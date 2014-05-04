Trending

Tour de Romandie: Froome dominates the final time trial

Briton beats Tony Martin to move past Spilak

Image 1 of 71

Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 71

Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)

Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 71

Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp)

Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 71

Chris Froome on his way to a win

Chris Froome on his way to a win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 71

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 71

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 71

Edward Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Edward Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 71

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 71

Maxime Monfort (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Maxime Monfort (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 71

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 71

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 71

Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge)

Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 71

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 71

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 71

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 71

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 71

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling)

Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 71

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 71

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 71

Thierry Hupond (Giant-Shimano)

Thierry Hupond (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 71

Some aerial tricks for the spectators

Some aerial tricks for the spectators
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 71

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) in the pink climbers jersey

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) in the pink climbers jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 71

The final meters of the 2014 Tour de Romandie

The final meters of the 2014 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 71

A Motocross rider jumps a rider on the entrance to the football stadium

A Motocross rider jumps a rider on the entrance to the football stadium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 71

One rider in the air and another firmly on the ground

One rider in the air and another firmly on the ground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 71

Best team of the race Movistar

Best team of the race Movistar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 71

Jesús Herrada (Movistar) celebrates best young rider

Jesús Herrada (Movistar) celebrates best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 71

Jesús Herrada (Movistar)

Jesús Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 71

Martin Kohler (BMC) wins the green points jersey

Martin Kohler (BMC) wins the green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 71

Podium kisses for Martin Kohler (BMC)

Podium kisses for Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 71

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) on teh podium

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) on teh podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 71

Larens ten Dam (Belkin)

Larens ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 71

Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Jan Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 71

Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling)

Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 71

A motocross rider entertains the crowds

A motocross rider entertains the crowds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 71

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana)

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 71

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) concentrating

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) concentrating
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 71

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) out on course

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) out on course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 71

Mathis Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathis Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 71

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 71

Best young rider Jesús Herrada (Movistar)

Best young rider Jesús Herrada (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 71

Ion Izaguirre (Movistar)

Ion Izaguirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 71

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp)

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 71

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 71

Chris Froome (Team Sky) defended his title

Chris Froome (Team Sky) defended his title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 71

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 71

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 71

The 2014 Tour de Romandie podium

The 2014 Tour de Romandie podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 71

Simon Spilak (Katusha) doing his best to hold onto his slender one second lead

Simon Spilak (Katusha) doing his best to hold onto his slender one second lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 71

The finihsline

The finihsline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 71

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) tucking in

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) tucking in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 71

Simon Spilak (Katusha) in yellow

Simon Spilak (Katusha) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 71

The finish line was inside a football stadium

The finish line was inside a football stadium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 71

Simon Spilak (Katusha) couldn't hold on

Simon Spilak (Katusha) couldn't hold on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 71

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 71

Its Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Its Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 71

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 71

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 71

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waving to the crowd

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waving to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 71

Overall winner Chris Froome

Overall winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 71

Overall winner Chris Froome

Overall winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 71

Overall winner Chris Froome

Overall winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 71

Overall winner Chris Froome

Overall winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 71

Overall winner Chris Froome

Overall winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 71

Chris Froome pulls on the yellow jersey

Chris Froome pulls on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 71

Simon Spilak in action

Simon Spilak in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 71

Chris Froome on his way to a win

Chris Froome on his way to a win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 71

Chris Froome time trials in the final stage

Chris Froome time trials in the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 71

Simon Spilak time trials in Romandie

Simon Spilak time trials in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 71

World champion Tony Martin

World champion Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 71

Chris Froome and Rui Costa shake hands

Chris Froome and Rui Costa shake hands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) secured overall victory at the Tour de Romandie with a dominant performance in the final stage time trial around Neuchatel. The Briton started the 18.5km hilly time trial one second behind Simon Spilak (Katusha) but blasted up the mid-stage climb in his tucked aero time trial position and then dived to the finish to win the stage and take overall victory.

Froome set a time of 24:50 to beat world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by less than a second. Kiwi Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) was third at eight seconds. Spilak fought hard and held onto to second place overall and finished the race 28 seconds back. After a close fight for the final spot on the podium, world road race champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) climbed onto the podium with Froome and Spilak. Vincenzo  Nibali (Astana) headed home defeat by his Tour de France rival, finishing the race fifth overall.

It was Froome's second consecutive victory at the Tour de Romandie, the third consecutive victory for Team Sky after Bradley Wiggins won in 2012 and the team's 150th victory.

Froome was happy after his performance in the time trial and after securing overall victory. He proved to his Tour de France rivals that he is back on track for July.

"I'm really happy to have this result. Spilak is not a time trial specialist like Tony Martin and I'm happy to have beaten him today. It was a close race. I didn’t feel confident, it was flat out and so it wasn't easy," Froome said after pulling on the winner's yellow jersey.

"This year was a different race; there were no hilltop finishes, so it made the race different. The time trial was extremely hard; on a very tough circuit but I think the climb was good for me. But with one second to gain on Simon Spilak it was really difficult. He was strong in the mountains the other day and I wasn't sure how it would go. I'm just so happy to be back in the yellow jersey. It's a great feeling."

Froome will now take a break from training but continue to train for the Tour de France after a difficult spring.

"This has been difficult period for me, I had a chest infection and problems with my back, it's not been easy but I've worked really hard to get back to this level. I'm really happy and now I just hope I can build on this to the Tour de France," he said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:24:51
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:15
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
6Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
8Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
10Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
12Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:37
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
15Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:42
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:49
23Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:51
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:01
25Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:04
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:07
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:08
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
31Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:13
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:14
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:15
34Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
35Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
36Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:26
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:31
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
39David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:37
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:38
42Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:49
44Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:52
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:54
47Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:55
49Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
50Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
51Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:01:58
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:01
53Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:02:02
54Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:04
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
57Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:07
58Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:08
59Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:02:09
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
62Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
64Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
65Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
66Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:17
68Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:18
70Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:20
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
73Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
74Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:26
75Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:02:28
76Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:29
77Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:31
78Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:32
79Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:33
81Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:02:34
82Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
83Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:02:36
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:02:40
86Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:02:41
87Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:43
88Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:45
89Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:46
90Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:47
91Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:48
93Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:49
94Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:55
96Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:56
97Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:57
98Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:02:58
101Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:00
102Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:01
103Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
104Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:09
105Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:03:10
106Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
108Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:15
109Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:03:25
110Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
111Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:30
112Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:39
113Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
114Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:40
115Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:03:43
116Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
117Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:03:57
118Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:31
119Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:04:33
120Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:05:05
121Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:05:07
122Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:05:32
DNSGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNSBjörn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
DNSTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
DNSMartijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:25
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:01
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:11
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:02
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:14
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:19
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
11Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:42
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:48
14Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:57
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:01
16Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:11
17Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:20
18Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:22
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:02:23
20Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:35
21Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:40
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:55
24Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:03:08

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:16:06
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:18
3Garmin-Sharp0:00:28
4Katusha Team0:00:43
5FDJ.fr0:00:57
6Astana Pro Team0:00:59
7Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
8Team Sky0:01:58
9IAM Cycling0:01:59
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
11Orica GreenEDGE0:02:09
12Lampre-Merida0:02:28
13AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:04
15Team Giant-Shimano0:03:19
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:04:12
17BMC Racing Team0:04:51
18Team Europcar0:05:08
19Cannondale0:06:14

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16:18:46
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:28
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:32
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:44
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
6Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:07
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:15
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:31
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:38
12Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:29
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:32
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:50
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:30
16Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:32
17Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:06:44
18Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:30
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:37
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:55
22Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:59
23Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:14
24Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:56
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:01
26Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:22
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:48
28Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:56
29Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:05
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:18
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:24
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:35
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:47
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:10
35Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:15
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:22
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:26
38Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:15:55
39Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:14
40Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:18
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:17:48
42Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:17:50
43Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:18:04
44David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:18:10
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:00
46Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:41
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:03
48Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:23:26
49Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:23:44
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:10
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:25:29
52Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:25:32
53Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:25:35
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:56
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:26:08
56Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:17
57Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:27:21
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:12
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:09
60Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:37
61Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:31:02
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:34
63Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:31:45
64Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:20
65Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:32:25
66Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:32:48
67Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:51
68Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:53
69Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:30
70Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:58
71Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:35:23
72Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:24
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:40
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:37:50
75Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:02
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:40:42
77Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:46
78Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:21
79Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:41:59
80Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:42
81Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:44:15
82Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:44:27
83Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:44:51
84Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:45:28
85Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:58
86Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:41
87Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:47:09
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:47:37
89Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:48:59
90Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:49:17
91Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:53
92Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:50:36
93Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:52:14
94Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:52:57
95Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:52
96Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:55:03
97Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:55:13
98Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:34
99Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:57:31
100Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:57:37
101Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:19
102Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:58:27
103Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:58:53
104Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1:00:07
105Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale1:03:03
106Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:04:00
107Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:04:36
108Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:08:12
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:08:52
110Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:10:33
111Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:10:44
112Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:12:39
113Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:00
114Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:16:37
115Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:17:14
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:17:35
117Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:19:36
118Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr1:19:43
119Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:19:48
120Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:24:16
121Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:27:06
122Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:30:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
7Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling6
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
9Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge3
11Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
16Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling30pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar28
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
4Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale12
5Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling10
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha8
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge6
13Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
17Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
18Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4
19Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling4
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
21Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp2
23Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp2
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
25Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo1
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
27Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
7Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling6
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
9Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge3
11Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
16Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team16:21:01
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:16
3Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:50
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:55
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:59
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:15:49
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:48
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:41
9Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:23:53
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:57
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:19
12Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:09
13Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:44:26
14Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:38
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:52:48
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:04
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:52
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:02:21
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:06:37
20Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:08:29
21Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:10:24
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:14:22
23Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:14:59
24Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr1:17:28

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team49:02:34
2IAM Cycling0:02:48
3Astana Pro Team0:07:13
4Katusha Team0:11:42
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:34
6Garmin-Sharp0:18:29
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:18:48
8Lampre-Merida0:28:52
9Team Sky0:30:17
10BMC Racing Team0:30:25
11Team Europcar0:33:08
12FDJ.fr0:33:26
13AG2R La Mondiale0:33:49
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:58
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:56:07
16Cannondale1:03:04
17Orica GreenEDGE1:09:26
18Team Giant-Shimano1:15:40
19Trek Factory Racing1:33:45

