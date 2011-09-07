Trending

Hepburn takes second stage at Tour de l'Avenir

Boily assumes leader's jersey

Image 1 of 21

The classification leaders at the start of the day

The classification leaders at the start of the day
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 2 of 21

Hepburn moves ahead in the final dash for the line

Hepburn moves ahead in the final dash for the line
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 3 of 21

Michael Hepburn (Australia) crosses the finish line

Michael Hepburn (Australia) crosses the finish line
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 4 of 21

Hepburn and Boily wait for interviews

Hepburn and Boily wait for interviews
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 5 of 21

Johan Esteban Chaves signs a polka dot jersey

Johan Esteban Chaves signs a polka dot jersey
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 6 of 21

Stage 3 winner, Australia's Michael Hepburn

Stage 3 winner, Australia's Michael Hepburn
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 7 of 21

Marcel Aregger (Switzerland)

Marcel Aregger (Switzerland)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 8 of 21

Mountains classification leader Johan Esteban Chaves (Colombia)

Mountains classification leader Johan Esteban Chaves (Colombia)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 9 of 21

Points leader Moreno Hofland (Netherlands)

Points leader Moreno Hofland (Netherlands)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 10 of 21

Mattia Cattaneo (Italy)

Mattia Cattaneo (Italy)
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 11 of 21

Mattia Cattaneo (Italy) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Colombia) go on the attack

Mattia Cattaneo (Italy) and Johan Esteban Chaves (Colombia) go on the attack
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 12 of 21

Salazar, Chaves, Juul-Jensen and Cattaneo

Salazar, Chaves, Juul-Jensen and Cattaneo
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 13 of 21

Foul conditions greeted the riders early in the stage

Foul conditions greeted the riders early in the stage
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 14 of 21

Raymond Kreder (Netherlands) takes the sprint in Boron

Raymond Kreder (Netherlands) takes the sprint in Boron
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 15 of 21

Austria's Marco Haller starts to feel the effort

Austria's Marco Haller starts to feel the effort
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 16 of 21

Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) on the the first circuit of Porrentruy

Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) on the the first circuit of Porrentruy
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 17 of 21

Salazar, Juul-Jensen, Laengen and Preidler on the Col des Rangiers

Salazar, Juul-Jensen, Laengen and Preidler on the Col des Rangiers
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 18 of 21

Preidler, Juul-Jensen, Salazar, Laengen, Cattaneo

Preidler, Juul-Jensen, Salazar, Laengen, Cattaneo
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 19 of 21

(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 20 of 21

Salazar, Juul-Jensen and Preidler

Salazar, Juul-Jensen and Preidler
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)
Image 21 of 21

David Boily celebrates his GC lead

David Boily celebrates his GC lead
(Image credit: ASO/P.Perreve)

Australia's Michael Hepburn claimed his second stage victory in four days, as his hot run of form continued on the mountainous Stage 3 of the Tour l'Avenir. The day was not so good for teammate Rohan Dennis who lost his overnight general classification lead after finishing 3:38 off the pace.

Hepburn's stage win moved him up the GC order from 15th to second, with Canada's David Boily 28 seconds ahead.

How it unfolded:

Any trepidation from Hepburn, "Time to test the laws of physics," he tweeted pre-race were lost over the course 166.5 kilometre stage, which was marked by five KOMs including the Cat. 1 Col de la Croix, two intermediate sprints and the last 50 kilometres in Switzerland.

The first two climbs, the Col de la Schlucht and the Grand Ballon at 1338 metres were dominated by Colombian Esteban Chaves, Spain's Garikoitz Bravo and Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan who topped the points before Austrian Marco Haller shook things up besting the third climb of the day, the Col du Hundsrück.

As the race hit the flat, constant attacks split the peloton and crossing the border into Switzerland, seven riders went clear - Chaves, Christopher Juul-Jensen (Denmark), Mattia Cattaneo (Italy), Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway ), Jordi Simon (Spain), Boily and Hepburn. The Italian took the 15 points on offer on the Col de la Croix, followed by Juul-Jensen and Catteneo. Chaves claiming enough points on the stage to leapfrog Bravo in the mountains classification with three points the difference.

The uphill drag to the finish was won by Hepburn who sprinted clear of the breakaway group ahead of Simon and Juul-Jensen.

Full Results
1Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia4:29:58
2Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain
3Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy
6David Boily (Can) Canada
7Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
8Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain0:00:54
9Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
10Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:55
11Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia0:00:57
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany0:01:16
13Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium0:01:18
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria
17Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
19Warren Barguil (Fra) France
20Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy
21Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands0:02:55
22Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
23Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium
25Jesper Hansen (Den) Denmark
26Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mixed Team
27Romain Bardet (Fra) France
28Patrick Lane (Aus) Australia
29Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia
30Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Italy0:03:07
32Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria0:03:38
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Mixed Team
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
35Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
36Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
37Rob Squire (USA) United States of America
38Joseph Dombrowski (USA) United States of America
39Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia
40Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
41Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland0:04:20
42Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic
43Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands
44Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
45Natnael Berhane (Eri) Mixed Team
46Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:05:34
47David Wöhrer (Aut) Austria
48Rudy Molard (Fra) France
49Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
50Lawrence Warbasse (USA) United States of America0:07:28
51Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway
52Richard Lang (Aus) Australia0:07:41
53Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Belgium0:08:41
54Marco Haller (Aut) Austria
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium0:10:24
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
57Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark
58Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
59Scott Thwaites (GBr) Great Britain
60Aritz Orbe (Spa) Spain
61Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands
62Etienne Tortelier (Fra) France
63Victor Cabedo (Spa) Spain
64Sven Erik Byström (Nor) Norway
65Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Norway
66Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
67Houssam Nasri (Tun) Mixed Team
68Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
69Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium
70Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland
71Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland
72Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain
73Thomas Palmer (Aus) Australia
74Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands
75Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italy
76Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany0:10:31
77Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic0:16:29
78Jan Hirt (Cze) Czech Republic0:16:31
79Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:18:46
80Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
81Josef Hosek (Cze) Czech Republic
82Victor Martin (Spa) Spain
83Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
84William Valencia (Col) Colombia
85Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France
86Lukas Smola (Cze) Czech Republic
87Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Norway
88Robert Bush (USA) United States of America
89Tomas Danacik (Cze) Czech Republic
90Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
91Roman Dronin (Uzb) Mixed Team0:21:55
92Arvin Moazemi (Iri) Mixed Team
93Zico Waeytens (Bel) Belgium0:23:31
94Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
95Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria
96Michael Hümbert (Ger) Germany0:24:49
97Omar Fraile (Spa) Spain
98Johan Fredrik Ziesler (Nor) Norway
DNFNathan Brown (USA) United States of America
DNFPatrick Bercz (Ger) Germany
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) Germany
DNFPierrick Naud (Can) Canada
DNFJamie Riggs (Can) Canada
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Australia
DNSGuillaume Boivin (Can) Canada
DNSArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Points
1Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia30pts
2Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain27
3Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark25
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway23
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy21
6David Boily (Can) Canada19
7Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia17
8Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain15
9Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia13
10Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan11
11Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia10
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany9
13Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium8
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark7
15Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan6
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria5
17Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France4
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands3
19Warren Barguil (Fra) France2
20Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy1

Sprint 1 - Boron
1Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands3pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Austria2
3Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway1

Sprint 2 - Porrentruy
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan3pts
2Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark2
3Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Schlucht
1Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia10pts
2Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain9
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan8
4Warren Barguil (Fra) France7
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium6
6Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark5

Mountain 2 - Le Grand Ballon
1Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia10pts
2Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain9
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan8
4Warren Barguil (Fra) France7
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands6
6Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy5

Mountain 3 - Col du Hundsrück
1Marco Haller (Aut) Austria10pts
2Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands9
3Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain8
4Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia7
5Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan6
6Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland5

Mountain 4 - Col des Rangiers
1Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia5pts
2Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark3
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway2
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Croix
1Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy15pts
2Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark13
3David Boily (Can) Canada11
4Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia9
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway8
6Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain7
7Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia6
8Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan5

Teams
1Colombia13:31:45
2Denmark0:02:22
3Italy0:02:34
4Kazakhstan0:03:17
5France0:03:40
6Australia0:04:42
7Netherlands0:06:42
8Switzerland0:08:20
9Austria0:08:39
10Mixed Team0:09:02
11Belgium0:11:03
12Germany0:12:51
13United States of America0:12:53
14Canada0:14:07
15Great Britain0:15:01
16Norway0:16:01
17Spain0:18:57
18Czech Republic0:35:29

General classification after stage 3
1David Boily (Can) Canada12:41:13
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia0:00:28
3Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark0:00:34
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway0:00:38
5Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain0:00:41
6Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia0:00:45
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy0:00:46
8Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain0:01:21
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria0:01:29
10Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia0:01:31
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands0:01:34
12Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark0:01:42
13Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France0:01:43
14Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium0:01:44
15Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy0:01:49
16Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia0:01:50
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany0:01:51
18Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:58
19Warren Barguil (Fra) France0:02:02
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:22
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia0:03:14
22Romain Bardet (Fra) France0:03:17
23Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mixed Team0:03:23
24Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:03:24
25Patrick Lane (Aus) Australia0:03:29
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Denmark0:03:32
27Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia0:03:34
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium0:03:37
29Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany0:03:39
30Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands0:03:52
31Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria0:04:10
32Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Mixed Team0:04:11
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland0:04:24
34Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland0:04:28
35Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Colombia0:04:35
36Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:40
37Joseph Dombrowski (USA) United States of America0:04:45
38Natnael Berhane (Eri) Mixed Team0:04:58
39Rob Squire (USA) United States of America0:05:00
40Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark0:05:01
41Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland0:05:10
42Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:21
43Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands0:05:26
44Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:05:54
45Rudy Molard (Fra) France0:06:02
46Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:06:14
47Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:06:34
48Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Italy0:06:57
49David Wöhrer (Aut) Austria0:07:11
50Lawrence Warbasse (USA) United States of America0:08:01
51Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway0:08:55
52Marco Haller (Aut) Austria0:09:14
53Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Belgium0:09:37
54Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands0:10:35
55Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:10:51
56Börn Tore Hoem (Nor) Norway0:10:56
57Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark0:11:01
58Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain0:11:02
59Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium0:11:05
60Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:11:08
61Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italy0:11:10
62Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark0:11:12
63Victor Cabedo (Spa) Spain0:11:13
64Houssam Nasri (Tun) Mixed Team
65Sven Erik Byström (Nor) Norway0:11:15
66Etienne Tortelier (Fra) France0:11:17
67Scott Thwaites (GBr) Great Britain0:11:24
68Aritz Orbe (Spa) Spain0:12:07
69Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands0:13:10
70Richard Lang (Aus) Australia0:13:48
71Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany0:15:18
72Petr Vakoc (Cze) Czech Republic0:17:18
73Robert Bush (USA) United States of America0:19:19
74Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America0:19:35
75Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:19:40
76Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
77Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France0:19:43
78Lukas Smola (Cze) Czech Republic0:20:12
79Victor Martin (Spa) Spain0:20:17
80Jan Hirt (Cze) Czech Republic0:21:36
81Arvin Moazemi (Iri) Mixed Team0:22:40
82Roman Dronin (Uzb) Mixed Team0:22:52
83Zico Waeytens (Bel) Belgium0:24:09
84Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria0:24:28
85Thomas Palmer (Aus) Australia0:25:13
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Belgium0:25:21
87Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland0:25:53
88Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada0:26:05
89Omar Fraile (Spa) Spain0:31:07
90Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland0:31:20
91William Valencia (Col) Colombia0:33:41
92Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:34:12
93Tomas Danacik (Cze) Czech Republic0:34:17
94Josef Hosek (Cze) Czech Republic0:38:07
95Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Norway0:39:05
96Johan Fredrik Ziesler (Nor) Norway0:39:29
97Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:43:23
98Michael Hümbert (Ger) Germany0:49:03

Points classification
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Netherlands57pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands45
3Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia42
4David Boily (Can) Canada42
5Romain Bardet (Fra) France40
6Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain39
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Germany39
8Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia31
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia29
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands26
11Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy26
12Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark25
13Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway23
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria22
16Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy21
17Jan Keller (Swi) Switzerland21
18Marco Haller (Aut) Austria19
19Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain19
20Tim Declercq (Bel) Belgium19
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain17
22Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia15
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark14
24Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia13
25Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan13
26Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Denmark13
27Jan Sokol (Aut) Austria12
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands11
29Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Belgium11
30Michael Rodriguez (Col) Colombia10
31Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Germany10
32Raphaël Addy (Swi) Switzerland10
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan9
34Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy9
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands8
36Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) France8
37Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland8
38Jakub Novak (Cze) Czech Republic7
39Hugo Houle (Can) Canada7
40Warren Barguil (Fra) France6
41Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands4
42Oliver Hofstetter (Swi) Switzerland4
43Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain3
44Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain2
45Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Norway1
46Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark1

Mountains classification
1Johan Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia54pts
2Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Spain47
3Marco Haller (Aut) Austria21
4Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark16
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan16
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Italy15
7Warren Barguil (Fra) France15
8Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Netherlands14
9David Boily (Can) Canada11
10Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan11
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Belgium11
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Norway10
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands9
14Jordi Simon (Spa) Spain7
15Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia6
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Australia6
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands6
18Antoine Lavieu (Fra) France6
19Matteo Mammini (Ita) Italy5
20Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland5
21Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark5
22Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Netherlands5
23Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain4
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Austria1

Teams classification
1Colombia38:07:31
2Denmark0:01:56
3Italy0:02:33
4Australia0:02:45
5France0:02:50
6Kazakhstan0:02:51
7Netherlands0:05:58
8Austria0:07:54
9Mixed Team0:08:40
10Switzerland0:08:45
11Belgium0:10:47
12United States of America0:12:25
13Germany0:12:36
14Great Britain0:14:34
15Norway0:15:48
16Spain0:19:01
17Canada0:27:11
18Czech Republic0:35:40

Latest on Cyclingnews