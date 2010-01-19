Trending

Valls adds GC lead to stage win on Mirador climb

Footon Servetto claims its first win of the year

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) assumed the race lead with his stage two victory

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) finished second on the day's stage

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Colombia control things during the stage

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The small group, near the race lead, comes in towards the finish line

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Argentina's Ignacio Pereyra rode well today

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Rider's focus is sharpened for Argentina's Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Luca Mazantti (Katusha) finished seventh

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Andalucia Cajasur's Manuel Vazquez

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) finished in ninth place, 19 seconds behind winner, Valls

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The peloton line out in pursuit of the breakaway

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The five-man breakaway make their way on stage two of the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) comes in to the finish

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) is surrounded by media after his win

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The podium: Arnols Alcolea (2nd, Team Cuba), Rafael Falls (1st, Footon-Servetto) and Jackson Rodriguez (3rd, Androni-Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Stage winner Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto)

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Santiago Botero (Colombia) corners

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
The final climb was enough to ensure a number of small groups would create time gaps

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) looks ahead as he heads towards the finish

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Vincenzo Nibali was the best placed Liquigas rider on today's stage in fifth place

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Francesco Chicci (Liquigas) wasn't likely to hold onto his race lead today

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Croatian Robert Kiserlovski (Liquigas-Doimo) works hard as Jorge Martin Montenegro (Andalucia-Cajasur) heads inside of th ripple strip to gain advantage.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
The peloton en masse during the stage

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
The peloton make rapid progress over the water.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
The race begins to splinter on the final climb

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
The peloton climbs in Argentina

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) wins atop the Mirador

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Footon-Servetto had a great day, with Rafael Valls claiming their first win of the season.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) climbs on stage two. The Venezuelan finished the day 10 seconds down on the winner in third place.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Rafael Valls wins for Footon-Servetto

(Image credit: Footon-Servetto)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) finishes the stage

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Colombia lead the peloton

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The San Luis peloton passes a lake on stage two

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The stage two podium: Arnols Alcolea (2nd, Team Cuba), Rafael Falls (1st, Footon-Servetto) and Jackson Rodriguez (3rd, Androni-Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) moved into the overall lead with his win on Tuesday

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The riders get ready to leave the start

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) moments after crossing the line

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Spain’s Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) captured his team's first season victory atop the Mirador De Los Funes, a five kilometre ascent that ended stage two of the Tour de San Luis. The Spaniard stunned local fans when he rode away from handful of the world’s best climbers and crossed the line first ahead of Arnols Alcolea (Team Cuba) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli).

"This is the first win of the year for me so I’m happy with that," Valls said. "There was a lot of wind on the climb so there was a bigger group. A rider [Jackson Rodriguez] attacked and he had a good lead. I had to go after him with one kilometre to go to have enough time to catch him and I just kept going."

Valls’ performance landed him in the Tour de San Luis’ orange overall leader’s jersey with an additional eight seconds ahead of runner up Alcolea and 16 seconds ahead of third placed Rodriguez.

Mirador De Los Funes

The most significant breakaway of the day was caught with 20 kilometres to go. Liquigas-Doimo put its horsepower at the front, including its race leader and winner of stage one Francesco Chicchi, in an effort to set up climber Vincenzo Nibali.

Other teams that presented a strong bid for the stage two victory included Miche working for Michael Rasmussen, Scott Marcondes working for all rounder Jorge Giacinti, Team Argentina for defending champion Alfredo Lucero and Androni-Giocatolli who have strong climbers Jose Serpa and Rodriguez.

Footon-Servetto took over the pace-setting alongside Katusha’s Italian National Champion Filippo Pozzato who did much of the work until the peloton made a right hand turn onto the meat of the climb with five kilometres to finish.

Much of the peloton remained intact with four kilometres to go when Nibali’s right hand man Brian Vandborg took over the pace  and shattered the peloton. The group was hit again with an impressive attack from Rodriguez that landed him in a solo move nearly 15 seconds ahead of a group of 20 odds-on climbers.

"I wanted to win the stage and I attacked to try to win the stage for the jersey," Rodriguez said. "The team worked well especially in the finish. We have several strong climbers."

The group of climbers behind the escapee included teammate Serpa, Valls, Rasmussen, Nibali, Giacinti and Ignacio Pereyra (Team Argentina), Luca Mazzanti and Maxime Vantomme (Katusha), Javier Moreno and Jose Gomez (Andalucia-Cajasur), Raul Granjel (Team Cuba) and Pedro Merino (Footon-Servetto).

With one kilometre to go Valls launched himself out of the peloton in pursuit of Rodriguez. Alcolea was the only rider able to respond and he followed approximately 100 metres behind. Valls held a nearly sprint[like pace for the duration of the final kilometre, passing Rodriguez on his way to victory.

Alcolea mustered up enough strength to surge past Rodriguez with 50 metres to the line. Rodriguez hung onto third place ahead of his teammate Serpa in fourth and Nibali in fifth.

All eyes were on Rasmussen who returned to a full season of racing with Miche Silver Cross following the completion of a two-year suspension last summer. The Dane was pleased with his ninth place performance and credited much of his success to his teammate Fortunato Baliani.

"The objective was to do a good race and if possible finish in the top ten," said Rasmussen. "I guess I reached the objective for the day. My team was riding strong and racing at the front and that was very positive that they have faith in me. There was a very strong headwind today. The other two times I tried this climb we flew up it in training but today there were a lot of tactics going on. When the Footon rider attacked everyone dropped their handlebars and no one could do anything."

San Luis Formula One Raceway

The Tour de San Luis second stage took the riders on six laps of a newly built Formula One track in Potrero De Los Funes. Later, the course shot the peloton out onto undulating terrain toward a second set of circuits around the La Florida Lake before turning back toward the first mountaintop finish, a five-kilometre ascent to the Mirador De Los Funes. The road race totaled 157 kilometres.

Racing on the Formula One track motivated the peloton to push the pace in the opening three laps. Arguably the most aggressive rider in the first half of the race was Robert Bengsch (German Team) who proved to be the most savvy and fearless descender on the circuit’s technical descent.

Bengsch forced the first breakaway of the day that included overall classification contenders Michael Rasmussen (Miche), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and defending overall champion Alfredo Lucero (Team) Argentina. Other riders in the break included Daniel Diaz and Max Bade (Team Argentina), Pablo Seisdedos (Team Chile), Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia), Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha), David Gutierrez (Footon Servetto), Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Cajasur), Demis Aleman (Xacobeo-Galicia) and Luciano Pagliarini (Scott-Marcondes).

Rasmussen, Nibali and Lucero kept a close eye on one another. The Danish climber tried to motivate the large break by signaling to the group with his arms rotating in the air. However, the riders continued to surge and sit up multiple times that ultimately lead to the break’s demise.

Upon exiting the circuits, Bengsch made one final attack to escape the field followed by Yasmani Martinez, Allen Garcia and Freddy Buergos (Team Cuba) along with Pedro Palma (Team Chile). Garcia picked up full points toward the Best Sprinter classification by winning the first intermediate sprint on the day.

The break of five riders gained a healthy nine-minute advantage as the peloton behind settled into its own rhythm for the day, unthreatened by the riders ahead.

La Florida vacationers welcome the bike race

La Florida, a local vacation hot spot, welcomed the international peloton for two 20-kilometre circuits that included two intermediate King of the Mountains sprint. The five riders worked well together passing several small climbs and descending across multiple bridges that linked the rocky hillsides.

Martinez caught the breakaway off guard on both laps when he attacked at the base of the one kilometre ascent. He picked up full points in both King of the Mountain toward the event’s Best Climber category.

The breakaway exited the second circuit with a slim one and half minute margin. Back in the peloton teams with promising overall contenders pushed the pace in order to close down the gap on the way back toward the final climb of the day. However, with more than 50 kilometres remaining, the second stage was far from decided.

Bengsch took full points at the second and final intermediate sprint zone of the day. The five riders were reabsorbed back into the peloton with 20 kilometres to the base of the final climb of the day, Mirador De Los Funes.

Full Results
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji3:56:51
2Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:00:07
3Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:10
4Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:00:16
7Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha0:00:18
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
9Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:00:19
10Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba0:00:24
11Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:00:25
12Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha0:00:27
14José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
15Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:00:29
16Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
17Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
18Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany0:00:36
19Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:00:38
20Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
21Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
22Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
24Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:42
25Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:00:44
26Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:00:46
27Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:05
28Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:01:08
29Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
30Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia0:01:15
31Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:01:27
32Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:01:32
33Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
34Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:01:38
35Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:01:44
36Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:01:49
37David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
38Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
39Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:59
40Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
41Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:02:05
42Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
43Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
44Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
45Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
46Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:11
47Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
48Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:02:15
49Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:02:18
50Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:02:27
51Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile0:02:49
52Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
53Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:09
54Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
55Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
56Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:23
57Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:03:32
58Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
59Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
60Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
61Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
62Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
63Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
64Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
65Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
66Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
67Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:03:42
68Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
69Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
70Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
71Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
72Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:03:52
73Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia0:03:56
74Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay0:04:02
75Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:05
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:04:12
77Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
78Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:04:20
79Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:04:25
80Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:04:28
81Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:04:54
82Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
83Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:10
84Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:30
85Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
86Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
87Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:05:36
88Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:46
89Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:06:05
90Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:07:07
91Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
92Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
93Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
94Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
95Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
96Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
97Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
98Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
99Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
100Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
101Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
102Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
103Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
104Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
105Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
106Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
107Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
108Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
109Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
110Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
111Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
112Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
113Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
114Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
115Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
116Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
117Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
118Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
119Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
120Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
121Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
122Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
123Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
124Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay0:07:15
125Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:32
126Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico0:09:05
127Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
128Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:10:22
129Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
130Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:11:11
131Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:12:52
132Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile0:14:04
133Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico0:26:06

Mountain 1 - La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 80.2
1Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba3pts
2Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile2
3Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba1

Mountain 2 - La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 100.2
1Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba3pts
2Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile2
3Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba1

Mountain 3 - M.Del Potrero (Cat. 1), km. 157.0
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji10pts
2Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba8
3Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli6
4Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli4
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
6Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina1

Sprint 1 - El Durazno, km. 53,40
1Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba3pts
2Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile2
3Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba1

Sprint 2 - El Durazno, km. 115,40
1Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany3pts
2Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba2
3Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile1

Teams
1Androni-Giocattoli11:51:22
2Argentina0:00:34
3Andalucia-Cajasur
4Katusha0:01:23
5Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:01:25
6Cuba0:01:26
7Scott- Marcondes0:02:07
8Colombia0:02:12
9Liquigas-Doimo0:03:31
10Xacobeo-Galicia0:04:00
11Chile0:04:14
12Miche0:04:26
13Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:26
14Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:07
15Uruguay0:07:24
16ISD-Neri0:08:20
17Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:23
18Germany0:14:01
19Mexico0:18:55

General classification after stage 2
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji8:19:34
2Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:00:08
3Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:16
4Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:20
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:00:26
7Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha0:00:28
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
9Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:00:29
10Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba0:00:34
11Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:35
12Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
13José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:00:37
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha
15Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:00:39
16Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
17Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
18Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany0:00:46
19Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:00:48
20Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
21Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
23Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
24Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:52
25Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:00:54
26Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:00:56
27Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:15
28Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:01:17
29Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia0:01:25
30Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:01:37
31Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:01:42
32Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
33Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:01:43
34Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:01:54
35Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:01:59
36Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
37David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
38Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia0:02:03
39Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:09
40Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
41Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:15
42Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
43Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
44Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
45Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
46Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:02:21
47Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
48Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:02:25
49Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:02:37
50Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:02:59
51Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
52Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:13
53Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:19
54Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
55Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:33
56Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri0:03:42
57Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
58Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
60Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
61Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
62Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
63Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
64Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
65Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:03:52
66Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
67Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
68Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
69Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
70Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:04:02
71Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia0:04:06
72Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:04:08
73Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay0:04:12
74Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:15
75Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:04:22
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
77Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:04:30
78Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:04:35
79Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:04:38
80Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:04
81Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:05:12
82Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:20
83Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:40
84Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
85Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
86Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:05:46
87Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:56
88Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:06:12
89Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:07
90Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:07:12
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:07:13
92Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:07:15
93Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina0:07:16
94Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
95Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:07:17
96Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
97Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
98Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
99Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
100Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
101Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
102Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
103Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
104Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
105Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
106Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
107Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
108Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
109Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
110Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
111Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
112Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
113Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
114Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
115Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
116Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
117Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
118Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
119Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
120Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:07:35
121Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:07:38
122Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:42
123Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay0:07:46
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:52
125Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico0:09:15
126Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
127Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:10:32
128Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
129Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:11:21
130Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:13:02
131Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile0:14:14
132Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:18:06
133Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico0:27:01

Mountains classification
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji10pts
2Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba10
3Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba6
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli6
5Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli4
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile4
7Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
9Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba2
10Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina1
11Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina1

Sprint classification
1Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina5pts
2Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba5
3Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba3
4Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany3
5Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile3
6Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos2
7Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1
8Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina1
9Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba1

U23 classification
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
2Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
3Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
4Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
5Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
6Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
7Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
8Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
9Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
10Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
11Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia

Teams classification
1Androni-Giocattoli25:00:01
2Argentina0:00:34
3Andalucia-Cajasur
4Katusha0:01:23
5Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:01:25
6Cuba0:01:26
7Scott- Marcondes0:02:07
8Colombia0:02:12
9Liquigas-Doimo0:03:31
10Xacobeo-Galicia0:04:00
11Chile0:04:14
12Miche0:04:26
13Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:26
14Jamis-Sutter Home0:07:07
15Uruguay0:07:24
16ISD-Neri0:08:20
17Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:23
18Germany0:14:01
19Mexico0:18:55

 

