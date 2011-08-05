Epic win for Martin in Poland
Irishman takes stage 6 and GC lead, Sagan wants revenge on final day
The finish was nearly by night and tempest. In the very last kilometers, elements suddenly gave Tour of Poland's queen stage around Bukowina an epic dimension. Emerging from the rain, Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) captured the victory and the yellow jersey while former leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas) was dropped in the last 600 meters. Their battle was uncertain until the end as Martin's first attempt in the last climb of the stage had previously failed.
The stage had started gently, with a ten-rider breakaway fleeing after ten kilometers. The group included Italy's Diego Ulissi (Lampre) and Morris Possoni (Team Sky), Spain's Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Patxi Vila (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Poland's Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat), and Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank), Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek) and Nelson Oliveira (Team RadioShack).
Their gap went up 5:25 but decreased under the strong tempo of Astana.
28 kilometers from the finish, the men in front were caught and the rain started affecting most of the circuit, except the most technical downhill.
But the race took its dramatic side 12 kilometers to go, in the final ascent, the Tauron climb, a 300m pitch with grades up to 23%.
In the toughest slopes, Martin accelerated and the leaders' group split behind him. "I wanted to win the stage and I forgot the general," he told Cyclingnews. "At one point I thought it was possible to win because I took ten seconds very quickly. But then I saw the big group behind me and I rode easier to wait for it."
After Martin's four kilometer escape, Poland's Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat) went on the counter-attack and led the race until 2.5 kilometers from the finish, where the crowd shouted his name.
In the leaders' small bunch, Garmin's Irishman decided to ride in front to impose a tough tempo on Sagan. "But it was a pretty negative race, nobody [among the favourites] really wanted to launch an attack", Martin said.
US Champion Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Fabian Wegmann (Leopard-Trek) and finally Stephen Cummings (Team Sky) each tried but failed to stay clear in the finale.
In the last 600 meters of the up-hill finish, Martin increased the speed again and dropped Sagan. "It was a surprise definitely", he said. The Czech rider explained he suffered from cramps. "Then it got better but I didn't pedal the same."
Martin crossed the line ahead both Vacansoleil's Wouter Poels and Marco Marcato, who secured his third place in GC. Sagan lost thirteen seconds and the leadership by three seconds.
While Irish winner dropped down to the wet tarmac, obviously exhausted, Sagan was celebrated by the numerous Slovakian fans who came from the other side of the border. The fallen leader promised them he will fight on the last stage tomorrow.
"The race is not decided yet. I will fight to take bonus time in the sprints", he said.
All flat and theorically safe, Tour of Poland's ultimate day contains two traps for Martin: the intermediate sprint provides 3, 2 and 1 seconds to the first three riders, and the final one 10, 6 and 4.
Martin reckons "it'll be very hard" to win a second Tour of Poland in row, because "Peter is a very good sprinter". He notes however his teammate Heinrich Haussler can support him though his burst of speed.
"Anyway, the jersey is bonus, it's a surprise I took it today", Martin concludes. "It'll be very nice to ride in Krakow in yellow."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5:41:05
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:06
|6
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|20
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:39
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|23
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:18
|24
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:21
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:49
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|30
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|34
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|37
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|41
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|43
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|44
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:19
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|46
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:06:35
|47
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|48
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:08:20
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|52
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:34
|58
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:24
|59
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|61
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|74
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:13:21
|75
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|76
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|77
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:14:44
|78
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|80
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:19
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:35
|83
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:23
|85
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|90
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|96
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:17:27
|98
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|0:19:50
|99
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|102
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|103
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:09
|105
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:08
|106
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|108
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|109
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|111
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|112
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|113
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|115
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|117
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|120
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|123
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|124
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:32
|125
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|127
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|128
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|133
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|134
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|135
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|136
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:38:20
|138
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|139
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|140
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|141
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|0:38:22
|142
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:25
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|17
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|16
|6
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|8
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|13
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|12
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|13
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|7
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|17
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|4
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|pts
|2
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|5
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|5
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|4
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|5
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|5
|4
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|5
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|4
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|3
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|4
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|3
|5
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|7
|3
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|4
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|5
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|14
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|5
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23:50:06
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:03
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:26
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27
|12
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:29
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:36
|16
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:50
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:53
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|20
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|21
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:26
|22
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:34
|23
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|24
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:08
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:21
|28
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|29
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:02:25
|31
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:28
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:44
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|36
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|37
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:02:52
|38
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:03
|41
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:51
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:35
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|44
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|45
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:09
|46
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:07:22
|47
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:03
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|49
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:09:16
|50
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:45
|51
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:15
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:32
|53
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:58
|54
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:22
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:13:10
|56
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:13:43
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:49
|59
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:20
|60
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:14:22
|61
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:42
|62
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|63
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:16:19
|64
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:16:26
|65
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:16:50
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:58
|67
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:17:19
|68
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:29
|69
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:32
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:06
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:18
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:21
|73
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:33
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|75
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:27
|76
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|77
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:57
|78
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:20:13
|79
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:14
|80
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:22
|81
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:30
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:57
|83
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:17
|84
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:18
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:22:04
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:24
|87
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:28
|88
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:31
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:37
|90
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:22:55
|91
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:56
|92
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:02
|93
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:11
|94
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:40
|95
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:58
|96
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:00
|97
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:30
|98
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:33
|99
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:07
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:27:55
|101
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:37
|102
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:50
|103
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:31:12
|104
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:31:13
|105
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:21
|106
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:31:40
|107
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:32:11
|108
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:32:43
|109
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:03
|110
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:39
|111
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
|0:33:45
|112
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland
|0:34:10
|113
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|0:34:16
|114
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:35:23
|115
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:35:44
|116
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:36:36
|117
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:50
|118
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:13
|119
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:35
|120
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:40:00
|121
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:40:02
|122
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:41:15
|123
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:41:22
|124
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:06
|125
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:42:57
|126
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:24
|127
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:54
|128
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:44:57
|129
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:45:15
|130
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:47:47
|131
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:17
|132
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:22
|133
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:50:26
|134
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:55:57
|135
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:56:12
|136
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:56:36
|137
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:59:22
|138
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1:02:17
|139
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|140
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:09:55
|141
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:03
|142
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland
|1:17:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|60
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|58
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|41
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|40
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|34
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|33
|13
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|22
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|20
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|22
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|23
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|24
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|25
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
|16
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|16
|27
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|28
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|15
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|30
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|13
|31
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|12
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|10
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|35
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|36
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|8
|37
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|38
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|40
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|41
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|42
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|43
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|44
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|45
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|47
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|pts
|2
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|47
|3
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|4
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|5
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|6
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|7
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|27
|8
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|10
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|19
|11
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|16
|13
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|15
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|16
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|11
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|8
|23
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|28
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|4
|31
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|32
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|33
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|36
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|37
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3
|38
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|40
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|2
|41
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|2
|42
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|43
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|44
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|46
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
|13
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|6
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|7
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|8
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|9
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|3
|10
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|12
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|19
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39:50:24
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:14
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:35
|8
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:38
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Team RadioShack
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:09
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:11
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:24
|19
|Skil - Shimano
|0:06:28
|20
|HTC-Highroad
|0:07:39
|21
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:08:03
|22
|Poland
|0:09:08
