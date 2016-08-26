Tour de l'Avenir: Schultz wins stage 7
Gaudu second on stage, keeps overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Schultz (Australia)
|3:33:58
|2
|David Gaudu (France)
|0:01:24
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia)
|0:01:26
|4
|Edward Ravasi (Italy)
|5
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)
|0:01:30
|6
|Adrien Costa (United States)
|0:01:40
|7
|Matteo Fabro (Italy)
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Germany)
|0:02:36
|9
|Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium)
|0:02:39
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
|0:02:45
|11
|Michal Schegel (Czech Republic)
|12
|Anders Skaarseth (Norway)
|0:03:06
|13
|Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
|0:03:22
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spain)
|0:03:26
|15
|Michael Storer (Australia)
|0:03:41
|16
|Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:04
|17
|Patrick Mueller (Switzerland)
|0:04:06
|18
|Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:55
|19
|Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)
|0:05:12
|20
|Nans Peters (France)
|0:06:07
|21
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia)
|0:06:47
|22
|Ole Forfang (Norway)
|0:07:07
|23
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia)
|0:07:12
|24
|Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)
|0:07:48
|25
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spain)
|0:07:53
|26
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)
|27
|Neilson Powless (United States Of America)
|28
|Markus Freiberger (Austria)
|29
|Thomas Vereecken (Belgium)
|0:08:45
|30
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark)
|0:09:30
|31
|Jan Maas (Netherlands)
|0:10:02
|32
|William Barta (United States Of America)
|0:11:46
|33
|Léo Vincent (France)
|0:11:53
|34
|El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)
|0:13:13
|35
|Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco)
|0:13:16
|36
|Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa)
|37
|Daniel Lehner (Austria)
|38
|Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|39
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Denmark)
|40
|Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation)
|41
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia)
|42
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
|43
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|44
|Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
|45
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|0:14:07
|46
|Vladimir Tsoy (Kazakhstan)
|0:14:28
|47
|Nico Denz (Germany)
|0:15:06
|48
|Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)
|0:15:41
|49
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|50
|Christofer Jurado (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|51
|Lucas Hamilton (Australia)
|52
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)
|0:15:49
|53
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cueruo (Colombia)
|0:15:54
|54
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark)
|0:19:55
|55
|Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)
|56
|Valentin Madouas (France)
|0:20:04
|57
|Sepp Kuss (United States Of America)
|0:20:26
|58
|Logan Owen (United States Of America)
|59
|Stefan De Bod (South Africa)
|60
|Adam Sekanina (Czech Republic)
|61
|Piotr Konwa (Poland)
|62
|Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)
|63
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)
|64
|Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco)
|65
|James Knox (Great Britain)
|66
|Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
|67
|Remy Mertz (Belgium)
|68
|Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)
|0:21:18
|69
|Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)
|0:25:00
|70
|Rei Onodera (Japan)
|71
|Martin Schaeppi (Switzerland)
|72
|Antonio Barac (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|73
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|74
|Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
|75
|Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)
|76
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|77
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
|78
|Andreas Walzel (Austria)
|79
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|80
|Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
|81
|Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
|82
|Gorazd Per (Slovenia)
|83
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
|84
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
|85
|Michal Paluta (Poland)
|86
|Jan Tschernoster (Germany)
|87
|Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)
|88
|Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia)
|89
|German Nicolas Tivani (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|90
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|91
|Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
|92
|Patrick Haller (Germany)
|93
|Mathias Le Turnier (France)
|94
|Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
|95
|Giovanni Carboni (Italy)
|0:25:21
|96
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spain)
|0:25:24
|97
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|0:25:48
|98
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)
|99
|Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic)
|0:25:55
|100
|Evgeny Zotov (Russian Federation)
|0:26:12
|101
|David Per (Slovenia)
|0:26:26
|102
|Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)
|103
|Mounir Makhchoun (Morocco)
|0:28:35
|104
|Matic Groselj (Slovenia)
|0:30:28
|105
|Lukas Schlemmer (Austria)
|0:31:22
|106
|Niklas Eg (Denmark)
|0:31:29
|107
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)
|0:31:58
|108
|Marek Sipos (Czech Republic)
|0:32:01
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Japan)
|DNF
|Takuma Akita (Japan)
|DNF
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|DNF
|Piotr Brozyna (Poland)
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (France)
|21:06:35
|2
|Edward Ravasi (Italy)
|0:00:21
|3
|Adrien Costa (United States)
|0:01:20
|4
|Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium)
|0:01:35
|5
|Michal Schegel (Czech Republic)
|0:01:57
|6
|Jai Hindley (Australia)
|0:02:00
|7
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)
|0:02:14
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
|0:03:10
|9
|Matteo Fabro (Italy)
|0:04:03
|10
|Michael Storer (Australia)
|0:04:42
|11
|John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia)
|0:05:39
|12
|Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
|0:06:33
|13
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spain)
|0:06:40
|14
|Patrick Mueller (Switzerland)
|0:06:59
|15
|Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)
|0:08:25
|16
|Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
|0:08:42
|17
|Markus Freiberger (Austria)
|0:10:00
|18
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)
|0:13:53
|19
|Anders Skaarseth (Norway)
|0:14:12
|20
|Léo Vincent (France)
|0:15:08
|21
|Nicholas Schultz (Australia)
|0:17:57
|22
|Neilson Powless (United States Of America)
|0:19:50
|23
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia)
|0:19:57
|24
|Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation)
|0:20:34
|25
|Jan Maas (Netherlands)
|0:21:20
|26
|Nans Peters (France)
|0:21:48
|27
|Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|0:24:19
|28
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|0:27:06
|29
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia)
|0:27:32
|30
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|0:27:38
|31
|Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)
|0:28:28
|32
|William Barta (United States Of America)
|0:29:33
|33
|Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco)
|0:30:21
|34
|Valentin Madouas (France)
|0:30:52
|35
|Thomas Vereecken (Belgium)
|0:31:44
|36
|Lennard Kämna (Germany)
|0:32:27
|37
|Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco)
|0:32:57
|38
|Mathias Le Turnier (France)
|0:33:34
|39
|Jan Tschernoster (Germany)
|0:34:24
|40
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spain)
|0:34:25
|41
|Daniel Lehner (Austria)
|0:35:30
|42
|Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa)
|0:36:39
|43
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Denmark)
|0:37:06
|44
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark)
|0:38:05
|45
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)
|0:38:47
|46
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cueruo (Colombia)
|0:40:19
|47
|Ole Forfang (Norway)
|0:40:27
|48
|Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)
|0:41:00
|49
|Stefan De Bod (South Africa)
|0:41:47
|50
|El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)
|0:41:55
|51
|Logan Owen (United States Of America)
|0:42:20
|52
|James Knox (Great Britain)
|0:42:49
|53
|Niklas Eg (Denmark)
|0:44:01
|54
|Nico Denz (Germany)
|0:44:52
|55
|Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)
|0:45:02
|56
|Remy Mertz (Belgium)
|0:45:19
|57
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
|0:46:27
|58
|Michal Paluta (Poland)
|0:46:36
|59
|Lucas Hamilton (Australia)
|0:46:50
|60
|Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia)
|0:47:10
|61
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|0:47:15
|62
|Vladimir Tsoy (Kazakhstan)
|0:48:33
|63
|Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)
|0:50:17
|64
|Christofer Jurado (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|0:50:21
|65
|Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)
|0:50:31
|66
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
|0:50:35
|67
|Piotr Konwa (Poland)
|0:51:12
|68
|Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic)
|0:54:57
|69
|Martin Schaeppi (Switzerland)
|0:55:08
|70
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|0:56:23
|71
|Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)
|0:56:34
|72
|Evgeny Zotov (Russian Federation)
|0:56:51
|73
|Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)
|0:56:56
|74
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|0:57:21
|75
|Giovanni Carboni (Italy)
|0:57:32
|76
|Adam Sekanina (Czech Republic)
|0:58:49
|77
|Antonio Barac (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|0:59:13
|78
|Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
|0:59:28
|79
|Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)
|0:59:42
|80
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)
|0:59:45
|81
|Patrick Haller (Germany)
|0:59:55
|82
|Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation)
|1:00:27
|83
|Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)
|1:00:40
|84
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|1:00:45
|85
|Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
|1:01:20
|86
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
|87
|Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
|1:01:51
|88
|Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
|1:01:58
|89
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
|1:01:59
|90
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)
|1:03:02
|91
|Gorazd Per (Slovenia)
|1:04:36
|92
|Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
|1:04:44
|93
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)
|1:05:48
|94
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|1:06:17
|95
|Rei Onodera (Japan)
|1:06:26
|96
|Mounir Makhchoun (Morocco)
|1:06:46
|97
|Lukas Schlemmer (Austria)
|1:08:39
|98
|Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
|1:08:56
|99
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spain)
|1:09:46
|100
|German Nicolas Tivani (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
|1:12:03
|101
|David Per (Slovenia)
|1:14:12
|102
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark)
|1:14:13
|103
|Matic Groselj (Slovenia)
|1:14:19
|104
|Marek Sipos (Czech Republic)
|1:16:20
|105
|Sepp Kuss (United States Of America)
|1:19:04
|106
|Andreas Walzel (Austria)
|1:19:43
|107
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|1:29:16
|108
|Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
|1:35:41
