Chris Froome (Team Sky) secured overall victory at the Tour de Romandie with a dominant performance in the final stage time trial around Neuchatel. The Briton started the 18.5km hilly time trial one second behind Simon Spilak (Katusha) but blasted up the mid-stage climb in his tucked aero time trial position and then dived to the finish to win the stage and take overall victory.

Froome set a time of 24:50 to beat world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by less than a second. Kiwi Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) was third at eight seconds. Spilak fought hard and held onto to second place overall and finished the race 28 seconds back. After a close fight for the final spot on the podium, world road race champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) climbed onto the podium with Froome and Spilak. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) headed home defeat by his Tour de France rival, finishing the race fifth overall.

It was Froome's second consecutive victory at the Tour de Romandie, the third consecutive victory for Team Sky after Bradley Wiggins won in 2012 and the team's 150th victory.

Froome was happy after his performance in the time trial and after securing overall victory. He proved to his Tour de France rivals that he is back on track for July.

"I'm really happy to have this result. Spilak is not a time trial specialist like Tony Martin and I'm happy to have beaten him today. It was a close race. I didn’t feel confident, it was flat out and so it wasn't easy," Froome said after pulling on the winner's yellow jersey.

"This year was a different race; there were no hilltop finishes, so it made the race different. The time trial was extremely hard; on a very tough circuit but I think the climb was good for me. But with one second to gain on Simon Spilak it was really difficult. He was strong in the mountains the other day and I wasn't sure how it would go. I'm just so happy to be back in the yellow jersey. It's a great feeling."

Froome will now take a break from training but continue to train for the Tour de France after a difficult spring.

"This has been difficult period for me, I had a chest infection and problems with my back, it's not been easy but I've worked really hard to get back to this level. I'm really happy and now I just hope I can build on this to the Tour de France," he said.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:51 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 6 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 7 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:35 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 12 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:37 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:38 15 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:42 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:49 23 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:51 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:01 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:04 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:07 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:08 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 31 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:13 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:14 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:15 34 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 35 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:25 36 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:26 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:31 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 39 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:37 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:38 42 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:49 44 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:54 47 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:55 49 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 50 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 51 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:58 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:01 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:02 54 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:04 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 57 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:07 58 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:08 59 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:09 61 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 62 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 64 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 65 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 66 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:17 68 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:18 70 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:20 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 73 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 74 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:26 75 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:28 76 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:29 77 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:31 78 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:32 79 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:33 81 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:34 82 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:02:36 84 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:40 86 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:02:41 87 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:43 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:45 89 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:46 90 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:47 91 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:48 93 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:49 94 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:55 96 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:56 97 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:57 98 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:58 101 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:00 102 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:01 103 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 104 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:09 105 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:10 106 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 107 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 108 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:15 109 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:03:25 110 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:30 112 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:39 113 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 114 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:40 115 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:03:43 116 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 117 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:03:57 118 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:31 119 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:33 120 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:05:05 121 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:07 122 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:05:32 DNS Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNS Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar DNS Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team DNS Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:25 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:01 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:11 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:02 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:14 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:19 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:36 11 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 12 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:42 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:48 14 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:57 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:01 16 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:11 17 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:20 18 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:22 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:23 20 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:35 21 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:40 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:55 24 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:08

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:16:06 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:18 3 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:28 4 Katusha Team 0:00:43 5 FDJ.fr 0:00:57 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03 8 Team Sky 0:01:58 9 IAM Cycling 0:01:59 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 11 Orica GreenEDGE 0:02:09 12 Lampre-Merida 0:02:28 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:04 15 Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:19 16 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:04:12 17 BMC Racing Team 0:04:51 18 Team Europcar 0:05:08 19 Cannondale 0:06:14

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16:18:46 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:28 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:32 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:44 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 6 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:56 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:07 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:15 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:31 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:38 12 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:29 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:32 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:50 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:30 16 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:32 17 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:06:44 18 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:30 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:37 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:55 22 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:59 23 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:14 24 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:56 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:01 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:22 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:48 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:56 29 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:05 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:18 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:24 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:35 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:47 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:10 35 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:15 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:22 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:26 38 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:15:55 39 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:14 40 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:18 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:48 42 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:50 43 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:18:04 44 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:10 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:00 46 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:41 47 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:03 48 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:23:26 49 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:23:44 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:10 51 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:25:29 52 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:25:32 53 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:25:35 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:56 55 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:26:08 56 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:17 57 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:27:21 58 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:12 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:09 60 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:37 61 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:31:02 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:34 63 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:31:45 64 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:20 65 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:32:25 66 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:48 67 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:51 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:53 69 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:30 70 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:58 71 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:35:23 72 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:24 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:40 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:37:50 75 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:02 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:40:42 77 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:46 78 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:21 79 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:59 80 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:42 81 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:44:15 82 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:44:27 83 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:44:51 84 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:45:28 85 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:58 86 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:41 87 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:09 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:37 89 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:48:59 90 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:49:17 91 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:53 92 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:50:36 93 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:14 94 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:52:57 95 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:52 96 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:55:03 97 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:55:13 98 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:34 99 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:31 100 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:57:37 101 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:19 102 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:58:27 103 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:58:53 104 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:00:07 105 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 1:03:03 106 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:00 107 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:36 108 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:08:12 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:08:52 110 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:10:33 111 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:44 112 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:12:39 113 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:00 114 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:16:37 115 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:17:14 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:17:35 117 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:19:36 118 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:19:43 119 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:19:48 120 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:24:16 121 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:27:06 122 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:30:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 7 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 9 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3 11 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 4 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 12 5 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 6 13 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 18 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4 19 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 21 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 23 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 25 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 27 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 7 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 9 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3 11 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16:21:01 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:16 3 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:50 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:55 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:59 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:15:49 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:48 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:41 9 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:53 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:57 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:19 12 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:09 13 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:44:26 14 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:38 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:52:48 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:04 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:52 18 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:02:21 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:06:37 20 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:08:29 21 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:24 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:14:22 23 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:14:59 24 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:17:28