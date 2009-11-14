Image 1 of 11 The men's and women's podium finishers kick off celebrations with some champagne. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 2 of 11 Plan B? A West Australian Institute of Sport rider corners mid-peloton. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 3 of 11 The elite men's field waits for the racing to get underway. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 4 of 11 Spectators gasp as a rider hits the pavement. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 5 of 11 There were some serious faces on the men's start line. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 6 of 11 A rider gets ready for the first elite men's race of the weekend. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 7 of 11 Travis Meyer (Plan B) was all smiles before the race started. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 8 of 11 Graeme Brown (Rabobank / Canton) claims victory on the opening stage. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 9 of 11 Graeme Brown (Rabobank / Canton) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 10 of 11 The women's field corner as their race starts late afternoon. (Image credit: Tour de Perth) Image 11 of 11 Dutch rider Ellen Van Duij take the women's victory. (Image credit: Tour de Perth)

Sydney’s Graeme Brown (Rabobank) proved too quick for local rider Travis Meyer (Plan B) at the Tour de Perth’s criterium opener. The two riders, both of which ride for ProTour teams overseas, outpaced Australian Continental team rider Doug Repacholi (Budget Forklifts) who took third place.

Dutch rider Ellen Van Duij stole the glory from the Australian riders in the women’s event. Van Duij held off track star and West Australian Josie Tomic (Plan B) for victory while Kate Cullen (Scotts) took third place.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graeme Brown 0:54:01 2 Travis Meyer 3 Douglas Repacholi 4 Richard Lang 5 Darren Harry 6 Anthony Giacoppo 0:00:01 7 Carlo Barendilla 8 Mike Fitzgerald 0:00:02 9 Ashley Bleeker 10 Peter Thompson 0:00:03 11 Leon Vogels 0:00:05 12 Adam Semple 0:00:06 13 Mitch Benson 14 Michael England 15 Evan Oliphant 16 James McCallum 0:00:08 17 Steve Hedley 18 Andrew Sime 19 Nick Atkin 20 Reece Stephens 0:00:09 21 Sam Davis 0:00:10 22 Paidi O'Brien 23 Cam Lester 24 Karl Evans 0:00:11 25 Bradeley Hall 26 Nathan Jones 0:00:12 27 Peter Griffin 0:00:32 28 Luke Hardy 0:00:13 29 Mike Verheyan 0:01:00 30 Peter Herzig 31 Cameron Jennings 32 Steven Haplin 33 Elliott Wells 34 Bradley Robson 35 Joel Strachan 0:01:20 36 Stu Payne 37 Brett Schnitzerling 38 Riley Pattison 39 Ben Cureton 40 Andrew Briely 41 Blake Howard 42 Sam Berry 43 Adrian Petersen 0:02:40 44 Craig Johns 45 Rowan Dever 46 Matt Irvine 47 Ben Wibberley 48 Russell Brooks 49 Jack Campbell 50 Patrick Gill 51 Logan Culder 52 Dimitri Lafleur 53 Darren Robertson 54 Heng Liu 0:04:00 55 Brendan Nichol 56 Matt Upton 57 Stuart Passmore 58 Josh Slattery 59 Robert Van der Walt 60 Luke Joyce 61 Tegue Chalwaski 62 Reduan Yusop 63 Ben Lord 64 Nick Graham-Dawson 65 Roy Gillespie 66 Rowan Burton 67 Tsun Ming Tam 68 Kam Tung Ho 69 Hin Leung Paul Szeto DNS Deon Leocke SCR Chris Beeck