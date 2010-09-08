Image 1 of 3 Andrew Talansky in action (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 2 of 3 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) making his way down the long steep descent. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 3 Andrew Talansky in the stars and stripes (Image credit: Heidi Swift)

Belgium’s Yannick Eijssen is the new overall race leader at the Tour de l’Avenir after winning the first mountain stage at the summit of the Col du Béal on the edge of the Massif Central.

He finished 21 seconds ahead of Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and 26 seconds ahead of Andrew Talansky (USA), who will turn professional with Garmin-Cervelo in 2011.

Great Britain’s Alex Dowsett lost 23 minutes on the climb and so slipped to 74th overall.

The USA’s Taylor Phinney started the stage wrapped in bandages after his crash on Tuesday. He rode to help Talansky before the climb to the line and finished the stage in a small group of riders at 26 minutes.

Thursday’s hilly 183km fourth stage is from Ambert to Vals-les-Bains.



Full results 1 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 4:11:48 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 0:00:21 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 0:00:26 4 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:00:33 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:56 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 0:01:04 7 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 0:01:08 8 Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia 0:01:16 9 Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia 0:01:34 10 Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:02 12 Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte 0:02:04 13 Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:02:13 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 0:02:24 16 David Rosch (Ger) Germany 0:02:40 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia 0:02:42 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 19 Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America 20 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:02:44 21 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal 0:03:17 23 Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:04:21 24 Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal 25 Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus 0:05:01 26 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland 27 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland 0:05:04 29 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A 0:06:34 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium 0:06:35 31 Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B 32 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 0:06:54 33 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte 34 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:07:05 35 Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:07:06 36 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 0:07:08 37 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 38 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A 0:07:18 39 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus 0:07:27 40 Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia 0:07:53 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:08:10 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:13 43 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland 0:09:02 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 0:09:56 45 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 46 Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation 0:11:19 47 Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark 0:11:29 48 Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B 0:11:45 49 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:07 50 Benjamin King (Aus) Australia 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland 0:13:16 52 David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany 0:15:13 53 Romain Hardy (Fra) France A 0:15:27 54 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte 0:15:47 55 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia 0:16:48 56 Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal 0:17:14 57 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 58 Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal 59 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 60 Maximilian May (Ger) Germany 61 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain 62 Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany 63 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland 64 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain 65 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 66 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation 0:18:05 67 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:18:07 68 Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation 69 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus 70 Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark 0:18:51 71 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark 0:21:05 72 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium 73 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia 74 Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia 75 Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal 0:21:36 76 Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia 0:21:48 77 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland 0:22:14 78 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B 0:23:10 79 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands 80 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 81 Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland 82 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium 0:23:36 83 Benjamin King (USA) United States of America 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain 85 Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark 86 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 87 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte 88 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus 89 Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium 90 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 91 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland 92 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 93 Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal 94 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus 95 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland 96 Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain 97 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia 98 Alex Howes (USA) United States of America 99 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands 100 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia 101 Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg 102 Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany 103 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 104 Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B 105 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 0:24:47 106 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain 107 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 0:26:26 108 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A 109 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium 110 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 111 Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 112 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 113 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain 114 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia 115 Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America 116 Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus 0:26:58 117 Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 0:27:56 118 Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg

Points 1 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 30 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 27 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 25 4 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 23 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands 21 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 19 7 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 17 8 Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia 15 9 Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia 13 10 Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain 11 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands 10 12 Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte 9 13 Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation 8 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany 7 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 6 16 David Rosch (Ger) Germany 5 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia 4 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 3 19 Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America 2 20 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Château d'Aulteribe 1 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5 pts 2 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium 3 3 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B 2 4 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia 1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Augerolles 1 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5 pts 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia 3 3 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B 2 4 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium 1

Mountain 3 - Col du Chansert 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 8 4 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 7 5 Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia 6 6 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte 5

Mountain - 4 Col du Beal 1 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 15 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 13 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 11 4 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands 8 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 7 7 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 6 8 Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia 5

Teams 1 Colombia 12:37:52 2 Spain 0:05:11 3 France A 0:07:56 4 Equipe-Mixte 0:09:14 5 Netherlands 0:13:37 6 Kazakhstan 0:14:27 7 Australia 0:14:37 8 Poland 0:16:39 9 Germany 0:17:38 10 France B 0:18:16 11 Russia 0:19:14 12 Portugal 0:22:24 13 United States of America 0:24:16 14 Belgium 0:25:12 15 Belarus 0:28:07 16 Slovenia 0:29:21 17 Denmark 0:34:46 18 Switzerland 0:36:15 19 Luxembourg 0:45:30 20 Great Britain 1:01:58

Overall classification after stage 3 1 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 11:52:07 2 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:00:17 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:54 4 Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia 0:01:10 5 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 0:01:14 6 Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia 0:01:17 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 0:01:19 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 9 Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain 0:01:33 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 0:01:35 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany 0:01:44 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:46 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia 0:01:59 14 Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte 0:02:10 15 Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:02:11 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 0:02:12 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 0:02:23 18 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte 0:02:31 19 Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America 0:02:49 20 David Rosch (Ger) Germany 0:02:51 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal 0:02:54 22 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:03:58 23 Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:04:07 24 Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal 0:04:32 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain 0:04:39 26 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland 0:05:30 27 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland 0:05:36 28 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A 0:06:31 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium 0:06:32 30 Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B 0:06:43 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte 0:07:00 32 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 0:07:03 33 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 0:07:11 34 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus 0:07:13 35 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A 0:07:15 36 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:07:23 37 Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus 0:08:08 38 Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia 0:08:16 39 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:21 40 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland 0:09:22 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:09:47 42 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 0:09:54 43 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 0:10:14 44 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:10:24 45 Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:10:52 46 Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark 0:11:22 47 Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation 0:12:04 48 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:59 49 Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B 0:14:58 50 Romain Hardy (Fra) France A 0:15:21 51 Benjamin King (Aus) Australia 0:16:09 52 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland 0:16:26 53 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia 0:16:52 54 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:09 55 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain 56 Maximilian May (Ger) Germany 0:17:12 57 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland 0:17:31 58 Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany 0:17:46 59 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:18:12 60 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation 0:18:18 61 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 0:18:19 62 Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal 0:18:20 63 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 64 David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany 0:18:29 65 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte 0:18:38 66 Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal 0:18:40 67 Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark 0:19:03 68 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus 0:19:53 69 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia 0:20:45 70 Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:21:25 71 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain 0:22:24 72 Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia 0:22:46 73 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland 0:22:48 74 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:52 75 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B 0:23:08 76 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands 0:23:20 77 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland 0:23:28 78 Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B 0:23:30 79 Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain 0:23:33 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium 0:23:36 81 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:23:40 82 Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany 0:23:43 83 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 0:23:45 84 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium 0:23:47 85 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia 0:23:57 86 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:24:29 87 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 88 Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal 0:24:33 89 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands 0:25:24 90 Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal 0:26:04 91 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A 0:26:06 92 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 0:26:08 93 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium 0:26:25 94 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 0:26:37 95 Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark 0:26:39 96 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia 0:26:54 97 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus 0:27:06 98 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:45 99 Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:29:25 100 Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia 0:29:29 101 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark 0:29:51 102 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia 0:30:18 103 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium 0:31:38 104 Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland 0:31:39 105 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:48 106 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 107 Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg 0:33:11 108 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus 0:34:10 109 Benjamin King (USA) United States of America 0:34:44 110 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte 0:34:59 111 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland 0:35:20 112 Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:36:54 113 Alex Howes (USA) United States of America 0:37:17 114 Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America 0:39:23 115 Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 0:42:20 116 Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus 0:43:01 117 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain 0:43:15 118 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 0:44:38

Points classification 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany 68 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia 41 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland 38 4 Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain 38 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 37 6 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 35 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) France A 35 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 33 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 30 10 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation 30 11 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands 30 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 28 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 27 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain 25 15 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 23 16 Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark 23 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands 21 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands 19 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium 19 20 Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia 19 21 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 17 22 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland 17 23 Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia 15 24 Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 15 25 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 13 26 Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia 13 27 Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain 11 28 Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B 11 29 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte 11 30 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A 10 31 Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte 9 32 Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation 8 33 Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium 8 34 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A 7 35 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium 6 36 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark 6 37 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 6 38 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation 6 39 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia 6 40 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia 6 41 David Rosch (Ger) Germany 5 42 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain 5 43 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 5 44 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 4 45 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 4 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal 3 47 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia 3 48 Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America 2 49 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain 2 50 Benjamin King (Aus) Australia 2 51 Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal 2 52 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B 2 53 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte 1 54 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 1 55 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 1

Mountains classification 1 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands 21 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 19 3 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 19 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 19 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 17 6 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 16 7 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 15 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 14 9 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 11 10 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands 8 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 7 13 Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia 6 14 Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia 5 15 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte 5 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte 4 17 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B 4 18 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia 4 19 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium 4 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 3 21 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark 3 22 Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia 2 23 Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B 2 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 1 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 1