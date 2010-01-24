Loddo claims San Luis finale
Nibali wins general classification
Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) captured his second stage win, the fourth for the team, in a mass gallop to the line during the seventh and final stage of the Tour de San Luis on Sunday. The Italian outpaced Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) who placed second and Francisco Pacheco (Xacobeo-Galicia) in third.
"My legs felt so painful today," said Loddo at the end of the seven-day stage race. "My team worked so, so well for me today and I had to get this victory for them. The sprint was very difficult and so many teams were at the front. But we were very determined as a team to win the sprint. This was a great week for our team."
The top prize went to Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) however, the Italian capturing a hard-fought overall title at the fourth annual Tour de San Luis. He moved into the overall leader's jersey following his stage four win in the 19.5km time trial and maintained a 28-second lead ahead of runner up Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) with 1:19 separating him and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) in third.
"The last day again, my team did truly great work," Nibali said. "I am very happy with this victory and so is our Directeur Sportif [Mario Scirea]. We kept the break away always at two and half minutes to be safe. The finish of the race today was very dangerous and I had to be very attentive with the turns and the downhill and all the riders who want a stage win. But, it worked out very well."
Valls won stage two atop the Mirador De Los Funes ascent, the first of three mountaintop finishes. He went on to capture the event's mountains classification. "I won a stage and that started us in the overall lead," Valls said. "To win the mountain jersey, I'm happy with that and I'm happy with how our team rode this week."
Androni-Giocattoli was undoubtedly the strongest team, winning four of the seven stages along with the event's Best Overall Team classification. "I am very happy with the team because they executed their tactics perfectly this week," said directeur sportif Gianni Savio. "Congratulations to Alberto Loddo for two great victories and to the whole team for working very well. To win four stages, place second in the individual overall and win the overall best team, that is very good and I am very happy."
"Our riders are in good condition and we threw everything we had at Vincenzo Nibali," he added. "Nibali had to work on the climbs alone because his team was working very hard before the climbs during the stages. He showed that he is strong and equally intelligent, always there when he had to be. For this, I want to congratulate him."
Runner up in two stages, Danilo Napolitano expressed his disappointment for not producing a victory for his Katusha team during the seven-day stage race. "I am not so pleased," Napolitano said. "Today was very fast, I felt good and I was hoping to bring a win for my team and I did not. But, it is still only January and it is not always possible to be in the fastest form. For sure, this race provided very good training for everyone. Now I will look to the Tour of Qatar."
Overall contenders confused over time bonus location
The seventh and final day of the Tour de San Luis offered the peloton a fast 167km stage on a 58km circuit in and around the host city of San Luis. Liquigas-Doimo's Vincenzo Nibali started the day as the overall leader, 28 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa and 1:19 ahead of Rafael Valls.
Further down in the classification a cluster of overall contenders from fifth through seventh place with the same time at 2:15 behind the leader. Those riders were Santiago Botero (Team Colombia), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) and Jorge Giacinti (team Argentina) respectively. Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) sat in seventh place a mere one second behind the others.
The first King of the Mountain point was located 17km into the first of three circuits. Botero and Rasmussen attacked one another in pursuit of the valuable time bonuses. However, confusion arose over the intermediate time bonuses which weren't offered at the top of the mountain. They were available five kilometres after the mountaintop, at the intermediate sprint line won by former Olympic Madison gold medalist, Walter Perez (Team Argentina).
"I don't know what happened," Botero said. "I saw Rasmussen sprint so I started sprinting too. I thought maybe there were time bonuses there but there weren't any. I think we were confused."
A breakaway of seven riders escaped the peloton following the two category sprints to include David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Oleksandr Kvachuk (ISD-Neri), Matias Medici (Scott-Mercondes), Jose de Segovia (Xacobeo-Galacia), Luca Mazzanti (Katusha), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Fortunato Baliani (Miche Silver Cross).
By the end of the second lap, the break away of seven riders gained a maximum of three minutes. None of the riders contested the king of the mountain zone of the intermediate Sprints. With less than 50 kilometres to go, one more lap, the Liquigas-Doimo team set a tempo fast enough to hold the breakaway at a sage time advantage, including its sprinter Francesco Chicchi.
The leaders received help from other teams such as Androni-Giocattoli that had ambitions to win the final stage with sprinter Alberto Loddo. With one rider in the break, Katusha was exempt from chasing and its sprinter Danilo Napolitano sat protected from the wind inside the peloton waiting for the final kilometres of the race. The breakaway riders were reeled back in on the lengthy descent toward the finish line.
|1
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|3:44:46
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|3
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|4
|Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|5
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|6
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|7
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|8
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
|9
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|10
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
|11
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|14
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|15
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|16
|Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
|17
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|18
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
|19
|Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|20
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|21
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|22
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|23
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|24
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|25
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|26
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|27
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|28
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|29
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|30
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|31
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|32
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|33
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|34
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|35
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|36
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|37
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|38
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
|39
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|40
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|41
|Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|42
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|43
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|44
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|45
|Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|47
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|48
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
|49
|Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|50
|Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
|51
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|52
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|53
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|54
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
|55
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|56
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
|57
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|58
|Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
|59
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|61
|Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|62
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|63
|Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|64
|Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|65
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|66
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|67
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|68
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|69
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|70
|Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
|71
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|72
|Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|73
|Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|74
|Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
|75
|Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
|76
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|77
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|78
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|79
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|80
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|81
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|82
|Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|83
|Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
|84
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|85
|Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
|86
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|88
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|89
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|90
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|91
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|92
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|93
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|94
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|95
|Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
|96
|Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|97
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|98
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|99
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|100
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|101
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|102
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|103
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|104
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|105
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|106
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|107
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|108
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|109
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|110
|Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|111
|Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
|112
|Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|113
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|114
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|115
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|116
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|117
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
|0:02:35
|118
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:03:35
|119
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:12:18
|DNF
|Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|DNF
|Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
|DNF
|Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
|DNF
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|DNF
|Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile
|1
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|2
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|2
|3
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|1
|1
|Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|2
|3
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1
|1
|Colombia
|11:14:18
|2
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|3
|Chile
|4
|Argentina
|5
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|ISD-Neri
|7
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|8
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|9
|Androni-Giocattoli
|10
|Katusha
|11
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|12
|Xacobeo-Galicia
|13
|Germany
|14
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|15
|Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Miche
|17
|Cuba
|18
|Uruguay
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25:44:47
|2
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:00:28
|3
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:01:19
|4
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:37
|5
|Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:02:15
|6
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|7
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|8
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:02:16
|9
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:37
|10
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:03:45
|11
|Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:04:18
|12
|Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:04:23
|13
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:47
|14
|Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:53
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:22
|16
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:05:46
|17
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
|0:06:02
|18
|Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:06:51
|19
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:54
|20
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
|0:06:56
|21
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:07:32
|22
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:46
|23
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:08:00
|24
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:05
|25
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:09:14
|26
|Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:09:57
|27
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:10:23
|28
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:10:33
|29
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:10:44
|30
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:10:48
|31
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:11:19
|32
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:25
|33
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:11:59
|34
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|0:12:41
|35
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:13
|36
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:13:43
|37
|Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:14:28
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:14:42
|39
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:15:56
|40
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:15:58
|41
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|0:16:02
|42
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:16:24
|43
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:16:54
|44
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:17:15
|45
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:17:23
|46
|Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:17:30
|47
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:17:56
|48
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:18:29
|49
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:18:59
|50
|Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:19:00
|51
|Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
|0:19:05
|52
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:19:16
|53
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:20:44
|54
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:21:31
|55
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:21:32
|56
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:21:42
|57
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:52
|58
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:22:22
|59
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:22:29
|60
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|0:22:43
|61
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:22:54
|62
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:23:43
|63
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:23:57
|64
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:24:01
|65
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:24:02
|66
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|0:24:18
|67
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
|0:24:24
|68
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:24:35
|69
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:25:09
|70
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
|0:25:25
|71
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:25:50
|72
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|0:26:05
|73
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:26:27
|74
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:26:40
|75
|Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
|0:26:48
|76
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:27:05
|77
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:27:30
|78
|Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:27:38
|79
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:28:34
|80
|Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:29:59
|81
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
|0:30:16
|82
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:30:19
|83
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:30:28
|84
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:31:19
|85
|Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:31:21
|86
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:32:18
|87
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|0:32:21
|88
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:32:32
|89
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:33:09
|90
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:34:25
|91
|Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:34:36
|92
|Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
|0:36:25
|93
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:36:41
|94
|Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:36:46
|95
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:36:57
|96
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
|0:37:06
|97
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:37:30
|98
|Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:37:44
|99
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:38:31
|100
|Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:39:22
|101
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:39:24
|102
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|0:40:08
|103
|Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
|0:40:21
|104
|Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:40:23
|105
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:40:25
|106
|Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|0:41:30
|107
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|0:41:38
|108
|Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:42:38
|109
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:42:49
|110
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:43:02
|111
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:43:24
|112
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|0:43:57
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:09
|114
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:44:25
|115
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:46:58
|116
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:47:07
|117
|Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
|0:47:09
|118
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:51:10
|119
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|1:08:07
|1
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|9
|pts
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|7
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|6
|4
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|5
|5
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|5
|6
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|4
|7
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|3
|8
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|9
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|3
|10
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|3
|11
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|3
|1
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|26
|pts
|2
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|18
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|4
|Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|14
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|12
|6
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|10
|7
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|10
|8
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|8
|9
|Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
|7
|10
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|11
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|6
|1
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|3
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|5
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|7
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|9
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|Androni-Giocattoli
|77:19:43
|2
|Argentina
|0:08:31
|3
|Cuba
|0:14:13
|4
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:14:54
|5
|Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:16:56
|6
|Colombia
|0:17:16
|7
|Katusha
|0:18:15
|8
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:18:26
|9
|Miche
|0:20:55
|10
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:04
|11
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:27:35
|12
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:33:36
|13
|Chile
|0:35:05
|14
|ISD-Neri
|0:43:13
|15
|Uruguay
|0:45:00
|16
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:48:02
|17
|Germany
|0:54:23
|18
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:59:45
