Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) won the first stage and takes over the leader's jersey. Photo ©: AFP Photo

Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) claimed his first victory of the 2010 season as he sprinted to victory in the first stage of the Tour de Picardie on Friday.

"I had to wait al little bit longer this year, but I’m glad that the first victory is here. Thanks to my teammates,” said Van Hummel after his victory.

The Dutchman finished ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) in a field sprint into Doullens. After the stage, Van Hummel was also awarded the first leader's jersey of the three-stage race.

Van Hummel's stage win rewarded the efforts of his teammates, who, along with Katusha and Euskaltel-Euskadi had worked hard to close down a three-man escape group.

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Niels Brouzes (Big Mat-Auber 93) took flight from a larger breakaway group of 14 riders. The trio built up a maximum advantage of 12 minutes after 50 kilometres, but the gap was gradually reduced over the course of the 181 kilometre stage.

Beppu, Valentin and Brouzes were recaptured three kilometres from the line. The peloton reformed to set-up the ensuing sprint, which was won by Van Hummel with a well-timed bike throw at the finish.

Time bonuses at the finish give Van Hummel a four second lead in the race's general classification, ahead of Swift and Beppu, who sit second and third, both on the same time.

Full Results 1 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 4:16:05 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 4 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 7 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 9 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 15 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 19 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 23 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 25 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 27 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 29 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 31 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 34 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 36 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 37 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 39 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 40 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 41 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 42 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 43 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 44 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 45 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 46 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 47 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 48 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 49 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 51 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 52 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 53 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 54 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 56 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 57 David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 58 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 59 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 60 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 61 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 62 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 63 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 65 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 68 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 71 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 72 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 73 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 74 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 75 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 76 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 77 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 79 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 80 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 81 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 82 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 83 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 84 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 85 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 86 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 88 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 89 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 91 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 92 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 93 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 94 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 95 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 97 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 98 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 99 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 100 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 101 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 102 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 103 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 104 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 105 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 106 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 107 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 108 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 109 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 110 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 111 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 112 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 113 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 114 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 115 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 116 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 117 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 118 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 119 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 120 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 121 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 122 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 123 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 124 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:00 125 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:02 126 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:39 127 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 129 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 130 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 132 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 133 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 135 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 136 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:21 137 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Etricourt-Manancourt 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 pts 2 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 2 3 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Doullens 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 pts 2 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 2 3 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Finish 1 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 25 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 20 4 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 5 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 16 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 15 7 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 8 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 9 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 12 10 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 7 15 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 6 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 3 19 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Côte de Turpigny 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 2 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Côte de Levergies 1 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 4 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 2 3 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Côte de Templeux-la-Fosse 1 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 2 3 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 1

Côte de Barly 1 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 4 pts 2 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1

Teams 1 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12:48:15 2 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 Skil-Shimano 5 Caisse d'Epargne 6 Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Big Mat-Auber 93 8 Bretagne - Schuller 9 Team Katusha 10 Astana 11 Francaise des Jeux 12 Saur-Sojasun 13 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14 Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Team RadioShack 17 Landbouwkrediet 18 Ag2R-La Mondiale

General Classification after stage 1 1 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 4:15:55 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:06 5 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 6 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:08 7 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:10 8 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 10 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 12 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 19 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 22 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 26 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 28 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 29 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 30 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 32 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 33 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 34 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 35 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 36 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 37 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 38 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 40 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 42 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 43 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 45 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 46 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 47 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 49 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 51 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 52 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 53 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 54 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 55 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 56 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 57 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 58 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 59 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 60 David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 61 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 62 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 63 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 64 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 65 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 67 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 70 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 73 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 74 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 75 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 76 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 77 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 78 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 79 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 80 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 81 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 82 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 83 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 84 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 85 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 86 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 87 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 89 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 90 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 92 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 93 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 94 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 95 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 96 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 97 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 98 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 99 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 100 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 101 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 102 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 103 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 104 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 105 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 106 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 107 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 108 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 109 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 110 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 111 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 112 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 113 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 114 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 115 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 116 Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 117 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 118 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 119 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 120 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 121 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 122 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 123 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 124 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:10 125 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:12 126 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:49 127 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 129 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 130 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 132 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 133 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 135 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 136 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:31 137 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Points Classification 1 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 25 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 20 4 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 5 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 16 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 15 7 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 8 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 9 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 12 10 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 7 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 6 16 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 6 17 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 18 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 4 19 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 20 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 3 21 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 22 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Mountains Classification 1 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 9 pts 2 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 7 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 4 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 2 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Young Rider Classification 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4:15:59 2 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:06 3 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 11 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 13 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 14 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 15 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 18 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 21 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 22 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 24 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 28 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 29 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 31 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 32 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 33 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 34 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 35 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 37 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 38 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 39 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 41 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 42 Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 43 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:08 44 Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:45 45 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 47 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 49 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 52 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale