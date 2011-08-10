Casper takes sprint victory
Kelderman remains in leader's jersey
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) has won stage one of the Tour de l'Ain, covering 139.6km from Meximieux to Saint-Vulbas. The 33-year-old Frenchman outsprinted Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) and Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) in the bunch gallop finale to claim his sixth victory of the season.
Overnight leader Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team) remains in the leader's jersey, tied on time with Jan Barta (Team NetApp). Today's stage winner's time bonus moves Casper up into third place on general classification, one second down on Kelderman.
The stage was dominated by a four-man break which formed after only 10km of racing. The escapees included Eric Berthou (Bretagne-Schuller), Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Jonathan Thire (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Yoann Michaud (France Espoir Team).
Berthou, Thire and Michaud were finally brought back by the peloton with five kilometres remaining, while Vichot pushed on alone before being caught within sight of the flamme rouge. The FDJ Frenchman's efforts did not go un-rewarded, however, as he was the first over both classified climbs on the day and earned the Tour de l'Ain's mountains classification jersey.
The peloton faces a slightly hillier stage tomorrow as they travel 153.6km between Parc des Oiseaux and Bellignat. Four classified climbs are on tap for Thursday, one 4th category ascent and three 3rd category climbs, with the final climb situated just 6.3km from the finish.
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:16:26
|2
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|5
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|17
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|19
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|23
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|25
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|37
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|40
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|43
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|51
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|53
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|56
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|57
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
|58
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|60
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|61
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|65
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|66
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|67
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|70
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|72
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|73
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|74
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|76
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|79
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|82
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|84
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|85
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|88
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|89
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|92
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|93
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:18
|94
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:24
|95
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:14
|96
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:04
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|pts
|2
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|3
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|14
|5
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|13
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|3
|3
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|3
|3
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|3
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Team Europcar
|9:49:18
|2
|Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|5
|Team NetApp
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|11
|FDJ
|12
|France Espoir Team
|13
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|15
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|16
|Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3:20:59
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:01
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:03
|7
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:04
|8
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:05
|10
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:07
|11
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|0:00:08
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:09
|16
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|19
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:11
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|26
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:12
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:00:13
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
|33
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:14
|37
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|40
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|44
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:16
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|50
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|51
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|52
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:17
|53
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:18
|56
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|58
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:19
|61
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|64
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|67
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:20
|69
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
|71
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|72
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|74
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:22
|75
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:23
|77
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|78
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:24
|79
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|80
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:25
|81
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|82
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|83
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:26
|84
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|85
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:27
|86
|Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:28
|87
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:30
|88
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:31
|89
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:35
|90
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:36
|91
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:39
|92
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|93
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:56
|94
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:28
|95
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:45
|96
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:22
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|pts
|2
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|3
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|4
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|15
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|12
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|12
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|8
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|15
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|17
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|18
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|20
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|3
|21
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|22
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|23
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|25
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|26
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|27
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|-15
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|3
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|3
|4
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3:20:59
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|8
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:14
|11
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:15
|12
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|13
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:20
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:22
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:23
|17
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:25
|18
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:28
|20
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:35
|21
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:39
|1
|Rabobank Continental Team
|10:03:04
|2
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:09
|3
|Team NetApp
|0:00:14
|4
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:17
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:00:18
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:25
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:00:26
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:27
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|10
|FDJ
|11
|Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:30
|12
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:32
|13
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:33
|14
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:37
|15
|France Espoir Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:00:47
