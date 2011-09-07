Hepburn takes second stage at Tour de l'Avenir
Boily assumes leader's jersey
Australia's Michael Hepburn claimed his second stage victory in four days, as his hot run of form continued on the mountainous Stage 3 of the Tour l'Avenir. The day was not so good for teammate Rohan Dennis who lost his overnight general classification lead after finishing 3:38 off the pace.
Hepburn's stage win moved him up the GC order from 15th to second, with Canada's David Boily 28 seconds ahead.
How it unfolded:
Any trepidation from Hepburn, "Time to test the laws of physics," he tweeted pre-race were lost over the course 166.5 kilometre stage, which was marked by five KOMs including the Cat. 1 Col de la Croix, two intermediate sprints and the last 50 kilometres in Switzerland.
The first two climbs, the Col de la Schlucht and the Grand Ballon at 1338 metres were dominated by Colombian Esteban Chaves, Spain's Garikoitz Bravo and Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan who topped the points before Austrian Marco Haller shook things up besting the third climb of the day, the Col du Hundsrück.
As the race hit the flat, constant attacks split the peloton and crossing the border into Switzerland, seven riders went clear - Chaves, Christopher Juul-Jensen (Denmark), Mattia Cattaneo (Italy), Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway ), Jordi Simon (Spain), Boily and Hepburn. The Italian took the 15 points on offer on the Col de la Croix, followed by Juul-Jensen and Catteneo. Chaves claiming enough points on the stage to leapfrog Bravo in the mountains classification with three points the difference.
The uphill drag to the finish was won by Hepburn who sprinted clear of the breakaway group ahead of Simon and Juul-Jensen.
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|4:29:58
|2
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain
|3
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy
|6
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|8
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:54
|9
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|10
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:55
|11
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:57
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|0:01:16
|13
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:18
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria
|17
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|20
|Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy
|21
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:55
|22
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|23
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium
|25
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Denmark
|26
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mixed Team
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France
|28
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Australia
|29
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia
|30
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Italy
|0:03:07
|32
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria
|0:03:38
|33
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Mixed Team
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|35
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|36
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
|37
|Rob Squire (USA) United States of America
|38
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) United States of America
|39
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia
|40
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|41
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:20
|42
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic
|43
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|45
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Mixed Team
|46
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:34
|47
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Austria
|48
|Rudy Molard (Fra) France
|49
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|50
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) United States of America
|0:07:28
|51
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway
|52
|Richard Lang (Aus) Australia
|0:07:41
|53
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Belgium
|0:08:41
|54
|Marco Haller (Aut) Austria
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:24
|56
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
|57
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark
|58
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|59
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Great Britain
|60
|Aritz Orbe (Spa) Spain
|61
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands
|62
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) France
|63
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Spain
|64
|Sven Erik Byström (Nor) Norway
|65
|Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Norway
|66
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|67
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) Mixed Team
|68
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|69
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium
|70
|Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland
|71
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland
|72
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain
|73
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Australia
|74
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands
|75
|Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italy
|76
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|0:10:31
|77
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:16:29
|78
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:16:31
|79
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:18:46
|80
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|81
|Josef Hosek (Cze) Czech Republic
|82
|Victor Martin (Spa) Spain
|83
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|84
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia
|85
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|86
|Lukas Smola (Cze) Czech Republic
|87
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Norway
|88
|Robert Bush (USA) United States of America
|89
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) Czech Republic
|90
|Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
|91
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) Mixed Team
|0:21:55
|92
|Arvin Moazemi (Iri) Mixed Team
|93
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Belgium
|0:23:31
|94
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|95
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria
|96
|Michael Hümbert (Ger) Germany
|0:24:49
|97
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Spain
|98
|Johan Fredrik Ziesler (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) United States of America
|DNF
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Australia
|DNS
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada
|DNS
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|30
|pts
|2
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain
|27
|3
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|25
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
|23
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy
|21
|6
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|19
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|17
|8
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|9
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|13
|10
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|11
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia
|10
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|9
|13
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium
|8
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark
|7
|15
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|6
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria
|5
|17
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France
|4
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|2
|20
|Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy
|1
|1
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Austria
|2
|3
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway
|1
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark
|2
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain
|9
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|7
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium
|6
|6
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|5
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain
|9
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|7
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|6
|Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy
|5
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Austria
|10
|pts
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|3
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain
|8
|4
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|7
|5
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|6
|6
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|1
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|3
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
|2
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria
|1
|1
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|13
|3
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|11
|4
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|9
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
|8
|6
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain
|7
|7
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|6
|8
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|1
|Colombia
|13:31:45
|2
|Denmark
|0:02:22
|3
|Italy
|0:02:34
|4
|Kazakhstan
|0:03:17
|5
|France
|0:03:40
|6
|Australia
|0:04:42
|7
|Netherlands
|0:06:42
|8
|Switzerland
|0:08:20
|9
|Austria
|0:08:39
|10
|Mixed Team
|0:09:02
|11
|Belgium
|0:11:03
|12
|Germany
|0:12:51
|13
|United States of America
|0:12:53
|14
|Canada
|0:14:07
|15
|Great Britain
|0:15:01
|16
|Norway
|0:16:01
|17
|Spain
|0:18:57
|18
|Czech Republic
|0:35:29
|1
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|12:41:13
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|0:00:28
|3
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:34
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
|0:00:38
|5
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:41
|6
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|0:00:45
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:46
|8
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:21
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria
|0:01:29
|10
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:01:31
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:34
|12
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:42
|13
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France
|0:01:43
|14
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:44
|15
|Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:49
|16
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:50
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|0:01:51
|18
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:58
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|0:02:02
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:22
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
|0:03:14
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France
|0:03:17
|23
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mixed Team
|0:03:23
|24
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:03:24
|25
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Australia
|0:03:29
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:03:32
|27
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:34
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:37
|29
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany
|0:03:39
|30
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:52
|31
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria
|0:04:10
|32
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Mixed Team
|0:04:11
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:24
|34
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:28
|35
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia
|0:04:35
|36
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:40
|37
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) United States of America
|0:04:45
|38
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Mixed Team
|0:04:58
|39
|Rob Squire (USA) United States of America
|0:05:00
|40
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|0:05:01
|41
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:10
|42
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:21
|43
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:26
|44
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|0:05:54
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) France
|0:06:02
|46
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:14
|47
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:34
|48
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Italy
|0:06:57
|49
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Austria
|0:07:11
|50
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) United States of America
|0:08:01
|51
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway
|0:08:55
|52
|Marco Haller (Aut) Austria
|0:09:14
|53
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Belgium
|0:09:37
|54
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:35
|55
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:51
|56
|Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Norway
|0:10:56
|57
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark
|0:11:01
|58
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain
|0:11:02
|59
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium
|0:11:05
|60
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:08
|61
|Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italy
|0:11:10
|62
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|0:11:12
|63
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Spain
|0:11:13
|64
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) Mixed Team
|65
|Sven Erik Byström (Nor) Norway
|0:11:15
|66
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) France
|0:11:17
|67
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:24
|68
|Aritz Orbe (Spa) Spain
|0:12:07
|69
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:10
|70
|Richard Lang (Aus) Australia
|0:13:48
|71
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|0:15:18
|72
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:17:18
|73
|Robert Bush (USA) United States of America
|0:19:19
|74
|Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
|0:19:35
|75
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:19:40
|76
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|77
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|0:19:43
|78
|Lukas Smola (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:20:12
|79
|Victor Martin (Spa) Spain
|0:20:17
|80
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:21:36
|81
|Arvin Moazemi (Iri) Mixed Team
|0:22:40
|82
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) Mixed Team
|0:22:52
|83
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Belgium
|0:24:09
|84
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria
|0:24:28
|85
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Australia
|0:25:13
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium
|0:25:21
|87
|Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland
|0:25:53
|88
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
|0:26:05
|89
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Spain
|0:31:07
|90
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:31:20
|91
|William Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:33:41
|92
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:34:12
|93
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:34:17
|94
|Josef Hosek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:38:07
|95
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Norway
|0:39:05
|96
|Johan Fredrik Ziesler (Nor) Norway
|0:39:29
|97
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:43:23
|98
|Michael Hümbert (Ger) Germany
|0:49:03
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|3
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|42
|4
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|42
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France
|40
|6
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain
|39
|7
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany
|39
|8
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|31
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
|29
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|11
|Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy
|26
|12
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|25
|13
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|14
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
|23
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria
|22
|16
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy
|21
|17
|Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Austria
|19
|19
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|20
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium
|19
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|22
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia
|15
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark
|14
|24
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|13
|25
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|26
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark
|13
|27
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria
|12
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|29
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium
|11
|30
|Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia
|10
|31
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany
|10
|32
|Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland
|10
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|34
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|9
|35
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|36
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France
|8
|37
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|38
|Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|39
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|7
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|6
|41
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|42
|Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|43
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|44
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain
|2
|45
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway
|1
|46
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|1
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|54
|pts
|2
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain
|47
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Austria
|21
|4
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|16
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy
|15
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|15
|8
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|9
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|11
|10
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium
|11
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
|10
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|14
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain
|7
|15
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|6
|16
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia
|6
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|18
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
|6
|19
|Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy
|5
|20
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|21
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|5
|22
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|23
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria
|1
|1
|Colombia
|38:07:31
|2
|Denmark
|0:01:56
|3
|Italy
|0:02:33
|4
|Australia
|0:02:45
|5
|France
|0:02:50
|6
|Kazakhstan
|0:02:51
|7
|Netherlands
|0:05:58
|8
|Austria
|0:07:54
|9
|Mixed Team
|0:08:40
|10
|Switzerland
|0:08:45
|11
|Belgium
|0:10:47
|12
|United States of America
|0:12:25
|13
|Germany
|0:12:36
|14
|Great Britain
|0:14:34
|15
|Norway
|0:15:48
|16
|Spain
|0:19:01
|17
|Canada
|0:27:11
|18
|Czech Republic
|0:35:40
