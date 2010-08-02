Image 1 of 5 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) sprints to victory in stage two at the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 5 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprints Allan Davis (Astana) and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) for victory in stage two. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 5 Stage winner André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) can't wait to uncork the bubbly. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 5 Allan Davis (Astana) is the new leader of the Tour of Poland. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 5 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) celebrates his stage victory on the podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

André Greipel of HTC-Columbia won a chaotic sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne, beating Allan Davis (Astana) and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) in the bunch gallop.

"It was very long day," said Greipel. "It was hot, the pace was very high and we were all very tired at the end. The final laps were pretty risky, there was a lot of turns and I had to be very careful.

"In the final sprint I managed to find some gaps between the sprinters and I took advantage of it. It turned out to be a great move.

"Yesterday I was not able to take part in the sprint due to a crash in the last kilometre but I'm not complaining about that. It's just part of the game. I'm really glad that I won today and I have opened my winning account."

Today's victory is the 28-year-old German's second win at the Polish race after winning the final stage in Krakow in last year's edition.

While Davis had to settle for second place on the stage, the Australian took over the race lead from the previous day's stage winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo).

"Unfortunately I didn't manage to finish it off," said Davis. "I tried really hard today, just like yesterday. I gave my best in the final sprint but André Greipel was too strong. Even though I haven't won so far in this year’s edition I can still be satisfied with my performance. I got third on the first stage and second today.

"It’s a great feeling to have the yellow jersey and I will do my best to win tomorrow, in Katowice."

Yesterday's massive crash with 1.5km remaining didn't cause any serious injuries and all of the riders stood at the start line in Rawa Mazowiecka. The only rider who didn't finish the first stage was Timothy Gudsell (Française Des Jeux) but his abandonment was due to an earlier crash.

The first kilometer of the longest stage in this year's Tour de Pologne was marked by many attempts to break clear but it was Marcin Sapa (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Bartlomiej Matysiak (Poland BGZ), Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Gabriel Rasch (Cervélo TestTeam) who managed to successfully form the breakaway of the day.

The gap rose with every stroke of the pedal and at the 80km mark the quartet held a 10-minute lead. At that point the escapees were sharing the work but there was still 160 kilometers ahead of them.

After the feeding zone the peloton didn't show any signs of urgency and let the breakaway add another two minutes to their advantage. When the leading riders entered the Silesia region, however, with 95 kilometers to go, the main bunch decided that it's time to start reducing the gap. The sprinters' teams took the chase in their own hands and very quickly whittled down the break's lead to 4:45 with 50km left to race.

Compared to the first stage which contained six intermediate sprints, this time the riders had only two chances to gather points in the sprint classification. The first sprint was won by Matysiak while Sapa took a victory on the second one. Sapa also won the sole KOM on the category 3 climb at 224.3km.

With 25km remaining in the stage the break's lead was reduced to 2:20 as the teams of the fastest men in the field, Liquigas-Doimo, Milram, Saxo Bank and Vacansoleil, set the pace.

Just before entering the first of three finishing laps in Dabrowa Gornicza, Matysiak and Sapa attacked their breakaway companions Stubbe and Rasch. With 15 km to go the Polish duo had only a one minute advantage over the peloton which had absorbed Stubbe and Rasch. On the penultimate lap Matysiak and Sapa, too, were caught by the field.

In the final kilometres the onus was on Katusha to fight off the contenders and deliver its man, Danilo Napolitano, to the line. Later the Russian ProTour squad was joined in the front by Vacansoleil which was setting the pace for Borut Bozic, but they were not able to maintain the high speed for long.

Eventually none of the teams managed to control the mass sprint and the rider who had the strongest final kick was André Greipel (HTC-Columbia).

Stage runner-up Allan Davis (Astana) took over the general classification lead from Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) and the Australian will wear the yellow jersey on tomorrow's 122.1km stage from Sosnowiec to Katowice.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6:02:52 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 3 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 10 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 12 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 15 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 16 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 18 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 19 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 27 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 30 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 32 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 33 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 34 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 37 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 38 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 39 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 41 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 42 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 46 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 47 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 49 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 52 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 53 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 56 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 57 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 59 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 60 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 61 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 63 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 65 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 66 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 67 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 69 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 70 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 74 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 75 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 77 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 78 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 82 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 83 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 85 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 86 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 88 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 89 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 90 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 91 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 93 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 94 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 95 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 96 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 98 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 100 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 102 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 103 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 104 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 106 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 108 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 109 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 110 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 111 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 112 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 113 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 114 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 115 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 116 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 117 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 118 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 119 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 121 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 122 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 123 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 124 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 125 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 126 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 127 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 128 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 129 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 130 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 131 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 132 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 134 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 136 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 138 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 139 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 140 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 141 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 142 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 143 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 144 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 145 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 146 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 149 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 150 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 151 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 152 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 153 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 154 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 155 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 156 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 157 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 158 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 159 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 160 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 161 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 162 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 163 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 165 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 166 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 167 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 168 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 169 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 170 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 171 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 172 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 173 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 174 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 175 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 176 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 177 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 178 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 179 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:20 180 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:37 181 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 182 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:39 183 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:30

Sprint 1- Siewierz, 199.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 pts 2 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Sprint 2 - Dabrowa Gór., 237.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 3 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 1

Mountain 1 - Dabrowa Gór., 224.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 pts 2 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 3 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 20 pts 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 19 3 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 18 4 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 6 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 7 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 14 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 12 10 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 11 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 10 12 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 8 14 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 15 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 6 16 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 5 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 4 18 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 19 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 2 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 10:08:14 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 00:00:04 5 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 00:00:05 7 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 8 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 00:00:06 10 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 00:00:08 12 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 13 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 00:00:09 14 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 00:00:10 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 18 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 20 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 23 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 25 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 26 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 27 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 29 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 30 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 32 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 36 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 38 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 39 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 41 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 44 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 46 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 48 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 49 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 52 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 57 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 59 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 60 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 61 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 62 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 63 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 64 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 66 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 67 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 68 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 69 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 70 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 71 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 72 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 74 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 75 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 76 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 78 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 81 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 82 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 83 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 85 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 86 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 87 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 89 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 91 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 92 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 93 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 94 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 95 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 96 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 97 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 98 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 101 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 102 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 104 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 105 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 106 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 109 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 110 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 112 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 113 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 114 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 116 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 117 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 118 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 120 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 121 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 122 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 124 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 125 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 126 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 127 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 128 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 129 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 130 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 132 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 133 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 134 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 135 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 136 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 137 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 138 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 139 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 140 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 141 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 142 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 143 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 144 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 145 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 146 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 147 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 148 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 149 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 150 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 151 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 152 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 153 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 154 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 155 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 156 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 157 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 158 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 159 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 160 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 161 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 162 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 163 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 164 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 165 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 166 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 167 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 168 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 169 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 170 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 171 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 172 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 173 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 174 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 176 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 177 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 178 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 179 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 00:00:30 180 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 00:10:47 181 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 182 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 00:11:49 183 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 00:13:40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 6 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 4 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 5 5 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 6 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 7 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 8 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 pts 2 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 3 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 4 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 2 5 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1 6 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1