Degenkolb doubles up
Eijssen remains in overall lead
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|4:01:13
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:00:01
|4
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|5
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|0:00:38
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:39
|8
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
|9
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|11
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
|12
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|15
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|16
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|18
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
|19
|Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|20
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus
|24
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|25
|Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
|26
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia
|27
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|28
|David Rosch (Ger) Germany
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|30
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
|31
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
|32
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
|37
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|38
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|39
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|40
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|43
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
|0:00:49
|44
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia
|0:00:53
|45
|Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:07
|46
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:57
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
|48
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal
|49
|Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal
|50
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|51
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
|52
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:48
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
|54
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:11:56
|55
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:22:25
|56
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:25:08
|57
|Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|58
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
|59
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
|60
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|61
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|64
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium
|65
|Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark
|66
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
|67
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium
|68
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany
|69
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany
|71
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation
|72
|Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland
|73
|Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
|74
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B
|75
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
|76
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia
|77
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
|78
|Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
|79
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
|80
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus
|81
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|83
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|84
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland
|85
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|86
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|87
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
|88
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|89
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
|90
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|91
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
|93
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|94
|Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
|95
|Alex Howes (USA) United States of America
|96
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte
|0:30:18
|97
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|98
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
|99
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|100
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|0:30:20
|101
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|102
|Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
|103
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A
|0:31:08
|DNF
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
|DNF
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
|DNF
|Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal
|DNF
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|2
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|1
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|1
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|30
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|27
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|25
|4
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|23
|5
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|21
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|19
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|8
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
|15
|9
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|13
|10
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|11
|11
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
|10
|12
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|9
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
|8
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|15
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|6
|16
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|5
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|4
|18
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
|3
|19
|Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|20
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|1
|1
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|pts
|2
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
|3
|3
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|2
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|1
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|8
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|5
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|6
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|5
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|5
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|3
|3
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|2
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|1
|1
|Spain
|12:04:57
|2
|Germany
|3
|Slovenia
|0:00:01
|4
|Australia
|0:00:14
|5
|Equipe-Mixte
|0:00:39
|6
|United States of America
|7
|Colombia
|8
|France A
|9
|France B
|0:00:49
|10
|Russian Federation
|0:01:07
|11
|Netherlands
|0:01:57
|12
|Portugal
|0:02:37
|13
|Switzerland
|0:03:15
|14
|Great Britain
|0:10:48
|15
|Belgium
|16
|Poland
|0:25:08
|17
|Kazakhstan
|0:26:26
|18
|Belarus
|0:46:54
|19
|Luxembourg
|0:54:47
|20
|Denmark
|1:14:06
|1
|81
|20:29:58
|2
|73
|0:00:17
|3
|43
|4
|25
|0:00:45
|5
|95
|0:00:54
|6
|21
|0:01:05
|7
|2
|0:01:14
|8
|44
|0:01:17
|9
|66
|0:01:19
|10
|41
|0:01:25
|11
|61
|0:01:33
|12
|11
|0:01:35
|13
|93
|0:01:46
|14
|125
|0:01:58
|15
|33
|0:02:10
|16
|103
|0:02:11
|17
|51
|0:02:16
|18
|32
|0:02:31
|19
|13
|0:02:49
|20
|175
|0:05:36
|21
|52
|0:06:16
|22
|4
|0:06:31
|23
|83
|0:06:32
|24
|72
|0:07:04
|25
|182
|0:07:09
|26
|143
|0:07:11
|27
|151
|0:07:13
|28
|142
|0:08:16
|29
|166
|0:08:21
|30
|64
|0:08:54
|31
|174
|0:09:22
|32
|6
|0:13:15
|33
|102
|0:14:12
|34
|131
|0:17:09
|35
|65
|36
|163
|0:17:44
|37
|101
|0:18:12
|38
|23
|0:18:29
|39
|123
|0:18:42
|40
|164
|0:20:59
|41
|105
|0:21:04
|42
|55
|0:22:01
|43
|71
|0:23:02
|44
|146
|0:23:19
|45
|31
|0:23:27
|46
|63
|0:23:33
|47
|5
|0:26:41
|48
|111
|0:26:51
|49
|173
|0:29:59
|50
|91
|0:30:44
|51
|3
|0:31:44
|52
|15
|0:34:44
|53
|46
|0:35:52
|54
|183
|0:38:01
|55
|122
|0:39:27
|56
|42
|0:39:35
|57
|194
|0:39:53
|58
|24
|0:41:41
|59
|106
|0:42:47
|60
|92
|0:45:03
|61
|96
|0:49:53
|62
|144
|0:50:08
|63
|85
|0:50:12
|64
|76
|0:50:37
|65
|133
|0:51:14
|66
|185
|0:51:48
|67
|184
|0:56:00
|68
|45
|0:56:22
|69
|171
|0:57:42
|70
|136
|0:58:24
|71
|26
|0:58:42
|72
|22
|0:59:17
|73
|195
|0:59:59
|74
|94
|1:00:03
|75
|186
|76
|124
|1:00:26
|77
|82
|1:00:39
|78
|156
|1:00:49
|79
|154
|1:00:59
|80
|176
|1:05:25
|81
|115
|1:07:33
|82
|196
|1:07:35
|83
|74
|1:07:49
|84
|126
|1:07:50
|85
|145
|1:09:43
|86
|193
|1:10:47
|87
|152
|1:12:23
|88
|84
|1:12:34
|89
|161
|1:12:35
|90
|12
|1:13:37
|91
|104
|1:14:16
|92
|165
|1:16:16
|93
|116
|1:16:20
|94
|75
|1:16:21
|95
|132
|1:16:36
|96
|86
|1:16:38
|97
|134
|1:20:36
|98
|35
|1:21:05
|99
|1
|1:23:10
|100
|162
|1:24:39
|101
|14
|1:30:08
|102
|16
|1:37:29
|103
|135
|1:41:16
|1
|21
|123
|pts
|2
|125
|81
|3
|6
|68
|4
|63
|59
|5
|5
|43
|6
|106
|43
|7
|81
|40
|8
|73
|40
|9
|171
|38
|10
|25
|36
|11
|131
|34
|12
|16
|33
|13
|43
|32
|14
|11
|30
|15
|51
|30
|16
|64
|30
|17
|174
|30
|18
|94
|30
|19
|4
|29
|20
|123
|29
|21
|66
|28
|22
|41
|27
|23
|146
|27
|24
|71
|26
|25
|133
|25
|26
|194
|23
|27
|95
|21
|28
|93
|19
|29
|83
|19
|30
|2
|17
|31
|164
|17
|32
|185
|15
|33
|143
|14
|34
|3
|14
|35
|76
|13
|36
|44
|13
|37
|65
|13
|38
|33
|12
|39
|61
|11
|40
|72
|11
|41
|103
|10
|42
|111
|9
|43
|15
|8
|44
|85
|8
|45
|82
|6
|46
|193
|6
|47
|105
|6
|48
|31
|6
|49
|145
|6
|50
|163
|5
|51
|162
|5
|52
|32
|4
|53
|92
|4
|54
|96
|4
|55
|132
|4
|56
|144
|3
|57
|13
|2
|58
|182
|1
|1
|42
|45
|pts
|2
|43
|28
|3
|6
|26
|4
|11
|24
|5
|81
|21
|6
|94
|21
|7
|5
|19
|8
|2
|16
|9
|41
|14
|10
|76
|11
|11
|145
|10
|12
|183
|10
|13
|72
|9
|14
|95
|8
|15
|66
|7
|16
|91
|7
|17
|25
|6
|18
|44
|6
|19
|166
|5
|20
|64
|5
|21
|32
|5
|22
|73
|4
|23
|71
|4
|24
|146
|4
|25
|31
|4
|26
|82
|4
|27
|21
|3
|28
|193
|3
|29
|123
|2
|30
|63
|2
|31
|46
|2
|32
|75
|2
|33
|51
|1
|34
|92
|1
|35
|186
|1
|36
|16
|1
|1
|Colombia
|61:31:35
|2
|Spain
|0:04:49
|3
|France A
|0:05:41
|4
|Netherlands
|0:14:51
|5
|Germany
|0:15:07
|6
|France B
|0:16:10
|7
|Russian Federation
|0:20:32
|8
|Australia
|0:23:26
|9
|Equipe-Mixte
|0:26:27
|10
|Portugal
|0:28:15
|11
|Slovenia
|0:29:17
|12
|United States of America
|0:36:10
|13
|Poland
|0:42:22
|14
|Switzerland
|0:45:23
|15
|Belgium
|0:45:26
|16
|Kazakhstan
|0:57:46
|17
|Belarus
|1:50:03
|18
|Great Britain
|1:57:03
|19
|Denmark
|2:09:41
|20
|Luxembourg
|2:47:46
