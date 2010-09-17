Battered and bruised AJ takes Tour de Timor thriller
Von Hoff wins final stage
Mountain Bike World Orienteering Champion Adrian Jackson "AJ" used his one minute and 41-second lead at the start of today's final stage to hold off fellow Australian Steele von Hoff and win the 2010 Tour de Timor Race for Peace by just 29 seconds in front of Dili's Presidential Palace and thousands of screaming spectators.
"What's the time?" von Hoff yelled as he fell off his bike at the finish. "How much have we got?" Well, unfortunately for him, not enough. AJ won the $US15,000 first prize.
Twenty-two year-old von Hoff, who is moving towards road racing and who aspires to compete in the Tour de France, won the final stage in a blistering 1:52:48, but could not make up enough time to catch the battered and bruised yellow jersey wearer 27-year-old Jackson, who was today third in 1:54:00 and who fell heavily near the end yesterday.
Von Hoff's teammate Neil van der Ploeg came in second at 1:53:15 after helping him break away from Jackson and Ben Mather (fifth) about 10 kilometres out.
Today's start was 800 metres above the finish in Dili. It was the shortest stage of the race but with a couple of climbs big enough to split the pack. Riders upped the tyre pressure to make the most of the smooth tar sections, but a 500-metre seriously-rough dirt descent 20 kilometres from the finish wound down to the coastal lowlands, testing riders to the end. A final 15-kilometre bitumen run along the exceptionally picturesque but equally hot and dry north coast shoreline was followed by one last 100-metre climb to the outskirts of Dili.
Pink jersey wearer Rowena Fry, who started the day 1:47:16 behind Jackson and 35 minutes 48 seconds in front of the next female, Naomi Hansen, played it safe to be the first woman home. She came in 16th overall with a time of 2:06:45.
Malaysian Shahrin Amir, 26, who was third overall at the start today, finished third in the overall Tour standings. He finished the stage seventh in 1:59:11. His fellow countryman Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali finished the stage 10th. Both ride in the Malaysian National Team.
The 2010 title probably belonged as much to Mather as he relentlessly led the way for as long as he could today. Mather, who is the Australian mountain bike marathon champion, sacrificed his own race during the Tour to work with Jackson.
"I owe this to Ben," Jackson said at the finish, "he has been sensational. We will split the prize money between us."
Von Hoff and van der Ploeg were totally exhausted at the end as they tried to make up the needed seconds. "I'm absolutely spent. Absolutely done," he said. "We attacked a lot and cleared the blocking game. Me and Dan (McConnell) put a big gap in before the last climb but they caught us on the descent.
"Then me and Mather were having a funny conversation as we thrashed ourselves. We were discussing the exact tactics of what was going on, but we weren't hiding anything, it was just, you know, strongest man wins. And then I broke them."
Jackson won the 2010 Otway Odyssey, and his girlfriend Jo Williams is riding the race for the Trailmix Chix team.
The local crowd went crazy as the first Timor-Leste, Jacinto Da Costa, crossed the line in 2:05:53, 14th for the stage, to win $US2000 as the first local to finish. His brother Orlando came in 18th.
Fifteen-year-old dynamo David da Silva Goncalves, who is just 1.5 metres tall and weighs around 35 kilograms, finished strongly. He started the day number 20 in the Timor-Leste National Team rankings, 8:04:32 behind the leader. Goncalves is believed to have said he was 18 years of age on the entry form.
Von Hoff's team, Felt, was always going to be a competitive unit. Each of the boys - von Hoff, van der Ploeg, Scott Liston and McConnell - came into this race touted as possible favourites. Undoubtedly each owes a great deal to the others for their high rankings.
As at the start of today, the teams overall result was led by Felt for the Moment 13:30:00; Rapid Cycling at 1:00:24; AyUp Australia at 1:19:02; The Fitzroy Revolution at 1:34:27; and the Malaysia Mixed Team at 2:32:17.
Race note
Dili has a history that grabs your heart and won't let go. The new democracy of Timor-Leste has fought back from the most overwhelming odds to be able to hold its head high in any company. Everywhere you turn in this country there are examples of heroism; heartache; courage; pride and perseverance. But most of all there are smiles that will light up your day. The Tour de Timor is a clever and well-targeted initiative as this small country has a limited, but growing, number of tourist facilities. The hundreds of mountain bikers don't seem to care. Tents are just fine. The President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, who conceived the race, and the Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and members of the Government were congratulated for their inspiration and support of the fledgling event.
Full Results - Day 5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Jackson
|1:54:00
|2
|Daniel McConnell
|0:00:01
|3
|Ben Mather
|0:00:05
|4
|Ashley Hayat
|0:05:10
|5
|Shahrin Amir
|0:05:11
|6
|Rohin Adams
|0:05:42
|7
|Jacinto Da Costa
|0:11:53
|8
|Andrew Bell
|0:12:44
|9
|Yew Meng Lim
|0:12:47
|10
|Orlando Da Costa
|0:13:06
|11
|Ben Randall
|0:14:17
|12
|JR Stanly Jalin
|0:17:24
|13
|Victor Camus
|0:19:41
|14
|Andrew Thornton
|0:20:15
|15
|Samuel McGregor
|0:20:47
|16
|Andreas Hansmann
|0:21:10
|17
|Johnny Andreas
|0:21:53
|18
|Tim Retchford
|0:21:54
|19
|luke tennent
|0:21:59
|20
|Mark Sandon
|0:22:01
|21
|Tim Nelson
|0:26:38
|22
|Ben Kennedy
|0:28:34
|23
|Daniel Foo
|0:28:50
|24
|Ryan Butler
|0:29:34
|25
|Alberto Dos Santos
|0:30:06
|26
|Daniel Uden
|0:30:31
|27
|James Anderson
|0:30:32
|28
|P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott
|0:30:34
|29
|Marcelo De Araujo
|0:30:41
|30
|Mark Hudson
|0:30:55
|31
|Edmund Gralton
|0:31:09
|32
|Russell Whipp
|0:31:14
|33
|Carlos Da Silva Godinho
|0:31:18
|34
|Agustinho Guterres
|35
|Ben Hendy
|0:31:46
|36
|Paul Aubrey
|0:32:25
|37
|Grant Morgan
|0:33:06
|38
|Silas Everett
|0:33:50
|39
|Richard Smyth
|0:34:11
|40
|Robert Andrews
|0:34:28
|41
|Andrew Spencer
|0:34:52
|42
|Ian Donnelly
|0:34:54
|43
|Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva
|0:34:55
|44
|Feliciano De Araujo
|0:35:11
|45
|Martin Browne
|0:36:40
|46
|Daniel Rake
|0:36:41
|47
|Martin Prichard
|0:37:08
|48
|Cameron Dalton
|0:37:31
|49
|Cipriano Bere Soares
|0:37:50
|50
|Pedro Figueiredo
|0:38:29
|51
|Peter Arnott
|0:38:54
|52
|Tome Soares
|0:38:59
|53
|Simaeo Fernandes
|0:39:11
|54
|Hugh Williams
|0:39:54
|55
|Karri Golding
|0:39:55
|56
|Sirko Schroeder
|0:40:14
|57
|Timothy Stats
|0:40:19
|58
|januario moises da C. Fernandes
|59
|Campbell Townsend
|0:40:31
|60
|James Morgan
|0:41:46
|61
|John Oliveri
|0:43:38
|62
|Nathan Dalton
|0:43:42
|63
|Domingos Ornai Pereira DV
|0:43:47
|64
|Chris Jarvis
|0:43:57
|65
|Januario Fernandes Soares
|0:45:13
|66
|Kwang Chien Ang
|0:45:19
|67
|Robert Harrison
|0:46:32
|68
|Andrew Cook
|0:46:47
|69
|Paul van Emmerik
|0:46:51
|70
|Simon Whitehead
|0:48:40
|71
|Douglas Ruuska
|0:48:42
|72
|Leigh Partridge
|0:50:19
|73
|Stephen Harries
|0:50:42
|74
|Robert Brangwin
|0:50:59
|75
|Stephen Malloch
|0:51:38
|76
|Joshua De Bono
|0:51:54
|77
|Jose Soares
|0:56:03
|78
|Joao Ramos Da silva
|0:56:06
|79
|Simon Atkinson
|0:56:47
|80
|Toby Gibson
|0:57:48
|81
|Billy Lynch
|0:57:57
|82
|Jose Lopes
|0:58:11
|83
|Melwyn D'cruz
|0:59:47
|84
|Marcelino Fernandes
|0:59:50
|85
|Carlos Alberto Lopes
|1:04:49
|86
|Jesse Shapiro
|1:07:48
|87
|Manuel Soares
|1:08:32
|88
|Roni Da Costa Nunes
|1:08:48
|89
|Kieran Cook
|90
|Takakazu Ito
|1:08:56
|91
|Tomas Keeler
|1:08:57
|92
|Scott Price
|1:09:08
|93
|Mario Do Rosario mira Da Costa
|1:10:22
|94
|Tim Wallace
|1:10:45
|95
|Olivio Mendonca Amaral
|1:10:54
|96
|Domingos Seran
|1:11:30
|97
|Zito Baptista Da Costa
|1:12:08
|98
|Jonathan Stagg
|1:15:20
|99
|Abe Yoga
|1:15:44
|100
|Niel Bosman
|1:19:13
|101
|Matthew Schmidt
|1:20:09
|102
|David Wynn
|1:21:31
|103
|Christopher Wood
|1:22:00
|104
|Liliano Madeira Musquita
|1:23:19
|105
|Matt Kluck
|1:23:39
|106
|Steven Healy
|1:23:43
|107
|Francisco Anton
|1:24:47
|108
|Monty King
|1:24:50
|109
|Mateus Quelo Colo
|1:26:34
|110
|Rupert Doney
|1:30:02
|111
|Alexander Roberts
|1:30:04
|112
|Wai Khay Chong
|1:32:30
|113
|Philippe De Meyer
|1:34:02
|114
|Fernando Pereira
|1:34:32
|115
|Cristian Da Costa Dias
|1:35:57
|116
|Shane Morton
|1:37:22
|117
|Francisco Gusmao
|1:37:42
|118
|Samuel Hyson
|1:37:46
|119
|Michael Schultz
|1:38:24
|120
|Joachim Babo
|1:38:31
|121
|Joel Da Conceicao Martins
|1:38:49
|122
|Philip Dotti
|1:40:05
|123
|Joanico Lopes
|1:43:32
|124
|Anthony Rosengren
|1:44:09
|125
|Mark Adsett
|1:45:56
|126
|Chee Keong Ong
|1:45:57
|127
|Dan Gosling
|1:46:37
|128
|Zeferino Mira Belo
|1:47:52
|129
|Leonito Martins
|1:48:55
|130
|Luzidoro Quintao Casimiro
|1:49:01
|131
|James O'Brien
|1:51:01
|132
|Simon Flowers
|1:55:49
|133
|Thomas De Leon
|1:57:09
|134
|Justin Heath
|1:58:20
|135
|Marcelino Manu
|2:02:54
|136
|Zildo William
|2:03:18
|137
|Ryan Li Fong Neu
|2:04:04
|138
|Agostinho Amaral Gusmao
|2:08:08
|139
|Shirley Don Hapuarachchi
|2:12:22
|140
|Jacinto Da Costa Soares
|2:13:41
|141
|Tim Ainge
|2:19:26
|142
|Daniel Gilfillan
|2:20:04
|143
|Abel Barros
|2:26:00
|144
|Mukhtar Asis
|2:28:01
|145
|Alexander Cullen
|2:32:58
|146
|James Tierney
|2:36:25
|147
|Ashwin Subramaniam
|2:43:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|2:06:45
|2
|Jenni King
|0:07:02
|3
|Naomi Hansen
|0:09:08
|4
|Katherine O'Shea
|0:15:08
|5
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:15:10
|6
|Libby Adamson
|0:16:06
|7
|Claire Aubrey
|0:18:32
|8
|Rachel Edwards
|0:19:38
|9
|Jo Wall
|0:20:07
|10
|Turi Berg
|0:26:40
|11
|Amity McSwan
|0:27:34
|12
|Jo Williams
|0:27:35
|13
|Alison Wright
|0:33:58
|14
|Rachel de Zoete
|0:35:07
|15
|Alice Leppitt
|0:43:52
|16
|Kylie Jenkins
|0:45:30
|17
|Vanessa Rowell
|0:50:40
|18
|Jade Forsyth
|0:58:46
|19
|Rachel Poldy
|0:59:19
|20
|Francelina Cabral
|1:02:57
|21
|Melinda Jackson
|1:04:45
|22
|Caroline Tan
|1:10:31
|23
|Catherine White
|1:12:05
|24
|Georgia Ride
|25
|Lucy Lee
|1:12:06
|26
|Rosalie Morgan
|1:15:08
|27
|Mary Finlay-Doney
|1:17:16
|28
|Joanna Meakins
|1:24:36
|29
|Toni Spinks
|1:24:58
|30
|Patience Shirley
|1:25:00
|31
|Corrin Everitt
|1:27:27
|32
|Jessica Overton
|1:27:28
|33
|Sally Pannifex
|1:32:42
|34
|Andreana Manifold
|1:45:33
|35
|Karyn Hughes
|1:49:45
|36
|Nadine Kozakowski
|1:56:46
|37
|Rebecca Dobbs
|1:57:50
|38
|Francesca Sanders
|2:06:44
|39
|Beth Gilfillan
|2:07:21
|40
|Kristi Stinson
|2:09:27
|41
|Daphne Sandino
|2:10:20
|42
|Helena Das Dores Alves
|2:15:13
|43
|Rowena Headlam
|2:20:57
|44
|Yasmine Khater
|2:30:29
|DNF
|Natalia Gusmao
|3:53:15
|DNF
|Genevieve Perkins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele von Hoff
|1:52:48
|2
|Neil van der Ploeg
|0:00:27
|3
|Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali
|0:11:00
|4
|Alex Denham
|0:11:06
|5
|Nicholos Minol
|0:12:06
|6
|Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins
|0:23:05
|7
|Andrew Choma
|0:27:48
|8
|Leandro Soares
|0:28:27
|9
|Joshua Png
|0:29:38
|10
|Lachlan George
|0:29:54
|11
|Titu Carvalho
|0:37:36
|12
|Scott Horvath
|0:38:41
|13
|Octaviano Costa De Carvalho
|0:40:31
|14
|Png Zhi Quan Ellery
|0:40:38
|15
|Eugenio Manuel dos Santos Tilman
|0:59:07
|16
|Scott Liston
|1:03:31
|17
|Steve Cook
|1:10:21
|18
|David Da Silva Goncalves
|1:13:17
|19
|Jose Almeda de Arougo
|1:13:18
|20
|Samuel Quintao Da Silva
|1:17:41
|21
|Harold Foo
|1:18:36
|22
|Adelino Nolasco
|1:19:23
|23
|Manuel Texeira
|1:28:27
|24
|Helio De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva
|1:35:39
|25
|Leonito Da Costa
|1:45:38
|26
|Camilio D.C. Quelo Colo
|1:51:46
|DNF
|Joao Pedro Gomes De Araujo
|4:07:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi
|2:15:53
|2
|Nicole Jeffries
|0:18:28
|3
|Jess Wootton
|0:43:54
|4
|Domingas Guteres
|1:22:32
|5
|Maria Soares Marcal
|1:47:09
|DNF
|Domingas Elly
|3:44:07
|DNF
|Fatima Da costa
|DNF
|Domingas Martins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Knowles
|2:03:46
|2
|Stephen Draper
|0:00:05
|3
|Murray Brady
|0:04:12
|4
|Dalen Court
|0:07:17
|5
|Andrew Johnson
|0:07:42
|6
|Alvin Lim
|0:09:54
|7
|Fraser Morrison
|0:11:01
|8
|Chris Szpojnarowicz
|0:12:07
|9
|Gregory Moore
|10
|Achim Hupperts
|0:12:08
|11
|Chris Loynes
|0:21:01
|12
|Mark Pink
|0:25:00
|13
|Phillip Brownscombe
|0:25:07
|14
|Aaron Caden
|0:27:23
|15
|Phil Blum
|0:27:41
|16
|Cameron McDougall
|0:29:41
|17
|Steve Mckay
|0:29:44
|18
|Helge Suhr
|0:29:51
|19
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|0:30:28
|20
|Greg Newton
|21
|David Lyons
|22
|James Fordyce
|23
|Julian Edwards
|0:30:29
|24
|Anthony beven
|0:30:33
|25
|Andrew Graf
|0:30:47
|26
|Patrick O'Sullivan
|0:34:09
|27
|Robert Rutherford
|0:34:12
|28
|Robert Meek
|0:35:24
|29
|Mark Mathews
|0:36:48
|30
|Antony Chenhall
|0:36:55
|31
|Martinho Pinto
|0:37:21
|32
|Jeff Prime
|0:39:50
|33
|Andrew Brownscombe
|0:40:18
|34
|Glenn Vey-Johnson
|0:40:34
|35
|Andrew Bell (Singapore)
|0:45:27
|36
|Brett Reedy
|0:46:23
|37
|(Andrew) Kim Bunny
|0:49:51
|38
|Joaeo Matos
|0:50:08
|39
|Paulo Grilo
|0:53:05
|40
|Florindo Moreira
|0:53:37
|41
|Jeff Filip
|0:55:15
|42
|Tony West
|0:58:04
|43
|Brendon Morrison
|1:02:03
|44
|Peter Pearse
|1:06:06
|45
|Michael Polis
|1:08:27
|46
|David Hornigold
|1:10:26
|47
|James Hardman
|1:15:05
|48
|Paul Tyndale-Biscoe
|1:15:06
|49
|Martin Hanssen
|1:17:12
|50
|Robert Owen
|1:18:51
|51
|Marcos Martins
|1:20:50
|52
|Tom Pearse
|1:24:14
|53
|Austin O'Hearn
|1:27:07
|54
|Justin Arthur
|1:53:07
|55
|Clark Toes
|1:58:03
|56
|Barry Collins
|2:03:40
|57
|David Kelly
|2:04:35
|58
|Mervin Jumawan
|2:07:59
|59
|Andrew McQueen
|2:11:26
|60
|Joao Da Conceicao
|2:22:05
|61
|Robert Williams
|2:34:28
|62
|sathanantham sachithanantham
|2:36:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susan Kleven
|2:40:53
|2
|Anne Broadbent
|0:05:42
|3
|Steph Maxwell
|1:46:51
|4
|Karen Myers
|1:47:20
|5
|Catharina Williams-van Klinken
|1:57:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Henderson
|2:11:26
|2
|Stuart Gee
|0:03:27
|3
|Owen Ronalds
|0:11:22
|4
|James Sloan
|0:22:02
|5
|Mark Luscomb
|0:22:49
Final general classification (overall; not available by category)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Jackson
|14:35:22
|2
|Steele von Hoff
|0:00:29
|3
|Shahrin Amir
|0:24:33
|4
|Neil van der Ploeg
|0:40:29
|5
|Ashley Hayat
|0:44:55
|6
|Daniel McConnell
|0:55:14
|7
|Nor Shahriel Haizat Ahmad Nazali
|0:58:34
|8
|Ben Mather
|1:00:35
|9
|Simon Knowles
|1:18:50
|10
|Scott Liston
|1:36:13
|11
|Alex Denham
|1:48:29
|12
|Rohin Adams
|1:52:30
|13
|Jacinto Da Costa
|1:57:07
|14
|Orlando Da Costa
|1:59:48
|15
|Rowena Fry
|2:00:01
|16
|Andrew Bell
|2:03:39
|17
|Yew Meng Lim
|2:05:14
|18
|John Henderson
|2:34:15
|19
|Tim Retchford
|2:44:53
|20
|Naomi Hansen
|2:44:57
|21
|Nicholos Minol
|2:48:41
|22
|Andrew Johnson
|3:03:09
|23
|Stephen Draper
|3:03:24
|24
|Samuel McGregor
|3:10:00
|25
|Ben Randall
|3:18:11
|26
|Stuart Gee
|3:21:04
|27
|Katherine O'Shea
|3:23:55
|28
|Murray Brady
|3:25:32
|29
|Andrew Thornton
|3:30:53
|30
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi
|3:38:00
|31
|Daniel Foo
|3:42:46
|32
|Chris Loynes
|3:43:03
|33
|Antonio Almeda Pereira Martins
|3:50:56
|34
|Alvin Lim
|3:53:23
|35
|Andreas Hansmann
|3:55:30
|36
|Kelly Bartlett
|3:58:34
|37
|Tim Nelson
|4:00:45
|38
|Jenni King
|4:01:29
|39
|Libby Adamson
|4:02:58
|40
|Victor Camus
|4:12:21
|41
|JR Stanly Jalin
|4:18:38
|42
|Phillip Brownscombe
|4:19:23
|43
|Dalen Court
|4:20:24
|44
|Feliciano De Araujo
|4:24:47
|45
|Gregory Moore
|4:29:54
|46
|Johnny Andreas
|4:37:44
|47
|Mark Mathews
|4:42:46
|48
|Achim Hupperts
|4:49:24
|49
|luke tennent
|4:49:56
|50
|Ben Kennedy
|4:53:20
|51
|Jo Wall
|4:55:38
|52
|Alberto Dos Santos
|4:57:19
|53
|Ryan Butler
|4:58:46
|54
|Fraser Morrison
|5:01:26
|55
|Chris Szpojnarowicz
|5:01:40
|56
|Jo Williams
|5:10:10
|57
|Daniel Uden
|5:14:04
|58
|Amity McSwan
|5:22:42
|59
|Russell Whipp
|5:23:17
|60
|Greg Newton
|5:41:23
|61
|Murray Thornton
|5:41:24
|62
|P'an-Tau Jiricek-Scott
|5:48:31
|63
|Campbell Townsend
|5:53:22
|64
|James Anderson
|6:03:46
|65
|Edmund Gralton
|6:04:27
|66
|Robert Meek
|6:06:02
|67
|Nicole Jeffries
|6:15:48
|68
|Claire Aubrey
|6:24:47
|69
|Karl Albrecht
|6:33:10
|70
|Robert Andrews
|6:37:29
|71
|Aaron Caden
|6:38:10
|72
|Pedro Figueiredo
|6:38:13
|73
|Phil Blum
|6:38:31
|74
|Owen Ronalds
|6:40:30
|75
|Sirko Schroeder
|6:41:15
|76
|Joshua Png
|6:52:35
|77
|James Sloan
|6:54:36
|78
|Lachlan George
|6:57:14
|78
|Tome Soares
|80
|Mark Pink
|7:01:23
|81
|Gorge De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva
|7:03:48
|82
|Susan Kleven
|7:05:50
|83
|Rachel de Zoete
|7:06:00
|84
|John Oliveri
|7:07:03
|85
|Ian Donnelly
|7:09:15
|86
|Andrew Spencer
|7:12:12
|87
|Scott Horvath
|7:14:13
|88
|Ben Hendy
|7:14:27
|89
|Martin Browne
|7:17:15
|90
|Octaviano Costa De Carvalho
|7:23:47
|91
|Cameron McDougall
|7:24:56
|92
|Silas Everett
|7:27:02
|93
|James Fordyce
|7:29:27
|94
|Anne Broadbent
|7:31:37
|95
|Daniel Rake
|7:37:34
|96
|Andrew Brownscombe
|7:43:22
|97
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|7:43:32
|98
|Jose Almeda de Arougo
|7:47:04
|99
|Andrew Graf
|7:50:11
|100
|Cameron Dalton
|7:56:07
|101
|Carlos Alberto Lopes
|7:57:35
|102
|Marcelo De Araujo
|8:04:49
|103
|Robert Rutherford
|8:07:10
|104
|Andrew Choma
|8:11:52
|105
|Carlos Da Silva Godinho
|8:20:09
|106
|Brett Reedy
|8:21:40
|107
|Hugh Williams
|8:23:49
|108
|Turi Berg
|8:23:57
|109
|Stephen Harries
|8:24:34
|110
|Alison Wright
|8:25:16
|111
|David Lyons
|8:31:34
|112
|Januario Fernandes Soares
|8:41:24
|113
|Eugenio Manuel dos Santos Tilman
|8:45:11
|114
|Andrew Cook
|8:45:24
|115
|Leandro Soares
|8:45:43
|116
|Julian Edwards
|8:51:39
|117
|Mark Luscomb
|8:52:54
|118
|Paulo Grilo
|8:56:13
|119
|Karri Golding
|9:00:20
|120
|Leigh Partridge
|9:01:47
|121
|Simaeo Fernandes
|9:02:12
|122
|Domingos Ornai Pereira DV
|9:05:35
|123
|Nathan Dalton
|9:05:54
|124
|Patrick O'Sullivan
|9:14:14
|125
|Grant Morgan
|9:17:56
|126
|Peter Arnott
|9:21:04
|127
|Chris Jarvis
|9:23:05
|128
|Helge Suhr
|9:23:06
|129
|Melinda Jackson
|9:23:27
|130
|Simon Atkinson
|9:27:38
|131
|Cipriano Bere Soares
|9:28:16
|132
|Paul van Emmerik
|9:31:33
|133
|Neil Dawson
|9:41:45
|134
|Steve Mckay
|9:44:32
|135
|Robert Harrison
|9:45:56
|136
|Kwang Chien Ang
|9:48:24
|137
|Brendon Morrison
|9:49:28
|138
|Vanessa Rowell
|9:51:36
|139
|Stephen Malloch
|9:55:42
|140
|Takakazu Ito
|9:57:53
|141
|Timothy Stats
|10:01:46
|142
|Steve Cook
|10:08:12
|143
|Joaeo Matos
|10:19:57
|144
|Joao Ramos Da silva
|10:29:39
|145
|Jeremy Logan
|10:32:25
|146
|Matthew Schmidt
|10:36:56
|147
|Andrew Bell (Singapore)
|10:39:33
|148
|Anthony beven
|10:40:16
|149
|Robert Brangwin
|10:41:56
|150
|Alexander Cullen
|10:45:47
|151
|Melwyn D'cruz
|10:57:22
|152
|David Da Silva Goncalves
|11:01:51
|153
|Scott Price
|11:04:54
|154
|Jeff Filip
|11:05:19
|155
|Agustinho Guterres
|11:07:49
|156
|Antony Chenhall
|11:08:24
|157
|Simon Whitehead
|11:09:15
|158
|Patrick Giddings
|11:16:31
|159
|Jesse Shapiro
|11:19:33
|160
|Jade Forsyth
|11:21:48
|161
|Martinho Pinto
|11:23:46
|162
|Stephen Stewart
|11:25:43
|163
|Titu Carvalho
|11:27:27
|164
|Marcelino Fernandes
|11:29:41
|165
|Douglas Ruuska
|11:38:06
|166
|Alice Leppitt
|11:43:18
|167
|Kylie Jenkins
|11:49:20
|168
|Tim Wallace
|11:55:25
|169
|Jeff Prime
|12:17:23
|170
|Billy Lynch
|12:23:08
|171
|Tomas Keeler
|12:25:05
|172
|Paul Tyndale-Biscoe
|12:28:47
|173
|Tony West
|12:32:46
|174
|Mukhtar Asis
|12:36:20
|175
|Georgia Ride
|12:36:53
|176
|Glenn Vey-Johnson
|12:39:32
|177
|Jonathan Stagg
|12:40:43
|178
|Jess Wootton
|12:45:21
|179
|Chris Snell
|12:46:32
|180
|James Morgan
|12:52:19
|181
|Paul Williams
|12:53:38
|182
|Roni Da Costa Nunes
|13:07:09
|183
|Francelina Cabral
|13:07:48
|184
|Abe Yoga
|13:08:42
|185
|Caroline Tan
|13:08:44
|186
|Florindo Moreira
|13:11:27
|187
|Domingos Seran
|13:21:43
|188
|Lucy Lee
|13:23:48
|189
|Monty King
|13:25:25
|190
|Manuel Texeira
|13:27:16
|191
|Olivio Mendonca Amaral
|13:30:08
|192
|Michael Polis
|13:30:51
|193
|Jeremy McNeice
|13:32:06
|194
|James Hardman
|13:40:54
|195
|Kieran Cook
|13:51:02
|196
|Mario Do Rosario mira Da Costa
|14:08:34
|197
|Rachel Poldy
|14:12:41
|198
|Samuel Quintao Da Silva
|14:19:41
|199
|Martin Hanssen
|14:24:02
|200
|Adelino Nolasco
|14:25:13
|201
|Jose Soares
|14:28:03
|202
|Don Matheson
|14:34:22
|203
|Jim Matheson
|14:34:30
|204
|Pat Jonklaas
|14:40:19
|205
|Brendan Gibson
|14:52:19
|206
|Fernando Pereira
|15:00:04
|207
|Marcos Martins
|15:11:51
|208
|Manuel Soares
|15:15:24
|209
|Patience Shirley
|15:24:33
|210
|Corrin Everitt
|15:30:53
|211
|Zeferino Mira Belo
|15:30:59
|212
|Mateus Quelo Colo
|15:34:18
|213
|Rosalie Morgan
|15:38:36
|214
|Toni Spinks
|15:41:46
|215
|Helio De Carvalho Ramos Da Silva
|15:48:29
|216
|Niel Bosman
|15:55:34
|217
|David Craven
|15:59:25
|218
|Matt Kluck
|16:04:43
|219
|Peter Pearse
|16:06:59
|220
|Alexander Roberts
|16:07:34
|221
|Rupert Doney
|16:09:42
|222
|Mary Finlay-Doney
|16:09:49
|223
|Robert Owen
|16:12:37
|224
|Greg Crowley
|16:22:31
|225
|Jose Lopes
|16:32:15
|226
|Daniel Gilfillan
|16:38:54
|227
|Jessica Overton
|17:02:52
|228
|David Wynn
|17:03:44
|229
|Joanico Lopes
|17:07:18
|230
|Shane Morton
|17:23:58
|231
|Joanna Meakins
|17:24:01
|232
|Barry Collins
|17:56:16
|233
|Camilio D.C. Quelo Colo
|17:58:54
|234
|Mark Adsett
|18:11:43
|235
|Justin Heath
|18:11:59
|236
|Philippe De Meyer
|18:18:20
|237
|Leigh Privett
|18:28:41
|238
|Tom Pearse
|18:33:38
|239
|Roger Bade
|18:38:23
|240
|Nadine Kozakowski
|18:48:47
|241
|Andrew McQueen
|19:11:44
|242
|Harold Foo
|19:30:47
|243
|Wai Khay Chong
|19:35:28
|244
|Anthony Rosengren
|19:37:40
|245
|Francisco Gusmao
|19:39:41
|246
|Marcelino Manu
|19:41:03
|247
|Michael Schultz
|19:57:35
|248
|Thomas De Leon
|19:58:23
|249
|Luzidoro Quintao Casimiro
|20:15:16
|250
|Jacinto Da Costa Soares
|20:28:04
|251
|Chee Keong Ong
|20:58:32
|252
|Austin O'Hearn
|21:01:12
|253
|Domingas Guteres
|21:07:07
|254
|Dan Gosling
|21:18:25
|255
|Leonito Martins
|21:21:55
|256
|James O'Brien
|21:36:16
|257
|Francesca Sanders
|21:37:33
|258
|Karen Myers
|21:40:38
|259
|Zildo William
|21:50:20
|260
|Wayne Leathem
|21:50:37
|261
|Agostinho Amaral Gusmao
|22:05:20
|262
|Ryan Li Fong Neu
|22:13:06
|263
|Justin Arthur
|22:14:13
|264
|Clark Toes
|22:17:23
|265
|Catharina Williams-van Klinken
|22:17:28
|266
|Helena Das Dores Alves
|22:19:30
|267
|Ashwin Subramaniam
|22:24:46
|268
|Abel Barros
|22:24:58
|269
|Mervin Jumawan
|22:30:30
|270
|Joao Da Conceicao
|22:33:35
|271
|James Tierney
|23:05:12
|272
|Shirley Don Hapuarachchi
|23:11:30
|273
|Robert Williams
|23:18:20
|274
|Maria Soares Marcal
|23:21:35
|275
|Yasmine Khater
|23:32:18
|276
|Cristian Da Costa Dias
|24:25:19
|DNF
|Domingas Elly
|26:35:41
|DNF
|Natalia Gusmao
