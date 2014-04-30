Albasini wins stage 1 of Tour de Romandie
Orica-GreenEdge rider denies Voeckler in Sion
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) won a shortened stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie. The Swiss rider saved his matches for the frenetic finale to beat Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) into Sion on a stage shortened to just 88km due to snow on the Simplon Pass.
Albasini held on during a frenetic finish that saw the peloton decimated before he made his move. The Orica-GreenEDGE rider flew past Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), who had gone on a late attack, to take his first victory of the season.
"I saw when he (Voeckler) attacked that it was really early. It was a long way to the finish and I saw that I had two guys in front of me and I knew that one of them would get nervous and chase him. I knew as soon as I launched my sprint that I would pass him," Albasini said at the finish.
Snow meant that the riders only had to face one second category climb, after the Simplonpass was totally removed. The absence of the ascent meant the stage was only 88 kilometres, thus making a fast and furious stage, although Albasini could have done with the pace being picked up a little.
"I felt good in the climb, it was nearly too slow we hoped that it would be faster. There was not too many fast people left so we felt pretty confident but you can never be too sure of the result. I am really happy with the win."
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished safely in the bunch to retain the race lead. Bonus seconds move Albasini into second place, five seconds behind Kwiatkowski.
Snow day
The peloton had an unexpected lie-in on the second day, after the Simplonpass was removed due snow. Instead of the planned start in Ascona, the riders took the train to Brigerbad where they began racing at 3:15pm local time. What should have seen the first sorting out of the general classification turned out to be an 88 kilometre sprint to Sion.
The shortened parcours made for an active start and the break was quick to form. Home riders Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) were joined by the Belgian Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol). The trio were never given much of an advantage and they were caught mid-way up the only climb of the day.
With the group together, there were a number of attacks to take the points for the mountain classification. It was another Swiss rider, Johan Tschopp (IAM Cycling), who managed to do that despite being caught by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr).
With a flat finish in sight, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) tried to hang onto the peloton but the pace was too quick for the German and he was forced to call a day on his stage hopes. It proved to be another bad day for Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who was seen off the back. The American was already well down the classification after his crash in the prologue.
As the race hit the descent, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) saw his opportunity off the front. The Italian used his superior descending skills to build up a substantial gap on the peloton. With seven kilometres to go, Nibali had 25 seconds on the leaders.
Nibali's attack had a huge impact on the peloton. Behind the Astana rider, the bunch began to string out as they tried to track him down. With Kwiatkowski and his leader's jersey to think about, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the work at the front. Immediately, riders began to be shelled off the back, including Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).
Voeckler was able to make his way back into the peloton on the roads into Sion and was ready to go when Nibali was caught within the final two kilometres. It proved to be another no hoper for the Frenchman, however, and he was overhauled before the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2:11:11
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|4
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:04
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:04
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|34
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|42
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|56
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|57
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|58
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:55
|61
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|62
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|69
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|71
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|84
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|88
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|93
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|94
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:28
|99
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:31
|103
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:57
|104
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:02
|105
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:51
|107
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|112
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:51
|115
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|116
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|122
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:10:15
|130
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|133
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|137
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|139
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|140
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|142
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:35
|146
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|147
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|148
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:40
|DNF
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:11:11
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:04
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:53
|11
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:55
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:00:57
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:51
|17
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:15
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:35
|27
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|6:33:37
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|FDJ.fr
|13
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:53
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:48
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:50
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|18
|Team Sky
|0:01:54
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:17:33
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:05
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|4
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:16
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|18
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|22
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:23
|27
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:25
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|41
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:28
|42
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|46
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|47
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:36
|49
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|51
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|53
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|54
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:51
|55
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|56
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|57
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|58
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:06
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|61
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:12
|62
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:14
|64
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|66
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|68
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|71
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:22
|73
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:23
|75
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:01:24
|78
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:25
|79
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|81
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|82
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|83
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|84
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|86
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:30
|87
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:32
|89
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:33
|90
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:34
|91
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:01:36
|92
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:41
|94
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:10
|95
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:11
|96
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:12
|97
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|98
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:21
|99
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:51
|100
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:58
|101
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:01
|102
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:10
|103
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:20
|104
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:13
|105
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|106
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:55
|107
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:57
|108
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|109
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:06
|110
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:07
|112
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:08
|113
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:09
|114
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:14
|115
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:18
|117
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:19
|118
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:21
|119
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:23
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:26
|123
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:28
|124
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|125
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|126
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:33
|127
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|128
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:24
|129
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:28
|130
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:30
|131
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:36
|133
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:37
|134
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:38
|135
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:42
|137
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:43
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:44
|139
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:10:45
|140
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|141
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:49
|142
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:53
|143
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:58
|144
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:06
|146
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:11:07
|147
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:12
|148
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:15
|149
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:19
|150
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|3
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:17:33
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:18
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:23
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:36
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|11
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:01:24
|13
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:41
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:10
|15
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:06
|17
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:09
|18
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:14
|19
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:21
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:24
|22
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:30
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:38
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:42
|26
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:58
|27
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6:53:05
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:07
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:25
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Cannondale
|0:00:42
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:50
|13
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:03
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:53
|15
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:03
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:17
|17
|Team Sky
|0:02:27
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
