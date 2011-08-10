Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) has won stage one of the Tour de l'Ain, covering 139.6km from Meximieux to Saint-Vulbas. The 33-year-old Frenchman outsprinted Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) and Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) in the bunch gallop finale to claim his sixth victory of the season.

Overnight leader Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team) remains in the leader's jersey, tied on time with Jan Barta (Team NetApp). Today's stage winner's time bonus moves Casper up into third place on general classification, one second down on Kelderman.

The stage was dominated by a four-man break which formed after only 10km of racing. The escapees included Eric Berthou (Bretagne-Schuller), Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Jonathan Thire (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Yoann Michaud (France Espoir Team).

Berthou, Thire and Michaud were finally brought back by the peloton with five kilometres remaining, while Vichot pushed on alone before being caught within sight of the flamme rouge. The FDJ Frenchman's efforts did not go un-rewarded, however, as he was the first over both classified climbs on the day and earned the Tour de l'Ain's mountains classification jersey.

The peloton faces a slightly hillier stage tomorrow as they travel 153.6km between Parc des Oiseaux and Bellignat. Four classified climbs are on tap for Thursday, one 4th category ascent and three 3rd category climbs, with the final climb situated just 6.3km from the finish.

Full Results 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:16:26 2 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 5 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 13 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 17 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 19 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 23 Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 24 Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team 25 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 32 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 37 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 40 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 41 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 43 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 48 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 51 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 52 Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team 53 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 55 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 56 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 57 Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team 58 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 59 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 60 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp 61 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 65 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 66 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 67 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 68 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 70 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 72 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 73 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 74 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 76 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 77 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 79 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 80 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 82 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 84 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 85 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 86 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 87 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 88 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 89 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 91 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 93 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:18 94 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:24 95 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:14 96 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:04

Points 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 pts 2 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 3 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 14 5 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 12 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 13 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 1 - Saint-Sorlin-en-Bugey, 15.5km 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 3 3 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Chaillon (Cat. 4) 23.3km 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 3 3 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Gévrieux (Cat. 4) 56.4km 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 3 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Teams 1 Team Europcar 9:49:18 2 Rabobank Continental Team 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Roubaix Lille Métropole 5 Team NetApp 6 Skil - Shimano 7 Saur - Sojasun 8 Bretagne - Schuller 9 AG2R la Mondiale 10 Pro Team Astana 11 FDJ 12 France Espoir Team 13 Big Mat - Auber 93 14 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 15 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 16 Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne

General classification after stage 1 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 3:20:59 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:01 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:03 7 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:04 8 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 9 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:05 10 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:07 11 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 0:00:08 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:09 16 Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 19 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:11 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 25 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 26 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 27 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:12 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:13 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team 33 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:14 37 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 38 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 40 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 44 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 45 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 46 Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team 47 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:16 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 50 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 51 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 52 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:17 53 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 54 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:18 56 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 57 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 58 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 59 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 60 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp 0:00:19 61 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 62 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 64 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 67 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:20 69 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 70 Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team 71 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 72 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 73 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 74 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:22 75 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 76 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:23 77 Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team 78 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:24 79 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 80 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:25 81 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 82 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 83 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:26 84 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:27 86 Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:28 87 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:30 88 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:31 89 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:35 90 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:36 91 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:39 92 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 93 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:56 94 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:28 95 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:45 96 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:22

Points classification 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 pts 2 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 3 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 16 4 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 15 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 15 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 12 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 12 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 8 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 6 15 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 16 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 5 17 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 18 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 19 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 20 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 3 21 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 22 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 23 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2 25 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1 26 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1 27 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia -15

Mountains classification 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 3 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 3 4 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Young riders classification 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 3:20:59 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:03 3 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:04 4 Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:09 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:10 6 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:11 8 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:13 10 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:14 11 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:15 12 Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team 13 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:00:20 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:22 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:23 17 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:25 18 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 19 Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:28 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:35 21 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:39