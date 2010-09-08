Trending

Belgium's Yannick Eijssen takes charge in the mountains

Phinney survives after crash, Talansky third

Image 1 of 3

Andrew Talansky in action

Andrew Talansky in action
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 2 of 3

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) making his way down the long steep descent.

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) making his way down the long steep descent.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 3

Andrew Talansky in the stars and stripes

Andrew Talansky in the stars and stripes
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)

Belgium’s Yannick Eijssen is the new overall race leader at the Tour de l’Avenir after winning the first mountain stage at the summit of the Col du Béal on the edge of the Massif Central.

He finished 21 seconds ahead of Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and 26 seconds ahead of Andrew Talansky (USA), who will turn professional with Garmin-Cervelo in 2011.

Great Britain’s Alex Dowsett lost 23 minutes on the climb and so slipped to 74th overall.

The USA’s Taylor Phinney started the stage wrapped in bandages after his crash on Tuesday. He rode to help Talansky before the climb to the line and finished the stage in a small group of riders at 26 minutes.

Thursday’s hilly 183km fourth stage is from Ambert to Vals-les-Bains.
 

Full results
1Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium4:11:48
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia0:00:21
3Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America0:00:26
4Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:00:33
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands0:00:56
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain0:01:04
7Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A0:01:08
8Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia0:01:16
9Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia0:01:34
10Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands0:02:02
12Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte0:02:04
13Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:13
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
15Romain Bardet (Fra) France B0:02:24
16David Rosch (Ger) Germany0:02:40
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia0:02:42
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
19Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
20Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:44
21Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:03:17
23Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia0:04:21
24Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal
25Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus0:05:01
26Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
27Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland0:05:04
29Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A0:06:34
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium0:06:35
31Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
32Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark0:06:54
33Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:07:05
35Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:07:06
36Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:07:08
37Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
38Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A0:07:18
39Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus0:07:27
40Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia0:07:53
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:10
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland0:08:13
43Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland0:09:02
44Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia0:09:56
45Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
46Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation0:11:19
47Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark0:11:29
48Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B0:11:45
49Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands0:13:07
50Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland0:13:16
52David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:15:13
53Romain Hardy (Fra) France A0:15:27
54Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte0:15:47
55Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia0:16:48
56Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal0:17:14
57Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
58Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal
59Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
60Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
61David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain
62Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany
63Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
64Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
65Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
66Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation0:18:05
67Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation0:18:07
68Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation
69Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
70Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark0:18:51
71Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark0:21:05
72Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium
73Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
74Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
75Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal0:21:36
76Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia0:21:48
77Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland0:22:14
78Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B0:23:10
79Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
80Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
81Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland
82Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium0:23:36
83Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
85Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
86Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
87Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte
88Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus
89Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
90Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
91Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
92Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
93Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
94Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
95Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland
96Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
97Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
98Alex Howes (USA) United States of America
99Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
100Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia
101Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg
102Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany
103Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
104Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
105Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg0:24:47
106Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
107Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America0:26:26
108Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A
109Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
110Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
111Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
112Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
113Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
114Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
115Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
116Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus0:26:58
117Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg0:27:56
118Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg

Points
1Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium30pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia27
3Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America25
4Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia23
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands21
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain19
7Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A17
8Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia15
9Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia13
10Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain11
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands10
12Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte9
13Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation8
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany7
15Romain Bardet (Fra) France B6
16David Rosch (Ger) Germany5
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia4
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A3
19Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America2
20Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Château d'Aulteribe
1Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan5pts
2Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium3
3Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B2
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Augerolles
1Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan5pts
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia3
3Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B2
4Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium1

Mountain 3 - Col du Chansert
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia10pts
2Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia9
3Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America8
4Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A7
5Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia6
6Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte5

Mountain - 4 Col du Beal
1Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium15pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia13
3Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America11
4Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia9
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands8
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain7
7Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A6
8Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia5

Teams
1Colombia12:37:52
2Spain0:05:11
3France A0:07:56
4Equipe-Mixte0:09:14
5Netherlands0:13:37
6Kazakhstan0:14:27
7Australia0:14:37
8Poland0:16:39
9Germany0:17:38
10France B0:18:16
11Russia0:19:14
12Portugal0:22:24
13United States of America0:24:16
14Belgium0:25:12
15Belarus0:28:07
16Slovenia0:29:21
17Denmark0:34:46
18Switzerland0:36:15
19Luxembourg0:45:30
20Great Britain1:01:58

Overall classification after stage 3
1Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium11:52:07
2Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia0:00:17
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands0:00:54
4Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia0:01:10
5Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A0:01:14
6Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia0:01:17
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain0:01:19
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia0:01:25
9Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain0:01:33
10Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America0:01:35
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany0:01:44
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands0:01:46
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia0:01:59
14Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte0:02:10
15Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:11
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A0:02:12
17Romain Bardet (Fra) France B0:02:23
18Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte0:02:31
19Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America0:02:49
20David Rosch (Ger) Germany0:02:51
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:02:54
22Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:03:58
23Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia0:04:07
24Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal0:04:32
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain0:04:39
26Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland0:05:30
27Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland0:05:36
28Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A0:06:31
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium0:06:32
30Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B0:06:43
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte0:07:00
32Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark0:07:03
33Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:07:11
34Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus0:07:13
35Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A0:07:15
36Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:07:23
37Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus0:08:08
38Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia0:08:16
39Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland0:08:21
40Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland0:09:22
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation0:09:47
42Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia0:09:54
43Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia0:10:14
44Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:10:24
45Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:10:52
46Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark0:11:22
47Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation0:12:04
48Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands0:12:59
49Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B0:14:58
50Romain Hardy (Fra) France A0:15:21
51Benjamin King (Aus) Australia0:16:09
52Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland0:16:26
53Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia0:16:52
54Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:17:09
55Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
56Maximilian May (Ger) Germany0:17:12
57Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland0:17:31
58Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany0:17:46
59Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation0:18:12
60Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation0:18:18
61Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:18:19
62Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal0:18:20
63Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
64David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:18:29
65Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte0:18:38
66Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal0:18:40
67Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark0:19:03
68Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus0:19:53
69Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia0:20:45
70Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation0:21:25
71David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain0:22:24
72Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia0:22:46
73Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland0:22:48
74Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain0:22:52
75Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B0:23:08
76Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands0:23:20
77Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland0:23:28
78Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B0:23:30
79Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain0:23:33
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium0:23:36
81Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:23:40
82Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany0:23:43
83Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain0:23:45
84Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium0:23:47
85Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia0:23:57
86Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:24:29
87Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
88Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal0:24:33
89Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands0:25:24
90Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal0:26:04
91Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A0:26:06
92Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B0:26:08
93Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium0:26:25
94Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg0:26:37
95Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark0:26:39
96Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia0:26:54
97Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus0:27:06
98Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain0:27:45
99Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:29:25
100Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia0:29:29
101Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark0:29:51
102Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia0:30:18
103Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium0:31:38
104Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland0:31:39
105Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:31:48
106Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
107Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg0:33:11
108Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus0:34:10
109Benjamin King (USA) United States of America0:34:44
110Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte0:34:59
111Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland0:35:20
112Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg0:36:54
113Alex Howes (USA) United States of America0:37:17
114Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America0:39:23
115Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg0:42:20
116Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus0:43:01
117Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain0:43:15
118Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America0:44:38

Points classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany68pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia41
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland38
4Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain38
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A37
6Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium35
7Romain Hardy (Fra) France A35
8Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America33
9Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America30
10Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation30
11Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands30
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain28
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia27
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain25
15Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia23
16Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark23
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands21
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands19
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium19
20Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia19
21Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A17
22Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland17
23Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia15
24Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan15
25Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B13
26Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia13
27Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain11
28Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B11
29Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte11
30Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A10
31Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte9
32Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation8
33Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium8
34Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A7
35Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium6
36Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark6
37Romain Bardet (Fra) France B6
38Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation6
39Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia6
40Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia6
41David Rosch (Ger) Germany5
42Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain5
43Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland5
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands4
45Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain4
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal3
47Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia3
48Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America2
49Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain2
50Benjamin King (Aus) Australia2
51Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal2
52Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B2
53Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte1
54Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan1
55Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia1

Mountains classification
1Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands21pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A19
3Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia19
4Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America19
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia17
6Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A16
7Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium15
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia14
9Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B11
10Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan10
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands8
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain7
13Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia6
14Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia5
15Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte5
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte4
17Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B4
18Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia4
19Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium4
20Romain Bardet (Fra) France B3
21Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark3
22Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia2
23Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B2
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands1
25Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America1

Teams classification
1Colombia35:38:02
2Spain0:05:28
3France A0:07:47
4Equipe-Mixte0:10:00
5Netherlands0:13:33
6Australia0:15:01
7Kazakhstan0:15:35
8Germany0:17:52
9Poland0:17:53
10France B0:18:12
11Russia0:20:04
12Portugal0:23:48
13Belgium0:25:32
14Slovenia0:29:55
15Belarus0:30:54
16Denmark0:35:40
17United States of America0:36:10
18Switzerland0:40:37
19Luxembourg0:52:22
20Great Britain1:02:05

 

