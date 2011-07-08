Image 1 of 33 The men get on the line in Richland. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 33 Nice farmlands along today's route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 33 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures) leading the way lower down on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 33 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) goes solo. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 33 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) keeps up his pace on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 33 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) takes the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 33 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) chased hard on the climb and came in second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 33 Tara Whitten (TIBCO) at the base of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 33 A small group has the leader in sight. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 33 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi) tries to go after the leader. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 33 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) gets a gap on the rest of the women's field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 33 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) going hard on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 33 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) almost didn't hold off the women chasers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 33 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) gets the win on top of Blue Knob. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 33 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi) rolls in for second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 33 The break works together on the way to the uphill finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 33 Bissell stayed near the front to watch what was happening up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 33 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) riding in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 33 The women roll out to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 33 After the first climb the women start to split up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 33 The women's break starts to get some time on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 33 Rolling through the wind fields of Pennsylvania. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 33 A Bissell rider rolls up to the team car for service. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 33 The come into view just as the rain starts. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 33 Pure Black Racing working hard on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 33 Pure Black Racing keeping the yellow jersey safe at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 33 Tara Whitten (TIBCO) starts the day in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 33 The women's break starts to get organized. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 33 A nice creek along the course today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 33 Team TIBCO spent the first part of the day on the front protecting the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 33 The men get strung out on the way to the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 33 The men's field heads toward the feed zone as the weather gets iffy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 33 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) could hardly contain herself after taking all of the race jerseys. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Newly-crowned Canadian National Road Champion Veronique Fortin (PK Express-HNZ Strategic.com) displayed her climbing prowess to win stage one at the Tour de Toona that finished atop the grueling Blue Knob ascent. She out-paced Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi-Velo Classic Tours) in second and Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems) in third.

"Veronique was climbing really well and was able to climb away from everyone," said Welsh who races full-time for Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 and is currently guest riding for the Danbury Audi squad. "She had a sizable gap but with two kilometres to go I was gaining time on her slowly and steadily. I thought I could get it but I ran out of real estate at the end. It was a good effort and my biggest finish."

Fortin moved into the overall race lead after her strong performance on Blue Knob. She is leading the race by 19 seconds ahead of Welsh and 36 seconds ahead of Alison Shanks (BikeNZ). Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top), who won the previous day's prologue, was pleased with her sixth place performance on the day but slid into fourth place overall.

"You can't win anything without trying so we are going to look at the next stage really close and see where we can make up some time and take some advantages," Welsh said. "I think we will see what we can do over the next couple of days."

The Pro-Cat 1, 2 women lined up under cloudy and rainy weather conditions to contest the 116 kilometres and difficult stage that finished atop a lengthy and steep climb on Blue Knob. Team Now-Novartis-MS Society lead by current US National Road Champion Robin Farina was one of the most aggressive teams, sending riders on several attacks and trying to form a breakaway en route to the final climb.

"I think it was a really exciting stage and a lot of action," Whitten said. "Sam [Schneider] did well in the intermediate sprints and my team was working really well putting in a lot of attacks and helping me to move up in the group when I needed to."

Although there were several breakaways during the stage, none stuck for more than a few kilometres before being reabsorbed into the peloton. Colavita Forno D'Asolo led the field into the base of Blue Knob. "It was an active race but nothing stuck for that long," Welsh said. "Colavita set the pace really high and I just stayed a little bit back. Veronique attacked and a few girls could follow her but I just had to settle into my own pace. I ended up reeling back the girls one-by-one."

A lead group of climbers formed that included Fortin, Welsh and Donovan along with Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles), Alison Shanks (BikeNZ), Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top), Lex ALbrecht (Juvederm-Specialized), Sue Palmer-Komar (PK Express-HNZ Strategic.com), Nicole Evans and Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles). "After Veronique attacked it was all about who could try and stay with her," Whitten said.

"I started to fade a bit and other girls were trying to close the gap, but I ended up in sixth and I am really happy with that," she said. "I'm never really sure how I will climb and this one was longer than my ideal distance. But it was broken up in the middle and a small descent and rollers before the last push to the finish. I was happy with how I climbed and I think everyone was blowing up, it was just a matter of who could control it the best."





In the men's race, Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) climbed his way into a solo victory out of an all-day breakaway at the top of the Tour de Toona stage one mountaintop finish on Blue Knob. Chris Baldwin (Bissell) caught the breakaway on the climb and closed down much of the gap to Lyttle, finishing a strong second place ahead of Brett Tivers (Garneau Club Chaussures) in third.

"I was feeling a little bit tired after the day's effort," Lyttle said. "But, obviously it worked out pretty well and I was able to hang on for the win at the top with about a final gap of 20 or 30 seconds between myself and Chris. It worked out well."

Lyttle gained enough time on the ascent to move into the overall race lead, taking over the yellow jersey from his teammate and prologue winner Roman Van Uden. He is now leading the race by 30 seconds ahead of Baldwin and 58 seconds ahead of his Bissell teammate and breakaway rider Chase Pinkham.

Baldwin was thrilled with the day's result: "I had a blast today," he said. "Chase Pinkham was in the breakaway and the guys went so hard at the bottom of the climb, I had to tell them to slow down. It was nice to have good legs and pay the team back for having faith in me."

Following a rest day, the racing will continue at the stage two road race, which is a total of 147.5 kilometres and will also include the ascent over Blue Knob. "Everyone's form has stepped up and everyone is doing quite well," Lyttle said. "It was always our plan to get somebody in the breakaway and it wasn't necessarily myself. Almost any of my teammates could have done the job. We have a strong team here I am confident with the team we've got that we can control it and try and defend this jersey."

Pure Black Racing had a strong showing during the previous day's prologue with six riders in the top ten places. However, Bissell's aggressive efforts on the final climb allowed them to place three riders in the top ten and they surpass Pure Black Racing in the event's best overall team competition.

"Chris Baldwin is the main threat, and maybe the only one to really watch," Lyttle said. "He is obviously the best climber here from what he displayed today. We looked at Blue Knob, which will be harder on Saturday because we have to go up the other side. We will definitely be watching Chris because he is the big threat."

The Pro-Cat 1 men lined up to contest a short but difficult stage that finished atop a lengthy and steep climb on Blue Knob. An early breakaway of six riders including Lyttle and Tivers and Pinkham along with one rider from each team Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV, Team type 1 Development and Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare gained nearly four minutes on the field by the mid-point of the race.

"It was a relatively short stage at only 116 kilometres and we got in the breakaway pretty early on, which was the plan" Lyttle said. "We had the yellow over night and there were some earlier breaks before mine went. We were represented in them but I got into the last one. It was a promising move and we stayed away. I think Bissell was happy to let it go and so were my boys and they sort of controlled the front of the field and let the breakaway slip out a bit. We built our lead and slipped away."

Rain during the race caused some slick sections of road on route and Tivers and Pinkham unfortunately crashed out of the breakaway through a tight corner with 25 kilometres to go. The breakaway riders sat up and waited for the two riders to rejoin, however, they lost valuable time in the process.

"I thought they were out of the race but we waited and they came back to us," Lyttle said. "We lost a fair bit of time because of the indecisiveness there. But the six of us went into the climb, which I don't think any of us had seen before."

Bissell put 100 per cent confidence in their climber Baldwin and rode an aggressive race into the base of Blue Knob. The result of their efforts caused massive destruction amongst the main peloton and allowed Baldwin to launch himself off the front in pursuit of the breakaway riders and the stage win. Baldwin successfully bridged across a nearly two-and-a-half-minute gap to all of the breakaway riders but one, Lyttle.

"It wasn't super steep or tough but the gradient kept going," Lyttle said. "Bissell set up Baldwin for an attack and he closed the gap really quickly. I got word from the team car that he was 15 seconds behind us and so I attacked from the breakaway with about five kilometres to go. I went solo and that is how I got away for the win."

Full results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 3:29:02 2 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:00:09 3 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:00:18 4 Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles) 0:00:35 5 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:00:41 6 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 0:00:51 7 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 8 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:00:53 9 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:13 10 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:19 11 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:26 12 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 0:01:32 13 Kristine Wander (Cawes p/b Specialized) 14 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:38 15 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:01:41 16 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ) 0:01:45 17 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:01:59 18 Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:02:19 19 Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing) 20 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 21 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 0:02:28 22 Patty Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:02:29 23 Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles) 0:02:40 24 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:43 25 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:02:51 26 Laura Meadley (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:03:00 27 Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:03:12 28 Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 29 Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:03:17 30 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:35 31 Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:03:38 32 Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:04:00 33 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:04:26 34 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:04:38 35 Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized) 36 Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing) 0:04:42 37 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:04:48 38 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:51 39 Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women) 40 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:04:54 41 Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:05:19 42 Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:05:26 43 Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:05:32 44 Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:05:35 45 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:06:01 46 Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:06:13 47 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:06:20 48 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:07:22 49 Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:07:40 50 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:08:34 51 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO) 52 Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:09:17 53 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:09:43 54 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO) 0:10:21 55 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:01 56 Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:19:32 57 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:19:48 58 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:21:14 59 Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:22:08 60 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:22:23 61 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:23:24 62 Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing) 0:25:23 63 Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:25:41 64 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:27:32 65 Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing) 0:28:39 66 Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized) 0:32:25 67 Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:32:45 68 Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:38:45 69 Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:39:45 70 Jen Magur (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:47:44 71 Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 3 pts 2 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 2 3 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 pts 2 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 2 3 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 10 pts 2 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 9 3 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 8 4 Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles) 7 5 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 6 6 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 5 7 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 4 8 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 3 9 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 2 10 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 7 pts 2 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 5 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 4 Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 2 5 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 13 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 9 3 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 7 4 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 5 5 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 3

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rouse Bicycles 10:30:13 2 Missing Leak Coaching Systems 0:02:04 3 BikeNZ 0:02:10 4 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 0:02:16 5 Danbury Audi/Velo Classic 0:02:38 6 Team TIBCO 0:03:54 7 Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:04:37 8 Wheelworks Racing 0:06:22 9 Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem 0:07:00 10 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:08:02 11 Farm Team Elite Women 0:10:10 12 PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com 0:19:00 13 Cawes p/b Specialized 0:35:28

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 3:34:54 2 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:00:19 3 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:00:36 4 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 0:00:38 5 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:00:45 6 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:00:57 7 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:01:02 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:11 9 Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:16 10 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:19 11 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:21 12 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 0:01:30 13 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:01:40 14 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:42 15 Kristine Wander (Cawes p/b Specialized) 0:01:43 16 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ) 0:01:45 17 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:02:00 18 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:17 19 Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:02:35 20 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:40 21 Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing) 0:02:41 22 Patty Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:02:44 23 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 0:02:47 24 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:02:54 25 Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles) 0:03:22 26 Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:03:30 27 Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:03:34 28 Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:03:38 29 Laura Meadley (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:03:43 30 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:46 31 Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:03:56 32 Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:04:24 33 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:04:40 34 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:04:49 35 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:04:59 36 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:01 37 Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized) 38 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:05:06 39 Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:05:20 40 Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:05:35 41 Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing) 42 Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:05:42 43 Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:05:47 44 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:51 45 Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:06:12 46 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:06:43 47 Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:06:48 48 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:07:53 49 Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:08:09 50 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO) 0:08:23 51 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:08:37 52 Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:09:36 53 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:09:50 54 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO) 0:10:29 55 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:20 56 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:20:00 57 Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:20:20 58 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:21:38 59 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:22:28 60 Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:24:32 61 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:25:27 62 Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing) 0:25:52 63 Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:25:59 64 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:28:06 65 Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing) 0:29:21 66 Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized) 0:32:52 67 Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:33:32 68 Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:39:42 69 Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:40:35 70 Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized) 0:48:11 71 Jen Magur (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:48:23

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 10 pts 2 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 9 3 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 8 4 Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles) 7 5 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 6 6 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 5 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 4 8 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 4 9 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 4 10 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 11 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 3 12 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 2 13 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1 14 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 1

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 13 pts 2 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 10 3 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 9 4 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 7 5 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 5 6 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 5 7 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 8 Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 2 9 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rouse Bicycles 10:48:02 2 BikeNZ 0:01:55 3 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 0:01:57 4 Missing Leak Coaching Sys 0:02:23 5 Danbury Audi/Velo Classic 0:03:15 6 Team TIBCO 7 Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:04:35 8 Wheelworks Racing 0:07:19 9 Virginia Asset Group p/b 0:07:36 10 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:07:46 11 Farm Team Elite Women 0:11:17 12 PK Express/HNZ Strategic. 0:19:25 13 Cawes p/b Specialized 0:36:15

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 3:04:57 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 3 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:44 4 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:50 5 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:01:10 6 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 0:01:19 7 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:01:20 8 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:01:25 9 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:34 10 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:36 11 Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 12 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 13 Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:51 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:56 15 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:02:01 16 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 17 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 18 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:22 19 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:28 20 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:39 21 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:42 22 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:44 23 Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:02:53 24 Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:02:59 25 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 0:03:09 26 Michael Lanham (Globalbike) 0:03:18 27 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:03:22 28 David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 29 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:03:27 30 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:49 31 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:03:53 32 Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:03:59 33 Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:04:07 34 Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:04:32 35 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:04:38 36 Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:04:46 37 Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:04:55 38 Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:04:59 39 Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:05:00 40 Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:05:12 41 Chris Aten (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:05:14 42 Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:27 43 John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:05:54 44 Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:05:59 45 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:06 46 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:06:23 47 Mike Stone (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:06:47 48 Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:07:42 49 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:50 50 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:52 51 James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:07:57 52 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:08:14 53 Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:08:30 54 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 55 Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 56 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:35 57 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:38 58 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:11:13 59 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:11:41 60 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) 0:11:50 61 Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:12:50 62 Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:16:34 63 Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:19:24 64 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:20:25 65 Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:25:20 66 Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 67 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:26:57 68 Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:30:48 DNS Charlie Zamastil (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) DNF Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) DNF Shaun Adamson (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) DNF Simon Bennett (Globalbike) DNF Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1 Development)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 3 pts 2 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 3 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 2 3 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 10 pts 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 3 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 8 4 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 5 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 6 6 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 5 7 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 4 8 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 3 9 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 10 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 1

KOM 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 5 3 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 3 4 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 2 5 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 1

KOM 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 13 pts 2 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 9 3 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 4 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 5 5 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 9:17:35 2 Pure Black Racing 0:00:53 3 Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton 0:02:29 4 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:03:47 5 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:04:47 6 XO Communications/Battley 0:06:01 7 Team Type 1 Development 0:06:22 8 Chemstar p/b United Healt 0:07:48 9 Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv 0:08:29 10 CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing 0:09:08 11 Globalbike 0:12:57 12 Hincapie Development p/b Holow 0:14:33

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 3:10:01 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 3 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:58 4 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:01:01 5 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:01:34 6 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 0:01:36 7 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:37 8 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:01:51 10 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:01:53 11 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 12 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:57 13 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:09 14 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:02:12 15 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:14 16 Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:25 17 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:30 18 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:34 19 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:46 20 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:00 21 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:01 22 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:02 23 Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:03:24 24 Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 25 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 0:03:26 26 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:03:37 27 David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:03:48 28 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:03:52 29 Michael Lanham (Globalbike) 0:04:02 30 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:03 31 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:04:20 32 Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:04:22 33 Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:04:40 34 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:04:51 35 Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:05:06 36 Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:05:14 37 Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:05:27 38 Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:05:32 39 Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:05:37 40 Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:05:40 41 Chris Aten (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:05:57 42 Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 43 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:15 44 Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:06:18 45 John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:06:29 46 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:06:44 47 Mike Stone (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:07:18 48 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:05 49 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:09 50 Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:08:10 51 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:08:36 52 James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:08:47 53 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 54 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:08:50 55 Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:09:01 56 Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 57 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:09:04 58 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:11:40 59 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:12:05 60 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) 0:12:35 61 Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:13:20 62 Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:17:10 63 Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:19:43 64 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:21:08 65 Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:25:52 66 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:27:28 67 Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:29:02 68 Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:31:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 12 pts 2 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 11 3 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 10 4 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 5 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 9 6 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 6 7 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 4 8 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 3 9 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 10 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 pts 2 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 14 3 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 14 4 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 5 5 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 3 6 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 7 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 2