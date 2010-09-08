Belgium's Yannick Eijssen takes charge in the mountains
Phinney survives after crash, Talansky third
Belgium’s Yannick Eijssen is the new overall race leader at the Tour de l’Avenir after winning the first mountain stage at the summit of the Col du Béal on the edge of the Massif Central.
He finished 21 seconds ahead of Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and 26 seconds ahead of Andrew Talansky (USA), who will turn professional with Garmin-Cervelo in 2011.
Great Britain’s Alex Dowsett lost 23 minutes on the climb and so slipped to 74th overall.
The USA’s Taylor Phinney started the stage wrapped in bandages after his crash on Tuesday. He rode to help Talansky before the climb to the line and finished the stage in a small group of riders at 26 minutes.
Thursday’s hilly 183km fourth stage is from Ambert to Vals-les-Bains.
|1
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|4:11:48
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|0:00:21
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|0:00:26
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:33
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:56
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|0:01:04
|7
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|0:01:08
|8
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
|0:01:16
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:34
|10
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:02
|12
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
|0:02:04
|13
|Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:13
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|0:02:24
|16
|David Rosch (Ger) Germany
|0:02:40
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|0:02:42
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|19
|Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
|20
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:44
|21
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:03:17
|23
|Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:21
|24
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal
|25
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus
|0:05:01
|26
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
|27
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
|0:05:04
|29
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
|0:06:34
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:35
|31
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
|32
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|0:06:54
|33
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:07:05
|35
|Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:07:06
|36
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:08
|37
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|38
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
|0:07:18
|39
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus
|0:07:27
|40
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:53
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:10
|42
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:13
|43
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
|0:09:02
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|0:09:56
|45
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|46
|Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:11:19
|47
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|0:11:29
|48
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B
|0:11:45
|49
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:07
|50
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|51
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
|0:13:16
|52
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:15:13
|53
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|0:15:27
|54
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
|0:15:47
|55
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
|0:16:48
|56
|Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
|0:17:14
|57
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|58
|Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal
|59
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|60
|Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
|61
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain
|62
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany
|63
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
|64
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
|65
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|66
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:18:05
|67
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:18:07
|68
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation
|69
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
|70
|Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark
|0:18:51
|71
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
|0:21:05
|72
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium
|73
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|74
|Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
|75
|Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal
|0:21:36
|76
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia
|0:21:48
|77
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland
|0:22:14
|78
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|0:23:10
|79
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
|80
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|81
|Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland
|82
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium
|0:23:36
|83
|Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|85
|Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
|86
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte
|88
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus
|89
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
|90
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|91
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
|92
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|93
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
|94
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
|95
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland
|96
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|97
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) United States of America
|99
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
|100
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia
|101
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg
|102
|Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany
|103
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|104
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
|105
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:24:47
|106
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
|107
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|0:26:26
|108
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A
|109
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|110
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|111
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|112
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|113
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
|114
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
|115
|Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
|116
|Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus
|0:26:58
|117
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:27:56
|118
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|30
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|27
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|25
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|23
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|19
|7
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|17
|8
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
|15
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|13
|10
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
|11
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|12
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
|9
|13
|Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|8
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|7
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|6
|16
|David Rosch (Ger) Germany
|5
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|4
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|3
|19
|Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
|2
|20
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|pts
|2
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|3
|3
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|2
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|1
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|3
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|2
|4
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|1
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|8
|4
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|7
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|6
|6
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|5
|1
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|15
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|13
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|11
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|7
|7
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|6
|8
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
|5
|1
|Colombia
|12:37:52
|2
|Spain
|0:05:11
|3
|France A
|0:07:56
|4
|Equipe-Mixte
|0:09:14
|5
|Netherlands
|0:13:37
|6
|Kazakhstan
|0:14:27
|7
|Australia
|0:14:37
|8
|Poland
|0:16:39
|9
|Germany
|0:17:38
|10
|France B
|0:18:16
|11
|Russia
|0:19:14
|12
|Portugal
|0:22:24
|13
|United States of America
|0:24:16
|14
|Belgium
|0:25:12
|15
|Belarus
|0:28:07
|16
|Slovenia
|0:29:21
|17
|Denmark
|0:34:46
|18
|Switzerland
|0:36:15
|19
|Luxembourg
|0:45:30
|20
|Great Britain
|1:01:58
|1
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|11:52:07
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:17
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:54
|4
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
|0:01:10
|5
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|0:01:14
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:17
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|0:01:19
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25
|9
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
|0:01:33
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|0:01:35
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|0:01:44
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:46
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|0:01:59
|14
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
|0:02:10
|15
|Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:11
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|0:02:12
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|0:02:23
|18
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|0:02:31
|19
|Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
|0:02:49
|20
|David Rosch (Ger) Germany
|0:02:51
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:02:54
|22
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:03:58
|23
|Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:07
|24
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal
|0:04:32
|25
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|0:04:39
|26
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
|0:05:30
|27
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
|0:05:36
|28
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
|0:06:31
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:32
|30
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
|0:06:43
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|0:07:00
|32
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|0:07:03
|33
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|0:07:11
|34
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus
|0:07:13
|35
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
|0:07:15
|36
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:07:23
|37
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus
|0:08:08
|38
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia
|0:08:16
|39
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:21
|40
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
|0:09:22
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:09:47
|42
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|0:09:54
|43
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|0:10:14
|44
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:10:24
|45
|Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:10:52
|46
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|0:11:22
|47
|Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:12:04
|48
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:59
|49
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B
|0:14:58
|50
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|0:15:21
|51
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|0:16:09
|52
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
|0:16:26
|53
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
|0:16:52
|54
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:09
|55
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
|56
|Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
|0:17:12
|57
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
|0:17:31
|58
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany
|0:17:46
|59
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:18:12
|60
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:18:18
|61
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:18:19
|62
|Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
|0:18:20
|63
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:18:29
|65
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
|0:18:38
|66
|Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal
|0:18:40
|67
|Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark
|0:19:03
|68
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
|0:19:53
|69
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|0:20:45
|70
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:21:25
|71
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain
|0:22:24
|72
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia
|0:22:46
|73
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland
|0:22:48
|74
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:52
|75
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|0:23:08
|76
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:20
|77
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
|0:23:28
|78
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
|0:23:30
|79
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|0:23:33
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
|0:23:36
|81
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:23:40
|82
|Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany
|0:23:43
|83
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|0:23:45
|84
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium
|0:23:47
|85
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:23:57
|86
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:24:29
|87
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|88
|Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal
|0:24:33
|89
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
|0:25:24
|90
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
|0:26:04
|91
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A
|0:26:06
|92
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|0:26:08
|93
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|0:26:25
|94
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:26:37
|95
|Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
|0:26:39
|96
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia
|0:26:54
|97
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
|0:27:06
|98
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:45
|99
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:29:25
|100
|Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
|0:29:29
|101
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
|0:29:51
|102
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
|0:30:18
|103
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium
|0:31:38
|104
|Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:31:39
|105
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:48
|106
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|107
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:33:11
|108
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:34:10
|109
|Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
|0:34:44
|110
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte
|0:34:59
|111
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:35:20
|112
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:36:54
|113
|Alex Howes (USA) United States of America
|0:37:17
|114
|Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
|0:39:23
|115
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:42:20
|116
|Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus
|0:43:01
|117
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:43:15
|118
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|0:44:38
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|68
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|41
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
|38
|4
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|38
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|37
|6
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|35
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|35
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|33
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|30
|10
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
|30
|11
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|28
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|27
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|15
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|23
|16
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|23
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium
|19
|20
|Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
|19
|21
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|17
|22
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|23
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
|15
|24
|Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|25
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|13
|26
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|13
|27
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
|11
|28
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
|11
|29
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
|11
|30
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
|10
|31
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
|9
|32
|Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|8
|33
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
|8
|34
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
|7
|35
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|6
|36
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
|6
|37
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|6
|38
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|39
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|40
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|41
|David Rosch (Ger) Germany
|5
|42
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
|5
|43
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|3
|47
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|48
|Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
|2
|49
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|2
|50
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|2
|51
|Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
|2
|52
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|2
|53
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|1
|54
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|55
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|1
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|19
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|19
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|19
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|17
|6
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|16
|7
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|15
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|14
|9
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|11
|10
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|7
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|6
|14
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
|5
|15
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|5
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|4
|17
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|4
|18
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|4
|19
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|4
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|3
|21
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
|3
|22
|Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
|2
|23
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
|2
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|1
|1
|Colombia
|35:38:02
|2
|Spain
|0:05:28
|3
|France A
|0:07:47
|4
|Equipe-Mixte
|0:10:00
|5
|Netherlands
|0:13:33
|6
|Australia
|0:15:01
|7
|Kazakhstan
|0:15:35
|8
|Germany
|0:17:52
|9
|Poland
|0:17:53
|10
|France B
|0:18:12
|11
|Russia
|0:20:04
|12
|Portugal
|0:23:48
|13
|Belgium
|0:25:32
|14
|Slovenia
|0:29:55
|15
|Belarus
|0:30:54
|16
|Denmark
|0:35:40
|17
|United States of America
|0:36:10
|18
|Switzerland
|0:40:37
|19
|Luxembourg
|0:52:22
|20
|Great Britain
|1:02:05
