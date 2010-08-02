Trending

Greipel sprints to win

Davis takes over the GC lead

Image 1 of 5

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) sprints to victory in stage two at the Tour of Poland.

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) sprints to victory in stage two at the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 5

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprints Allan Davis (Astana) and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) for victory in stage two.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprints Allan Davis (Astana) and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) for victory in stage two.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 5

Stage winner André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) can't wait to uncork the bubbly.

Stage winner André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) can't wait to uncork the bubbly.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 5

Allan Davis (Astana) is the new leader of the Tour of Poland.

Allan Davis (Astana) is the new leader of the Tour of Poland.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 5

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) celebrates his stage victory on the podium.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) celebrates his stage victory on the podium.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

André Greipel of HTC-Columbia won a chaotic sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne, beating Allan Davis (Astana) and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) in the bunch gallop.

"It was very long day," said Greipel. "It was hot, the pace was very high and we were all very tired at the end. The final laps were pretty risky, there was a lot of turns and I had to be very careful.

"In the final sprint I managed to find some gaps between the sprinters and I took advantage of it. It turned out to be a great move.

"Yesterday I was not able to take part in the sprint due to a crash in the last kilometre but I'm not complaining about that. It's just part of the game. I'm really glad that I won today and I have opened my winning account."

Today's victory is the 28-year-old German's second win at the Polish race after winning the final stage in Krakow in last year's edition.

While Davis had to settle for second place on the stage, the Australian took over the race lead from the previous day's stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo).

"Unfortunately I didn't manage to finish it off," said Davis. "I tried really hard today, just like yesterday. I gave my best in the final sprint but André Greipel was too strong. Even though I haven't won so far in this year’s edition I can still be satisfied with my performance. I got third on the first stage and second today.

"It’s a great feeling to have the yellow jersey and I will do my best to win tomorrow, in Katowice."

Yesterday's massive crash with 1.5km remaining didn't cause any serious injuries and all of the riders stood at the start line in Rawa Mazowiecka. The only rider who didn't finish the first stage was Timothy Gudsell (Française Des Jeux) but his abandonment was due to an earlier crash.

The first kilometer of the longest stage in this year's Tour de Pologne was marked by many attempts to break clear but it was Marcin Sapa (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Bartlomiej Matysiak (Poland BGZ), Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Gabriel Rasch (Cervélo TestTeam) who managed to successfully form the breakaway of the day.

The gap rose with every stroke of the pedal and at the 80km mark the quartet held a 10-minute lead. At that point the escapees were sharing the work but there was still 160 kilometers ahead of them.

After the feeding zone the peloton didn't show any signs of urgency and let the breakaway add another two minutes to their advantage. When the leading riders entered the Silesia region, however, with 95 kilometers to go, the main bunch decided that it's time to start reducing the gap. The sprinters' teams took the chase in their own hands and very quickly whittled down the break's lead to 4:45 with 50km left to race.

Compared to the first stage which contained six intermediate sprints, this time the riders had only two chances to gather points in the sprint classification. The first sprint was won by Matysiak while Sapa took a victory on the second one. Sapa also won the sole KOM on the category 3 climb at 224.3km.

With 25km remaining in the stage the break's lead was reduced to 2:20 as the teams of the fastest men in the field, Liquigas-Doimo, Milram, Saxo Bank and Vacansoleil, set the pace.

Just before entering the first of three finishing laps in Dabrowa Gornicza, Matysiak and Sapa attacked their breakaway companions Stubbe and Rasch. With 15 km to go the Polish duo had only a one minute advantage over the peloton which had absorbed Stubbe and Rasch. On the penultimate lap Matysiak and Sapa, too, were caught by the field.

In the final kilometres the onus was on Katusha to fight off the contenders and deliver its man, Danilo Napolitano, to the line. Later the Russian ProTour squad was joined in the front by Vacansoleil which was setting the pace for Borut Bozic, but they were not able to maintain the high speed for long.

Eventually none of the teams managed to control the mass sprint and the rider who had the strongest final kick was André Greipel (HTC-Columbia).

Stage runner-up Allan Davis (Astana) took over the general classification lead from Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) and the Australian will wear the yellow jersey on tomorrow's 122.1km stage from Sosnowiec to Katowice.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia6:02:52
2Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
3Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
4Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
10Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
11Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
12Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
14Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
15Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
16Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
17Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
18Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
19David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
28Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
30Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
32Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
33Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
37Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
38Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
41Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
42Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
43Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
46Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
47Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
48Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
49Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
52Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
53Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
56Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
57Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
58Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
59Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
60Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
61Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
63Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
65Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
66Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
67Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
68Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
69Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
70Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
71Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
73Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
74Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
75Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
77Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
78Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
82Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
83Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
84Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
85Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
86Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
88Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
89Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
90Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
91Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
93Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
94Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
95Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
96Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
98Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
100Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
102Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
103Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
104Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
106Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
108Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
109Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
110Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
111Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
112Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
113Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
114Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
115Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
116Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
117Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
118Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
119Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
121Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
122Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
123Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
124Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
125Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
126Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
127Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
128Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
129Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
130Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
131Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
132Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
133Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
134Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
136Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
138Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
139Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
140Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
141Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
142Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
143Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
144Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
145Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
146Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
149Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
150Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
151Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
152Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
153Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
154Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
155Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
156Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
157Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
158Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
159Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
160Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
161Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
162Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
163Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
165Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
166Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
167Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
168Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
169Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
170Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
171Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
172Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
173Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
174Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
175Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
176Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
177Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
178Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
179Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:20
180Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:37
181Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
182Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:39
183Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:30

Sprint 1- Siewierz, 199.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ3pts
2Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
3Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Sprint 2 - Dabrowa Gór., 237.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini3pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
3Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana1

Mountain 1 - Dabrowa Gór., 224.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini3pts
2Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
3Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia20pts
2Allan Davis (Aus) Astana19
3Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step18
4Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team17
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
6Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
7Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank14
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team13
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux12
10Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
11Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
12Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne8
14Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano7
15Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha6
16Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram5
17Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team4
18Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
19David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto2
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (Aus) Astana10:08:14
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
4Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi00:00:04
5Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team00:00:05
7Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
8Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step00:00:06
10Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
11Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi00:00:08
12Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
13Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana00:00:09
14Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team00:00:10
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
16Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
18Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
19Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
20Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
22Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
23Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
25Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
26Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
28David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
29Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
30Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
32Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
33Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
34Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
36Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
38Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
39Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
41Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
43Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
44Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
45Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
46Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
47Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
48Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
49Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
51Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
52Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
57Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
59Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
61Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
62Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
63Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
64Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
66Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
67Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
68Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
69Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
70Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
71Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
72Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
74Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
75Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
76Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
78Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
80Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
81Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
82Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
83Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
85Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
86Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
87Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
89Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
91Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
92Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
93Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
94Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
95Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
96Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
97Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
98Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
101Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
102Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
104Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
105Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
106Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
107Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
108Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
109Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
110Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
111Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
112Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
113Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
114Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
116Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
118Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
120Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
121Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
122Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
124Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
126Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
127Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
128Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
129Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
130Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
132Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
133Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
134Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
135Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
136Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
137Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
138Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
139Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
140Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
141Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
142Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
143Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
144Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
145Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
146Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
147Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
148Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
149Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
150Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
151Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
152Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
153Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
154Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
155Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
156Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
157Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
158Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
159Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
160Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
161Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
162Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
163Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
164Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
165Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
166Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
167Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
168Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
169Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
170Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
171Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
172Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
173Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
174Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
176Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
177Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
178Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
179Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo00:00:30
180Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux00:10:47
181Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
182Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto00:11:49
183Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo00:13:40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ6pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ5
4Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha5
5Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
6Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
7Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
8Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini3pts
2Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ3
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
4Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team2
5Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
6Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (Aus) Astana37pts
2Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team32
3Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step30
4Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi28
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team27
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
7André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia20
8Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne19
9Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
10Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank16
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
12Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank14
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux12
16Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
17Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram10
18Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack9
20Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
21Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
22Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano7
23Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step6
24Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha6
25Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
26Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram5
27Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
28Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team4
29Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
30Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
31Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
32David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto2
33Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Latest on Cyclingnews