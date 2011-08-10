Trending

Casper takes sprint victory

Kelderman remains in leader's jersey

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) has won stage one of the Tour de l'Ain, covering 139.6km from Meximieux to Saint-Vulbas. The 33-year-old Frenchman outsprinted Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) and Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) in the bunch gallop finale to claim his sixth victory of the season.

Overnight leader Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team) remains in the leader's jersey, tied on time with Jan Barta (Team NetApp). Today's stage winner's time bonus moves Casper up into third place on general classification, one second down on Kelderman.

The stage was dominated by a four-man break which formed after only 10km of racing. The escapees included Eric Berthou (Bretagne-Schuller), Arthur Vichot (FDJ), Jonathan Thire (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Yoann Michaud (France Espoir Team).

Berthou, Thire and Michaud were finally brought back by the peloton with five kilometres remaining, while Vichot pushed on alone before being caught within sight of the flamme rouge. The FDJ Frenchman's efforts did not go un-rewarded, however, as he was the first over both classified climbs on the day and earned the Tour de l'Ain's mountains classification jersey.

The peloton faces a slightly hillier stage tomorrow as they travel 153.6km between Parc des Oiseaux and Bellignat. Four classified climbs are on tap for Thursday, one 4th category ascent and three 3rd category climbs, with the final climb situated just 6.3km from the finish.

Full Results
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:16:26
2Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
3Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
5Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
9Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
11Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
13Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
14Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
15Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
16Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
17Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
19Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
23Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
25Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
32Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
33Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
35Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
37Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
40Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
41Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
43John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
48Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
51Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
52Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
53Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
55Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
56Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
57Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
58Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
60Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
61David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
65Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
66Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
67Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
68Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
72John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
73Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
74Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
76Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
77Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
79Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
80Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
82David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
84Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
85Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
86Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
87Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
88Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
89Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
91Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
92Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
93Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:18
94Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:24
95Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:14
96Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:04

Points
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25pts
2Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller20
3Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp14
5Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team12
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ8
9Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
13Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
14Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 1 - Saint-Sorlin-en-Bugey, 15.5km
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team3
3Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Mountain 1 - Côte de Chaillon (Cat. 4) 23.3km
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team3
3Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Mountain 2 - Côte de Gévrieux (Cat. 4) 56.4km
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 933
3Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Teams
1Team Europcar9:49:18
2Rabobank Continental Team
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Roubaix Lille Métropole
5Team NetApp
6Skil - Shimano
7Saur - Sojasun
8Bretagne - Schuller
9AG2R la Mondiale
10Pro Team Astana
11FDJ
12France Espoir Team
13Big Mat - Auber 93
14Team Spidertech Powered by C10
15Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
16Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne

General classification after stage 1
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team3:20:59
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:01
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:03
7Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:04
8Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
10Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:07
11Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp0:00:08
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:09
16Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
17Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
19David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:11
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
25Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
26Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
27Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:12
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
29Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:13
32Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
33Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:14
37Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
38Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
39Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
40David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
44Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
46Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:16
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
50Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
51Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
52Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:17
53Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
54Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:18
56Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
58Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
59Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
60Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:19
61Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
62Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
64Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
65Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
67John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:20
69Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
70Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
71Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
72Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
74Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:22
75Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
76Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:23
77Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
78Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:24
79Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
80Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:25
81Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
82Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
83John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:26
84Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:27
86Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:28
87Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:30
88Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:31
89Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
90Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:36
91Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:39
92Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
93Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:56
94Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:28
95Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:45
96Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:22

Points classification
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25pts
2Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller20
3Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team16
4Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team15
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp15
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp12
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
12Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ8
13Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team6
15Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar6
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ5
17Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
18Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
20Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team3
21Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3
22Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
23Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2
25Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931
26Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1
27Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia-15

Mountains classification
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
3Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team3
4Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Young riders classification
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team3:20:59
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:03
3Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:04
4Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:09
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:10
6Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
8Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
9Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:13
10Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:14
11Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:15
12Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
13Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:00:20
14Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:22
16Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:23
17Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:25
18Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
19Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:28
20Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
21Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:39

Teams classification
1Rabobank Continental Team10:03:04
2Saur - Sojasun0:00:09
3Team NetApp0:00:14
4AG2R la Mondiale0:00:17
5Team Europcar0:00:18
6Skil - Shimano0:00:25
7Team Spidertech Powered by C100:00:26
8Pro Team Astana0:00:27
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
10FDJ
11Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne0:00:30
12Big Mat - Auber 930:00:32
13Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:33
14Bretagne - Schuller0:00:37
15France Espoir Team0:00:41
16Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:00:47

