race lead

Image 1 of 33

The men get on the line in Richland.

The men get on the line in Richland.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 33

Nice farmlands along today's route.

Nice farmlands along today's route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 33

Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures) leading the way lower down on the climb.

Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures) leading the way lower down on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 33

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) goes solo.

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) goes solo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 33

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) keeps up his pace on the climb.

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) keeps up his pace on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 33

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) takes the win.

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) takes the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 33

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) chased hard on the climb and came in second.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) chased hard on the climb and came in second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 33

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) at the base of the climb.

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) at the base of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 33

A small group has the leader in sight.

A small group has the leader in sight.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 33

Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi) tries to go after the leader.

Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi) tries to go after the leader.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 33

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) gets a gap on the rest of the women's field.

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) gets a gap on the rest of the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 33

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) going hard on the last climb.

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) going hard on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 33

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) almost didn't hold off the women chasers.

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) almost didn't hold off the women chasers.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 33

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) gets the win on top of Blue Knob.

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) gets the win on top of Blue Knob.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 33

Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi) rolls in for second place.

Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi) rolls in for second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 33

The break works together on the way to the uphill finish.

The break works together on the way to the uphill finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 33

Bissell stayed near the front to watch what was happening up the road.

Bissell stayed near the front to watch what was happening up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 33

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) riding in the bunch.

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) riding in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 33

The women roll out to the start line.

The women roll out to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 33

After the first climb the women start to split up.

After the first climb the women start to split up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 33

The women's break starts to get some time on the field.

The women's break starts to get some time on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 33

Rolling through the wind fields of Pennsylvania.

Rolling through the wind fields of Pennsylvania.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 33

A Bissell rider rolls up to the team car for service.

A Bissell rider rolls up to the team car for service.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 33

The come into view just as the rain starts.

The come into view just as the rain starts.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 33

Pure Black Racing working hard on the front.

Pure Black Racing working hard on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 33

Pure Black Racing keeping the yellow jersey safe at the front.

Pure Black Racing keeping the yellow jersey safe at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 33

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) starts the day in yellow.

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) starts the day in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 33

The women's break starts to get organized.

The women's break starts to get organized.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 33

A nice creek along the course today.

A nice creek along the course today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 33

Team TIBCO spent the first part of the day on the front protecting the yellow jersey.

Team TIBCO spent the first part of the day on the front protecting the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 33

The men get strung out on the way to the climb.

The men get strung out on the way to the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 33

The men's field heads toward the feed zone as the weather gets iffy.

The men's field heads toward the feed zone as the weather gets iffy.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 33

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) could hardly contain herself after taking all of the race jerseys.

Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) could hardly contain herself after taking all of the race jerseys.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Newly-crowned Canadian National Road Champion Veronique Fortin (PK Express-HNZ Strategic.com) displayed her climbing prowess to win stage one at the Tour de Toona that finished atop the grueling Blue Knob ascent. She out-paced Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi-Velo Classic Tours) in second and Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems) in third.

"Veronique was climbing really well and was able to climb away from everyone," said Welsh who races full-time for Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 and is currently guest riding for the Danbury Audi squad. "She had a sizable gap but with two kilometres to go I was gaining time on her slowly and steadily. I thought I could get it but I ran out of real estate at the end. It was a good effort and my biggest finish."

Fortin moved into the overall race lead after her strong performance on Blue Knob. She is leading the race by 19 seconds ahead of Welsh and 36 seconds ahead of Alison Shanks (BikeNZ). Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top), who won the previous day's prologue, was pleased with her sixth place performance on the day but slid into fourth place overall.

"You can't win anything without trying so we are going to look at the next stage really close and see where we can make up some time and take some advantages," Welsh said. "I think we will see what we can do over the next couple of days."

The Pro-Cat 1, 2 women lined up under cloudy and rainy weather conditions to contest the 116 kilometres and difficult stage that finished atop a lengthy and steep climb on Blue Knob. Team Now-Novartis-MS Society lead by current US National Road Champion Robin Farina was one of the most aggressive teams, sending riders on several attacks and trying to form a breakaway en route to the final climb.

"I think it was a really exciting stage and a lot of action," Whitten said. "Sam [Schneider] did well in the intermediate sprints and my team was working really well putting in a lot of attacks and helping me to move up in the group when I needed to."

Although there were several breakaways during the stage, none stuck for more than a few kilometres before being reabsorbed into the peloton. Colavita Forno D'Asolo led the field into the base of Blue Knob. "It was an active race but nothing stuck for that long," Welsh said. "Colavita set the pace really high and I just stayed a little bit back. Veronique attacked and a few girls could follow her but I just had to settle into my own pace. I ended up reeling back the girls one-by-one."

A lead group of climbers formed that included Fortin, Welsh and Donovan along with Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles), Alison Shanks (BikeNZ), Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top), Lex ALbrecht (Juvederm-Specialized), Sue Palmer-Komar (PK Express-HNZ Strategic.com), Nicole Evans and Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles). "After Veronique attacked it was all about who could try and stay with her," Whitten said.

"I started to fade a bit and other girls were trying to close the gap, but I ended up in sixth and I am really happy with that," she said. "I'm never really sure how I will climb and this one was longer than my ideal distance. But it was broken up in the middle and a small descent and rollers before the last push to the finish. I was happy with how I climbed and I think everyone was blowing up, it was just a matter of who could control it the best."

In the men's race, Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) climbed his way into a solo victory out of an all-day breakaway at the top of the Tour de Toona stage one mountaintop finish on Blue Knob. Chris Baldwin (Bissell) caught the breakaway on the climb and closed down much of the gap to Lyttle, finishing a strong second place ahead of Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures) in third.

"I was feeling a little bit tired after the day's effort," Lyttle said. "But, obviously it worked out pretty well and I was able to hang on for the win at the top with about a final gap of 20 or 30 seconds between myself and Chris. It worked out well."

Lyttle gained enough time on the ascent to move into the overall race lead, taking over the yellow jersey from his teammate and prologue winner Roman Van Uden. He is now leading the race by 30 seconds ahead of Baldwin and 58 seconds ahead of his Bissell teammate and breakaway rider Chase Pinkham.

Baldwin was thrilled with the day's result: "I had a blast today," he said. "Chase Pinkham was in the breakaway and the guys went so hard at the bottom of the climb, I had to tell them to slow down. It was nice to have good legs and pay the team back for having faith in me."

Following a rest day, the racing will continue at the stage two road race, which is a total of 147.5 kilometres and will also include the ascent over Blue Knob. "Everyone's form has stepped up and everyone is doing quite well," Lyttle said. "It was always our plan to get somebody in the breakaway and it wasn't necessarily myself. Almost any of my teammates could have done the job. We have a strong team here I am confident with the team we've got that we can control it and try and defend this jersey."

Pure Black Racing had a strong showing during the previous day's prologue with six riders in the top ten places. However, Bissell's aggressive efforts on the final climb allowed them to place three riders in the top ten and they surpass Pure Black Racing in the event's best overall team competition.

"Chris Baldwin is the main threat, and maybe the only one to really watch," Lyttle said. "He is obviously the best climber here from what he displayed today. We looked at Blue Knob, which will be harder on Saturday because we have to go up the other side. We will definitely be watching Chris because he is the big threat."

The Pro-Cat 1 men lined up to contest a short but difficult stage that finished atop a lengthy and steep climb on Blue Knob. An early breakaway of six riders including Lyttle and Tivers and Pinkham along with one rider from each team Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV, Team type 1 Development and Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare gained nearly four minutes on the field by the mid-point of the race.

"It was a relatively short stage at only 116 kilometres and we got in the breakaway pretty early on, which was the plan" Lyttle said. "We had the yellow over night and there were some earlier breaks before mine went. We were represented in them but I got into the last one. It was a promising move and we stayed away. I think Bissell was happy to let it go and so were my boys and they sort of controlled the front of the field and let the breakaway slip out a bit. We built our lead and slipped away."

Rain during the race caused some slick sections of road on route and Tivers and Pinkham unfortunately crashed out of the breakaway through a tight corner with 25 kilometres to go. The breakaway riders sat up and waited for the two riders to rejoin, however, they lost valuable time in the process.

"I thought they were out of the race but we waited and they came back to us," Lyttle said. "We lost a fair bit of time because of the indecisiveness there. But the six of us went into the climb, which I don't think any of us had seen before."

Bissell put 100 per cent confidence in their climber Baldwin and rode an aggressive race into the base of Blue Knob. The result of their efforts caused massive destruction amongst the main peloton and allowed Baldwin to launch himself off the front in pursuit of the breakaway riders and the stage win. Baldwin successfully bridged across a nearly two-and-a-half-minute gap to all of the breakaway riders but one, Lyttle.

"It wasn't super steep or tough but the gradient kept going," Lyttle said. "Bissell set up Baldwin for an attack and he closed the gap really quickly. I got word from the team car that he was 15 seconds behind us and so I attacked from the breakaway with about five kilometres to go. I went solo and that is how I got away for the win." 

Full results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)3:29:02
2Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:00:09
3Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:00:18
4Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:35
5Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:00:41
6Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)0:00:51
7Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
8Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:00:53
9Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:13
10Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:19
11Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:26
12Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)0:01:32
13Kristine Wander (Cawes p/b Specialized)
14Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:38
15Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:01:41
16Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ)0:01:45
17Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:59
18Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:02:19
19Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing)
20Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
21Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)0:02:28
22Patty Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:02:29
23Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:40
24Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:43
25Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:02:51
26Laura Meadley (Farm Team Elite Women)0:03:00
27Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:03:12
28Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)
29Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:03:17
30Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:35
31Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:03:38
32Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:04:00
33Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:26
34Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:04:38
35Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized)
36Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)0:04:42
37Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:04:48
38Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:51
39Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women)
40Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:04:54
41Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:05:19
42Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women)0:05:26
43Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:05:32
44Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:05:35
45Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:01
46Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women)0:06:13
47Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:06:20
48Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:07:22
49Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:07:40
50Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:08:34
51Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)
52Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:09:17
53Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:09:43
54Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO)0:10:21
55Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:01
56Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women)0:19:32
57Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:19:48
58Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:21:14
59Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:22:08
60Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:22:23
61Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:23:24
62Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing)0:25:23
63Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:25:41
64Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:27:32
65Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing)0:28:39
66Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:32:25
67Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:32:45
68Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:38:45
69Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women)0:39:45
70Jen Magur (Farm Team Elite Women)0:47:44
71Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)3pts
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)2
3Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)3pts
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)2
3Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)10pts
2Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)9
3Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)8
4Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles)7
5Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)6
6Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)5
7Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)4
8Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)3
9Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)2
10Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)7pts
2Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)5
3Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3
4Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)2
5Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)13pts
2Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)9
3Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)7
4Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)5
5Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)3

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rouse Bicycles10:30:13
2Missing Leak Coaching Systems0:02:04
3BikeNZ0:02:10
4Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:02:16
5Danbury Audi/Velo Classic0:02:38
6Team TIBCO0:03:54
7Team Juvederm-Specialized0:04:37
8Wheelworks Racing0:06:22
9Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem0:07:00
10NOW and Novartis for MS0:08:02
11Farm Team Elite Women0:10:10
12PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com0:19:00
13Cawes p/b Specialized0:35:28

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)3:34:54
2Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:00:19
3Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:00:36
4Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)0:00:38
5Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:00:45
6Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:00:57
7Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:02
8Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:11
9Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:16
10Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:19
11Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:21
12Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)0:01:30
13Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:01:40
14Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:42
15Kristine Wander (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:01:43
16Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ)0:01:45
17Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:00
18Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:17
19Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:02:35
20Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:40
21Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing)0:02:41
22Patty Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:02:44
23Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)0:02:47
24Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:02:54
25Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles)0:03:22
26Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:03:30
27Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:03:34
28Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:03:38
29Laura Meadley (Farm Team Elite Women)0:03:43
30Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:46
31Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:03:56
32Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:04:24
33Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:04:40
34Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:49
35Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:04:59
36Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:01
37Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized)
38Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:05:06
39Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women)0:05:20
40Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:05:35
41Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)
42Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women)0:05:42
43Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:05:47
44Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:51
45Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:06:12
46Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:06:43
47Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women)0:06:48
48Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:07:53
49Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:08:09
50Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)0:08:23
51Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:08:37
52Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:09:36
53Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:09:50
54Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO)0:10:29
55Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:20
56Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:20:00
57Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women)0:20:20
58Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:21:38
59Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:22:28
60Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:24:32
61Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:25:27
62Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing)0:25:52
63Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:25:59
64Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:28:06
65Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing)0:29:21
66Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:32:52
67Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:33:32
68Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:39:42
69Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women)0:40:35
70Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:48:11
71Jen Magur (Farm Team Elite Women)0:48:23

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)10pts
2Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)9
3Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)8
4Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles)7
5Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)6
6Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)5
7Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)4
8Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)4
9Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)4
10Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
11Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)3
12Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)2
13Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)1
14Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)1

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)13pts
2Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)10
3Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)9
4Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)7
5Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)5
6Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)5
7Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3
8Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)2
9Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rouse Bicycles10:48:02
2BikeNZ0:01:55
3Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:01:57
4Missing Leak Coaching Sys0:02:23
5Danbury Audi/Velo Classic0:03:15
6Team TIBCO
7Team Juvederm-Specialized0:04:35
8Wheelworks Racing0:07:19
9Virginia Asset Group p/b0:07:36
10NOW and Novartis for MS0:07:46
11Farm Team Elite Women0:11:17
12PK Express/HNZ Strategic.0:19:25
13Cawes p/b Specialized0:36:15

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)3:04:57
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:20
3Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:44
4Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:50
5Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:01:10
6Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)0:01:19
7Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:01:20
8Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:01:25
9Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:34
10Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:01:36
11Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
12Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
13Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:51
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:56
15Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:02:01
16Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
17Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
18Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:22
19Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:28
20Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:39
21Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:42
22Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:02:44
23Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:02:53
24Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:02:59
25Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)0:03:09
26Michael Lanham (Globalbike)0:03:18
27Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:03:22
28David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D)
29Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:03:27
30Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:49
31Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:53
32Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:03:59
33Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:04:07
34Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:04:32
35Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:04:38
36Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:04:46
37Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:04:55
38Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:04:59
39Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:05:00
40Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:05:12
41Chris Aten (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:05:14
42Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:27
43John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:05:54
44Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:05:59
45Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:06:06
46Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:06:23
47Mike Stone (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:06:47
48Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:07:42
49Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:50
50Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:52
51James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:07:57
52Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development)0:08:14
53Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:08:30
54Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
55Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
56James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:08:35
57Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:38
58Winston David (Globalbike)0:11:13
59Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:11:41
60Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)0:11:50
61Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:12:50
62Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:16:34
63Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:19:24
64Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:20:25
65Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:25:20
66Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
67Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:26:57
68Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:30:48
DNSCharlie Zamastil (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
DNFEvan Burkhart (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
DNFShaun Adamson (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
DNFSimon Bennett (Globalbike)
DNFMichael Dalterio (Team Type 1 Development)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)3pts
2Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
3Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)3pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)2
3Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)10pts
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)9
3Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)8
4Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
5Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)6
6Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)5
7Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)4
8Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)3
9Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
10Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)1

KOM 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)7pts
2Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)5
3Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)3
4Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)2
5Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)1

KOM 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)13pts
2Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)9
3Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
4Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)5
5Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling9:17:35
2Pure Black Racing0:00:53
3Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton0:02:29
4BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:03:47
5Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:04:47
6XO Communications/Battley0:06:01
7Team Type 1 Development0:06:22
8Chemstar p/b United Healt0:07:48
9Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv0:08:29
10CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing0:09:08
11Globalbike0:12:57
12Hincapie Development p/b Holow0:14:33

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)3:10:01
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
3Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:58
4Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:01:01
5Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:01:34
6Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)0:01:36
7Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:01:37
8Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
9Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:01:51
10Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:01:53
11Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
12Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:57
13Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:09
14Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:02:12
15Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:02:14
16Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:25
17Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:30
18Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:34
19Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:46
20Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:00
21Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:03:01
22Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:02
23Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:03:24
24Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
25Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)0:03:26
26Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:03:37
27David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:03:48
28Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:03:52
29Michael Lanham (Globalbike)0:04:02
30Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:03
31Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:04:20
32Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:04:22
33Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:04:40
34Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:04:51
35Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:05:06
36Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:05:14
37Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:05:27
38Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:05:32
39Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:05:37
40Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:05:40
41Chris Aten (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:05:57
42Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
43Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:06:15
44Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:06:18
45John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:06:29
46Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:06:44
47Mike Stone (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:07:18
48Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:05
49Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:09
50Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:08:10
51Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development)0:08:36
52James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:08:47
53James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
54Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:08:50
55Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:09:01
56Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
57Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:09:04
58Winston David (Globalbike)0:11:40
59Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:12:05
60Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)0:12:35
61Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:13:20
62Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:17:10
63Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:19:43
64Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:21:08
65Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:25:52
66Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:27:28
67Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:29:02
68Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:31:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)12pts
2Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)11
3Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)10
4Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)9
5Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)9
6Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)6
7Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)4
8Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)3
9Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
10Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)14pts
2Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)14
3Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)14
4Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)5
5Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)3
6Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
7Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling9:33:11
2Pure Black Racing0:00:49
3Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton0:02:59
4BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:33
5Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:05:27
6XO Communications/Battley0:06:29
7Team Type 1 Development0:06:45
8Chemstar p/b United Healt0:08:49
9Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv0:09:33
10CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing0:10:02
11Globalbike0:14:07
12Hincapie Development p/b Holow0:15:20

 

