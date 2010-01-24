Image 1 of 23 Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) wins the final stage in San Luis. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo) Image 2 of 23 The group continued to toil late in the stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) rides ahead of Michael Rasmussen (Miche). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 23 Liquigas controls the peloton during the final stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 23 The Liquigas team is greeted by fans as it powers hard on the front. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 23 Alberto Loddo takes stage seven in San Luis, his second win of the week. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 23 The break works hard to stay away but it was in vain. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 23 Nibali stays safely tucked away in the peloton during stage seven. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 23 Pick the winner... Vincenzo Nibali is looked after by his Liquigas teammates in the peloton. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 23 Nibali rides ahead of Filippo Pozzato. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali (right) has a chat before the stage start. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 23 ISD is noticeable in its neon green livery as the peloton passes one of the lakes outside San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 23 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto-Fuji) before the stage start. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 23 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) on the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 23 Overall winner Vincenzo Nibali is presented with the race trophy on the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 23 Colombian rider Santiago Botero on the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 23 The seven-man break included David Gutierrez, Oleksandr Kvachuk, Matias Medici, Jose de Segovia, Luca Mazzanti, Javier Ramirez and Fortunato Baliani (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 23 Fortunato Baliani (right) and Javier Ramirez ride at the front of the break. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) lifts the trophy after he claimed victory in the 2010 Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 23 The overall podium: Jose Serpa (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli), Vincenzo Nibali (1st, Liquigas-Doimo) and Rafael Valls (3rd, Footon-Servetto) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 23 Androni-Giocatolli proved to be the strongest team at the race (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 23 The stage podium: Danilo Napolitano (2nd, Katusha), Alberto Loddo (1st, Androni-Giocattoli) and Francisco Pacheco (3rd, Xacobeo-Galicia) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 23 Mountains classification podium: Jose Serpa (2nd, Androni-Giocatolli) and Rafael Valls (1st, Footon-Servetto). Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) finished third in the classification. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) captured his second stage win, the fourth for the team, in a mass gallop to the line during the seventh and final stage of the Tour de San Luis on Sunday. The Italian outpaced Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) who placed second and Francisco Pacheco (Xacobeo-Galicia) in third.

"My legs felt so painful today," said Loddo at the end of the seven-day stage race. "My team worked so, so well for me today and I had to get this victory for them. The sprint was very difficult and so many teams were at the front. But we were very determined as a team to win the sprint. This was a great week for our team."

The top prize went to Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) however, the Italian capturing a hard-fought overall title at the fourth annual Tour de San Luis. He moved into the overall leader's jersey following his stage four win in the 19.5km time trial and maintained a 28-second lead ahead of runner up Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) with 1:19 separating him and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) in third.

"The last day again, my team did truly great work," Nibali said. "I am very happy with this victory and so is our Directeur Sportif [Mario Scirea]. We kept the break away always at two and half minutes to be safe. The finish of the race today was very dangerous and I had to be very attentive with the turns and the downhill and all the riders who want a stage win. But, it worked out very well."

Valls won stage two atop the Mirador De Los Funes ascent, the first of three mountaintop finishes. He went on to capture the event's mountains classification. "I won a stage and that started us in the overall lead," Valls said. "To win the mountain jersey, I'm happy with that and I'm happy with how our team rode this week."

Androni-Giocattoli was undoubtedly the strongest team, winning four of the seven stages along with the event's Best Overall Team classification. "I am very happy with the team because they executed their tactics perfectly this week," said directeur sportif Gianni Savio. "Congratulations to Alberto Loddo for two great victories and to the whole team for working very well. To win four stages, place second in the individual overall and win the overall best team, that is very good and I am very happy."

"Our riders are in good condition and we threw everything we had at Vincenzo Nibali," he added. "Nibali had to work on the climbs alone because his team was working very hard before the climbs during the stages. He showed that he is strong and equally intelligent, always there when he had to be. For this, I want to congratulate him."

Runner up in two stages, Danilo Napolitano expressed his disappointment for not producing a victory for his Katusha team during the seven-day stage race. "I am not so pleased," Napolitano said. "Today was very fast, I felt good and I was hoping to bring a win for my team and I did not. But, it is still only January and it is not always possible to be in the fastest form. For sure, this race provided very good training for everyone. Now I will look to the Tour of Qatar."

Overall contenders confused over time bonus location

The seventh and final day of the Tour de San Luis offered the peloton a fast 167km stage on a 58km circuit in and around the host city of San Luis. Liquigas-Doimo's Vincenzo Nibali started the day as the overall leader, 28 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa and 1:19 ahead of Rafael Valls.

Further down in the classification a cluster of overall contenders from fifth through seventh place with the same time at 2:15 behind the leader. Those riders were Santiago Botero (Team Colombia), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) and Jorge Giacinti (team Argentina) respectively. Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) sat in seventh place a mere one second behind the others.

The first King of the Mountain point was located 17km into the first of three circuits. Botero and Rasmussen attacked one another in pursuit of the valuable time bonuses. However, confusion arose over the intermediate time bonuses which weren't offered at the top of the mountain. They were available five kilometres after the mountaintop, at the intermediate sprint line won by former Olympic Madison gold medalist, Walter Perez (Team Argentina).

"I don't know what happened," Botero said. "I saw Rasmussen sprint so I started sprinting too. I thought maybe there were time bonuses there but there weren't any. I think we were confused."

A breakaway of seven riders escaped the peloton following the two category sprints to include David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Oleksandr Kvachuk (ISD-Neri), Matias Medici (Scott-Mercondes), Jose de Segovia (Xacobeo-Galacia), Luca Mazzanti (Katusha), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Fortunato Baliani (Miche Silver Cross).

By the end of the second lap, the break away of seven riders gained a maximum of three minutes. None of the riders contested the king of the mountain zone of the intermediate Sprints. With less than 50 kilometres to go, one more lap, the Liquigas-Doimo team set a tempo fast enough to hold the breakaway at a sage time advantage, including its sprinter Francesco Chicchi.

The leaders received help from other teams such as Androni-Giocattoli that had ambitions to win the final stage with sprinter Alberto Loddo. With one rider in the break, Katusha was exempt from chasing and its sprinter Danilo Napolitano sat protected from the wind inside the peloton waiting for the final kilometres of the race. The breakaway riders were reeled back in on the lengthy descent toward the finish line.

Full results 1 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 3:44:46 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 3 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 4 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 5 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 6 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 7 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 8 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 9 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 10 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 11 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 14 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 15 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 16 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 17 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 18 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 19 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 20 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 21 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 22 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 23 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 24 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 25 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 26 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 27 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 28 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 29 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 30 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 31 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 32 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 33 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 34 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 35 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 36 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 37 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 38 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 39 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 40 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 41 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 42 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 43 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 44 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 45 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 47 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 48 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 49 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 50 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 51 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 52 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 53 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 54 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 55 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 56 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 57 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 58 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 59 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 60 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 61 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 62 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 63 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 64 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 65 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 66 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 67 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 68 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 69 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 70 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 71 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 72 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 73 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 74 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 75 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 76 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 77 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 78 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 79 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 80 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 81 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 82 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 83 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 84 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 85 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 86 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 88 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 89 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 90 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 91 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 92 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 93 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 94 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 95 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 96 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 97 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 98 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 99 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 100 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 101 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 102 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 103 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 104 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 105 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 106 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 107 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 108 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 109 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 110 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 111 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 112 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 113 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 114 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 115 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 116 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 117 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:02:35 118 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:03:35 119 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:12:18 DNF Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico DNF Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico DNF Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba DNF Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay DNF Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay DNF Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay DNF Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia DNF Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, 23.5km 1 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 2 3 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, 72.5km 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 pts 2 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 2 3 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 1

Mountain 1 - Los Puquitos (Cat. 3) 115.1km 1 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 2 3 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1

Teams 1 Colombia 11:14:18 2 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 3 Chile 4 Argentina 5 Andalucia-Cajasur 6 ISD-Neri 7 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 8 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 9 Androni-Giocattoli 10 Katusha 11 Jamis-Sutter Home 12 Xacobeo-Galicia 13 Germany 14 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 15 Liquigas-Doimo 16 Miche 17 Cuba 18 Uruguay

Final general classification 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25:44:47 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:28 3 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:01:19 4 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:01:37 5 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 0:02:15 6 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 7 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 8 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:02:16 9 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:02:37 10 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:03:45 11 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:04:18 12 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:04:23 13 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:04:47 14 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 0:04:53 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:22 16 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:05:46 17 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:06:02 18 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:06:51 19 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:06:54 20 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:06:56 21 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:07:32 22 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:07:46 23 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:08:00 24 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:09:05 25 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:09:14 26 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:09:57 27 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:10:23 28 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:10:33 29 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:44 30 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:10:48 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:11:19 32 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:11:25 33 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:11:59 34 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:12:41 35 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:13:13 36 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:13:43 37 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:14:28 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:14:42 39 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:15:56 40 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:15:58 41 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:16:02 42 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:16:24 43 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:16:54 44 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:17:15 45 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:17:23 46 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:17:30 47 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:17:56 48 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:18:29 49 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:18:59 50 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:19:00 51 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 0:19:05 52 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:19:16 53 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:20:44 54 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:21:31 55 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 0:21:32 56 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:21:42 57 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:52 58 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:22:22 59 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:22:29 60 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 0:22:43 61 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:22:54 62 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:23:43 63 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:23:57 64 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:24:01 65 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:24:02 66 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:24:18 67 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 0:24:24 68 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:24:35 69 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:25:09 70 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 0:25:25 71 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:25:50 72 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:26:05 73 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:26:27 74 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:26:40 75 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:26:48 76 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:27:05 77 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:27:30 78 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:27:38 79 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:28:34 80 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:29:59 81 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 0:30:16 82 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 0:30:19 83 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:30:28 84 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:31:19 85 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:31:21 86 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:32:18 87 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 0:32:21 88 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:32:32 89 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:33:09 90 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:34:25 91 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:34:36 92 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 0:36:25 93 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:36:41 94 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:36:46 95 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:36:57 96 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:37:06 97 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:37:30 98 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:37:44 99 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:38:31 100 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:39:22 101 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:39:24 102 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:40:08 103 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 0:40:21 104 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:40:23 105 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:40:25 106 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:41:30 107 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:41:38 108 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 0:42:38 109 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:42:49 110 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:02 111 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:43:24 112 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:43:57 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:09 114 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:44:25 115 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:46:58 116 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:47:07 117 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 0:47:09 118 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:51:10 119 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 1:08:07

Sprint classification 1 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 9 pts 2 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 7 3 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 4 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 5 5 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 5 6 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 4 7 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 3 8 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 9 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 3 10 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 11 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 3

Mountains classification 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 26 pts 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 18 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 4 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 14 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 12 6 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 10 7 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 10 8 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 8 9 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 7 10 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 11 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 6

Young rider classification 1 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 4 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 6 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 7 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 8 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 9 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo