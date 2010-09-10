Trending

1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany4:01:13
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:00:01
4Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
5Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia0:00:38
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:00:39
8Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
9Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
10Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
11Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
12Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
13Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
14Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
15Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
16Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
17Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
18Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
19Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
20Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
22Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus
24Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
25Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
26Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia
27David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
28David Rosch (Ger) Germany
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
30Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
31Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
32Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium
35Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
37Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
38Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
39Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
40Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
41Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
42Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
43Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B0:00:49
44Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia0:00:53
45Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:07
46Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands0:01:57
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
48Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal
49Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal
50Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
51Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
52Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:10:48
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
54Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation0:11:56
55Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus0:22:25
56Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:25:08
57Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
58Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
59Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
60Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
61Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
62Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
63Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
64Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium
65Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark
66Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
67Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium
68Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany
69Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
70Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany
71Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation
72Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland
73Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
74Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B
75Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
76Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia
77Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
78Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
79Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
80Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus
81Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
83Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
84Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland
85Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
86Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
88Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
89Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
90Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
91Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
93Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
94Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
95Alex Howes (USA) United States of America
96Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte0:30:18
97Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
98Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
99Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
100Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia0:30:20
101Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
102Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A0:31:08
DNFChristopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) Poland
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
DNFDomingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
DNFJoni Brandao (Por) Portugal
DNFChan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte

Sprint 1 - Sainte-Eulalie, 43.5km
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany3pts
2Benjamin King (Aus) Australia2
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Laurent-Du-Pape, 112km
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany3pts
2Benjamin King (Aus) Australia2
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain1

Sprint 3 - Loriol-Sur-Drome, 153km
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany30pts
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain27
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal25
4Benjamin King (Aus) Australia23
5Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia21
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia19
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain17
8Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland15
9Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia13
10Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain11
11Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A10
12Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg9
13Benjamin King (USA) United States of America8
14Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia7
15Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte6
16Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium5
17Romain Bardet (Fra) France B4
18Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte3
19Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation2
20Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Peyrageol, 5km
1Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland5pts
2Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B3
3Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain2
4Romain Hardy (Fra) France A1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Lac Ferrand, 31.0km
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia10pts
2Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia9
3Romain Hardy (Fra) France A8
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands7
5Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium6
6Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America5

Mountain 3 - Côte des Roberts, 140.5km
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain5pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany3
3Benjamin King (Aus) Australia2
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal1

Teams
1Spain12:04:57
2Germany
3Slovenia0:00:01
4Australia0:00:14
5Equipe-Mixte0:00:39
6United States of America
7Colombia
8France A
9France B0:00:49
10Russian Federation0:01:07
11Netherlands0:01:57
12Portugal0:02:37
13Switzerland0:03:15
14Great Britain0:10:48
15Belgium
16Poland0:25:08
17Kazakhstan0:26:26
18Belarus0:46:54
19Luxembourg0:54:47
20Denmark1:14:06

General classification after stage 5
18120:29:58
2730:00:17
343
4250:00:45
5950:00:54
6210:01:05
720:01:14
8440:01:17
9660:01:19
10410:01:25
11610:01:33
12110:01:35
13930:01:46
141250:01:58
15330:02:10
161030:02:11
17510:02:16
18320:02:31
19130:02:49
201750:05:36
21520:06:16
2240:06:31
23830:06:32
24720:07:04
251820:07:09
261430:07:11
271510:07:13
281420:08:16
291660:08:21
30640:08:54
311740:09:22
3260:13:15
331020:14:12
341310:17:09
3565
361630:17:44
371010:18:12
38230:18:29
391230:18:42
401640:20:59
411050:21:04
42550:22:01
43710:23:02
441460:23:19
45310:23:27
46630:23:33
4750:26:41
481110:26:51
491730:29:59
50910:30:44
5130:31:44
52150:34:44
53460:35:52
541830:38:01
551220:39:27
56420:39:35
571940:39:53
58240:41:41
591060:42:47
60920:45:03
61960:49:53
621440:50:08
63850:50:12
64760:50:37
651330:51:14
661850:51:48
671840:56:00
68450:56:22
691710:57:42
701360:58:24
71260:58:42
72220:59:17
731950:59:59
74941:00:03
75186
761241:00:26
77821:00:39
781561:00:49
791541:00:59
801761:05:25
811151:07:33
821961:07:35
83741:07:49
841261:07:50
851451:09:43
861931:10:47
871521:12:23
88841:12:34
891611:12:35
90121:13:37
911041:14:16
921651:16:16
931161:16:20
94751:16:21
951321:16:36
96861:16:38
971341:20:36
98351:21:05
9911:23:10
1001621:24:39
101141:30:08
102161:37:29
1031351:41:16

Points classification
121123pts
212581
3668
46359
5543
610643
78140
87340
917138
102536
1113134
121633
134332
141130
155130
166430
1717430
189430
19429
2012329
216628
224127
2314627
247126
2513325
2619423
279521
289319
298319
30217
3116417
3218515
3314314
34314
357613
364413
376513
383312
396111
407211
4110310
421119
43158
44858
45826
461936
471056
48316
491456
501635
511625
52324
53924
54964
551324
561443
57132
581821

Mountains classification
14245pts
24328
3626
41124
58121
69421
7519
8216
94114
107611
1114510
1218310
13729
14958
15667
16917
17256
18446
191665
20645
21325
22734
23714
241464
25314
26824
27213
281933
291232
30632
31462
32752
33511
34921
351861
36161

Teams classification
1Colombia61:31:35
2Spain0:04:49
3France A0:05:41
4Netherlands0:14:51
5Germany0:15:07
6France B0:16:10
7Russian Federation0:20:32
8Australia0:23:26
9Equipe-Mixte0:26:27
10Portugal0:28:15
11Slovenia0:29:17
12United States of America0:36:10
13Poland0:42:22
14Switzerland0:45:23
15Belgium0:45:26
16Kazakhstan0:57:46
17Belarus1:50:03
18Great Britain1:57:03
19Denmark2:09:41
20Luxembourg2:47:46

