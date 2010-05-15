Trending

Van Hummel sprints to first win of season

Skil-Shimano rider claims leader's jersey

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) won the first stage and takes over the leader's jersey. Photo ©: AFP Photo

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) won the first stage and takes over the leader's jersey. Photo ©: AFP Photo

Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) claimed his first victory of the 2010 season as he sprinted to victory in the first stage of the Tour de Picardie on Friday.

"I had to wait al little bit longer this year, but I’m glad that the first victory is here. Thanks to my teammates,” said Van Hummel after his victory.

The Dutchman finished ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) in a field sprint into Doullens. After the stage, Van Hummel was also awarded the first leader's jersey of the three-stage race.

Van Hummel's stage win rewarded the efforts of his teammates, who, along with Katusha and Euskaltel-Euskadi had worked hard to close down a three-man escape group.

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Niels Brouzes (Big Mat-Auber 93) took flight from a larger breakaway group of 14 riders. The trio built up a maximum advantage of 12 minutes after 50 kilometres, but the gap was gradually reduced over the course of the 181 kilometre stage.

Beppu, Valentin and Brouzes were recaptured three kilometres from the line. The peloton reformed to set-up the ensuing sprint, which was won by Van Hummel with a well-timed bike throw at the finish.

Time bonuses at the finish give Van Hummel a four second lead in the race's general classification, ahead of Swift and Beppu, who sit second and third, both on the same time. 

Full Results
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano4:16:05
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
4Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
7Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
10Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
15Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
19Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
21Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
23Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
25Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
26Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
27Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
28David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
29Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
31José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
34David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
36Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
37Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
39Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
40Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
41Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
42Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
43Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
44Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
46Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
47Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
48Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
49Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
51Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
53Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
54Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
56Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
57David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
58Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
59Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
60Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
61Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
64Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
65Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
67Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
68Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
71Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
72Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
73Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
74Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
75Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
76Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
77Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
79Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
80Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
81Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
82Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
83Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
84Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
88Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
89Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
91Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
92Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
93Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
94Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
95Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
97Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
98Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
99Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
100Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
101Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
102Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
103Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
104Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
106Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
107Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
108Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
109Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
110Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
111Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
112Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
113Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
114Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
115Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
116Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
117Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
118Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
119Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
120Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
121Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
122Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
123José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
124Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:00
125Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:02
126Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:39
127Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
129Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
130Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
132Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
134Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
135Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
136Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:21
137Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Etricourt-Manancourt
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3pts
2Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 932
3Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Doullens
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3pts
2Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 932
3Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Finish
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano25pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha20
4Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
5Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano16
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux15
7Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
8Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator13
9Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator12
10Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
13Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne7
15Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne6
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
17Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 933
19Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Côte de Turpigny
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha2
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Côte de Levergies
1Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 934pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack2
3Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Côte de Templeux-la-Fosse
1Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack2
3Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 931

Côte de Barly
1Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 934pts
2Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1

Teams
1Bbox Bouygues Telecom12:48:15
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
4Skil-Shimano
5Caisse d'Epargne
6Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Big Mat-Auber 93
8Bretagne - Schuller
9Team Katusha
10Astana
11Francaise des Jeux
12Saur-Sojasun
13Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
14Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Team RadioShack
17Landbouwkrediet
18Ag2R-La Mondiale

General Classification after stage 1
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano4:15:55
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:04
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:06
5Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
6Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:08
7Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:10
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
10Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
12Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
13Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
17Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
18Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
19Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
21Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
22Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
24Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
26Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
28Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
29Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
30Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
31David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
32Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
34José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
35Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
36Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
37David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
38Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
40Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
42Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
45Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
46Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
47Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
49Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
51Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
52Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
54Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
56Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
57Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
58Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
59Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
60David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
61Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
62Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
63Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
64Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
66Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
67Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
69Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
70Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
73Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
74Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
75Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
76Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
77Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
78Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
79Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
80Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
81Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
82Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
83Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
84Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
85Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
87Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
89Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
90Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
91Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
92Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
93Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
94Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
95Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
96Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
97Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
98Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
99Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
101Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
103Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
104Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
105Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
106Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
107Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
108Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
109Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
110Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
111Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
112Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
113Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
114Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
115Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
116Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
117Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
118Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
119Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
120Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
121Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
122Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
123José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
124Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:10
125Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:12
126Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:49
127Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
129Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
130Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
132Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
134Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
135Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
136Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:31
137Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Points Classification
1Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano25pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha20
4Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
5Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano16
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux15
7Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
8Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator13
9Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator12
10Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
13Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne7
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack6
16Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne6
17Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
18Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 934
19Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
20Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 933
21Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
22Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Mountains Classification
1Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 939pts
2Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne7
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
4Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha2
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Young Rider Classification
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:15:59
2Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:06
3Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
4Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
7Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
11Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
13Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
14Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
15Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
18Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
21Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
22Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
24Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
26Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
28Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
29Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
31Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
32Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
33Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
34Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
35Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
36Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
37Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
39Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
41Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
42Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
43Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:08
44Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:45
45Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
47Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
49Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale

Teams Classification
1Bbox Bouygues Telecom12:48:15
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
4Skil-Shimano
5Caisse d'Epargne
6Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Big Mat-Auber 93
8Bretagne - Schuller
9Team Katusha
10Astana
11Francaise des Jeux
12Saur-Sojasun
13Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
14Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Team RadioShack
17Landbouwkrediet
18Ag2R-La Mondiale

 

Latest on Cyclingnews