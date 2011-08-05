Image 1 of 24 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) rides into the lead at Tour of Poland (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 24 (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 24 Daniel Martin goes for broke on the final stage. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 24 Daniel Martin was visibily drained after his feat. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 24 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervelo) lays down the gauntlet (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 24 Peter Sagan lost the overall lead, but kept the points jersey (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 8 of 24 Morris Possoni (Sky Procycling) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 9 of 24 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) had a brilliant ride (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 24 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) won six of the climbs to take the lead in the mountains classification. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 11 of 24 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) in the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 12 of 24 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) won the mountains classification (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 13 of 24 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) at the start (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 14 of 24 Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat Polkowice) on the attack (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 15 of 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Poland) celebrates his award (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 16 of 24 Adrian Kurek (Poland) took the sprint classification (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 17 of 24 Czesław Lang at the start. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 18 of 24 Dan Martin rides to the stage victory in Poland under a downpour (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 19 of 24 Daniel Martin is attended to after a tough finish (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 20 of 24 Daniel Martin enjoys his time on the general classification podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 21 of 24 The hostesses of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 22 of 24 Advertising on the roads of Poland (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 23 of 24 There were 10 climbs on the stage. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 24 of 24 It's not an air balloon festival, it's the start of stage 6 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

The finish was nearly by night and tempest. In the very last kilometers, elements suddenly gave Tour of Poland's queen stage around Bukowina an epic dimension. Emerging from the rain, Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) captured the victory and the yellow jersey while former leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas) was dropped in the last 600 meters. Their battle was uncertain until the end as Martin's first attempt in the last climb of the stage had previously failed.

The stage had started gently, with a ten-rider breakaway fleeing after ten kilometers. The group included Italy's Diego Ulissi (Lampre) and Morris Possoni (Team Sky), Spain's Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Patxi Vila (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Poland's Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat), and Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank), Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek) and Nelson Oliveira (Team RadioShack).

Their gap went up 5:25 but decreased under the strong tempo of Astana.

28 kilometers from the finish, the men in front were caught and the rain started affecting most of the circuit, except the most technical downhill.

But the race took its dramatic side 12 kilometers to go, in the final ascent, the Tauron climb, a 300m pitch with grades up to 23%.

In the toughest slopes, Martin accelerated and the leaders' group split behind him. "I wanted to win the stage and I forgot the general," he told Cyclingnews. "At one point I thought it was possible to win because I took ten seconds very quickly. But then I saw the big group behind me and I rode easier to wait for it."

After Martin's four kilometer escape, Poland's Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat) went on the counter-attack and led the race until 2.5 kilometers from the finish, where the crowd shouted his name.

In the leaders' small bunch, Garmin's Irishman decided to ride in front to impose a tough tempo on Sagan. "But it was a pretty negative race, nobody [among the favourites] really wanted to launch an attack", Martin said.

US Champion Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Fabian Wegmann (Leopard-Trek) and finally Stephen Cummings (Team Sky) each tried but failed to stay clear in the finale.

In the last 600 meters of the up-hill finish, Martin increased the speed again and dropped Sagan. "It was a surprise definitely", he said. The Czech rider explained he suffered from cramps. "Then it got better but I didn't pedal the same."

Martin crossed the line ahead both Vacansoleil's Wouter Poels and Marco Marcato, who secured his third place in GC. Sagan lost thirteen seconds and the leadership by three seconds.

While Irish winner dropped down to the wet tarmac, obviously exhausted, Sagan was celebrated by the numerous Slovakian fans who came from the other side of the border. The fallen leader promised them he will fight on the last stage tomorrow.

"The race is not decided yet. I will fight to take bonus time in the sprints", he said.

All flat and theorically safe, Tour of Poland's ultimate day contains two traps for Martin: the intermediate sprint provides 3, 2 and 1 seconds to the first three riders, and the final one 10, 6 and 4.

Martin reckons "it'll be very hard" to win a second Tour of Poland in row, because "Peter is a very good sprinter". He notes however his teammate Heinrich Haussler can support him though his burst of speed.

"Anyway, the jersey is bonus, it's a surprise I took it today", Martin concludes. "It'll be very nice to ride in Krakow in yellow."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5:41:05 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:06 6 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 20 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:39 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 23 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:18 24 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:19 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:21 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:49 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:05 30 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 34 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 36 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 37 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 41 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:45 43 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 44 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:19 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:03 46 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:06:35 47 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 48 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:08:20 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 51 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 52 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 55 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:34 58 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:11:24 59 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 61 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 63 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 64 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 66 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 74 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:13:21 75 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 76 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 77 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:14:44 78 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 80 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:19 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:35 83 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:23 85 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 90 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 96 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:17:27 98 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 0:19:50 99 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 102 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 103 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:09 105 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:22:08 106 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 108 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 109 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 111 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 112 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 113 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 115 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 117 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 119 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 120 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 121 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 123 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 124 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:32 125 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 127 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 128 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 133 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 135 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 136 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:38:20 138 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 139 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 140 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 141 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 0:38:22 142 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:41:25 DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland DNF Pawel Bernas (Pol) Poland DNF Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia DNF Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia DNF Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack DNF Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack DNF Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 17 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 16 6 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 8 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 13 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 12 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 13 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 7 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 17 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 4 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Intermediate sprint Poronin, km. 155,8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1

Mountain 1 - Zab, km. 12,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 5 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 2 - Gliczarów Górny, km. 26,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 pts 2 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2

Mountain 3 - Zab, km. 50,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 5 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 4 - Bustryk, km. 70,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 4 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 5 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2

Mountain 5 - Gliczarów Górny, km. 82,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 4 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 3 5 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 6 - Zab, km. 106,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2

Mountain 7 - Bustryk, km. 127,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 3 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2

Mountain 8 - Gliczarów Górny, km. 139,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 3 5 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 9 - Zab, km. 163,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 7 3 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 4 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2

Mountain 10 - Bustryk, km. 183,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 5 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 3 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 2

Specia prime, km. 195,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 14 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 4 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 5 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 4

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23:50:06 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:03 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:26 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:27 12 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:29 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:36 16 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:50 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:53 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:02 20 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 21 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:26 22 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:34 23 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 24 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:42 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:08 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:21 28 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 29 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:02:25 31 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:28 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:44 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:49 36 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:02:51 37 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:02:52 38 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:03 41 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:51 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:35 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:50 44 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:58 45 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:09 46 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:07:22 47 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:03 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:07 49 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:09:16 50 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:45 51 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:15 52 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:11:32 53 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:58 54 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:22 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:13:10 56 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 57 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:13:43 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:49 59 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:20 60 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:14:22 61 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:42 62 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:17 63 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:16:19 64 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:16:26 65 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:16:50 66 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:58 67 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:17:19 68 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:29 69 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:32 70 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:18:06 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:18 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:21 73 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:33 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:16 75 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:27 76 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:37 77 Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:57 78 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:20:13 79 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:14 80 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:22 81 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:20:30 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:57 83 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:17 84 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:18 85 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:22:04 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:22:24 87 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:22:28 88 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:31 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:37 90 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:22:55 91 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:56 92 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:02 93 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:23:11 94 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:23:40 95 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:23:58 96 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:00 97 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:30 98 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:33 99 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:27:07 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:27:55 101 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:37 102 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:50 103 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:31:12 104 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:31:13 105 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:21 106 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:31:40 107 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:32:11 108 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:32:43 109 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:03 110 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:39 111 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland 0:33:45 112 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland 0:34:10 113 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 0:34:16 114 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:35:23 115 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:35:44 116 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:36:36 117 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:50 118 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:13 119 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:35 120 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:40:00 121 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:40:02 122 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:41:15 123 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:41:22 124 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:06 125 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:42:57 126 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:43:24 127 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:44:54 128 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:44:57 129 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:45:15 130 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:47:47 131 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:17 132 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:22 133 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:50:26 134 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:55:57 135 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:56:12 136 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:56:36 137 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:59:22 138 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:02:17 139 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 140 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:09:55 141 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:13:03 142 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland 1:17:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 60 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 41 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 40 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 34 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 33 13 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 22 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 20 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 22 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 23 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 24 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland 16 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 16 27 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 28 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 15 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 30 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 13 31 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 12 32 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 10 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 35 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 36 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 8 37 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 38 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 40 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 41 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 42 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 43 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 44 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 45 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 47 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 pts 2 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 47 3 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 4 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 36 5 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 6 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 28 7 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 27 8 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 10 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 19 11 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 16 13 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 15 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 16 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 11 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 21 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 9 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 8 23 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 30 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 4 31 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 32 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 33 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 3 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 36 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 37 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3 38 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 3 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 40 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 2 41 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 2 42 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 43 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 44 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 46 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland 13 pts 2 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 10 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 6 5 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 6 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 7 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 4 8 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 9 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 3 10 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 12 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 16 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 17 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 1 18 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1 19 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1