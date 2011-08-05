Trending

Epic win for Martin in Poland

Irishman takes stage 6 and GC lead, Sagan wants revenge on final day

Image 1 of 24

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) rides into the lead at Tour of Poland

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) rides into the lead at Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 24

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 24

Daniel Martin goes for broke on the final stage.

Daniel Martin goes for broke on the final stage.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 24

Daniel Martin was visibily drained after his feat.

Daniel Martin was visibily drained after his feat.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 24

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervelo) lays down the gauntlet

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervelo) lays down the gauntlet
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 24

Peter Sagan lost the overall lead, but kept the points jersey

Peter Sagan lost the overall lead, but kept the points jersey
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 24

Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 24

Morris Possoni (Sky Procycling) in the breakaway.

Morris Possoni (Sky Procycling) in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 9 of 24

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) had a brilliant ride

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) had a brilliant ride
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 10 of 24

Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) won six of the climbs to take the lead in the mountains classification.

Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) won six of the climbs to take the lead in the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 11 of 24

Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) in the mountains classification jersey

Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) in the mountains classification jersey
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 12 of 24

Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) won the mountains classification

Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) won the mountains classification
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 13 of 24

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) at the start

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) at the start
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 14 of 24

Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat Polkowice) on the attack

Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat Polkowice) on the attack
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 15 of 24

Bartosz Huzarski (Poland) celebrates his award

Bartosz Huzarski (Poland) celebrates his award
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 16 of 24

Adrian Kurek (Poland) took the sprint classification

Adrian Kurek (Poland) took the sprint classification
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 17 of 24

Czesław Lang at the start.

Czesław Lang at the start.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 18 of 24

Dan Martin rides to the stage victory in Poland under a downpour

Dan Martin rides to the stage victory in Poland under a downpour
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 19 of 24

Daniel Martin is attended to after a tough finish

Daniel Martin is attended to after a tough finish
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 20 of 24

Daniel Martin enjoys his time on the general classification podium.

Daniel Martin enjoys his time on the general classification podium.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 21 of 24

The hostesses of the Tour of Poland

The hostesses of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 22 of 24

Advertising on the roads of Poland

Advertising on the roads of Poland
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 23 of 24

There were 10 climbs on the stage.

There were 10 climbs on the stage.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 24 of 24

It's not an air balloon festival, it's the start of stage 6 of the Tour of Poland

It's not an air balloon festival, it's the start of stage 6 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

The finish was nearly by night and tempest. In the very last kilometers, elements suddenly gave Tour of Poland's queen stage around Bukowina an epic dimension. Emerging from the rain, Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) captured the victory and the yellow jersey while former leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas) was dropped in the last 600 meters. Their battle was uncertain until the end as Martin's first attempt in the last climb of the stage had previously failed.

The stage had started gently, with a ten-rider breakaway fleeing after ten kilometers. The group included Italy's Diego Ulissi (Lampre) and Morris Possoni (Team Sky), Spain's Oscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Patxi Vila (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Poland's Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat), and Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank), Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek) and Nelson Oliveira (Team RadioShack).

Their gap went up 5:25 but decreased under the strong tempo of Astana.

28 kilometers from the finish, the men in front were caught and the rain started affecting most of the circuit, except the most technical downhill.

But the race took its dramatic side 12 kilometers to go, in the final ascent, the Tauron climb, a 300m pitch with grades up to 23%.

In the toughest slopes, Martin accelerated and the leaders' group split behind him. "I wanted to win the stage and I forgot the general," he told Cyclingnews. "At one point I thought it was possible to win because I took ten seconds very quickly. But then I saw the big group behind me and I rode easier to wait for it."

After Martin's four kilometer escape, Poland's Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Polsat) went on the counter-attack and led the race until 2.5 kilometers from the finish, where the crowd shouted his name.

In the leaders' small bunch, Garmin's Irishman decided to ride in front to impose a tough tempo on Sagan. "But it was a pretty negative race, nobody [among the favourites] really wanted to launch an attack", Martin said.

US Champion Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Fabian Wegmann (Leopard-Trek) and finally Stephen Cummings (Team Sky) each tried but failed to stay clear in the finale.

In the last 600 meters of the up-hill finish, Martin increased the speed again and dropped Sagan. "It was a surprise definitely", he said. The Czech rider explained he suffered from cramps. "Then it got better but I didn't pedal the same."

Martin crossed the line ahead both Vacansoleil's Wouter Poels and Marco Marcato, who secured his third place in GC. Sagan lost thirteen seconds and the leadership by three seconds.

While Irish winner dropped down to the wet tarmac, obviously exhausted, Sagan was celebrated by the numerous Slovakian fans who came from the other side of the border. The fallen leader promised them he will fight on the last stage tomorrow.

"The race is not decided yet. I will fight to take bonus time in the sprints", he said.

All flat and theorically safe, Tour of Poland's ultimate day contains two traps for Martin: the intermediate sprint provides 3, 2 and 1 seconds to the first three riders, and the final one 10, 6 and 4.

Martin reckons "it'll be very hard" to win a second Tour of Poland in row, because "Peter is a very good sprinter". He notes however his teammate Heinrich Haussler can support him though his burst of speed.

"Anyway, the jersey is bonus, it's a surprise I took it today", Martin concludes. "It'll be very nice to ride in Krakow in yellow."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo5:41:05
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:06
6Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:13
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
20Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:39
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
23Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:18
24Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:19
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:21
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:49
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:05
30Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
32Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
33Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
34José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
36Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
37Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
41Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
42Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:45
43Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
44Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:19
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:03
46Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:06:35
47Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
48Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:08:20
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
51Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
52Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
55David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:34
58Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:11:24
59Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
61Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
63Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
64Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
66Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
67Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
71Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
73Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
74Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:13:21
75Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
76Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
77Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:14:44
78Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
80Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:19
82Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:35
83Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:23
85Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
90Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
93Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
96Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
97Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:17:27
98Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland0:19:50
99Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
102Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
103Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:09
105Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:22:08
106Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
107John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
108Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland
109Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland
111Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
112Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
113Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
115Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
117Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
119Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
120Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
121Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
123Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
124Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:32
125Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
127Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
128Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
133Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
135William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
136Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:38:20
138Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
139Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
140Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
141Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland0:38:22
142John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:41:25
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) Poland
DNFBlazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
DNFGiorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
DNFJonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
DNFManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFChad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFDominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFFrancesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo20pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD17
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack16
6Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
8Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland13
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team12
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling9
13Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland7
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling6
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
17Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek4
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack1

Intermediate sprint Poronin, km. 155,8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1

Mountain 1 - Zab, km. 12,0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto10pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale7
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
5Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 2 - Gliczarów Górny, km. 26,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto10pts
2Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek5
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2

Mountain 3 - Zab, km. 50,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard3
5Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 4 - Bustryk, km. 70,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
4Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling3
5Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2

Mountain 5 - Gliczarów Górny, km. 82,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
3Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek5
4Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia3
5Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 6 - Zab, km. 106,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard3
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2

Mountain 7 - Bustryk, km. 127,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard7
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek3
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2

Mountain 8 - Gliczarów Górny, km. 139,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek3
5Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 9 - Zab, km. 163,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek7
3Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
4Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2

Mountain 10 - Bustryk, km. 183,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard10pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard7
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana5
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack3
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD2

Specia prime, km. 195,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo20pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD14
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling6
5Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana4

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo23:50:06
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:03
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:19
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:26
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:27
12Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:29
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:36
16Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:50
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:53
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:02
20Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
21Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:26
22Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:34
23Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
24Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:42
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:08
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:21
28Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
29Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:02:25
31Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:28
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
33Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:44
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:49
36Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:02:51
37Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:02:52
38Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:03
41Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:51
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:35
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:50
44Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:58
45Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:09
46Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:07:22
47David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:03
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:07
49Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:09:16
50Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:45
51Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:15
52Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:11:32
53Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:58
54Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:22
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:13:10
56Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
57Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:13:43
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:49
59Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:20
60Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:14:22
61Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:42
62Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:17
63Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:16:19
64Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:16:26
65Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:16:50
66Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:58
67Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:17:19
68Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:29
69Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:32
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:18:06
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:18
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:21
73Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:33
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:16
75Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:27
76Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:37
77Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:57
78Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:20:13
79Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:14
80Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:22
81Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:20:30
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:57
83Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:17
84Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:18
85Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:22:04
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:22:24
87John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:22:28
88Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:31
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:37
90Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:22:55
91Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:56
92Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:02
93Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:23:11
94Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:23:40
95Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:58
96Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:00
97Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:30
98Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:33
99Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:27:07
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:27:55
101Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:37
102Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:50
103Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:31:12
104Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:31:13
105Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:21
106Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:31:40
107Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:32:11
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:32:43
109Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:03
110Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:39
111Michal Podlaski (Pol) Poland0:33:45
112Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Poland0:34:10
113Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland0:34:16
114Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:35:23
115Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:35:44
116Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:36:36
117Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:50
118Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:13
119Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:35
120Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:40:00
121Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:40:02
122Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:41:15
123Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:41:22
124Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:06
125Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:42:57
126Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:43:24
127Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:44:54
128Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:44:57
129Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:45:15
130Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:47:47
131Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:17
132Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:22
133Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:50:26
134William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:55:57
135Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:56:12
136Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:56:36
137Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:59:22
138Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek1:02:17
139Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
140Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:09:55
141John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team1:13:03
142Piotr Gawronski (Pol) Poland1:17:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale80pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team77
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team73
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano60
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo58
6John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad41
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling40
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team40
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo39
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team37
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team34
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek33
13Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto32
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team30
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
16Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team27
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD22
18Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
19Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad22
20Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek19
22Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team18
23Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard18
24Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling17
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Poland16
26Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack16
27David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard16
28Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana15
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
30Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland13
31Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team12
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek10
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
35Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team9
36Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano8
37Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling6
38Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling6
40Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
41Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
42Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard5
43Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
44Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
45Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
47Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team85pts
2Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia47
3Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team45
4Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice36
5Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice33
6Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice28
7Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek27
8Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
10Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia19
11Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard17
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD16
13Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
14Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard15
15Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano12
16Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling11
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
19Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
21Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team9
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana8
23Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard7
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale7
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling6
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana5
28Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
30Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana4
31Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
32Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
33Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack3
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3
36Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
37Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3
38Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team3
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
40Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland2
41Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek2
42Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
43Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
44Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
46Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Kurek (Pol) Poland13pts
2Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia10
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team6
5Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
6Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
7Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia4
8Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
9Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team3
10Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
12Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
16Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
17Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1
18Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1
19Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39:50:24
2Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Pro Team Astana0:00:14
4Lampre - ISD
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:35
8Leopard Trek0:00:38
9Katusha Team
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:45
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
12Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Team RadioShack
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:08
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:09
16Movistar Team
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:11
18BMC Racing Team0:03:24
19Skil - Shimano0:06:28
20HTC-Highroad0:07:39
21De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:08:03
22Poland0:09:08

 

