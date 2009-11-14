Trending

Rabobank's Brown sprints past Meyer in men's race

Van Duij holds off local women

Image 1 of 11

The men's and women's podium finishers kick off celebrations with some champagne.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 2 of 11

Plan B? A West Australian Institute of Sport rider corners mid-peloton.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 3 of 11

The elite men's field waits for the racing to get underway.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 4 of 11

Spectators gasp as a rider hits the pavement.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 5 of 11

There were some serious faces on the men's start line.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 6 of 11

A rider gets ready for the first elite men's race of the weekend.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 7 of 11

Travis Meyer (Plan B) was all smiles before the race started.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 8 of 11

Graeme Brown (Rabobank / Canton) claims victory on the opening stage.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 9 of 11

Graeme Brown (Rabobank / Canton) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 10 of 11

The women's field corner as their race starts late afternoon.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 11 of 11

Dutch rider Ellen Van Duij take the women's victory.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)

Sydney’s Graeme Brown (Rabobank) proved too quick for local rider Travis Meyer (Plan B) at the Tour de Perth’s criterium opener. The two riders, both of which ride for ProTour teams overseas, outpaced Australian Continental team rider Doug Repacholi (Budget Forklifts) who took third place.

Dutch rider Ellen Van Duij stole the glory from the Australian riders in the women’s event. Van Duij held off track star and West Australian Josie Tomic (Plan B) for victory while Kate Cullen (Scotts) took third place.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graeme Brown0:54:01
2Travis Meyer
3Douglas Repacholi
4Richard Lang
5Darren Harry
6Anthony Giacoppo0:00:01
7Carlo Barendilla
8Mike Fitzgerald0:00:02
9Ashley Bleeker
10Peter Thompson0:00:03
11Leon Vogels0:00:05
12Adam Semple0:00:06
13Mitch Benson
14Michael England
15Evan Oliphant
16James McCallum0:00:08
17Steve Hedley
18Andrew Sime
19Nick Atkin
20Reece Stephens0:00:09
21Sam Davis0:00:10
22Paidi O'Brien
23Cam Lester
24Karl Evans0:00:11
25Bradeley Hall
26Nathan Jones0:00:12
27Peter Griffin0:00:32
28Luke Hardy0:00:13
29Mike Verheyan0:01:00
30Peter Herzig
31Cameron Jennings
32Steven Haplin
33Elliott Wells
34Bradley Robson
35Joel Strachan0:01:20
36Stu Payne
37Brett Schnitzerling
38Riley Pattison
39Ben Cureton
40Andrew Briely
41Blake Howard
42Sam Berry
43Adrian Petersen0:02:40
44Craig Johns
45Rowan Dever
46Matt Irvine
47Ben Wibberley
48Russell Brooks
49Jack Campbell
50Patrick Gill
51Logan Culder
52Dimitri Lafleur
53Darren Robertson
54Heng Liu0:04:00
55Brendan Nichol
56Matt Upton
57Stuart Passmore
58Josh Slattery
59Robert Van der Walt
60Luke Joyce
61Tegue Chalwaski
62Reduan Yusop
63Ben Lord
64Nick Graham-Dawson
65Roy Gillespie
66Rowan Burton
67Tsun Ming Tam
68Kam Tung Ho
69Hin Leung Paul Szeto
DNSDeon Leocke
SCRChris Beeck

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Duij0:35:25
2Josephine Tomic
3Kate Cullen
4Belinda Goss
5Ruth Corset
6Davina Summers
7Jasmin Hurikino
8Ashlee Ankudinoff
9Ellen Roe
10Simone Grounds0:00:01
11Elizabeth Georgouras0:00:04
12Liz Young0:00:05
13Angela McClure
14Rebecca Halliday0:00:06
15Sarah-Jeanne Fraser
16Sally Robbins0:00:07
17Melissa Hoskins
18Michaela Anderson0:00:12
19Jillian Scanlan
20Nathalie Laurendeau0:00:13
21Liz Leyden
22Laura Meadley
23Stephanie Russell
24Kelly Gray0:00:38
25Angeline Papajcsik0:01:30
26Lisa Wood
27Anna Kauffman
28Nicole Sloan
DNSDianne McAuliffe

