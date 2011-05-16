Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO) took the Dutchtown classic after proving strongest in the three rider break of Kate Chilcott and Jennifer Wheeler. The break had been as large as six riders during the race, but the high pace shed the other three; Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team), Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) and Courteney Lowe (FCS).

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 1:04:30 2 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 3 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:01 4 Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) 0:00:09 5 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 0:00:19 6 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 0:00:42 7 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo) 0:01:36 8 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) 0:01:39 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:40 10 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo) 11 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:01:41 12 Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolutio) 13 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAi) 14 Shailie Sanbrooks 0:01:42 15 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 16 Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 17 Emilie Flanigan (Dogfish Racing Team) 0:01:43 18 Sarah Huang (Nova ISCorp) 19 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:44 20 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:01:47 21 Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma) 22 Christine Roettger (Team Revolution) 23 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 0:01:50 24 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo) 0:02:16 25 Kathryne Carr (Vanderkitten) 26 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team) 27 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNS Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) DNS Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team) DNS Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo) DNF Erica Allar (Ride Clean p/b patentit.com) DNF Rushlee Buchanan DNF Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Kirsten Fee (FCS Cycling Team) DNF Kelley Hess (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) DNF Jill Kislia (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Lindsey Kriete (Team Kenda) DNF Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo) DNF Vanessa Mckenzie (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team) DNF Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda) DNF Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf CC) DNF Aubree Dock (Tulsa Tough Racing) DNF Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling) DNF Laura Mccaughey (Ride Clean p/b patentit.com)