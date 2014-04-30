Trending

Albasini wins stage 1 of Tour de Romandie

Orica-GreenEdge rider denies Voeckler in Sion

Image 1 of 56

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 56

Team Sky's bus at the start of the reduced stage

Team Sky's bus at the start of the reduced stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) launches an attack

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 56

Chris Froome protected by his Sky teamates

Chris Froome protected by his Sky teamates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

Race leader Michał Kwiatkowski

Race leader Michał Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Alexy Tsatevich (Katusha) demonstrates how to eat on the bike

Alexy Tsatevich (Katusha) demonstrates how to eat on the bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

Michał Kwiatkowski after the stage

Michał Kwiatkowski after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

Egor Silin (Katusha)

Egor Silin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Guess where? Simplon Pass

Guess where? Simplon Pass
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Sylvan Dillier (BMC) leads the breakaway with Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol) and Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling)

Sylvan Dillier (BMC) leads the breakaway with Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol) and Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol) in the break with Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) and Sylvan Dillier (BMC) in Romandie

Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol) in the break with Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) and Sylvan Dillier (BMC) in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

The day called for some wardrobe changes

The day called for some wardrobe changes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 56

Race director Richard Chassot

Race director Richard Chassot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 56

The wind on full display

The wind on full display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 56

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) moved into the green jersey

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) moved into the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 56

Johann Tschopp IAM Cycling and I am pink

Johann Tschopp IAM Cycling and I am pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 56

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) on the attack

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 56

Thoams Voeckler sans tongue

Thoams Voeckler sans tongue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 56

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp)

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 56

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) try their luck

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) try their luck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 56

Edward Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Edward Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 56

World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 56

Rui Costa with his Lampre-Merida teamates

Rui Costa with his Lampre-Merida teamates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 56

Local fans roadside

Local fans roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 56

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 56

Europcar riders

Europcar riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 56

The truncated Tour de Romandie stage 1 gets underway

The truncated Tour de Romandie stage 1 gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 56

The start of stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie was moved to 88km to go

The start of stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie was moved to 88km to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 56

The race heads by car over the Simplon pass

The race heads by car over the Simplon pass
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 56

Snow on the SImplon pass forced the race to be shortened

Snow on the SImplon pass forced the race to be shortened
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 56

The Tour de Romandie peloton

The Tour de Romandie peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 56

Kwiatkowski before the new start

Kwiatkowski before the new start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 56

Rigoberto Uran (OPQS)

Rigoberto Uran (OPQS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 56

The peloton of the Tour de Romandie

The peloton of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 56

Kwiatkowski's yellow is close to the Tinkoff-Saxo colors

Kwiatkowski's yellow is close to the Tinkoff-Saxo colors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 56

Chris Froome rides ahead of Tour de Romandie leader Michal Kwiatkowski

Chris Froome rides ahead of Tour de Romandie leader Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 56

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) rides away

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) rides away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 56

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) attacked on the climb

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) attacked on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 56

Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) put in an attack on the descent

Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) put in an attack on the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 56

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 56

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 56

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 56

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 56

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in yellow

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 56

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 56

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 56

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 56

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) wins stage 1 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 56

The peloton in Romandie

The peloton in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 56

Conditions were grim atop Simplon pass, and forced the race to be shortened

Conditions were grim atop Simplon pass, and forced the race to be shortened
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 56

Team cars drive through the snow in Romandie

Team cars drive through the snow in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 56

Snow affected stage 1

Snow affected stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 56

Team cars go over a pass in Romandie

Team cars go over a pass in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 56

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEDGE) won a shortened stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie. The Swiss rider saved his matches for the frenetic finale to beat Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) into Sion on a stage shortened to just 88km due to snow on the Simplon Pass.

Albasini held on during a frenetic finish that saw the peloton decimated before he made his move. The Orica-GreenEDGE rider flew past Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), who had gone on a late attack, to take his first victory of the season.

"I saw when he (Voeckler) attacked that it was really early. It was a long way to the finish and I saw that I had two guys in front of me and I knew that one of them would get nervous and chase him. I knew as soon as I launched my sprint that I would pass him," Albasini said at the finish.

Snow meant that the riders only had to face one second category climb, after the Simplonpass was totally removed. The absence of the ascent meant the stage was only 88 kilometres, thus making a fast and furious stage, although Albasini could have done with the pace being picked up a little.

"I felt good in the climb, it was nearly too slow we hoped that it would be faster. There was not too many fast people left so we felt pretty confident but you can never be too sure of the result. I am really happy with the win."

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished safely in the bunch to retain the race lead. Bonus seconds move Albasini into second place, five seconds behind Kwiatkowski.

Snow day

The peloton had an unexpected lie-in on the second day, after the Simplonpass was removed due snow. Instead of the planned start in Ascona, the riders took the train to Brigerbad where they began racing at 3:15pm local time. What should have seen the first sorting out of the general classification turned out to be an 88 kilometre sprint to Sion.

The shortened parcours made for an active start and the break was quick to form. Home riders Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) were joined by the Belgian Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol). The trio were never given much of an advantage and they were caught mid-way up the only climb of the day.

With the group together, there were a number of attacks to take the points for the mountain classification. It was another Swiss rider, Johan Tschopp (IAM Cycling), who managed to do that despite being caught by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr).

With a flat finish in sight, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) tried to hang onto the peloton but the pace was too quick for the German and he was forced to call a day on his stage hopes. It proved to be another bad day for Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who was seen off the back. The American was already well down the classification after his crash in the prologue.

As the race hit the descent, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) saw his opportunity off the front. The Italian used his superior descending skills to build up a substantial gap on the peloton. With seven kilometres to go, Nibali had 25 seconds on the leaders.

Nibali's attack had a huge impact on the peloton. Behind the Astana rider, the bunch began to string out as they tried to track him down. With Kwiatkowski and his leader's jersey to think about, Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the work at the front. Immediately, riders began to be shelled off the back, including Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).

Voeckler was able to make his way back into the peloton on the roads into Sion and was ready to go when Nibali was caught within the final two kilometres. It proved to be another no hoper for the Frenchman, however, and he was overhauled before the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2:11:11
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
4Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
6Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
14Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:04
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:04
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
22Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
24Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
31Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
34Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
45Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
46Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
53Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
56Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
57Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:53
58Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:55
61Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
62Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
64Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
66Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
69Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
70Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
71Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
72Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
75Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
76Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
77Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
78Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
80Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
82Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
84Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
85Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
88Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
89Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
90Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
91Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
93Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
94Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
96Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
97Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
98Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:28
99Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
101Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
102Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:31
103Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:57
104Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:02
105Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:51
107Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
109Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
111Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
112Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
113Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
114Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:51
115Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
116Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
119Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
121Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
122Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
123Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
125Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
126Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
127Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:10:15
130Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
132Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
133Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
134Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
135Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
137Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
138Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
139Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
140Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
142Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:35
146Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
147Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
148Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:10:40
DNFJanez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling3
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Lens
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
4Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
5Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:11:11
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:04
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:53
11Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:55
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:00:57
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:51
17Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
19Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:15
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
25Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:35
27Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:10:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp6:33:37
2IAM Cycling
3Team Europcar
4Movistar Team0:00:04
5Astana Pro Team
6Katusha Team
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
10Cannondale
11AG2R La Mondiale
12FDJ.fr
13Orica GreenEDGE0:00:53
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:48
15Lampre-Merida0:01:50
16Team Giant-Shimano
17BMC Racing Team0:01:52
18Team Sky0:01:54
19Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:17:33
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:05
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:07
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:08
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
13Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:16
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:17
18Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:18
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
20Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
21Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
22Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:20
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:23
27Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
30Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
31Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:25
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
37Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:27
41Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:28
42Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
43Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:29
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
46Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:33
47Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:35
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:36
49Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:37
51Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
52Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
53Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
54Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:51
55Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
56Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
57Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
58Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:06
59Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:11
61Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:12
62Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:14
64Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:17
65Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
66Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
68Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
69Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
70Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:01:20
71Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
72Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:22
73Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
75Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
77Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:01:24
78Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:25
79Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
80Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
81David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:26
82Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:27
83Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
84Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
85Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
86Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:30
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:32
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:33
90Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:01:34
91Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:01:36
92Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
93Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:41
94Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:10
95Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:03:11
96Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:03:12
97Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
98Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:03:21
99Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:51
100Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:04:58
101Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:01
102Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:10
103Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:20
104Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:06:13
105Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:36
106Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:55
107Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:57
108Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:05
109Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:06
110Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:07
112Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:08:08
113Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:09
114Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:14
115Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:18
117Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:19
118Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:08:21
119Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:23
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
121Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
122Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:26
123Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:08:28
124Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
125Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:30
126Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:33
127Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
128Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:10:24
129Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:28
130Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:30
131Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
132Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:36
133Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:10:37
134Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:38
135Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:41
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:42
137Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:43
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:44
139Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:10:45
140Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:48
141Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:10:49
142Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:53
143Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:58
144Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
145Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:11:06
146Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:11:07
147Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:12
148Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:15
149Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:19
150Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:11:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
3Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling3
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
4Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
5Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:17:33
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:08
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:18
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:23
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:36
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
11Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:01:24
13Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:41
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:10
15Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:06
17Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:09
18Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:14
19Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:08:21
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:10:24
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:30
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:38
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:42
26Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:58
27Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:11:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep6:53:05
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:07
3IAM Cycling0:00:14
4Movistar Team0:00:19
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
6Astana Pro Team0:00:23
7FDJ.fr0:00:25
8Katusha Team0:00:29
9Cannondale0:00:42
10Team Europcar0:00:47
11AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:50
13Orica GreenEDGE0:01:03
14Trek Factory Racing0:01:53
15Team Giant-Shimano0:02:03
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:17
17Team Sky0:02:27
18Lampre-Merida
19BMC Racing Team0:02:37

