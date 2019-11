Norway's Kristoffer Skjerping took the stage 1 victory at the Tour de l'Avenir on Sunday in Brioude. He won from a breakaway sprint ahead of Dutchman Sjoerd Van Ginneken and Denmark's Kragh Asbjorn Andersen. The field arrived to the finish line 2:21 minutes later where Great Britain's Daniel Mclay won the bunch sprint for fourth place.

Andersen now leads the overall race by 16 seconds ahead of Skjerping and 44 seconds ahead of Van Ginneken.

