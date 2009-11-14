Rabobank's Brown sprints past Meyer in men's race
Van Duij holds off local women
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Sydney’s Graeme Brown (Rabobank) proved too quick for local rider Travis Meyer (Plan B) at the Tour de Perth’s criterium opener. The two riders, both of which ride for ProTour teams overseas, outpaced Australian Continental team rider Doug Repacholi (Budget Forklifts) who took third place.
Dutch rider Ellen Van Duij stole the glory from the Australian riders in the women’s event. Van Duij held off track star and West Australian Josie Tomic (Plan B) for victory while Kate Cullen (Scotts) took third place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graeme Brown
|0:54:01
|2
|Travis Meyer
|3
|Douglas Repacholi
|4
|Richard Lang
|5
|Darren Harry
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo
|0:00:01
|7
|Carlo Barendilla
|8
|Mike Fitzgerald
|0:00:02
|9
|Ashley Bleeker
|10
|Peter Thompson
|0:00:03
|11
|Leon Vogels
|0:00:05
|12
|Adam Semple
|0:00:06
|13
|Mitch Benson
|14
|Michael England
|15
|Evan Oliphant
|16
|James McCallum
|0:00:08
|17
|Steve Hedley
|18
|Andrew Sime
|19
|Nick Atkin
|20
|Reece Stephens
|0:00:09
|21
|Sam Davis
|0:00:10
|22
|Paidi O'Brien
|23
|Cam Lester
|24
|Karl Evans
|0:00:11
|25
|Bradeley Hall
|26
|Nathan Jones
|0:00:12
|27
|Peter Griffin
|0:00:32
|28
|Luke Hardy
|0:00:13
|29
|Mike Verheyan
|0:01:00
|30
|Peter Herzig
|31
|Cameron Jennings
|32
|Steven Haplin
|33
|Elliott Wells
|34
|Bradley Robson
|35
|Joel Strachan
|0:01:20
|36
|Stu Payne
|37
|Brett Schnitzerling
|38
|Riley Pattison
|39
|Ben Cureton
|40
|Andrew Briely
|41
|Blake Howard
|42
|Sam Berry
|43
|Adrian Petersen
|0:02:40
|44
|Craig Johns
|45
|Rowan Dever
|46
|Matt Irvine
|47
|Ben Wibberley
|48
|Russell Brooks
|49
|Jack Campbell
|50
|Patrick Gill
|51
|Logan Culder
|52
|Dimitri Lafleur
|53
|Darren Robertson
|54
|Heng Liu
|0:04:00
|55
|Brendan Nichol
|56
|Matt Upton
|57
|Stuart Passmore
|58
|Josh Slattery
|59
|Robert Van der Walt
|60
|Luke Joyce
|61
|Tegue Chalwaski
|62
|Reduan Yusop
|63
|Ben Lord
|64
|Nick Graham-Dawson
|65
|Roy Gillespie
|66
|Rowan Burton
|67
|Tsun Ming Tam
|68
|Kam Tung Ho
|69
|Hin Leung Paul Szeto
|DNS
|Deon Leocke
|SCR
|Chris Beeck
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Duij
|0:35:25
|2
|Josephine Tomic
|3
|Kate Cullen
|4
|Belinda Goss
|5
|Ruth Corset
|6
|Davina Summers
|7
|Jasmin Hurikino
|8
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|9
|Ellen Roe
|10
|Simone Grounds
|0:00:01
|11
|Elizabeth Georgouras
|0:00:04
|12
|Liz Young
|0:00:05
|13
|Angela McClure
|14
|Rebecca Halliday
|0:00:06
|15
|Sarah-Jeanne Fraser
|16
|Sally Robbins
|0:00:07
|17
|Melissa Hoskins
|18
|Michaela Anderson
|0:00:12
|19
|Jillian Scanlan
|20
|Nathalie Laurendeau
|0:00:13
|21
|Liz Leyden
|22
|Laura Meadley
|23
|Stephanie Russell
|24
|Kelly Gray
|0:00:38
|25
|Angeline Papajcsik
|0:01:30
|26
|Lisa Wood
|27
|Anna Kauffman
|28
|Nicole Sloan
|DNS
|Dianne McAuliffe
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy