‘I felt good but I’m kind of annoyed’ – Strong start to Tour de France Femmes title defence for Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney but she wanted more

'I feel like if we maybe had a different approach, we could have gotten a better result' says Pole after coming fourth on stage 1

PLUMELEC, FRANCE - JULY 26: Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto crosses the finish line during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 1 a 78.8km stage from Vannes to Plumelec / #UCIWWT / on July 26, 2025 in Plumelec, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) crosses the line in fourth on stage 1 of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the GC winners on Saturday’s stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto), who took time on all but one of her key overall rivals when she crossed the line in fourth. Still, that wasn’t enough for the defending champion, not when she felt more was in reach.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) threw a spanner in the works for her rivals when she rode off the front of the field on the climb to the finish, before Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) and teammate Marianne Vos bridged and sprinted for the victory, with Vos claiming the stage and first yellow of the race.

