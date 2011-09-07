Image 1 of 21 The classification leaders at the start of the day (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 2 of 21 Hepburn moves ahead in the final dash for the line (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 3 of 21 Michael Hepburn (Australia) crosses the finish line (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 4 of 21 Hepburn and Boily wait for interviews (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 5 of 21 Johan Esteban Chaves signs a polka dot jersey (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 6 of 21 Stage 3 winner, Australia's Michael Hepburn (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 7 of 21 Marcel Aregger (Switzerland) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 8 of 21 Mountains classification leader Johan Esteban Chaves (Colombia) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 9 of 21 Points leader Moreno Hofland (Netherlands) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 10 of 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Italy) (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 11 of 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Italy) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Colombia) go on the attack (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 12 of 21 Salazar, Chaves, Juul-Jensen and Cattaneo (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 13 of 21 Foul conditions greeted the riders early in the stage (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 14 of 21 Raymond Kreder (Netherlands) takes the sprint in Boron (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 15 of 21 Austria's Marco Haller starts to feel the effort (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 16 of 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) on the the first circuit of Porrentruy (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 17 of 21 Salazar, Juul-Jensen, Laengen and Preidler on the Col des Rangiers (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 18 of 21 Preidler, Juul-Jensen, Salazar, Laengen, Cattaneo (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 19 of 21 (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 20 of 21 Salazar, Juul-Jensen and Preidler (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve) Image 21 of 21 David Boily celebrates his GC lead (Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)

Australia's Michael Hepburn claimed his second stage victory in four days, as his hot run of form continued on the mountainous Stage 3 of the Tour l'Avenir. The day was not so good for teammate Rohan Dennis who lost his overnight general classification lead after finishing 3:38 off the pace.

Hepburn's stage win moved him up the GC order from 15th to second, with Canada's David Boily 28 seconds ahead.

How it unfolded:

Any trepidation from Hepburn, "Time to test the laws of physics," he tweeted pre-race were lost over the course 166.5 kilometre stage, which was marked by five KOMs including the Cat. 1 Col de la Croix, two intermediate sprints and the last 50 kilometres in Switzerland.

The first two climbs, the Col de la Schlucht and the Grand Ballon at 1338 metres were dominated by Colombian Esteban Chaves, Spain's Garikoitz Bravo and Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan who topped the points before Austrian Marco Haller shook things up besting the third climb of the day, the Col du Hundsrück.

As the race hit the flat, constant attacks split the peloton and crossing the border into Switzerland, seven riders went clear - Chaves, Christopher Juul-Jensen (Denmark), Mattia Cattaneo (Italy), Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway ), Jordi Simon (Spain), Boily and Hepburn. The Italian took the 15 points on offer on the Col de la Croix, followed by Juul-Jensen and Catteneo. Chaves claiming enough points on the stage to leapfrog Bravo in the mountains classification with three points the difference.

The uphill drag to the finish was won by Hepburn who sprinted clear of the breakaway group ahead of Simon and Juul-Jensen.

Full Results 1 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 4:29:58 2 Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain 3 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 4 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy 6 David Boily (Can) Canada 7 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 8 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:54 9 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 10 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:55 11 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia 0:00:57 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 0:01:16 13 Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium 0:01:18 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria 17 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 20 Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy 21 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:55 22 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 23 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium 25 Jesper Hansen (Den) Denmark 26 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mixed Team 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) France 28 Patrick Lane (Aus) Australia 29 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia 30 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 31 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Italy 0:03:07 32 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria 0:03:38 33 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Mixed Team 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland 35 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 36 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia 37 Rob Squire (USA) United States of America 38 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) United States of America 39 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia 40 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 41 Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:20 42 Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic 43 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands 44 Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark 45 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Mixed Team 46 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:34 47 David Wöhrer (Aut) Austria 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) France 49 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 50 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) United States of America 0:07:28 51 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway 52 Richard Lang (Aus) Australia 0:07:41 53 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Belgium 0:08:41 54 Marco Haller (Aut) Austria 55 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium 0:10:24 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada 57 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark 58 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark 59 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Great Britain 60 Aritz Orbe (Spa) Spain 61 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands 62 Etienne Tortelier (Fra) France 63 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Spain 64 Sven Erik Byström (Nor) Norway 65 Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Norway 66 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 67 Houssam Nasri (Tun) Mixed Team 68 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 69 Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium 70 Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland 71 Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland 72 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain 73 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Australia 74 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands 75 Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italy 76 Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany 0:10:31 77 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic 0:16:29 78 Jan Hirt (Cze) Czech Republic 0:16:31 79 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy 0:18:46 80 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy 81 Josef Hosek (Cze) Czech Republic 82 Victor Martin (Spa) Spain 83 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands 84 William Valencia (Col) Colombia 85 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France 86 Lukas Smola (Cze) Czech Republic 87 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Norway 88 Robert Bush (USA) United States of America 89 Tomas Danacik (Cze) Czech Republic 90 Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America 91 Roman Dronin (Uzb) Mixed Team 0:21:55 92 Arvin Moazemi (Iri) Mixed Team 93 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Belgium 0:23:31 94 Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain 95 Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria 96 Michael Hümbert (Ger) Germany 0:24:49 97 Omar Fraile (Spa) Spain 98 Johan Fredrik Ziesler (Nor) Norway DNF Nathan Brown (USA) United States of America DNF Patrick Bercz (Ger) Germany DNF Julian Kern (Ger) Germany DNF Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada DNF Jamie Riggs (Can) Canada DNF Jay McCarthy (Aus) Australia DNS Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada DNS Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Points 1 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 30 pts 2 Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain 27 3 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 25 4 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway 23 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy 21 6 David Boily (Can) Canada 19 7 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 17 8 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 15 9 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 13 10 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 11 11 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia 10 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 9 13 Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium 8 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark 7 15 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 6 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria 5 17 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France 4 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 3 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 2 20 Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy 1

Sprint 1 - Boron 1 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands 3 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Austria 2 3 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway 1

Sprint 2 - Porrentruy 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 pts 2 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark 2 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Schlucht 1 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain 9 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 7 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium 6 6 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark 5

Mountain 2 - Le Grand Ballon 1 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain 9 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 7 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 6 6 Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy 5

Mountain 3 - Col du Hundsrück 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Austria 10 pts 2 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands 9 3 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain 8 4 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 7 5 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 6 6 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 5

Mountain 4 - Col des Rangiers 1 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 3 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway 2 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria 1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Croix 1 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy 15 pts 2 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 13 3 David Boily (Can) Canada 11 4 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 9 5 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway 8 6 Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain 7 7 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 6 8 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5

Teams 1 Colombia 13:31:45 2 Denmark 0:02:22 3 Italy 0:02:34 4 Kazakhstan 0:03:17 5 France 0:03:40 6 Australia 0:04:42 7 Netherlands 0:06:42 8 Switzerland 0:08:20 9 Austria 0:08:39 10 Mixed Team 0:09:02 11 Belgium 0:11:03 12 Germany 0:12:51 13 United States of America 0:12:53 14 Canada 0:14:07 15 Great Britain 0:15:01 16 Norway 0:16:01 17 Spain 0:18:57 18 Czech Republic 0:35:29

General classification after stage 3 1 David Boily (Can) Canada 12:41:13 2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 0:00:28 3 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 0:00:34 4 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway 0:00:38 5 Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain 0:00:41 6 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 0:00:45 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy 0:00:46 8 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:21 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria 0:01:29 10 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:01:31 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:34 12 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark 0:01:42 13 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France 0:01:43 14 Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium 0:01:44 15 Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy 0:01:49 16 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia 0:01:50 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 0:01:51 18 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:58 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 0:02:02 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:02:22 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia 0:03:14 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) France 0:03:17 23 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mixed Team 0:03:23 24 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:03:24 25 Patrick Lane (Aus) Australia 0:03:29 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Denmark 0:03:32 27 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia 0:03:34 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium 0:03:37 29 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany 0:03:39 30 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:52 31 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria 0:04:10 32 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Mixed Team 0:04:11 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:24 34 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:28 35 Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia 0:04:35 36 Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic 0:04:40 37 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) United States of America 0:04:45 38 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Mixed Team 0:04:58 39 Rob Squire (USA) United States of America 0:05:00 40 Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark 0:05:01 41 Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:10 42 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:05:21 43 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:26 44 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 0:05:54 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) France 0:06:02 46 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 0:06:14 47 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 0:06:34 48 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Italy 0:06:57 49 David Wöhrer (Aut) Austria 0:07:11 50 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) United States of America 0:08:01 51 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway 0:08:55 52 Marco Haller (Aut) Austria 0:09:14 53 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Belgium 0:09:37 54 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:35 55 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:51 56 Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Norway 0:10:56 57 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark 0:11:01 58 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain 0:11:02 59 Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium 0:11:05 60 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 0:11:08 61 Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italy 0:11:10 62 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark 0:11:12 63 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Spain 0:11:13 64 Houssam Nasri (Tun) Mixed Team 65 Sven Erik Byström (Nor) Norway 0:11:15 66 Etienne Tortelier (Fra) France 0:11:17 67 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Great Britain 0:11:24 68 Aritz Orbe (Spa) Spain 0:12:07 69 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:10 70 Richard Lang (Aus) Australia 0:13:48 71 Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany 0:15:18 72 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic 0:17:18 73 Robert Bush (USA) United States of America 0:19:19 74 Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America 0:19:35 75 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy 0:19:40 76 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands 77 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France 0:19:43 78 Lukas Smola (Cze) Czech Republic 0:20:12 79 Victor Martin (Spa) Spain 0:20:17 80 Jan Hirt (Cze) Czech Republic 0:21:36 81 Arvin Moazemi (Iri) Mixed Team 0:22:40 82 Roman Dronin (Uzb) Mixed Team 0:22:52 83 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Belgium 0:24:09 84 Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria 0:24:28 85 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Australia 0:25:13 86 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium 0:25:21 87 Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland 0:25:53 88 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada 0:26:05 89 Omar Fraile (Spa) Spain 0:31:07 90 Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland 0:31:20 91 William Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:33:41 92 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy 0:34:12 93 Tomas Danacik (Cze) Czech Republic 0:34:17 94 Josef Hosek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:38:07 95 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Norway 0:39:05 96 Johan Fredrik Ziesler (Nor) Norway 0:39:29 97 Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain 0:43:23 98 Michael Hümbert (Ger) Germany 0:49:03

Points classification 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands 57 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands 45 3 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 42 4 David Boily (Can) Canada 42 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) France 40 6 Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain 39 7 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany 39 8 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 31 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia 29 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands 26 11 Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy 26 12 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 25 13 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy 25 14 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway 23 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria 22 16 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy 21 17 Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland 21 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Austria 19 19 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 19 20 Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium 19 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 17 22 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia 15 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark 14 24 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 13 25 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 26 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark 13 27 Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria 12 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 11 29 Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium 11 30 Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia 10 31 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany 10 32 Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland 10 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 34 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy 9 35 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands 8 36 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France 8 37 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 8 38 Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic 7 39 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 7 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 6 41 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands 4 42 Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland 4 43 Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain 3 44 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain 2 45 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway 1 46 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark 1

Mountains classification 1 Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 54 pts 2 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain 47 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Austria 21 4 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 16 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 16 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy 15 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 15 8 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands 14 9 David Boily (Can) Canada 11 10 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 11 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium 11 12 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway 10 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands 9 14 Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain 7 15 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 6 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia 6 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 6 18 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France 6 19 Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy 5 20 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 5 21 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark 5 22 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands 5 23 Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain 4 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria 1