Tour de France Femmes stage 8 Live: The final race against the clock

By James Moultrie
22.6 kilometres from Pau to Pau that will decide the winner of the yellow jersey

Yesterday's queen stage saw Demi Vollering (SD Worx) move into a commanding lead of the overall GC after she destroyed the field up the Col du Tourmalet. It was an emphatic performance that sees her start the final day 1:50 ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in second and 2:28 in front of big rival, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), in third. 

The final stage consists of a 22.6km time trial starting and finishing in the Pyrenean city of Pau. It's a mainly flat route that runs south out of the city before looping back in after completing a hill in the middle of the course. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 8, the final day of racing at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes!

