André Greipel of HTC-Columbia won a chaotic sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne, beating Allan Davis (Astana) and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) in the bunch gallop.
"It was very long day," said Greipel. "It was hot, the pace was very high and we were all very tired at the end. The final laps were pretty risky, there was a lot of turns and I had to be very careful.
"In the final sprint I managed to find some gaps between the sprinters and I took advantage of it. It turned out to be a great move.
"Yesterday I was not able to take part in the sprint due to a crash in the last kilometre but I'm not complaining about that. It's just part of the game. I'm really glad that I won today and I have opened my winning account."
Today's victory is the 28-year-old German's second win at the Polish race after winning the final stage in Krakow in last year's edition.
While Davis had to settle for second place on the stage, the Australian took over the race lead from the previous day's stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo).
"Unfortunately I didn't manage to finish it off," said Davis. "I tried really hard today, just like yesterday. I gave my best in the final sprint but André Greipel was too strong. Even though I haven't won so far in this year’s edition I can still be satisfied with my performance. I got third on the first stage and second today.
"It’s a great feeling to have the yellow jersey and I will do my best to win tomorrow, in Katowice."
Yesterday's massive crash with 1.5km remaining didn't cause any serious injuries and all of the riders stood at the start line in Rawa Mazowiecka. The only rider who didn't finish the first stage was Timothy Gudsell (Française Des Jeux) but his abandonment was due to an earlier crash.
The first kilometer of the longest stage in this year's Tour de Pologne was marked by many attempts to break clear but it was Marcin Sapa (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Bartlomiej Matysiak (Poland BGZ), Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Gabriel Rasch (Cervélo TestTeam) who managed to successfully form the breakaway of the day.
The gap rose with every stroke of the pedal and at the 80km mark the quartet held a 10-minute lead. At that point the escapees were sharing the work but there was still 160 kilometers ahead of them.
After the feeding zone the peloton didn't show any signs of urgency and let the breakaway add another two minutes to their advantage. When the leading riders entered the Silesia region, however, with 95 kilometers to go, the main bunch decided that it's time to start reducing the gap. The sprinters' teams took the chase in their own hands and very quickly whittled down the break's lead to 4:45 with 50km left to race.
Compared to the first stage which contained six intermediate sprints, this time the riders had only two chances to gather points in the sprint classification. The first sprint was won by Matysiak while Sapa took a victory on the second one. Sapa also won the sole KOM on the category 3 climb at 224.3km.
With 25km remaining in the stage the break's lead was reduced to 2:20 as the teams of the fastest men in the field, Liquigas-Doimo, Milram, Saxo Bank and Vacansoleil, set the pace.
Just before entering the first of three finishing laps in Dabrowa Gornicza, Matysiak and Sapa attacked their breakaway companions Stubbe and Rasch. With 15 km to go the Polish duo had only a one minute advantage over the peloton which had absorbed Stubbe and Rasch. On the penultimate lap Matysiak and Sapa, too, were caught by the field.
In the final kilometres the onus was on Katusha to fight off the contenders and deliver its man, Danilo Napolitano, to the line. Later the Russian ProTour squad was joined in the front by Vacansoleil which was setting the pace for Borut Bozic, but they were not able to maintain the high speed for long.
Eventually none of the teams managed to control the mass sprint and the rider who had the strongest final kick was André Greipel (HTC-Columbia).
Stage runner-up Allan Davis (Astana) took over the general classification lead from Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) and the Australian will wear the yellow jersey on tomorrow's 122.1km stage from Sosnowiec to Katowice.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6:02:52
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|3
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|10
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|27
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|30
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|32
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|37
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|39
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|41
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|46
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|49
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|56
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|57
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|59
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|60
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|63
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|65
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|66
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|69
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|70
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|75
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|83
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|85
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|86
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|87
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|88
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|89
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|90
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|91
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|93
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|94
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|98
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|100
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|102
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|103
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|104
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|105
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|106
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|108
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|109
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|110
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|111
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|112
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|113
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|114
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|115
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|116
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|117
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|118
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|119
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|121
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|122
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|123
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|124
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|125
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|127
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|128
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|129
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|130
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|132
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|134
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|136
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|138
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|139
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|141
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|142
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|143
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|144
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|145
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|146
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|149
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|150
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|151
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|152
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|153
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|155
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|156
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|157
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|158
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|159
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|160
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|161
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|162
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|163
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|165
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|166
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|167
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|168
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|169
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|170
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|171
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|172
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|173
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|174
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|175
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|176
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|177
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|178
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|179
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:20
|180
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:37
|181
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|182
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:39
|183
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|pts
|2
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|3
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|pts
|2
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|3
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|pts
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|19
|3
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|4
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|7
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|12
|10
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|11
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|12
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|14
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|15
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|17
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|18
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|19
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|2
|20
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|10:08:14
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|00:00:04
|5
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|00:00:05
|7
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|8
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|00:00:06
|10
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|00:00:08
|12
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|00:00:09
|14
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|00:00:10
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|18
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|20
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|23
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|30
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|38
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|39
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|44
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|46
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|49
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|57
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|59
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|60
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|61
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|62
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|63
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|64
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|66
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|68
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|70
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|71
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|72
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|74
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|75
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|76
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|78
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|81
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|83
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|85
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|86
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|87
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|89
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|92
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|93
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|94
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|95
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|96
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|97
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|98
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|101
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|102
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|106
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|108
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|110
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|113
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|116
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|117
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|118
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|121
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|122
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|124
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|126
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|127
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|128
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|129
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|132
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|133
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|134
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|135
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|136
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|137
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|138
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|139
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|140
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|141
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|142
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|143
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|144
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|145
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|146
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|147
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|148
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|149
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|150
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|151
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|152
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|153
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|154
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|155
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|156
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|157
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|158
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|159
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|160
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|161
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|162
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|163
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|164
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|165
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|166
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|167
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|168
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|169
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|170
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|171
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|172
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|173
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|176
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|177
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|178
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|179
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|00:00:30
|180
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|00:10:47
|181
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|182
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|00:11:49
|183
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|00:13:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|4
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|5
|5
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|6
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|7
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|8
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|3
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|4
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|5
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|6
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|37
|pts
|2
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|32
|3
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|4
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|27
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|8
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|9
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|10
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|12
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|12
|16
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|17
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|10
|18
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|9
|20
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|22
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|23
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|24
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|25
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|26
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|27
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|28
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|29
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|30
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|31
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|32
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|2
|33
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
