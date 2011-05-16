Trending

Neumanville wins from three rider group

Chilcott, Wheeler round out top three

Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO) took the Dutchtown classic after proving strongest in the three rider break of Kate Chilcott and Jennifer Wheeler. The break had been as large as six riders during the race, but the high pace shed the other three; Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team), Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) and Courteney Lowe (FCS).

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1:04:30
2Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
3Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)0:00:01
4Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)0:00:09
5Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:00:19
6Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:42
7Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)0:01:36
8Meredith Miller (TIBCO)0:01:39
9Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:40
10Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
11Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:01:41
12Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolutio)
13Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAi)
14Shailie Sanbrooks0:01:42
15Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
16Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
17Emilie Flanigan (Dogfish Racing Team)0:01:43
18Sarah Huang (Nova ISCorp)
19Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:44
20Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:01:47
21Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
22Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
23Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:01:50
24Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)0:02:16
25Kathryne Carr (Vanderkitten)
26Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
27Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNSRachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
DNSSarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)
DNSKristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
DNFErica Allar (Ride Clean p/b patentit.com)
DNFRushlee Buchanan
DNFAmity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFKirsten Fee (FCS Cycling Team)
DNFKelley Hess (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
DNFJill Kislia (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFLindsey Kriete (Team Kenda)
DNFHeather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
DNFVanessa Mckenzie (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
DNFJacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
DNFAimee Allen (Maple Leaf CC)
DNFAubree Dock (Tulsa Tough Racing)
DNFJane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
DNFLaura Mccaughey (Ride Clean p/b patentit.com)

 

