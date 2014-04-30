Image 1 of 56 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 56 Team Sky's bus at the start of the reduced stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 Chris Froome protected by his Sky teamates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Race leader Michał Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Alexy Tsatevich (Katusha) demonstrates how to eat on the bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 56 Michał Kwiatkowski after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 56 Egor Silin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 56 Guess where? Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) won a shortened stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie. The Swiss rider saved his matches for the frenetic finale to beat Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) into Sion on a stage shortened to just 88km due to snow on the Simplon Pass.

Albasini held on during a frenetic finish that saw the peloton decimated before he made his move. The Orica-GreenEDGE rider flew past Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), who had gone on a late attack, to take his first victory of the season.

"I saw when he (Voeckler) attacked that it was really early. It was a long way to the finish and I saw that I had two guys in front of me and I knew that one of them would get nervous and chase him. I knew as soon as I launched my sprint that I would pass him," Albasini said at the finish.

Snow meant that the riders only had to face one second category climb, after the Simplonpass was totally removed. The absence of the ascent meant the stage was only 88 kilometres, thus making a fast and furious stage, although Albasini could have done with the pace being picked up a little.

"I felt good in the climb, it was nearly too slow we hoped that it would be faster. There was not too many fast people left so we felt pretty confident but you can never be too sure of the result. I am really happy with the win."

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished safely in the bunch to retain the race lead. Bonus seconds move Albasini into second place, five seconds behind Kwiatkowski.

Snow day

The peloton had an unexpected lie-in on the second day, after the Simplonpass was removed due snow. Instead of the planned start in Ascona, the riders took the train to Brigerbad where they began racing at 3:15pm local time. What should have seen the first sorting out of the general classification turned out to be an 88 kilometre sprint to Sion.

The shortened parcours made for an active start and the break was quick to form. Home riders Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) were joined by the Belgian Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol). The trio were never given much of an advantage and they were caught mid-way up the only climb of the day.

With the group together, there were a number of attacks to take the points for the mountain classification. It was another Swiss rider, Johan Tschopp (IAM Cycling), who managed to do that despite being caught by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr).

With a flat finish in sight, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) tried to hang onto the peloton but the pace was too quick for the German and he was forced to call a day on his stage hopes. It proved to be another bad day for Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who was seen off the back. The American was already well down the classification after his crash in the prologue.

As the race hit the descent, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) saw his opportunity off the front. The Italian used his superior descending skills to build up a substantial gap on the peloton. With seven kilometres to go, Nibali had 25 seconds on the leaders.

Nibali's attack had a huge impact on the peloton. Behind the Astana rider, the bunch began to string out as they tried to track him down. With Kwiatkowski and his leader's jersey to think about, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the work at the front. Immediately, riders began to be shelled off the back, including Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).

Voeckler was able to make his way back into the peloton on the roads into Sion and was ready to go when Nibali was caught within the final two kilometres. It proved to be another no hoper for the Frenchman, however, and he was overhauled before the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2:11:11 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:04 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:04 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 31 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 34 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 46 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 53 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 56 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 57 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:53 58 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 59 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:55 61 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 62 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 64 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 69 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 70 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 71 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 72 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 75 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 76 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 77 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 78 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 80 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 82 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 83 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 84 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 85 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 88 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 90 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 93 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 94 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 96 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 97 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 98 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:28 99 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 102 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:31 103 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:57 104 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:02 105 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:51 107 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 111 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 112 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 113 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 114 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:51 115 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 116 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 119 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 122 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 123 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 125 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:10:15 130 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 132 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 133 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 134 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 135 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 136 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 137 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 139 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 140 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 142 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 143 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:35 146 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 147 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 148 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:10:40 DNF Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Lens # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 4 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 5 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:11:11 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:04 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:53 11 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:55 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:00:57 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:51 17 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 19 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:15 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 24 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 25 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:35 27 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:10:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 6:33:37 2 IAM Cycling 3 Team Europcar 4 Movistar Team 0:00:04 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Katusha Team 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:08 10 Cannondale 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 FDJ.fr 13 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:53 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:48 15 Lampre-Merida 0:01:50 16 Team Giant-Shimano 17 BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 18 Team Sky 0:01:54 19 Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:17:33 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:05 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 4 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:07 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:15 13 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:16 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:17 18 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:18 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 20 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 22 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:23 27 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:25 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 37 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:27 41 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:28 42 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 43 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:29 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 46 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:33 47 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:35 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:36 49 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 51 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 53 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 54 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:00:51 55 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 56 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 57 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:05 58 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:06 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 61 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:12 62 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:14 64 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:17 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 66 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 67 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 68 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 69 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 70 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:20 71 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:22 73 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 75 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:01:24 78 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:25 79 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 80 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 81 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:26 82 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:27 83 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:28 84 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 85 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 86 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:30 87 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:32 89 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:33 90 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:01:34 91 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:01:36 92 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:41 94 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:10 95 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:11 96 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:12 97 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 98 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:21 99 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:51 100 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:58 101 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:01 102 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:10 103 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:20 104 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:06:13 105 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:36 106 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:55 107 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:57 108 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:05 109 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:06 110 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:07 112 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:08:08 113 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:09 114 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:14 115 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:18 117 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:19 118 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:21 119 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:23 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:26 123 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:08:28 124 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 125 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:30 126 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:33 127 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 128 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:24 129 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:28 130 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:30 131 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 132 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:36 133 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:37 134 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:38 135 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:41 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:42 137 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:43 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:44 139 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:10:45 140 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:48 141 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:49 142 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:53 143 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:58 144 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 145 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:06 146 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:11:07 147 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:12 148 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:15 149 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:19 150 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:11:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 3 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 4 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 5 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:17:33 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:18 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:23 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:36 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 11 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:01:24 13 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:41 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:10 15 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:06 17 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:09 18 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:14 19 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:21 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:24 22 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:30 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:38 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:42 26 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:58 27 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:11:22