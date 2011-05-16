Neumanville wins from three rider group
Chilcott, Wheeler round out top three
Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO) took the Dutchtown classic after proving strongest in the three rider break of Kate Chilcott and Jennifer Wheeler. The break had been as large as six riders during the race, but the high pace shed the other three; Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team), Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) and Courteney Lowe (FCS).
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|1:04:30
|2
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|3
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:01
|4
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|0:00:09
|5
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:19
|6
|Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|7
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
|0:01:36
|8
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO)
|0:01:39
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:01:40
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
|11
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:41
|12
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolutio)
|13
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAi)
|14
|Shailie Sanbrooks
|0:01:42
|15
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|16
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|17
|Emilie Flanigan (Dogfish Racing Team)
|0:01:43
|18
|Sarah Huang (Nova ISCorp)
|19
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:44
|20
|Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)
|0:01:47
|21
|Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
|22
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|23
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:01:50
|24
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
|0:02:16
|25
|Kathryne Carr (Vanderkitten)
|26
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
|27
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNS
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
|DNF
|Erica Allar (Ride Clean p/b patentit.com)
|DNF
|Rushlee Buchanan
|DNF
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Kirsten Fee (FCS Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Jill Kislia (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Lindsey Kriete (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
|DNF
|Vanessa Mckenzie (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|DNF
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf CC)
|DNF
|Aubree Dock (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|DNF
|Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
|DNF
|Laura Mccaughey (Ride Clean p/b patentit.com)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy