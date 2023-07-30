Tour de France Femmes stage 8 Live: The final race against the clock

Refresh

Yesterday's queen stage saw Demi Vollering (SD Worx) move into a commanding lead of the overall GC after she destroyed the field up the Col du Tourmalet. It was an emphatic performance that sees her start the final day 1:50 ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in second and 2:28 in front of big rival, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), in third. 'Minutes not seconds' - Vollering puts controversy behind her, wears yellow jersey into Pau

The final stage consists of a 22.6km time trial starting and finishing in the Pyrenean city of Pau. It's a mainly flat route that runs south out of the city before looping back in after completing a hill in the middle of the course. (Image credit: ASO)