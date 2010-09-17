Mountain Bike World Orienteering Champion Adrian Jackson "AJ" used his one minute and 41-second lead at the start of today's final stage to hold off fellow Australian Steele von Hoff and win the 2010 Tour de Timor Race for Peace by just 29 seconds in front of Dili's Presidential Palace and thousands of screaming spectators.

"What's the time?" von Hoff yelled as he fell off his bike at the finish. "How much have we got?" Well, unfortunately for him, not enough. AJ won the $US15,000 first prize.

Twenty-two year-old von Hoff, who is moving towards road racing and who aspires to compete in the Tour de France, won the final stage in a blistering 1:52:48, but could not make up enough time to catch the battered and bruised yellow jersey wearer 27-year-old Jackson, who was today third in 1:54:00 and who fell heavily near the end yesterday.

Von Hoff's teammate Neil van der Ploeg came in second at 1:53:15 after helping him break away from Jackson and Ben Mather (fifth) about 10 kilometres out.

Today's start was 800 metres above the finish in Dili. It was the shortest stage of the race but with a couple of climbs big enough to split the pack. Riders upped the tyre pressure to make the most of the smooth tar sections, but a 500-metre seriously-rough dirt descent 20 kilometres from the finish wound down to the coastal lowlands, testing riders to the end. A final 15-kilometre bitumen run along the exceptionally picturesque but equally hot and dry north coast shoreline was followed by one last 100-metre climb to the outskirts of Dili.

Pink jersey wearer Rowena Fry, who started the day 1:47:16 behind Jackson and 35 minutes 48 seconds in front of the next female, Naomi Hansen, played it safe to be the first woman home. She came in 16th overall with a time of 2:06:45.

Malaysian Shahrin Amir, 26, who was third overall at the start today, finished third in the overall Tour standings. He finished the stage seventh in 1:59:11. His fellow countryman Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali finished the stage 10th. Both ride in the Malaysian National Team.

The 2010 title probably belonged as much to Mather as he relentlessly led the way for as long as he could today. Mather, who is the Australian mountain bike marathon champion, sacrificed his own race during the Tour to work with Jackson.

"I owe this to Ben," Jackson said at the finish, "he has been sensational. We will split the prize money between us."

Von Hoff and van der Ploeg were totally exhausted at the end as they tried to make up the needed seconds. "I'm absolutely spent. Absolutely done," he said. "We attacked a lot and cleared the blocking game. Me and Dan (McConnell) put a big gap in before the last climb but they caught us on the descent.

"Then me and Mather were having a funny conversation as we thrashed ourselves. We were discussing the exact tactics of what was going on, but we weren't hiding anything, it was just, you know, strongest man wins. And then I broke them."

Jackson won the 2010 Otway Odyssey, and his girlfriend Jo Williams is riding the race for the Trailmix Chix team.

The local crowd went crazy as the first Timor-Leste, Jacinto Da Costa, crossed the line in 2:05:53, 14th for the stage, to win $US2000 as the first local to finish. His brother Orlando came in 18th.

Fifteen-year-old dynamo David da Silva Goncalves, who is just 1.5 metres tall and weighs around 35 kilograms, finished strongly. He started the day number 20 in the Timor-Leste National Team rankings, 8:04:32 behind the leader. Goncalves is believed to have said he was 18 years of age on the entry form.

Von Hoff's team, Felt, was always going to be a competitive unit. Each of the boys - von Hoff, van der Ploeg, Scott Liston and McConnell - came into this race touted as possible favourites. Undoubtedly each owes a great deal to the others for their high rankings.

As at the start of today, the teams overall result was led by Felt for the Moment 13:30:00; Rapid Cycling at 1:00:24; AyUp Australia at 1:19:02; The Fitzroy Revolution at 1:34:27; and the Malaysia Mixed Team at 2:32:17.

Race note

Dili has a history that grabs your heart and won't let go. The new democracy of Timor-Leste has fought back from the most overwhelming odds to be able to hold its head high in any company. Everywhere you turn in this country there are examples of heroism; heartache; courage; pride and perseverance. But most of all there are smiles that will light up your day. The Tour de Timor is a clever and well-targeted initiative as this small country has a limited, but growing, number of tourist facilities. The hundreds of mountain bikers don't seem to care. Tents are just fine. The President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, who conceived the race, and the Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and members of the Government were congratulated for their inspiration and support of the fledgling event.

Full Results - Day 5

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Jackson 1:54:00 2 Daniel McConnell 0:00:01 3 Ben Mather 0:00:05 4 Ashley Hayat 0:05:10 5 Shahrin Amir 0:05:11 6 Rohin Adams 0:05:42 7 Jacinto Da Costa 0:11:53 8 Andrew Bell 0:12:44 9 Yew Meng Lim 0:12:47 10 Orlando Da Costa 0:13:06 11 Ben Randall 0:14:17 12 JR Stanly Jalin 0:17:24 13 Victor Camus 0:19:41 14 Andrew Thornton 0:20:15 15 Samuel McGregor 0:20:47 16 Andreas Hansmann 0:21:10 17 Johnny Andreas 0:21:53 18 Tim Retchford 0:21:54 19 luke tennent 0:21:59 20 Mark Sandon 0:22:01 21 Tim Nelson 0:26:38 22 Ben Kennedy 0:28:34 23 Daniel Foo 0:28:50 24 Ryan Butler 0:29:34 25 Alberto Dos Santos 0:30:06 26 Daniel Uden 0:30:31 27 James Anderson 0:30:32 28 P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott 0:30:34 29 Marcelo De Araujo 0:30:41 30 Mark Hudson 0:30:55 31 Edmund Gralton 0:31:09 32 Russell Whipp 0:31:14 33 Carlos Da Silva Godinho 0:31:18 34 Agustinho Guterres 35 Ben Hendy 0:31:46 36 Paul Aubrey 0:32:25 37 Grant Morgan 0:33:06 38 Silas Everett 0:33:50 39 Richard Smyth 0:34:11 40 Robert Andrews 0:34:28 41 Andrew Spencer 0:34:52 42 Ian Donnelly 0:34:54 43 Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva 0:34:55 44 Feliciano De Araujo 0:35:11 45 Martin Browne 0:36:40 46 Daniel Rake 0:36:41 47 Martin Prichard 0:37:08 48 Cameron Dalton 0:37:31 49 Cipriano Bere Soares 0:37:50 50 Pedro Figueiredo 0:38:29 51 Peter Arnott 0:38:54 52 Tome Soares 0:38:59 53 Simaeo Fernandes 0:39:11 54 Hugh Williams 0:39:54 55 Karri Golding 0:39:55 56 Sirko Schroeder 0:40:14 57 Timothy Stats 0:40:19 58 januario moises da C. Fernandes 59 Campbell Townsend 0:40:31 60 James Morgan 0:41:46 61 John Oliveri 0:43:38 62 Nathan Dalton 0:43:42 63 Domingos Ornai Pereira DV 0:43:47 64 Chris Jarvis 0:43:57 65 Januario Fernandes Soares 0:45:13 66 Kwang Chien Ang 0:45:19 67 Robert Harrison 0:46:32 68 Andrew Cook 0:46:47 69 Paul van Emmerik 0:46:51 70 Simon Whitehead 0:48:40 71 Douglas Ruuska 0:48:42 72 Leigh Partridge 0:50:19 73 Stephen Harries 0:50:42 74 Robert Brangwin 0:50:59 75 Stephen Malloch 0:51:38 76 Joshua De Bono 0:51:54 77 Jose Soares 0:56:03 78 Joao Ramos Da silva 0:56:06 79 Simon Atkinson 0:56:47 80 Toby Gibson 0:57:48 81 Billy Lynch 0:57:57 82 Jose Lopes 0:58:11 83 Melwyn D'cruz 0:59:47 84 Marcelino Fernandes 0:59:50 85 Carlos Alberto Lopes 1:04:49 86 Jesse Shapiro 1:07:48 87 Manuel Soares 1:08:32 88 Roni Da Costa Nunes 1:08:48 89 Kieran Cook 90 Takakazu Ito 1:08:56 91 Tomas Keeler 1:08:57 92 Scott Price 1:09:08 93 Mario Do Rosario mira Da Costa 1:10:22 94 Tim Wallace 1:10:45 95 Olivio Mendonca Amaral 1:10:54 96 Domingos Seran 1:11:30 97 Zito Baptista Da Costa 1:12:08 98 Jonathan Stagg 1:15:20 99 Abe Yoga 1:15:44 100 Niel Bosman 1:19:13 101 Matthew Schmidt 1:20:09 102 David Wynn 1:21:31 103 Christopher Wood 1:22:00 104 Liliano Madeira Musquita 1:23:19 105 Matt Kluck 1:23:39 106 Steven Healy 1:23:43 107 Francisco Anton 1:24:47 108 Monty King 1:24:50 109 Mateus Quelo Colo 1:26:34 110 Rupert Doney 1:30:02 111 Alexander Roberts 1:30:04 112 Wai Khay Chong 1:32:30 113 Philippe De Meyer 1:34:02 114 Fernando Pereira 1:34:32 115 Cristian Da Costa Dias 1:35:57 116 Shane Morton 1:37:22 117 Francisco Gusmao 1:37:42 118 Samuel Hyson 1:37:46 119 Michael Schultz 1:38:24 120 Joachim Babo 1:38:31 121 Joel Da Conceicao Martins 1:38:49 122 Philip Dotti 1:40:05 123 Joanico Lopes 1:43:32 124 Anthony Rosengren 1:44:09 125 Mark Adsett 1:45:56 126 Chee Keong Ong 1:45:57 127 Dan Gosling 1:46:37 128 Zeferino Mira Belo 1:47:52 129 Leonito Martins 1:48:55 130 Luzidoro Quintao Casimiro 1:49:01 131 James O'Brien 1:51:01 132 Simon Flowers 1:55:49 133 Thomas De Leon 1:57:09 134 Justin Heath 1:58:20 135 Marcelino Manu 2:02:54 136 Zildo William 2:03:18 137 Ryan Li Fong Neu 2:04:04 138 Agostinho Amaral Gusmao 2:08:08 139 Shirley Don Hapuarachchi 2:12:22 140 Jacinto Da Costa Soares 2:13:41 141 Tim Ainge 2:19:26 142 Daniel Gilfillan 2:20:04 143 Abel Barros 2:26:00 144 Mukhtar Asis 2:28:01 145 Alexander Cullen 2:32:58 146 James Tierney 2:36:25 147 Ashwin Subramaniam 2:43:11

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 2:06:45 2 Jenni King 0:07:02 3 Naomi Hansen 0:09:08 4 Katherine O'Shea 0:15:08 5 Kelly Bartlett 0:15:10 6 Libby Adamson 0:16:06 7 Claire Aubrey 0:18:32 8 Rachel Edwards 0:19:38 9 Jo Wall 0:20:07 10 Turi Berg 0:26:40 11 Amity McSwan 0:27:34 12 Jo Williams 0:27:35 13 Alison Wright 0:33:58 14 Rachel de Zoete 0:35:07 15 Alice Leppitt 0:43:52 16 Kylie Jenkins 0:45:30 17 Vanessa Rowell 0:50:40 18 Jade Forsyth 0:58:46 19 Rachel Poldy 0:59:19 20 Francelina Cabral 1:02:57 21 Melinda Jackson 1:04:45 22 Caroline Tan 1:10:31 23 Catherine White 1:12:05 24 Georgia Ride 25 Lucy Lee 1:12:06 26 Rosalie Morgan 1:15:08 27 Mary Finlay-Doney 1:17:16 28 Joanna Meakins 1:24:36 29 Toni Spinks 1:24:58 30 Patience Shirley 1:25:00 31 Corrin Everitt 1:27:27 32 Jessica Overton 1:27:28 33 Sally Pannifex 1:32:42 34 Andreana Manifold 1:45:33 35 Karyn Hughes 1:49:45 36 Nadine Kozakowski 1:56:46 37 Rebecca Dobbs 1:57:50 38 Francesca Sanders 2:06:44 39 Beth Gilfillan 2:07:21 40 Kristi Stinson 2:09:27 41 Daphne Sandino 2:10:20 42 Helena Das Dores Alves 2:15:13 43 Rowena Headlam 2:20:57 44 Yasmine Khater 2:30:29 DNF Natalia Gusmao 3:53:15 DNF Genevieve Perkins

Under 23 & Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele von Hoff 1:52:48 2 Neil van der Ploeg 0:00:27 3 Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali 0:11:00 4 Alex Denham 0:11:06 5 Nicholos Minol 0:12:06 6 Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins 0:23:05 7 Andrew Choma 0:27:48 8 Leandro Soares 0:28:27 9 Joshua Png 0:29:38 10 Lachlan George 0:29:54 11 Titu Carvalho 0:37:36 12 Scott Horvath 0:38:41 13 Octaviano Costa De Carvalho 0:40:31 14 Png Zhi Quan Ellery 0:40:38 15 Eugenio Manuel dos Santos Tilman 0:59:07 16 Scott Liston 1:03:31 17 Steve Cook 1:10:21 18 David Da Silva Goncalves 1:13:17 19 Jose Almeda de Arougo 1:13:18 20 Samuel Quintao Da Silva 1:17:41 21 Harold Foo 1:18:36 22 Adelino Nolasco 1:19:23 23 Manuel Texeira 1:28:27 24 Helio De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva 1:35:39 25 Leonito Da Costa 1:45:38 26 Camilio D.C. Quelo Colo 1:51:46 DNF Joao Pedro Gomes De Araujo 4:07:12

Under 23 & Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Masziyaton Mohd Radzi 2:15:53 2 Nicole Jeffries 0:18:28 3 Jess Wootton 0:43:54 4 Domingas Guteres 1:22:32 5 Maria Soares Marcal 1:47:09 DNF Domingas Elly 3:44:07 DNF Fatima Da costa DNF Domingas Martins

Master 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Knowles 2:03:46 2 Stephen Draper 0:00:05 3 Murray Brady 0:04:12 4 Dalen Court 0:07:17 5 Andrew Johnson 0:07:42 6 Alvin Lim 0:09:54 7 Fraser Morrison 0:11:01 8 Chris Szpojnarowicz 0:12:07 9 Gregory Moore 10 Achim Hupperts 0:12:08 11 Chris Loynes 0:21:01 12 Mark Pink 0:25:00 13 Phillip Brownscombe 0:25:07 14 Aaron Caden 0:27:23 15 Phil Blum 0:27:41 16 Cameron McDougall 0:29:41 17 Steve Mckay 0:29:44 18 Helge Suhr 0:29:51 19 Kurt Proctor-Parker 0:30:28 20 Greg Newton 21 David Lyons 22 James Fordyce 23 Julian Edwards 0:30:29 24 Anthony beven 0:30:33 25 Andrew Graf 0:30:47 26 Patrick O'Sullivan 0:34:09 27 Robert Rutherford 0:34:12 28 Robert Meek 0:35:24 29 Mark Mathews 0:36:48 30 Antony Chenhall 0:36:55 31 Martinho Pinto 0:37:21 32 Jeff Prime 0:39:50 33 Andrew Brownscombe 0:40:18 34 Glenn Vey-Johnson 0:40:34 35 Andrew Bell (Singapore) 0:45:27 36 Brett Reedy 0:46:23 37 (Andrew) Kim Bunny 0:49:51 38 Joaeo Matos 0:50:08 39 Paulo Grilo 0:53:05 40 Florindo Moreira 0:53:37 41 Jeff Filip 0:55:15 42 Tony West 0:58:04 43 Brendon Morrison 1:02:03 44 Peter Pearse 1:06:06 45 Michael Polis 1:08:27 46 David Hornigold 1:10:26 47 James Hardman 1:15:05 48 Paul Tyndale-Biscoe 1:15:06 49 Martin Hanssen 1:17:12 50 Robert Owen 1:18:51 51 Marcos Martins 1:20:50 52 Tom Pearse 1:24:14 53 Austin O'Hearn 1:27:07 54 Justin Arthur 1:53:07 55 Clark Toes 1:58:03 56 Barry Collins 2:03:40 57 David Kelly 2:04:35 58 Mervin Jumawan 2:07:59 59 Andrew McQueen 2:11:26 60 Joao Da Conceicao 2:22:05 61 Robert Williams 2:34:28 62 sathanantham sachithanantham 2:36:33

Master 40+ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Kleven 2:40:53 2 Anne Broadbent 0:05:42 3 Steph Maxwell 1:46:51 4 Karen Myers 1:47:20 5 Catharina Williams-van Klinken 1:57:23

Master 50+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 2:11:26 2 Stuart Gee 0:03:27 3 Owen Ronalds 0:11:22 4 James Sloan 0:22:02 5 Mark Luscomb 0:22:49

Final general classification (overall; not available by category)