Wiggins eyes a fifth Olympic gold in 2016

Bradley Wiggins revealed more details of his plans for beyond 2014, confirming he hopes to target a fifth gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games before hanging up his wheels and helping cycling at a grass roots level.

Wiggins is currently in the USA before the start of the Tour of California and posed for photographs in the movie studios of sponsors 21st Century Fox with his teammates. He revealed his plans in a video interview with the BBC.

“I want to go to the next Olympics and go for gold medal number five, that’s a big goal for me in two years time, and after that, stay in sport, because it’s been a big part of my life since I was kid,” Wiggins said.

"I want to be involved at grassroots somewhere, because all this inspirational stuff, the kids are kind of the future of everything really, not just sport, but life.”

Wiggins revealed to Cyclingnews in March that this year's Tour de France could be his last.

"After the Tour de France, we're 18 months out from the Olympics and that's really when you've got to get back on the (track) programme. It could be that this is my last Tour. If it is, I'd better make it a good one," he told Cyclingnews.

After riding well at the recent Giro del Trentino in Italy, Wiggins hopes to be competitive in California to convince the Team Sky management and team leader Chris Froome to give him a place in the Tour de France squad.

"He's the current champion of the Tour and he's looking to win his second consecutive race, so we're going to have to put a strong team around him to do the job and there's plenty of guys to choose from and so it's going to be a tough call for the management," Wiggins suggested.

"We’re all working towards that goal, of being in the best possible shape at the Tour, to do that job.”