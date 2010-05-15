Van Hummel sprints to first win of season
Skil-Shimano rider claims leader's jersey
Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) claimed his first victory of the 2010 season as he sprinted to victory in the first stage of the Tour de Picardie on Friday.
"I had to wait al little bit longer this year, but I’m glad that the first victory is here. Thanks to my teammates,” said Van Hummel after his victory.
The Dutchman finished ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) in a field sprint into Doullens. After the stage, Van Hummel was also awarded the first leader's jersey of the three-stage race.
Van Hummel's stage win rewarded the efforts of his teammates, who, along with Katusha and Euskaltel-Euskadi had worked hard to close down a three-man escape group.
Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack), Tristan Valentin (Cofidis) and Niels Brouzes (Big Mat-Auber 93) took flight from a larger breakaway group of 14 riders. The trio built up a maximum advantage of 12 minutes after 50 kilometres, but the gap was gradually reduced over the course of the 181 kilometre stage.
Beppu, Valentin and Brouzes were recaptured three kilometres from the line. The peloton reformed to set-up the ensuing sprint, which was won by Van Hummel with a well-timed bike throw at the finish.
Time bonuses at the finish give Van Hummel a four second lead in the race's general classification, ahead of Swift and Beppu, who sit second and third, both on the same time.
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|4:16:05
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|7
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|19
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|23
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|25
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|27
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|34
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|37
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|39
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|40
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|41
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|42
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|43
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|44
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|46
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|47
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|48
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|49
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|51
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|52
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|53
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|54
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|55
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|57
|David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|58
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|59
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|60
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|61
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|62
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|65
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|68
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|69
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|71
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|72
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|73
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|74
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|75
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|76
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|77
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|78
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|79
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|81
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|82
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|83
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|88
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|89
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|91
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|93
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|94
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|95
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|97
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|98
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|99
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|100
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|101
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|102
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|103
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|104
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|106
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|107
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|108
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|109
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|110
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|112
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|113
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|115
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|117
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|118
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|119
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|120
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|121
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|122
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|123
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|124
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|125
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|126
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:39
|127
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|129
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|130
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|132
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|133
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|135
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|136
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:21
|137
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|pts
|2
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|2
|3
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|pts
|2
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|2
|3
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|4
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|5
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|16
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|15
|7
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|8
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|9
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|10
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|15
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|18
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|3
|19
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|2
|3
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|2
|3
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|1
|1
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12:48:15
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|Skil-Shimano
|5
|Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Big Mat-Auber 93
|8
|Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Astana
|11
|Francaise des Jeux
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Team RadioShack
|17
|Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|4:15:55
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|5
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|6
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:08
|7
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:10
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|10
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|22
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|26
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|28
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|30
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|35
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|37
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|38
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|40
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|42
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|43
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|45
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|46
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|47
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|49
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|51
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|52
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|54
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|55
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|56
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|57
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|58
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|60
|David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|61
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|62
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|63
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|64
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|65
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|67
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|70
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|71
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|73
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|74
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|75
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|76
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|77
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|78
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|79
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|80
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|81
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|82
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|83
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|84
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|87
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|89
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|90
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|93
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|94
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|95
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|96
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|98
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|99
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|101
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|102
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|103
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|104
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|105
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|107
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|108
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|109
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|110
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|112
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|113
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|115
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|117
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|118
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|119
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|120
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|121
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|122
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|123
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|124
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|125
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|126
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:49
|127
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|129
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|130
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|132
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|133
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|135
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|136
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:31
|137
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|4
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|5
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|16
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|15
|7
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|8
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|9
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|10
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|6
|16
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|17
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|4
|19
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|20
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|3
|21
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|22
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|9
|pts
|2
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|3
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:15:59
|2
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:06
|3
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|13
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|14
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|15
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|18
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|21
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|22
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|24
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|28
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|29
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|31
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|32
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|34
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|35
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|37
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|38
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|39
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|41
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|43
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|44
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:45
|45
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|47
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|49
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12:48:15
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|Skil-Shimano
|5
|Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Big Mat-Auber 93
|8
|Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Astana
|11
|Francaise des Jeux
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Team RadioShack
|17
|Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
