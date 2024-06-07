2024 Tour de Suisse queen stage shortened due to snowpack

By
published

151.1-kilometre stage shortened to just 42.5 kilometres to avoid Nufenenpass

A general view of the peloton climbing to the snowy Campo Imperatore the Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7
A general view of the peloton climbing to the snowy Campo Imperatore the Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers of the Tour de Suisse announced on Friday that the queen stage of the 2024 edition will be shortened because snow-clearing crews have not been able to guarantee a safe crossing of the Furka and Nufenen passes.

The 151.1-kilometre Tour de Suisse route for stage 6, due to take place on June 14, was scheduled to start in Locarno and traverse the Nufenenpass (2,478m) with an alternative route via the Gotthard and Furka Passes.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.