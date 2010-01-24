Trending

Loddo claims San Luis finale

Nibali wins general classification

Image 1 of 23

Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) wins the final stage in San Luis.
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)

Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) wins the final stage in San Luis.
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 2 of 23

The group continued to toil late in the stage.

The group continued to toil late in the stage.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 23

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) rides ahead of Michael Rasmussen (Miche).
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) rides ahead of Michael Rasmussen (Miche).
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 23

Liquigas controls the peloton during the final stage.

Liquigas controls the peloton during the final stage.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 23

The Liquigas team is greeted by fans as it powers hard on the front.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The Liquigas team is greeted by fans as it powers hard on the front.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 23

Alberto Loddo takes stage seven in San Luis, his second win of the week.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Alberto Loddo takes stage seven in San Luis, his second win of the week.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 23

The break works hard to stay away but it was in vain.

The break works hard to stay away but it was in vain.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 23

Nibali stays safely tucked away in the peloton during stage seven.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Nibali stays safely tucked away in the peloton during stage seven.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 23

Pick the winner... Vincenzo Nibali is looked after by his Liquigas teammates in the peloton.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Pick the winner... Vincenzo Nibali is looked after by his Liquigas teammates in the peloton.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 23

Nibali rides ahead of Filippo Pozzato.

Nibali rides ahead of Filippo Pozzato.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 23

Vincenzo Nibali (right) has a chat before the stage start.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Vincenzo Nibali (right) has a chat before the stage start.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 23

ISD is noticeable in its neon green livery as the peloton passes one of the lakes outside San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

ISD is noticeable in its neon green livery as the peloton passes one of the lakes outside San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 23

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) before the stage start.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) before the stage start.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 23

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) on the podium.

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) on the podium.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 23

Overall winner Vincenzo Nibali is presented with the race trophy on the podium.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Overall winner Vincenzo Nibali is presented with the race trophy on the podium.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 23

Colombian rider Santiago Botero on the podium.

Colombian rider Santiago Botero on the podium.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 23

The seven-man break included David Gutierrez, Oleksandr Kvachuk, Matias Medici, Jose de Segovia, Luca Mazzanti, Javier Ramirez and Fortunato Baliani
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The seven-man break included David Gutierrez, Oleksandr Kvachuk, Matias Medici, Jose de Segovia, Luca Mazzanti, Javier Ramirez and Fortunato Baliani
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 23

Fortunato Baliani (right) and Javier Ramirez ride at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Fortunato Baliani (right) and Javier Ramirez ride at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 23

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) lifts the trophy after he claimed victory in the 2010 Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) lifts the trophy after he claimed victory in the 2010 Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 23

The overall podium: Jose Serpa (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas-Doimo) and Rafael Valls (3rd, Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The overall podium: Jose Serpa (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas-Doimo) and Rafael Valls (3rd, Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 23

Androni-Giocatolli proved to be the strongest team at the race
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Androni-Giocatolli proved to be the strongest team at the race
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 23

The stage podium: Danilo Napolitano (2nd, Katusha), Alberto Loddo (1st, Androni-Giocattoli) and Francisco Pacheco (3rd, Xacobeo-Galicia)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The stage podium: Danilo Napolitano (2nd, Katusha), Alberto Loddo (1st, Androni-Giocattoli) and Francisco Pacheco (3rd, Xacobeo-Galicia)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 23

Mountains classification podium: Jose Serpa (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli) and Rafael Valls (1st, Footon-Servetto). Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) finished third in the classification.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Mountains classification podium: Jose Serpa (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli) and Rafael Valls (1st, Footon-Servetto). Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) finished third in the classification.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) captured his second stage win, the fourth for the team, in a mass gallop to the line during the seventh and final stage of the Tour de San Luis on Sunday. The Italian outpaced Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) who placed second and Francisco Pacheco (Xacobeo-Galicia) in third.

"My legs felt so painful today," said Loddo at the end of the seven-day stage race. "My team worked so, so well for me today and I had to get this victory for them. The sprint was very difficult and so many teams were at the front. But we were very determined as a team to win the sprint. This was a great week for our team."

The top prize went to Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) however, the Italian capturing a hard-fought overall title at the fourth annual Tour de San Luis. He moved into the overall leader's jersey following his stage four win in the 19.5km time trial and maintained a 28-second lead ahead of runner up Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) with 1:19 separating him and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) in third.

"The last day again, my team did truly great work," Nibali said. "I am very happy with this victory and so is our Directeur Sportif [Mario Scirea]. We kept the break away always at two and half minutes to be safe. The finish of the race today was very dangerous and I had to be very attentive with the turns and the downhill and all the riders who want a stage win. But, it worked out very well."

Valls won stage two atop the Mirador De Los Funes ascent, the first of three mountaintop finishes. He went on to capture the event's mountains classification. "I won a stage and that started us in the overall lead," Valls said. "To win the mountain jersey, I'm happy with that and I'm happy with how our team rode this week."

Androni-Giocattoli was undoubtedly the strongest team, winning four of the seven stages along with the event's Best Overall Team classification. "I am very happy with the team because they executed their tactics perfectly this week," said directeur sportif Gianni Savio. "Congratulations to Alberto Loddo for two great victories and to the whole team for working very well. To win four stages, place second in the individual overall and win the overall best team, that is very good and I am very happy."

"Our riders are in good condition and we threw everything we had at Vincenzo Nibali," he added. "Nibali had to work on the climbs alone because his team was working very hard before the climbs during the stages. He showed that he is strong and equally intelligent, always there when he had to be. For this, I want to congratulate him."

Runner up in two stages, Danilo Napolitano expressed his disappointment for not producing a victory for his Katusha team during the seven-day stage race. "I am not so pleased," Napolitano said. "Today was very fast, I felt good and I was hoping to bring a win for my team and I did not. But, it is still only January and it is not always possible to be in the fastest form. For sure, this race provided very good training for everyone. Now I will look to the Tour of Qatar."

Overall contenders confused over time bonus location

The seventh and final day of the Tour de San Luis offered the peloton a fast 167km stage on a 58km circuit in and around the host city of San Luis. Liquigas-Doimo's Vincenzo Nibali started the day as the overall leader, 28 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa and 1:19 ahead of Rafael Valls.

Further down in the classification a cluster of overall contenders from fifth through seventh place with the same time at 2:15 behind the leader. Those riders were Santiago Botero (Team Colombia), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) and Jorge Giacinti (team Argentina) respectively. Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) sat in seventh place a mere one second behind the others.

The first King of the Mountain point was located 17km into the first of three circuits. Botero and Rasmussen attacked one another in pursuit of the valuable time bonuses. However, confusion arose over the intermediate time bonuses which weren't offered at the top of the mountain. They were available five kilometres after the mountaintop, at the intermediate sprint line won by former Olympic Madison gold medalist, Walter Perez (Team Argentina).

"I don't know what happened," Botero said. "I saw Rasmussen sprint so I started sprinting too. I thought maybe there were time bonuses there but there weren't any. I think we were confused."

A breakaway of seven riders escaped the peloton following the two category sprints to include David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Oleksandr Kvachuk (ISD-Neri), Matias Medici (Scott-Mercondes), Jose de Segovia (Xacobeo-Galacia), Luca Mazzanti (Katusha), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Fortunato Baliani (Miche Silver Cross).

By the end of the second lap, the break away of seven riders gained a maximum of three minutes. None of the riders contested the king of the mountain zone of the intermediate Sprints. With less than 50 kilometres to go, one more lap, the Liquigas-Doimo team set a tempo fast enough to hold the breakaway at a sage time advantage, including its sprinter Francesco Chicchi.

The leaders received help from other teams such as Androni-Giocattoli that had ambitions to win the final stage with sprinter Alberto Loddo. With one rider in the break, Katusha was exempt from chasing and its sprinter Danilo Napolitano sat protected from the wind inside the peloton waiting for the final kilometres of the race. The breakaway riders were reeled back in on the lengthy descent toward the finish line.

Full results
1Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli3:44:46
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
3Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
4Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
5Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
6Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
7Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
8Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
9Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
10Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
11Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
14Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
15Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
16Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
17Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
18Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
19Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
20Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
21Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
22Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
23Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
24Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
25Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
26Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
27Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
28Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
29Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
30Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
31Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
32Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
33Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
34Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
35José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
36Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
37Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
38Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
39Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
40Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
41Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
42Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
43Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
44Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
45Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
47Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
48Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
49Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
50Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
51Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
52Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
53Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
54Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
55Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
56Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
57Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
58Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
59Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
60Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
61Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
62Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
63Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
64Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
65Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
66Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
67Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
68Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
69Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
70Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
71Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
72Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
73Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
74Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
75Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
76Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
77Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
78Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
79Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
80Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
81Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
82Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
83Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
84Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
85Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
86Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
87Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
88Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
89Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
90Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
91Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
92Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
93Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
94Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
95Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
96Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
98Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
99Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
100Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
101Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
102David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
103Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
104Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
105Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
106Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
107Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
108Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
109Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
110Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
111Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
112Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
113Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
114Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
115Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
116Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
117Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:02:35
118Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:03:35
119Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:12:18
DNFCarlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
DNFEdgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
DNFBreno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
DNFDuarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
DNFAlvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
DNFPablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
DNFJuan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
DNFSebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, 23.5km
1Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile2
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, 72.5km
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3pts
2Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos2
3Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche1

Mountain 1 - Los Puquitos (Cat. 3) 115.1km
1Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia3pts
2Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche2
3Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1

Teams
1Colombia11:14:18
2Footon-Servetto-Fuji
3Chile
4Argentina
5Andalucia-Cajasur
6ISD-Neri
7Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
8Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
9Androni-Giocattoli
10Katusha
11Jamis-Sutter Home
12Xacobeo-Galicia
13Germany
14Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
15Liquigas-Doimo
16Miche
17Cuba
18Uruguay

Final general classification
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo25:44:47
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:28
3Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:01:19
4Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:01:37
5Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia0:02:15
6Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
7Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
8Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:02:16
9Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:02:37
10Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:03:45
11Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:04:18
12Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:04:23
13Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:04:47
14Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba0:04:53
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:22
16Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:05:46
17Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha0:06:02
18Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:06:51
19Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:06:54
20Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany0:06:56
21Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:07:32
22Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:07:46
23José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:08:00
24Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:09:05
25Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:09:14
26Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:09:57
27Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:10:23
28Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:10:33
29Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:10:44
30Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:10:48
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:11:19
32Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:11:25
33Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:11:59
34Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:12:41
35Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:13:13
36Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:13:43
37Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:14:28
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:14:42
39Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:15:56
40Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:15:58
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:16:02
42Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:16:24
43Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:16:54
44Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:17:15
45David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:17:23
46Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri0:17:30
47Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:17:56
48Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:18:29
49Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:18:59
50Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:19:00
51Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia0:19:05
52Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:19:16
53Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:20:44
54Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:21:31
55Arles Castro (Col) Colombia0:21:32
56Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:21:42
57Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:52
58Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:22:22
59Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:22:29
60Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany0:22:43
61Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:22:54
62Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:23:43
63Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:23:57
64Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri0:24:01
65Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:24:02
66Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:24:18
67Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia0:24:24
68Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:24:35
69Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:25:09
70Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia0:25:25
71Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:25:50
72Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:26:05
73Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:26:27
74Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:26:40
75Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina0:26:48
76Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:27:05
77Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:27:30
78Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:27:38
79Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:28:34
80Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche0:29:59
81Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile0:30:16
82Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:30:19
83Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:30:28
84Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:31:19
85Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia0:31:21
86Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri0:32:18
87Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany0:32:21
88Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:32:32
89Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:33:09
90Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:34:25
91Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:34:36
92Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia0:36:25
93Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:36:41
94Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:36:46
95Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:36:57
96Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:37:06
97Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:37:30
98Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:37:44
99Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:38:31
100Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:39:22
101Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:39:24
102Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:40:08
103Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay0:40:21
104Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:40:23
105Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:40:25
106Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:41:30
107Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:41:38
108Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay0:42:38
109Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:42:49
110Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:02
111Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:43:24
112Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:43:57
113Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:09
114Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:44:25
115Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:46:58
116Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:47:07
117Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico0:47:09
118Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:51:10
119Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse1:08:07

Sprint classification
1Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina9pts
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile7
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6
4Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina5
5Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba5
6Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba4
7Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba3
8Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
9Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany3
10Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home3
11Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile3

Mountains classification
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji26pts
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli18
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
4Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli14
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli12
6Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse10
7Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba10
8Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba8
9Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia7
10Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur6
11Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba6

Young rider classification
1Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
4Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
5Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
7Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
8Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
9Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Teams classification
1Androni-Giocattoli77:19:43
2Argentina0:08:31
3Cuba0:14:13
4Andalucia-Cajasur0:14:54
5Xacobeo-Galicia0:16:56
6Colombia0:17:16
7Katusha0:18:15
8Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:18:26
9Miche0:20:55
10Liquigas-Doimo0:21:04
11Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:27:35
12Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:33:36
13Chile0:35:05
14ISD-Neri0:43:13
15Uruguay0:45:00
16Jamis-Sutter Home0:48:02
17Germany0:54:23
18Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:59:45

 

