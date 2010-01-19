Image 1 of 37 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) assumed the race lead with his stage two victory (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 37 Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) finished second on the day's stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 37 Colombia control things during the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 37 The small group, near the race lead, comes in towards the finish line (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 37 Argentina's Ignacio Pereyra rode well today (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 37 Rider's focus is sharpened for Argentina's Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 37 Luca Mazantti (Katusha) finished seventh (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 37 Andalucia Cajasur's Manuel Vazquez (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 37 Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) finished in ninth place, 19 seconds behind winner, Valls (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 37 The peloton line out in pursuit of the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 37 The five-man breakaway make their way on stage two of the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 37 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) comes in to the finish (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 37 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) is surrounded by media after his win (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 37 The podium: Arnols Alcolea (2nd, Team Cuba), Rafael Falls (1st, Footon-Servetto) and Jackson Rodriguez (3rd, Androni-Giocattoli) (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 15 of 37 Stage winner Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 16 of 37 Santiago Botero (Colombia) corners (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 17 of 37 The final climb was enough to ensure a number of small groups would create time gaps (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 18 of 37 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) looks ahead as he heads towards the finish (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 19 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali was the best placed Liquigas rider on today's stage in fifth place (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 20 of 37 Francesco Chicci (Liquigas) wasn't likely to hold onto his race lead today (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 21 of 37 Croatian Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas-Doimo) works hard as Jorge Martin Montenegro (Andalucia-Cajasur) heads inside of th ripple strip to gain advantage. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 22 of 37 The peloton en masse during the stage (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 23 of 37 The peloton make rapid progress over the water. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 24 of 37 The race begins to splinter on the final climb (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 25 of 37 The peloton climbs in Argentina (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 26 of 37 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) wins atop the Mirador (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 27 of 37 Footon-Servetto had a great day, with Rafael Valls claiming their first win of the season. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 28 of 37 Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) climbs on stage two. The Venezuelan finished the day 10 seconds down on the winner in third place. (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 29 of 37 Rafael Valls wins for Footon-Servetto (Image credit: Footon-Servetto) Image 30 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) finishes the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 31 of 37 Colombia lead the peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 32 of 37 The San Luis peloton passes a lake on stage two (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 33 of 37 The stage two podium: Arnols Alcolea (2nd, Team Cuba), Rafael Falls (1st, Footon-Servetto) and Jackson Rodriguez (3rd, Androni-Giocattoli) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 34 of 37 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) moved into the overall lead with his win on Tuesday (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 35 of 37 The riders get ready to leave the start (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 36 of 37 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 37 of 37 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) moments after crossing the line (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Spain’s Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) captured his team's first season victory atop the Mirador De Los Funes, a five kilometre ascent that ended stage two of the Tour de San Luis. The Spaniard stunned local fans when he rode away from handful of the world’s best climbers and crossed the line first ahead of Arnols Alcolea (Team Cuba) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli).

"This is the first win of the year for me so I’m happy with that," Valls said. "There was a lot of wind on the climb so there was a bigger group. A rider [Jackson Rodriguez] attacked and he had a good lead. I had to go after him with one kilometre to go to have enough time to catch him and I just kept going."

Valls’ performance landed him in the Tour de San Luis’ orange overall leader’s jersey with an additional eight seconds ahead of runner up Alcolea and 16 seconds ahead of third placed Rodriguez.

Mirador De Los Funes

The most significant breakaway of the day was caught with 20 kilometres to go. Liquigas-Doimo put its horsepower at the front, including its race leader and winner of stage one Francesco Chicchi, in an effort to set up climber Vincenzo Nibali.

Other teams that presented a strong bid for the stage two victory included Miche working for Michael Rasmussen, Scott Marcondes working for all rounder Jorge Giacinti, Team Argentina for defending champion Alfredo Lucero and Androni-Giocatolli who have strong climbers Jose Serpa and Rodriguez.

Footon-Servetto took over the pace-setting alongside Katusha’s Italian National Champion Filippo Pozzato who did much of the work until the peloton made a right hand turn onto the meat of the climb with five kilometres to finish.

Much of the peloton remained intact with four kilometres to go when Nibali’s right hand man Brian Vandborg took over the pace and shattered the peloton. The group was hit again with an impressive attack from Rodriguez that landed him in a solo move nearly 15 seconds ahead of a group of 20 odds-on climbers.

"I wanted to win the stage and I attacked to try to win the stage for the jersey," Rodriguez said. "The team worked well especially in the finish. We have several strong climbers."

The group of climbers behind the escapee included teammate Serpa, Valls, Rasmussen, Nibali, Giacinti and Ignacio Pereyra (Team Argentina), Luca Mazzanti and Maxime Vantomme (Katusha), Javier Moreno and Jose Gomez (Andalucia-Cajasur), Raul Granjel (Team Cuba) and Pedro Merino (Footon-Servetto).

With one kilometre to go Valls launched himself out of the peloton in pursuit of Rodriguez. Alcolea was the only rider able to respond and he followed approximately 100 metres behind. Valls held a nearly sprint[like pace for the duration of the final kilometre, passing Rodriguez on his way to victory.

Alcolea mustered up enough strength to surge past Rodriguez with 50 metres to the line. Rodriguez hung onto third place ahead of his teammate Serpa in fourth and Nibali in fifth.

All eyes were on Rasmussen who returned to a full season of racing with Miche Silver Cross following the completion of a two-year suspension last summer. The Dane was pleased with his ninth place performance and credited much of his success to his teammate Fortunato Baliani.

"The objective was to do a good race and if possible finish in the top ten," said Rasmussen. "I guess I reached the objective for the day. My team was riding strong and racing at the front and that was very positive that they have faith in me. There was a very strong headwind today. The other two times I tried this climb we flew up it in training but today there were a lot of tactics going on. When the Footon rider attacked everyone dropped their handlebars and no one could do anything."

San Luis Formula One Raceway

The Tour de San Luis second stage took the riders on six laps of a newly built Formula One track in Potrero De Los Funes. Later, the course shot the peloton out onto undulating terrain toward a second set of circuits around the La Florida Lake before turning back toward the first mountaintop finish, a five-kilometre ascent to the Mirador De Los Funes. The road race totaled 157 kilometres.

Racing on the Formula One track motivated the peloton to push the pace in the opening three laps. Arguably the most aggressive rider in the first half of the race was Robert Bengsch (German Team) who proved to be the most savvy and fearless descender on the circuit’s technical descent.

Bengsch forced the first breakaway of the day that included overall classification contenders Michael Rasmussen (Miche), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and defending overall champion Alfredo Lucero (Team) Argentina. Other riders in the break included Daniel Diaz and Max Bade (Team Argentina), Pablo Seisdedos (Team Chile), Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia), Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha), David Gutierrez (Footon Servetto), Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Cajasur), Demis Aleman (Xacobeo-Galicia) and Luciano Pagliarini (Scott-Marcondes).

Rasmussen, Nibali and Lucero kept a close eye on one another. The Danish climber tried to motivate the large break by signaling to the group with his arms rotating in the air. However, the riders continued to surge and sit up multiple times that ultimately lead to the break’s demise.

Upon exiting the circuits, Bengsch made one final attack to escape the field followed by Yasmani Martinez, Allen Garcia and Freddy Buergos (Team Cuba) along with Pedro Palma (Team Chile). Garcia picked up full points toward the Best Sprinter classification by winning the first intermediate sprint on the day.

The break of five riders gained a healthy nine-minute advantage as the peloton behind settled into its own rhythm for the day, unthreatened by the riders ahead.

La Florida vacationers welcome the bike race

La Florida, a local vacation hot spot, welcomed the international peloton for two 20-kilometre circuits that included two intermediate King of the Mountains sprint. The five riders worked well together passing several small climbs and descending across multiple bridges that linked the rocky hillsides.

Martinez caught the breakaway off guard on both laps when he attacked at the base of the one kilometre ascent. He picked up full points in both King of the Mountain toward the event’s Best Climber category.

The breakaway exited the second circuit with a slim one and half minute margin. Back in the peloton teams with promising overall contenders pushed the pace in order to close down the gap on the way back toward the final climb of the day. However, with more than 50 kilometres remaining, the second stage was far from decided.

Bengsch took full points at the second and final intermediate sprint zone of the day. The five riders were reabsorbed back into the peloton with 20 kilometres to the base of the final climb of the day, Mirador De Los Funes.

Full Results 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 3:56:51 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:00:07 3 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:10 4 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:00:16 7 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:00:18 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 9 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:00:19 10 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 0:00:24 11 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:00:25 12 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha 0:00:27 14 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:00:29 16 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 17 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 18 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:00:36 19 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:38 20 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 21 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 22 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:42 25 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:00:44 26 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:00:46 27 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:05 28 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:01:08 29 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 30 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:01:15 31 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:27 32 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:01:32 33 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 34 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:01:38 35 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:01:44 36 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:01:49 37 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 38 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 39 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:59 40 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 41 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:02:05 42 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 43 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 44 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 45 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 46 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:11 47 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 48 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:15 49 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:02:18 50 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:27 51 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 0:02:49 52 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 53 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:09 54 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 55 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 56 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:23 57 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:03:32 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 60 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 61 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 62 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 63 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 64 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 65 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 66 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 67 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:03:42 68 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 69 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 70 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 71 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 72 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:52 73 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 0:03:56 74 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:02 75 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:05 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:04:12 77 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 78 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:04:20 79 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:04:25 80 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:28 81 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:04:54 82 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 83 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:10 84 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:30 85 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 86 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 87 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:36 88 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:46 89 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:06:05 90 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:07:07 91 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 92 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 93 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 94 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 95 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 96 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 97 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 98 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 100 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 101 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 102 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 103 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 104 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 105 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 106 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 107 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 108 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 109 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 110 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 111 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 112 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 113 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 114 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 115 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 116 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 117 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 118 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 119 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 120 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 121 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 122 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 123 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 124 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 0:07:15 125 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:32 126 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 0:09:05 127 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 128 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:10:22 129 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 130 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:11:11 131 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:12:52 132 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:14:04 133 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 0:26:06

Mountain 1 - La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 80.2 1 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 3 pts 2 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 2 3 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 1

Mountain 2 - La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 100.2 1 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 3 pts 2 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 2 3 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 1

Mountain 3 - M.Del Potrero (Cat. 1), km. 157.0 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 10 pts 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 8 3 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 6 4 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 4 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 6 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, km. 53,40 1 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 3 pts 2 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 2 3 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, km. 115,40 1 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 3 pts 2 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 2 3 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 1

Teams 1 Androni-Giocattoli 11:51:22 2 Argentina 0:00:34 3 Andalucia-Cajasur 4 Katusha 0:01:23 5 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:01:25 6 Cuba 0:01:26 7 Scott- Marcondes 0:02:07 8 Colombia 0:02:12 9 Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:31 10 Xacobeo-Galicia 0:04:00 11 Chile 0:04:14 12 Miche 0:04:26 13 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:26 14 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:07 15 Uruguay 0:07:24 16 ISD-Neri 0:08:20 17 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:13:23 18 Germany 0:14:01 19 Mexico 0:18:55

General classification after stage 2 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 8:19:34 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:00:08 3 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:16 4 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:20 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:00:26 7 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:00:28 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 9 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:00:29 10 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 0:00:34 11 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:35 12 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 13 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:37 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha 15 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:00:39 16 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 17 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 18 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:00:46 19 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:48 20 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 21 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 23 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 24 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:52 25 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:00:54 26 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:00:56 27 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:15 28 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:01:17 29 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 30 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:37 31 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:01:42 32 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 33 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:01:43 34 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:01:54 35 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:01:59 36 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 37 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 38 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 0:02:03 39 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:09 40 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 41 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:15 42 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 43 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 44 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 45 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 46 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:02:21 47 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 48 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:25 49 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:37 50 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:59 51 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 52 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:13 53 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:19 54 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 55 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:33 56 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:03:42 57 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 58 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 60 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 61 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 62 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 63 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 64 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 65 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:03:52 66 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 67 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 68 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 69 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 70 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:02 71 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 0:04:06 72 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:04:08 73 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:12 74 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:15 75 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:22 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 77 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:04:30 78 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:04:35 79 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:38 80 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:04 81 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:05:12 82 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:20 83 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:40 84 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 85 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 86 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:46 87 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:56 88 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:06:12 89 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:07 90 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:07:12 91 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:07:13 92 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:07:15 93 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:07:16 94 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 95 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:07:17 96 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 97 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 98 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 99 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 100 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 101 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 102 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 103 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 104 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 105 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 106 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 107 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 108 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 109 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 110 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 111 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 112 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 113 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 114 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 115 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 116 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 117 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 118 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 119 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 120 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:07:35 121 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:07:38 122 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:42 123 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 0:07:46 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:52 125 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 0:09:15 126 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 127 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:10:32 128 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 129 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:11:21 130 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:13:02 131 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:14:14 132 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:18:06 133 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 0:27:01

Mountains classification 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 10 pts 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 10 3 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 6 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 6 5 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 4 6 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 4 7 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 9 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 2 10 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 1 11 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 1

Sprint classification 1 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 5 pts 2 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 5 3 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 3 4 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 3 5 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 3 6 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 2 7 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1 8 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 1 9 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 1

U23 classification 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 2 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 3 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 4 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 5 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 6 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 7 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 8 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 9 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 10 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 11 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia