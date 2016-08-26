Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Schultz wins stage 7

Gaudu second on stage, keeps overall lead

David Gaudu (France)

David Gaudu (France)
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Nick Schultz is second from right in this photo taken at the 2015 World Championships in Richmond.

Nick Schultz is second from right in this photo taken at the 2015 World Championships in Richmond.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Schultz (Australia)3:33:58
2David Gaudu (France)0:01:24
3Jai Hindley (Australia)0:01:26
4Edward Ravasi (Italy)
5Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)0:01:30
6Adrien Costa (United States)0:01:40
7Matteo Fabro (Italy)
8Lennard Kämna (Germany)0:02:36
9Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium)0:02:39
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)0:02:45
11Michal Schegel (Czech Republic)
12Anders Skaarseth (Norway)0:03:06
13Artem Nych (Russian Federation)0:03:22
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spain)0:03:26
15Michael Storer (Australia)0:03:41
16Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation)0:04:04
17Patrick Mueller (Switzerland)0:04:06
18Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)0:04:55
19Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)0:05:12
20Nans Peters (France)0:06:07
21Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia)0:06:47
22Ole Forfang (Norway)0:07:07
23John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia)0:07:12
24Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)0:07:48
25Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spain)0:07:53
26Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)
27Neilson Powless (United States Of America)
28Markus Freiberger (Austria)
29Thomas Vereecken (Belgium)0:08:45
30Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark)0:09:30
31Jan Maas (Netherlands)0:10:02
32William Barta (United States Of America)0:11:46
33Léo Vincent (France)0:11:53
34El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)0:13:13
35Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco)0:13:16
36Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa)
37Daniel Lehner (Austria)
38Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
39Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Denmark)
40Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation)
41Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia)
42Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
43Caio Godoy Ormenese (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
44Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
45Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:14:07
46Vladimir Tsoy (Kazakhstan)0:14:28
47Nico Denz (Germany)0:15:06
48Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)0:15:41
49Filippo Ganna (Italy)
50Christofer Jurado (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
51Lucas Hamilton (Australia)
52Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)0:15:49
53Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cueruo (Colombia)0:15:54
54Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark)0:19:55
55Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)
56Valentin Madouas (France)0:20:04
57Sepp Kuss (United States Of America)0:20:26
58Logan Owen (United States Of America)
59Stefan De Bod (South Africa)
60Adam Sekanina (Czech Republic)
61Piotr Konwa (Poland)
62Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)
63Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)
64Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco)
65James Knox (Great Britain)
66Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
67Remy Mertz (Belgium)
68Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)0:21:18
69Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)0:25:00
70Rei Onodera (Japan)
71Martin Schaeppi (Switzerland)
72Antonio Barac (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
73Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
74Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
75Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)
76Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
77Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
78Andreas Walzel (Austria)
79Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
80Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
81Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
82Gorazd Per (Slovenia)
83Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
84Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
85Michal Paluta (Poland)
86Jan Tschernoster (Germany)
87Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)
88Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia)
89German Nicolas Tivani (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
90Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
91Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
92Patrick Haller (Germany)
93Mathias Le Turnier (France)
94Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
95Giovanni Carboni (Italy)0:25:21
96Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spain)0:25:24
97Simone Consonni (Italy)0:25:48
98Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)
99Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic)0:25:55
100Evgeny Zotov (Russian Federation)0:26:12
101David Per (Slovenia)0:26:26
102Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)
103Mounir Makhchoun (Morocco)0:28:35
104Matic Groselj (Slovenia)0:30:28
105Lukas Schlemmer (Austria)0:31:22
106Niklas Eg (Denmark)0:31:29
107Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)0:31:58
108Marek Sipos (Czech Republic)0:32:01
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Japan)
DNFTakuma Akita (Japan)
DNFNathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
DNFPiotr Brozyna (Poland)
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (France)21:06:35
2Edward Ravasi (Italy)0:00:21
3Adrien Costa (United States)0:01:20
4Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium)0:01:35
5Michal Schegel (Czech Republic)0:01:57
6Jai Hindley (Australia)0:02:00
7Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)0:02:14
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)0:03:10
9Matteo Fabro (Italy)0:04:03
10Michael Storer (Australia)0:04:42
11John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia)0:05:39
12Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)0:06:33
13Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spain)0:06:40
14Patrick Mueller (Switzerland)0:06:59
15Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)0:08:25
16Artem Nych (Russian Federation)0:08:42
17Markus Freiberger (Austria)0:10:00
18Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)0:13:53
19Anders Skaarseth (Norway)0:14:12
20Léo Vincent (France)0:15:08
21Nicholas Schultz (Australia)0:17:57
22Neilson Powless (United States Of America)0:19:50
23Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia)0:19:57
24Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation)0:20:34
25Jan Maas (Netherlands)0:21:20
26Nans Peters (France)0:21:48
27Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:24:19
28Caio Godoy Ormenese (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:27:06
29Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia)0:27:32
30Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)0:27:38
31Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)0:28:28
32William Barta (United States Of America)0:29:33
33Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco)0:30:21
34Valentin Madouas (France)0:30:52
35Thomas Vereecken (Belgium)0:31:44
36Lennard Kämna (Germany)0:32:27
37Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco)0:32:57
38Mathias Le Turnier (France)0:33:34
39Jan Tschernoster (Germany)0:34:24
40Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spain)0:34:25
41Daniel Lehner (Austria)0:35:30
42Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa)0:36:39
43Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Denmark)0:37:06
44Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark)0:38:05
45Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)0:38:47
46Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cueruo (Colombia)0:40:19
47Ole Forfang (Norway)0:40:27
48Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)0:41:00
49Stefan De Bod (South Africa)0:41:47
50El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)0:41:55
51Logan Owen (United States Of America)0:42:20
52James Knox (Great Britain)0:42:49
53Niklas Eg (Denmark)0:44:01
54Nico Denz (Germany)0:44:52
55Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)0:45:02
56Remy Mertz (Belgium)0:45:19
57Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)0:46:27
58Michal Paluta (Poland)0:46:36
59Lucas Hamilton (Australia)0:46:50
60Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia)0:47:10
61Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:47:15
62Vladimir Tsoy (Kazakhstan)0:48:33
63Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)0:50:17
64Christofer Jurado (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:50:21
65Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)0:50:31
66Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)0:50:35
67Piotr Konwa (Poland)0:51:12
68Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic)0:54:57
69Martin Schaeppi (Switzerland)0:55:08
70Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:56:23
71Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)0:56:34
72Evgeny Zotov (Russian Federation)0:56:51
73Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)0:56:56
74Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)0:57:21
75Giovanni Carboni (Italy)0:57:32
76Adam Sekanina (Czech Republic)0:58:49
77Antonio Barac (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:59:13
78Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)0:59:28
79Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)0:59:42
80Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)0:59:45
81Patrick Haller (Germany)0:59:55
82Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation)1:00:27
83Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)1:00:40
84Filippo Ganna (Italy)1:00:45
85Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)1:01:20
86Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
87Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)1:01:51
88Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)1:01:58
89Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)1:01:59
90Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)1:03:02
91Gorazd Per (Slovenia)1:04:36
92Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)1:04:44
93Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)1:05:48
94Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)1:06:17
95Rei Onodera (Japan)1:06:26
96Mounir Makhchoun (Morocco)1:06:46
97Lukas Schlemmer (Austria)1:08:39
98Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)1:08:56
99Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spain)1:09:46
100German Nicolas Tivani (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)1:12:03
101David Per (Slovenia)1:14:12
102Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark)1:14:13
103Matic Groselj (Slovenia)1:14:19
104Marek Sipos (Czech Republic)1:16:20
105Sepp Kuss (United States Of America)1:19:04
106Andreas Walzel (Austria)1:19:43
107Simone Consonni (Italy)1:29:16
108Jon Bozic (Slovenia)1:35:41

 

