A chance to make history on Alpe d'Huez - Évita Muzic applauds decision to dedicate bend after stage 8 winner at Tour de France Femmes

The organisers of the Tour de France Femmes have consistently raised the bar for each edition, especially when it comes to its mountain passes. In 2022, the event was routed up Le Markstein and La Super Planche des Belles Filles, and last year it took on Col d'Aspin and the Col du Tourmalet.

This year, they have upped the ante yet again, with the race set to end on a high atop the most iconic ascent in Tour de France history—Alpe d'Huez.

For the first time in cycling history, the woman who claims the victory will have her name etched into one of the ascent's fabled bends and Évita Muzic is one of a handful of French riders eyeing the stage win and that recognition along with Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Marion Bunel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93).

"It will be the stage that I would want to win. I know the climb, but I need to have the legs more than to know the climb. For sure, I think it will help, too, have my family and friends there," Muzic told Cyclingnews.

A tradition in the men's Tour de France, each of the 21 hairpin bends is named after at least one rider. The 21st bend is named after Fausto Coppi, who won the Tour de France in 1949 and 1952. Other riders honoured with bends include Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, and Bernard Hinault.

"It would be amazing to win and have my name on the climb, especially for a French rider. I'm excited and will do my best to try to win and to do my best result in the classification. It is no surprise that the person with the legs will win it," Muzic said.

Muzic came into this Tour de France Femmes as one of the key contenders in the overall classification, and she is currently 9th overall at 1:25 behind yellow jersey Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM). Defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx) is just ahead in 8th place at 1:15 back, having lost the yellow jersey in a crash on stage 5.

The peloton completed the first of two final mountain stages on Saturday. It was the longest stage at the Tour at 166.4km with a final climb to Le Grand-Bornand, which surprisingly ended in a GC stalemate between Niewiadoma and Vollering as Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance - Soudal) took the victory from the breakaway.

"Everyone looked at each other, especially Kasia and Demi. Maybe Demi is a bit afraid of Kasia. I was expecting her to do the climb full gas, but finally, no," Muzic said.

"I tried to attack, too, but I had everyone behind me. It was not so steep, so I couldn't do the climb full gas. My team did a good job. We have a strong team. Grace [Brown] was strong. Tomorrow it should be easier to gain some time gaps."

Muzic's FDJ-SUEZ team were the strongest on the ascent to Le Grand-Bornand, with several riders still in the selection to support their leader. In contrast, Niewiadoma and Vollering were left with one rider each until they were ultimately isolated on the upper slopes of the climb, finishing third and fourth on the day, while Muzic finished fifth.

"It was our strategy, and we are a strong team, and I'm proud of our work and our girls. That is why I wanted to attack, to try to make a bit of a difference," she said.

On Sunday, the peloton will tackle 149.9km that begins in Le Grand-Bornand and cover three major ascents: Col de Tamié (9.5km at 4%), and then the Col du Glandon (19.7km at 7.2%) before reaching Alpe d'Huez (13.8km at 8.1%) where the overall champion will be crowned.

"I think it will be a small group, and the last three kilometres are steep, so you don't need to push full gas because it's so hard. Only the pure climbers will be at the top," Muzic said.

"The last climb will be full gas. If Demi wants to win the yellow jersey, she has to, and after, it will be one-by-one and moving up the GC."

It remains to be seen who will triumph on Alpe d'Huez and have her name etched into one of its bends or who will win the overall title at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes.

For Muzic, it will be her last chance to secure a stage win at her home Grand Tour this season, and she is hoping to add a Tour stage to her victories at the Vuelta and Giro.

"I will try to have a stage win and complete my three Grand Tour victories."

