Tour de Romandie: Froome dominates the final time trial
Briton beats Tony Martin to move past Spilak
Chris Froome (Team Sky) secured overall victory at the Tour de Romandie with a dominant performance in the final stage time trial around Neuchatel. The Briton started the 18.5km hilly time trial one second behind Simon Spilak (Katusha) but blasted up the mid-stage climb in his tucked aero time trial position and then dived to the finish to win the stage and take overall victory.
Froome set a time of 24:50 to beat world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by less than a second. Kiwi Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) was third at eight seconds. Spilak fought hard and held onto to second place overall and finished the race 28 seconds back. After a close fight for the final spot on the podium, world road race champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) climbed onto the podium with Froome and Spilak. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) headed home defeat by his Tour de France rival, finishing the race fifth overall.
It was Froome's second consecutive victory at the Tour de Romandie, the third consecutive victory for Team Sky after Bradley Wiggins won in 2012 and the team's 150th victory.
Froome was happy after his performance in the time trial and after securing overall victory. He proved to his Tour de France rivals that he is back on track for July.
"I'm really happy to have this result. Spilak is not a time trial specialist like Tony Martin and I'm happy to have beaten him today. It was a close race. I didn’t feel confident, it was flat out and so it wasn't easy," Froome said after pulling on the winner's yellow jersey.
"This year was a different race; there were no hilltop finishes, so it made the race different. The time trial was extremely hard; on a very tough circuit but I think the climb was good for me. But with one second to gain on Simon Spilak it was really difficult. He was strong in the mountains the other day and I wasn't sure how it would go. I'm just so happy to be back in the yellow jersey. It's a great feeling."
Froome will now take a break from training but continue to train for the Tour de France after a difficult spring.
"This has been difficult period for me, I had a chest infection and problems with my back, it's not been easy but I've worked really hard to get back to this level. I'm really happy and now I just hope I can build on this to the Tour de France," he said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:51
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:35
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|12
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:37
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:38
|15
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:49
|23
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:51
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|26
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:07
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:08
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|31
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:13
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:14
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|34
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|35
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|36
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:26
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:31
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|39
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:37
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|42
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:49
|44
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:54
|47
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:55
|49
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|50
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|51
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:58
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:01
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:02
|54
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:04
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|57
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:07
|58
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:08
|59
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:09
|61
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|62
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|64
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|65
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|66
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:17
|68
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:18
|70
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:20
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|73
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|74
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:26
|75
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:28
|76
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:29
|77
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:31
|78
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:32
|79
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:33
|81
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:34
|82
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:36
|84
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:40
|86
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:41
|87
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|88
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|89
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:46
|90
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:47
|91
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:48
|93
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:49
|94
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:55
|96
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:56
|97
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:57
|98
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:58
|101
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:00
|102
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:01
|103
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|104
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:09
|105
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:10
|106
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|108
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:15
|109
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:25
|110
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:30
|112
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|113
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|114
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:40
|115
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:03:43
|116
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:57
|118
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:31
|119
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:33
|120
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:05:05
|121
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:07
|122
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:05:32
|DNS
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:25
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:01
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|6
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:14
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:19
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|11
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:42
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:48
|14
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:57
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:01
|16
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:11
|17
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:20
|18
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:22
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:23
|20
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:35
|21
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:40
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:55
|24
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1:16:06
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:28
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|5
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:57
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|8
|Team Sky
|0:01:58
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:59
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:02:09
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:28
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:04
|15
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:19
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:04:12
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:51
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:05:08
|19
|Cannondale
|0:06:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16:18:46
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:32
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:44
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|6
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:31
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:38
|12
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:29
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:32
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:30
|16
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:32
|17
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:44
|18
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:30
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:55
|22
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:59
|23
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:14
|24
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:01
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:22
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:48
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|29
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:05
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:18
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:24
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:35
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:47
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:10
|35
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:15
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:22
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:26
|38
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:55
|39
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:14
|40
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:18
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:48
|42
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:50
|43
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:04
|44
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:18:10
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:41
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:03
|48
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:26
|49
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:44
|50
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:10
|51
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:29
|52
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:25:32
|53
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:25:35
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:56
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:26:08
|56
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:17
|57
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:21
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:12
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:09
|60
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:37
|61
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:31:02
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:34
|63
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:31:45
|64
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:20
|65
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:32:25
|66
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:48
|67
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:51
|68
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:53
|69
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:30
|70
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:58
|71
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:35:23
|72
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:24
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:40
|74
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:37:50
|75
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:02
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:42
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:46
|78
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:21
|79
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:59
|80
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:42
|81
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:44:15
|82
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:44:27
|83
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:44:51
|84
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:28
|85
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:58
|86
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:41
|87
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:09
|88
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:37
|89
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:48:59
|90
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:49:17
|91
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:53
|92
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:50:36
|93
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:14
|94
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:57
|95
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:52
|96
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:03
|97
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:55:13
|98
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:34
|99
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:31
|100
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:37
|101
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:19
|102
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:58:27
|103
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:53
|104
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:07
|105
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|1:03:03
|106
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:00
|107
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:36
|108
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:08:12
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:08:52
|110
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:33
|111
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:44
|112
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:12:39
|113
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:00
|114
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:16:37
|115
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:17:14
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:17:35
|117
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:19:36
|118
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:19:43
|119
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:19:48
|120
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:24:16
|121
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|1:27:06
|122
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1:30:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|7
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|11
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|12
|5
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|13
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|18
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|19
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|21
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|23
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|25
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|26
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|27
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|7
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|11
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:21:01
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:16
|3
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:50
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:55
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:59
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:49
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:48
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:41
|9
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:53
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:57
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:19
|12
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:09
|13
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:44:26
|14
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:38
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:52:48
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:04
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:52
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:21
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:06:37
|20
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:08:29
|21
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:24
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:14:22
|23
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:14:59
|24
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:17:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|49:02:34
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:48
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:13
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:11:42
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:34
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:29
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:18:48
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:28:52
|9
|Team Sky
|0:30:17
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:25
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:33:08
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:33:26
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:49
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:58
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:56:07
|16
|Cannondale
|1:03:04
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|1:09:26
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:15:40
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:33:45
