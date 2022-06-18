Lucinda Brand wins opening stage of Tour de Suisse Women
By Jackie Tyson published
Koppenburg and Rooijakkers complete podium from successful breakaway of three riders
Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) launched her sprint with 200 metres to go and won the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse Women. From the breakaway group of three riders, Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis) held off Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) at the line to complete the podium in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.
With 1.5km to go Brand attacked at the front but could not shake her companions. She opened her final acceleration in the setting sun of the late-day 46km stage and easily took her first road victory of the season.
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) led the chasing group from well behind the trio to finish fourth, 50 seconds back.
The three riders went clear with 27.6km to go and created a gap that reached close to one minute. The trio began to lap a few riders with 17km to go as they sped up the main climb of the day, a leg-stinger with gradients upwards of 10%.
With 7.4km to go, Lianne Lippert (Team DSM) attacked to begin a chase and was joined by Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco), Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM), Jolanda Neff (Swiss National Team), Jade Wiel (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Team DSM teammate Floortje Mackaij.
The trio had expanded their gap to 57 seconds with two laps to go. In the chase, Neff and Lippert did a lot of work at the front heading into the final lap, and cut the gap to 36 seconds with 3km to go, but could not make the catch.
The second edition of the Tour de Suisse Women, June 18-21, opened with 10 laps of a 4.6km circuit in and around Vaduz, Liechtenstein. The race took place in the evening after stage 7 of the men’s Tour de Suisse had concluded earlier in the day, 13 kilometres away at the ski resort village of Malbun.
While the Tour de Suisse concludes for the men on Sunday, the women will take on a stage 2 time trial in Vaduz, using the same 25.6km course on which the men will compete.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lucinda Brand wins opening stage of Tour de Suisse WomenKoppenburg and Rooijakkers complete podium from successful breakaway of three riders
-
Geraint Thomas in pole position ahead of Tour de Suisse finaleWelshman just two seconds off Higuita with 25.6km time trial to come
-
Baloise Belgium Tour: Hermans wins stage 4Mauro Schmid takes GC lead with one day to race
-
Tour de Suisse: Thibaut Pinot claims stage 7 victoryHiguita climbs into yellow jersey on climb to Malbun